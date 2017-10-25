Maxwell playoff projections after Week 10
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|1 – AAAAAAA
|65,605
|934,395
|443,748
|37,752
|168
|225,752
|774,248
|149,600
|624,189
|0.60
|8 – AAAAAAA
|239,574
|760,426
|261,090
|3,793
|4
|564,309
|435,691
|52,757
|203,326
|3.92
|4 – AAAAAAA
|579,623
|420,377
|16,015
|78
|–
|726,343
|273,657
|337
|90,372
|10.07
|6 – AAAAAAA
|639,218
|360,782
|18,354
|176
|–
|906,865
|93,135
|755
|36,376
|26.49
|7 – AAAAAAA
|608,084
|391,916
|16,428
|192
|–
|855,546
|144,454
|669
|31,154
|31.10
|5 – AAAAAAA
|868,588
|131,412
|4,664
|23
|–
|961,933
|38,067
|182
|9,609
|103.07
|3 – AAAAAAA
|826,365
|173,635
|8,319
|84
|–
|964,345
|35,655
|86
|4,923
|202.13
|2 – AAAAAAA
|983,846
|16,154
|9
|–
|–
|999,293
|707
|–
|51
|19,606.84
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|9-0
|98.36
|1,000,000
|5.12
|960,578
|881,964
|710,997
|574,465
|0.74
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|8-0
|86.40
|1,000,000
|3.65
|816,581
|464,986
|309,154
|98,614
|9.14
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|8-0
|86.87
|999,999
|3.42
|722,161
|412,433
|272,409
|90,222
|10.08
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|88.33
|1,000,000
|3.32
|596,497
|546,018
|176,642
|104,227
|8.59
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|8-1
|82.64
|1,000,000
|3.31
|694,781
|425,794
|175,988
|44,114
|21.67
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|80.54
|1,000,000
|3.10
|692,573
|363,359
|137,519
|29,975
|32.36
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|82.42
|1,000,000
|2.79
|391,419
|331,448
|83,514
|35,377
|27.27
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|75.77
|1,000,000
|2.39
|310,597
|108,229
|36,859
|5,610
|177.25
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|74.66
|999,922
|2.26
|267,510
|119,929
|31,212
|4,488
|221.82
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|8-0
|76.86
|1,000,000
|2.59
|584,414
|88,514
|30,477
|8,903
|111.32
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|71.10
|999,930
|1.93
|154,795
|35,149
|9,101
|939
|1,063.96
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|69.50
|998,294
|1.83
|172,987
|45,337
|7,629
|698
|1,431.66
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|71.02
|987,230
|1.72
|202,351
|20,786
|4,458
|858
|1,164.50
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-4
|67.23
|1,000,000
|1.34
|89,488
|24,147
|3,140
|321
|3,114.26
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|69.91
|996,238
|1.63
|169,456
|13,721
|2,626
|484
|2,065.12
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|65.64
|961,455
|1.68
|193,925
|23,927
|1,918
|212
|4,715.98
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|63.69
|979,817
|1.60
|144,622
|17,015
|1,366
|103
|9,707.74
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|63.45
|1,000,000
|1.49
|72,188
|11,230
|1,211
|58
|17,240.38
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|63.87
|863,600
|1.38
|117,492
|13,833
|1,038
|116
|8,619.69
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|62.18
|938,158
|1.46
|125,833
|11,460
|690
|79
|12,657.23
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|59.78
|1,000,000
|1.67
|199,526
|15,544
|686
|50
|19,999.00
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|60.67
|993,502
|1.52
|115,340
|9,710
|555
|41
|24,389.24
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-6
|59.70
|696,562
|1.02
|69,948
|5,520
|312
|24
|41,665.67
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|57.69
|821,320
|1.08
|33,285
|2,711
|146
|6
|166,665.67
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|58.16
|1,000,000
|1.24
|22,599
|2,020
|138
|8
|124,999.00
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-4
|56.58
|672,267
|0.87
|28,601
|1,974
|89
|4
|249,999.00
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|56.84
|863,432
|1.03
|20,970
|1,482
|64
|2
|499,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|51.77
|998,989
|1.07
|9,881
|588
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|52.21
|862,044
|0.90
|4,833
|379
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-4
|50.54
|998,078
|1.07
|4,170
|195
|6
|–
|–
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|49.27
|1,000,000
|1.07
|2,466
|227
|5
|–
|–
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|51.02
|1,000,000
|1.03
|3,557
|178
|4
|–
|–
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|53.74
|27,312
|0.04
|1,490
|77
|4
|–
|–
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-4
|52.03
|39,232
|0.05
|1,753
|68
|2
|–
|–
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|44.37
|960,790
|0.98
|1,036
|42
|–
|–
|–
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|41.07
|136,866
|0.14
|182
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|41.29
|184,497
|0.19
|79
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-4
|42.11
|7,274
|0.01
|33
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|33.92
|5,647
|0.01
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|2-6
|40.09
|3,980
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-6
|34.05
|1,929
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|26.82
|1,494
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-8
|23.19
|120
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|27.96
|22
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-8
|25.24
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|19.14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|12.32
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-9
|-7.42
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|At Large
|Out
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|959,084
|32,405
|8,511
|–
|–
|–
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|40,916
|83,659
|875,425
|–
|–
|–
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|–
|883,103
|99,914
|–
|16,983
|–
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|–
|833
|16,150
|–
|10,329
|972,688
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|993,736
|5,163
|1,015
|86
|–
|–
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|5,350
|694,177
|218,095
|80,456
|–
|1,922
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|891
|192,392
|307,003
|460,504
|–
|39,210
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|23
|976
|28,727
|154,771
|–
|815,503
|2 – AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|–
|107,292
|445,105
|302,309
|7,338
|137,956
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|–
|–
|55
|1,874
|–
|998,071
|3 – AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|791,350
|166,490
|25,188
|12,753
|4,141
|78
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|126,789
|212,450
|190,148
|246,679
|203,751
|20,183
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|72,976
|162,926
|217,994
|245,443
|294,163
|6,498
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|5,219
|263,393
|319,932
|214,236
|158,675
|38,545
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|3,666
|194,682
|245,773
|276,222
|217,815
|61,842
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|–
|59
|965
|4,667
|1,583
|992,726
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Walton
|962,325
|36,945
|627
|81
|21
|1
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|21,075
|149,794
|301,807
|335,147
|13,497
|178,680
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|16,531
|172,072
|163,556
|320,104
|4
|327,733
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|56
|312,532
|342,405
|177,874
|30,733
|136,400
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|13
|328,656
|191,594
|166,686
|9,613
|303,438
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|–
|1
|11
|108
|–
|999,880
|5 – AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|936,611
|35,733
|27,643
|13
|–
|–
|5 – AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|62,780
|79,972
|550,855
|306,393
|–
|–
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Milton
|582
|839,581
|120,968
|34,889
|2,274
|1,706
|5 – AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|27
|44,714
|299,734
|655,525
|–
|–
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|–
|–
|800
|3,180
|–
|996,020
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|937,637
|62,363
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|62,363
|7,953
|5,048
|787,790
|278
|136,568
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|–
|764,619
|165,448
|68,439
|1,424
|70
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|–
|165,065
|829,499
|5,436
|–
|–
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|–
|–
|3
|136,843
|20
|863,134
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|–
|–
|2
|1,492
|–
|998,506
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|864,015
|40,511
|95,468
|6
|–
|–
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|131,285
|75,643
|648,340
|144,732
|–
|–
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|4,690
|853,988
|78,930
|49,137
|485
|12,770
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|10
|29,858
|177,255
|792,877
|–
|–
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|–
|–
|7
|13,248
|25,977
|960,768
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Archer
|999,111
|711
|126
|52
|–
|–
|8 – AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|711
|2,899
|2,659
|992,720
|–
|1,011
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|178
|996,184
|2,364
|1,274
|–
|–
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Newton
|–
|206
|991,391
|3,745
|896
|3,762
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Shiloh
|–
|–
|3,456
|2,191
|–
|994,353
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|–
|–
|4
|18
|–
|999,978
Class AAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|1 – AAAAAA
|209,880
|790,120
|355,978
|68,849
|3,990
|398,404
|601,596
|120,870
|392,656
|1.55
|5 – AAAAAA
|374,687
|625,313
|133,422
|10,434
|245
|588,077
|411,923
|26,270
|250,077
|3.00
|2 – AAAAAA
|422,408
|577,592
|146,385
|13,051
|148
|674,380
|325,620
|29,943
|169,734
|4.89
|4 – AAAAAA
|583,830
|416,170
|46,732
|594
|1
|780,380
|219,620
|4,065
|98,989
|9.10
|6 – AAAAAA
|529,418
|470,582
|71,955
|3,925
|57
|810,939
|189,061
|7,584
|76,639
|12.05
|7 – AAAAAA
|880,323
|119,677
|1,802
|6
|–
|964,382
|35,618
|49
|7,792
|127.34
|8 – AAAAAA
|909,935
|90,065
|2,491
|25
|–
|981,169
|18,831
|35
|2,972
|335.47
|3 – AAAAAA
|950,104
|49,896
|496
|1
|–
|991,092
|8,908
|7
|1,141
|875.42
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|71.06
|1,000,000
|3.80
|813,719
|520,723
|356,545
|228,295
|3.38
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|70.58
|1,000,000
|3.56
|721,971
|500,840
|335,913
|205,267
|3.87
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-1
|68.59
|1,000,000
|2.98
|565,062
|364,763
|229,566
|123,421
|7.10
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|66.21
|1,000,000
|3.10
|487,146
|363,064
|200,875
|93,724
|9.67
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|66.98
|1,000,000
|2.68
|479,520
|327,734
|157,754
|82,369
|11.14
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|66.84
|1,000,000
|2.40
|358,846
|263,320
|142,224
|69,634
|13.36
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|63.92
|1,000,000
|3.00
|679,861
|350,061
|134,789
|62,189
|15.08
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|65.05
|911,969
|2.09
|327,439
|227,586
|112,693
|47,504
|20.05
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|60.47
|1,000,000
|1.76
|232,157
|137,946
|54,192
|17,508
|56.12
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|60.73
|890,226
|1.76
|282,219
|124,921
|44,232
|16,456
|59.77
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|58.28
|1,000,000
|2.08
|358,043
|126,242
|44,190
|12,546
|78.71
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|57.54
|830,232
|1.67
|296,463
|86,819
|31,025
|8,046
|123.29
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|55.24
|1,000,000
|2.26
|344,038
|109,201
|34,125
|7,617
|130.29
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|56.37
|1,000,000
|1.92
|312,432
|90,478
|29,752
|7,137
|139.11
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|55.81
|1,000,000
|1.89
|300,700
|83,362
|26,739
|6,200
|160.29
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|54.76
|1,000,000
|2.14
|207,982
|86,343
|20,643
|4,972
|200.13
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|51.69
|1,000,000
|2.18
|287,720
|59,882
|14,615
|2,497
|399.48
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|51.30
|991,004
|1.45
|154,117
|34,131
|6,252
|1,173
|851.51
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|52.60
|985,220
|1.25
|92,926
|22,579
|5,363
|1,113
|897.47
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|48.41
|1,000,000
|1.83
|109,156
|31,921
|6,118
|765
|1,306.19
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|47.14
|986,768
|1.55
|67,764
|16,898
|2,706
|372
|2,687.17
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|5-4
|47.01
|999,370
|1.65
|77,847
|13,279
|2,114
|290
|3,447.28
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|46.00
|1,000,000
|1.61
|95,662
|13,971
|1,996
|234
|4,272.50
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|48.33
|711,667
|0.85
|45,427
|7,566
|1,321
|216
|4,628.63
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|45.15
|1,000,000
|1.61
|62,680
|9,752
|1,402
|166
|6,023.10
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|44.96
|909,928
|1.43
|77,852
|10,071
|1,415
|149
|6,710.41
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|43.22
|996,731
|1.58
|71,045
|8,649
|839
|92
|10,868.57
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|44.55
|178,764
|0.22
|12,642
|1,497
|181
|17
|58,822.53
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|38.02
|1,000,000
|1.32
|26,793
|2,081
|115
|9
|111,110.11
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|44.40
|197,805
|0.22
|4,190
|825
|62
|8
|124,999.00
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|40.72
|288,333
|0.31
|6,286
|611
|72
|7
|142,856.14
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|38.16
|927,337
|1.17
|15,353
|1,360
|85
|3
|333,332.33
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|37.72
|328,812
|0.44
|6,099
|563
|44
|2
|499,999.00
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|32.37
|983,836
|1.06
|2,422
|202
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|32.78
|249,390
|0.30
|1,443
|118
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|33.39
|637,818
|0.75
|7,952
|290
|14
|–
|–
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|34.72
|204,681
|0.24
|3,184
|116
|8
|–
|–
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|30.67
|417,386
|0.48
|1,556
|133
|3
|–
|–
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|32.77
|136,395
|0.16
|1,543
|42
|3
|–
|–
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|45.56
|6,522
|0.01
|231
|40
|2
|–
|–
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-7
|29.06
|90,072
|0.10
|273
|9
|1
|–
|–
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|31.91
|72,663
|0.08
|93
|8
|–
|–
|–
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|28.26
|29,396
|0.03
|14
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|28.41
|20,389
|0.02
|104
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|28.38
|8,258
|0.01
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-7
|24.28
|4,282
|0.00
|6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|24.41
|760
|0.00
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-7
|12.49
|3,269
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|24.58
|717
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|39.76
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-7
|36.31
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|32.30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|35.07
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-8
|21.57
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-8
|20.51
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|17.96
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-8
|11.36
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA
|0-8
|-9.16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAAA
|Coffee
|419,817
|467,014
|103,207
|9,962
|–
|1 – AAAAAA
|Lee County
|371,767
|158,239
|469,994
|–
|–
|1 – AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|208,416
|37,772
|39,032
|605,006
|109,774
|1 – AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|–
|336,969
|376,278
|198,722
|88,031
|1 – AAAAAA
|Houston County
|–
|6
|11,489
|186,310
|802,195
|2 – AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|688,458
|148,683
|138,072
|24,787
|–
|2 – AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|246,418
|718,371
|27,702
|7,509
|–
|2 – AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|65,124
|132,897
|801,979
|–
|–
|2 – AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|–
|49
|24,738
|686,880
|288,333
|2 – AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|–
|–
|7,509
|280,824
|711,667
|3 – AAAAAA
|Evans
|625,928
|265,610
|68,234
|40,228
|–
|3 – AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|302,463
|228,614
|417,407
|38,284
|13,232
|3 – AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|36,245
|47,319
|216,838
|683,434
|16,164
|3 – AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|35,364
|458,457
|293,103
|140,413
|72,663
|3 – AAAAAA
|Greenbrier
|–
|–
|2,251
|70,412
|927,337
|3 – AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|–
|–
|2,167
|27,229
|970,604
|4 – AAAAAA
|Tucker
|765,442
|234,558
|–
|–
|–
|4 – AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|234,558
|765,442
|–
|–
|–
|4 – AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|–
|–
|833,218
|166,152
|630
|4 – AAAAAA
|Drew
|–
|–
|–
|249,390
|750,610
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|–
|–
|–
|4,282
|995,718
|4 – AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|–
|–
|166,782
|162,030
|671,188
|4 – AAAAAA
|M.L. King
|–
|–
|–
|417,386
|582,614
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mundy’s Mill
|–
|–
|–
|760
|999,240
|4 – AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|Mays
|949,596
|47,020
|1,087
|2,297
|–
|5 – AAAAAA
|Alexander
|44,500
|188,077
|93,884
|664,543
|8,996
|5 – AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|5,904
|647,735
|167,529
|178,832
|–
|5 – AAAAAA
|Hughes
|–
|117,100
|660,331
|52,801
|169,768
|5 – AAAAAA
|Northgate
|–
|68
|77,169
|101,527
|821,236
|5 – AAAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|Creekside
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAAA
|Harrison
|971,593
|9,093
|9,230
|10,084
|–
|6 – AAAAAA
|Dalton
|14,256
|504,066
|468,260
|13,418
|–
|6 – AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|14,025
|471,531
|494,376
|20,068
|–
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|126
|15,310
|28,134
|941,650
|14,780
|6 – AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAAA
|Creekview
|–
|–
|–
|6,522
|993,478
|6 – AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|–
|–
|–
|8,258
|991,742
|6 – AAAAAA
|Osborne
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|885,840
|77,637
|36,523
|–
|–
|7 – AAAAAA
|Centennial
|81,547
|890,426
|28,027
|–
|–
|7 – AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|32,613
|31,937
|935,450
|–
|–
|7 – AAAAAA
|Pope
|–
|–
|–
|637,818
|362,182
|7 – AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|–
|–
|–
|136,395
|863,605
|7 – AAAAAA
|Northview
|–
|–
|–
|20,389
|979,611
|7 – AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|–
|–
|–
|204,681
|795,319
|7 – AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|–
|–
|–
|717
|999,283
|7 – AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAAAA
|Dacula
|620,137
|256,179
|65,749
|57,935
|–
|8 – AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|174,827
|80,712
|333,616
|320,773
|90,072
|8 – AAAAAA
|Lanier
|147,769
|191,415
|296,430
|364,386
|–
|8 – AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|57,267
|471,694
|286,695
|181,075
|3,269
|8 – AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|–
|–
|17,509
|72,563
|909,928
|8 – AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|–
|–
|1
|3,268
|996,731
Class AAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|8 – AAAAA
|234,972
|765,028
|106,850
|2,808
|2
|430,157
|569,843
|13,108
|440,197
|1.27
|7 – AAAAA
|163,069
|836,931
|111,690
|3,770
|9
|660,724
|339,276
|9,587
|197,084
|4.07
|4 – AAAAA
|256,710
|743,290
|216,067
|17,704
|336
|539,440
|460,560
|42,503
|184,968
|4.41
|1 – AAAAA
|247,508
|752,492
|84,098
|49
|–
|522,642
|477,358
|5,136
|168,958
|4.92
|2 – AAAAA
|827,774
|172,226
|2,554
|2
|–
|949,216
|50,784
|71
|6,028
|164.89
|3 – AAAAA
|908,158
|91,842
|2,444
|13
|–
|981,525
|18,475
|28
|2,177
|458.35
|6 – AAAAA
|928,994
|71,006
|657
|2
|–
|988,475
|11,525
|3
|537
|1,861.20
|5 – AAAAA
|981,911
|18,089
|48
|–
|–
|998,257
|1,743
|–
|51
|19,606.84
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|6-1
|84.04
|1,000,000
|4.70
|963,264
|758,881
|559,327
|438,548
|1.28
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|8-0
|76.15
|1,000,000
|4.26
|956,278
|811,171
|316,375
|194,560
|4.14
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|8-0
|73.76
|1,000,000
|4.17
|841,004
|716,438
|457,730
|165,623
|5.04
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|8-0
|74.38
|1,000,000
|3.62
|836,441
|454,180
|261,254
|113,152
|7.84
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|8-0
|70.77
|1,000,000
|3.35
|731,568
|409,048
|216,897
|69,228
|13.45
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|6-1
|59.24
|1,000,000
|2.35
|248,097
|132,498
|41,927
|5,232
|190.13
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|6-2
|57.87
|1,000,000
|2.53
|490,326
|119,546
|24,726
|3,333
|299.03
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|7-1
|58.18
|999,995
|1.88
|229,492
|67,135
|14,771
|1,929
|517.40
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|6-2
|57.13
|1,000,000
|1.87
|213,417
|66,301
|13,551
|1,524
|655.17
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|8-1
|54.21
|1,000,000
|2.04
|366,158
|81,085
|17,794
|1,384
|721.54
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|4-4
|54.67
|997,050
|1.91
|333,227
|70,919
|16,784
|1,365
|731.60
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|6-2
|52.82
|930,733
|1.89
|380,848
|66,040
|15,237
|1,134
|880.83
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|5-4
|56.02
|753,237
|1.34
|98,888
|46,755
|11,321
|1,060
|942.40
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|3-4
|54.29
|1,000,000
|2.03
|147,314
|41,743
|8,916
|796
|1,255.28
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|7-1
|49.60
|1,000,000
|2.35
|359,125
|61,750
|10,927
|505
|1,979.20
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|6-3
|49.33
|999,999
|1.68
|263,616
|34,238
|5,826
|265
|3,772.58
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|8-1
|51.66
|1,000,000
|1.39
|97,919
|19,748
|2,826
|219
|4,565.21
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|5-3
|45.76
|964,530
|1.17
|23,334
|7,295
|903
|29
|34,481.76
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|6-2
|42.14
|1,000,000
|1.74
|117,625
|9,998
|1,002
|27
|37,036.04
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|6-2
|41.21
|1,000,000
|1.69
|97,738
|8,013
|738
|24
|41,665.67
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-4
|47.41
|594,151
|0.67
|24,788
|2,909
|334
|21
|47,618.05
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|6-2
|44.00
|991,216
|1.61
|50,391
|6,240
|353
|16
|62,499.00
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|6-2
|43.89
|1,000,000
|1.88
|35,300
|2,823
|215
|16
|62,499.00
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|4-4
|42.94
|478,007
|0.54
|17,194
|1,359
|133
|4
|249,999.00
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-5
|46.25
|191,791
|0.26
|12,871
|847
|32
|3
|333,332.33
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|4-4
|34.39
|1,000,000
|1.12
|4,934
|284
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-6
|36.26
|1,000,000
|1.12
|4,516
|372
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|3-5
|46.36
|54,972
|0.07
|3,607
|263
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|5-3
|34.03
|698,680
|0.93
|20,311
|797
|33
|–
|–
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-5
|33.42
|637,530
|0.66
|1,374
|180
|9
|–
|–
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|4-4
|36.27
|942,312
|0.96
|4,960
|483
|4
|–
|–
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-3
|35.13
|1,000,000
|1.13
|10,453
|318
|3
|–
|–
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|4-4
|28.64
|934,370
|1.05
|4,286
|105
|3
|–
|–
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-3
|36.97
|329,361
|0.34
|1,414
|42
|2
|–
|–
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-4
|36.98
|523,077
|0.54
|2,274
|62
|1
|–
|–
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-4
|27.09
|308,749
|0.37
|3,349
|55
|–
|–
|–
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-9
|29.18
|362,470
|0.37
|335
|42
|–
|–
|–
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|4-4
|25.55
|840,605
|0.93
|1,311
|20
|–
|–
|–
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-5
|32.96
|183,037
|0.19
|422
|16
|–
|–
|–
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-5
|34.27
|59
|0.00
|1
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|2-6
|18.47
|221,387
|0.23
|167
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-6
|20.40
|56,564
|0.06
|60
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|1-6
|20.84
|1,189
|0.00
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-7
|29.82
|1,118
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-7
|0.58
|3,638
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-7
|19.14
|166
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-8
|-22.40
|7
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-5
|41.85
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-7
|38.33
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|3-6
|37.57
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-5
|35.24
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-7
|31.62
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-6
|29.79
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-7
|25.60
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-8
|22.56
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-7
|20.80
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA
|1-7
|-26.22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA
|0-5
|-56.45
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|853,728
|146,106
|166
|–
|–
|1 – AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|146,100
|819,898
|33,990
|12
|–
|1 – AAAAA
|Harris County
|172
|33,984
|470,035
|495,809
|–
|1 – AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|–
|12
|495,809
|504,179
|–
|1 – AAAAA
|Veterans
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|2 – AAAAA
|Wayne County
|684,223
|311,401
|2,815
|1,561
|–
|2 – AAAAA
|Ware County
|313,205
|608,818
|77,977
|–
|–
|2 – AAAAA
|New Hampstead
|2,572
|78,004
|907,579
|11,845
|–
|2 – AAAAA
|South Effingham
|–
|–
|–
|362,470
|637,530
|2 – AAAAA
|Statesboro
|–
|1,777
|11,629
|624,124
|362,470
|3 – AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|535,910
|399,197
|63,796
|1,092
|5
|3 – AAAAA
|Griffin
|414,440
|52,259
|533,301
|–
|–
|3 – AAAAA
|Whitewater
|49,648
|533,626
|361,203
|20,053
|35,470
|3 – AAAAA
|Fayette County
|2
|14,918
|41,700
|126,417
|816,963
|3 – AAAAA
|McIntosh
|–
|–
|–
|329,361
|670,639
|3 – AAAAA
|Riverdale
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – AAAAA
|Morrow
|–
|–
|–
|523,077
|476,923
|4 – AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|573,122
|426,878
|–
|–
|–
|4 – AAAAA
|Jones County
|426,878
|475,476
|97,646
|–
|–
|4 – AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|–
|97,646
|307,016
|595,338
|–
|4 – AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|–
|–
|594,379
|158,858
|246,763
|4 – AAAAA
|Union Grove
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|–
|–
|959
|190,832
|808,209
|4 – AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – AAAAA
|Ola
|–
|–
|–
|54,972
|945,028
|4 – AAAAA
|Hampton
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|528,939
|418,681
|50,261
|2,119
|–
|5 – AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|471,061
|513,784
|14,392
|763
|–
|5 – AAAAA
|Columbia
|–
|54,868
|283,350
|596,152
|65,630
|5 – AAAAA
|Lithonia
|–
|12,667
|36,482
|172,238
|778,613
|5 – AAAAA
|Miller Grove
|–
|–
|612,935
|227,670
|159,395
|5 – AAAAA
|Chamblee
|–
|–
|2,580
|1,058
|996,362
|5 – AAAAA
|Clarkston
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|996,495
|3,495
|10
|–
|–
|6 – AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|2,796
|961,328
|15,303
|20,573
|–
|6 – AAAAA
|Decatur
|639
|4,377
|21,395
|282,338
|691,251
|6 – AAAAA
|Banneker
|70
|30,322
|767,851
|192,973
|8,784
|6 – AAAAA
|Riverwood
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAA
|North Springs
|–
|478
|194,613
|503,589
|301,320
|6 – AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|–
|–
|–
|166
|999,834
|6 – AAAAA
|Grady
|–
|–
|828
|361
|998,811
|7 – AAAAA
|Rome
|999,918
|78
|4
|–
|–
|7 – AAAAA
|East Paulding
|82
|4,087
|96,456
|493,526
|405,849
|7 – AAAAA
|Kell
|–
|215,460
|740,735
|40,855
|2,950
|7 – AAAAA
|Carrollton
|–
|755,753
|53,072
|121,908
|69,267
|7 – AAAAA
|Paulding County
|–
|24,622
|109,733
|343,652
|521,993
|7 – AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|–
|–
|–
|59
|999,941
|7 – AAAAA
|Hiram
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAA
|Cass
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAAA
|Buford
|948,532
|51,468
|–
|–
|–
|8 – AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|51,468
|948,532
|–
|–
|–
|8 – AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|–
|–
|991,508
|8,491
|1
|8 – AAAAA
|Loganville
|–
|–
|–
|1,118
|998,882
|8 – AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|–
|–
|8,492
|48,072
|943,436
|8 – AAAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|–
|–
|–
|942,312
|57,688
|8 – AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|–
|–
|–
|7
|999,993
Class AAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|5 – AAAA
|45,621
|954,379
|465,188
|75,288
|1,334
|118,927
|881,073
|228,847
|809,114
|0.24
|6 – AAAA
|286,423
|713,577
|68,866
|137
|–
|852,651
|147,349
|2,719
|83,300
|11.00
|7 – AAAA
|502,321
|497,679
|24,978
|274
|1
|616,418
|383,582
|3,511
|68,853
|13.52
|3 – AAAA
|657,565
|342,435
|17,765
|78
|–
|786,571
|213,429
|3,443
|27,167
|35.81
|2 – AAAA
|722,249
|277,751
|20,203
|76
|–
|967,529
|32,471
|209
|5,193
|191.57
|8 – AAAA
|754,118
|245,882
|12,900
|12
|–
|948,915
|51,085
|189
|3,791
|262.78
|4 – AAAA
|769,290
|230,710
|2,919
|1
|–
|955,087
|44,913
|6
|2,011
|496.27
|1 – AAAA
|953,132
|46,868
|699
|4
|–
|992,834
|7,166
|8
|571
|1,750.31
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|9-0
|90.95
|1,000,000
|5.48
|954,557
|919,125
|834,094
|777,525
|0.29
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|8-0
|71.68
|1,000,000
|3.59
|797,790
|681,419
|127,868
|82,093
|11.18
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|8-0
|69.63
|1,000,000
|3.49
|631,385
|463,504
|369,196
|64,509
|14.50
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|7-1
|64.83
|977,593
|2.58
|364,693
|239,510
|148,852
|18,900
|51.91
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|8-0
|62.04
|1,000,000
|3.08
|787,233
|194,671
|121,505
|14,975
|65.78
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|7-1
|61.83
|998,877
|2.62
|447,301
|319,145
|125,885
|12,570
|78.55
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|7-0
|61.37
|1,000,000
|2.99
|764,287
|160,863
|95,285
|12,188
|81.05
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|6-2
|57.30
|1,000,000
|2.84
|738,679
|204,573
|16,881
|4,532
|219.65
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|7-2
|61.45
|1,000,000
|2.02
|76,680
|44,333
|16,910
|4,316
|230.70
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|3-5
|54.35
|1,000,000
|2.33
|310,825
|188,628
|45,865
|2,619
|380.83
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|8-1
|51.84
|1,000,000
|2.81
|590,871
|220,417
|44,593
|1,976
|505.07
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|8-1
|53.98
|1,000,000
|1.62
|172,212
|99,094
|21,752
|1,197
|834.42
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|6-2
|55.63
|991,495
|1.88
|127,900
|68,748
|5,332
|1,169
|854.43
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|4-4
|50.47
|991,455
|2.04
|283,798
|89,234
|15,405
|653
|1,530.39
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|6-2
|52.33
|1,000,000
|2.08
|257,687
|10,020
|2,197
|445
|2,246.19
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|5-3
|49.71
|993,449
|1.16
|44,398
|18,094
|1,077
|115
|8,694.65
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|7-1
|44.89
|1,000,000
|1.64
|110,083
|16,713
|2,558
|69
|14,491.75
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|5-3
|44.60
|999,119
|1.60
|107,528
|17,083
|2,360
|56
|17,856.14
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|6-2
|43.61
|1,000,000
|1.71
|141,145
|12,940
|317
|35
|28,570.43
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|6-2
|44.18
|1,000,000
|1.32
|31,879
|9,755
|685
|22
|45,453.55
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-3
|44.73
|977,546
|1.09
|9,528
|1,899
|436
|10
|99,999.00
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-3
|41.38
|1,000,000
|1.26
|20,808
|5,339
|302
|6
|166,665.67
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|2-5
|39.03
|680,560
|0.87
|18,270
|735
|99
|4
|249,999.00
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|4-4
|38.65
|973,043
|1.46
|73,132
|4,671
|82
|4
|249,999.00
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|4-4
|48.61
|25,390
|0.03
|824
|313
|12
|4
|249,999.00
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-2
|39.74
|857,688
|1.16
|39,444
|2,517
|220
|3
|333,332.33
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|4-4
|38.85
|724,520
|0.79
|3,821
|643
|44
|2
|499,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-4
|38.60
|469,577
|0.60
|14,587
|971
|75
|1
|999,999.00
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-5
|40.09
|789,132
|0.97
|54,272
|3,677
|59
|1
|999,999.00
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|4-4
|39.89
|666,945
|0.76
|3,672
|723
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|4-4
|36.86
|994,612
|1.01
|1,187
|168
|12
|–
|–
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|5-3
|30.50
|998,131
|1.08
|9,445
|234
|9
|–
|–
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-4
|31.21
|614,099
|0.64
|519
|52
|4
|–
|–
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|2-6
|28.92
|205,011
|0.22
|2,585
|75
|–
|–
|–
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|4-4
|22.39
|914,610
|0.97
|3,077
|72
|–
|–
|–
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-4
|25.27
|947,720
|1.00
|3,763
|38
|–
|–
|–
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-5
|26.20
|6,738
|0.01
|42
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-5
|32.21
|4,691
|0.00
|18
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-4
|12.58
|110,390
|0.11
|64
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-4
|33.98
|720
|0.00
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|1-7
|9.95
|54,131
|0.05
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-7
|26.91
|2,941
|0.00
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-2
|21.88
|25,942
|0.03
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-6
|0.22
|1,957
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-6
|3.98
|1,900
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-7
|-4.58
|18
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-5
|29.37
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|3-5
|26.76
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-7
|16.53
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-9
|14.34
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-8
|10.90
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-8
|-15.61
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|995,176
|4,824
|–
|–
|–
|1 – AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|2,577
|538,026
|459,397
|–
|–
|1 – AAAA
|Cairo
|2,247
|457,150
|535,968
|3,754
|881
|1 – AAAA
|Hardaway
|–
|–
|3,222
|785,910
|210,868
|1 – AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|–
|–
|–
|205,011
|794,989
|1 – AAAA
|Columbus
|–
|–
|1,413
|5,325
|993,262
|1 – AAAA
|Shaw
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|1 – AAAA
|Westover
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|2 – AAAA
|Mary Persons
|950,672
|36,863
|12,371
|94
|–
|2 – AAAA
|Howard
|39,471
|43,228
|440,940
|334,049
|142,312
|2 – AAAA
|West Laurens
|9,850
|848,567
|106,954
|26,084
|8,545
|2 – AAAA
|Spalding
|7
|7,864
|302,296
|370,393
|319,440
|2 – AAAA
|Upson-Lee
|–
|63,478
|137,439
|268,660
|530,423
|2 – AAAA
|Perry
|–
|–
|–
|720
|999,280
|3 – AAAA
|Burke County
|550,185
|449,617
|198
|–
|–
|3 – AAAA
|Thomson
|449,815
|546,149
|3,336
|700
|–
|3 – AAAA
|Baldwin
|–
|–
|918,310
|54,733
|26,957
|3 – AAAA
|Hephzibah
|–
|198
|9,840
|100,352
|889,610
|3 – AAAA
|Richmond Academy
|–
|4,036
|66,867
|843,707
|85,390
|3 – AAAA
|Cross Creek
|–
|–
|1,449
|508
|998,043
|4 – AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|1,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4 – AAAA
|Eastside
|–
|777,694
|178,116
|44,190
|–
|4 – AAAA
|Salem
|–
|100,443
|175,300
|722,388
|1,869
|4 – AAAA
|North Clayton
|–
|121,863
|639,622
|186,235
|52,280
|4 – AAAA
|Luella
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – AAAA
|Henry County
|–
|–
|6,962
|47,169
|945,869
|4 – AAAA
|Druid Hills
|–
|–
|–
|18
|999,982
|5 – AAAA
|Cartersville
|977,643
|22,325
|32
|–
|–
|5 – AAAA
|Troup
|22,357
|172,991
|798,670
|4,859
|1,123
|5 – AAAA
|Chapel Hill
|–
|6,331
|53,900
|933,218
|6,551
|5 – AAAA
|Cedartown
|–
|798,353
|146,882
|32,358
|22,407
|5 – AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|–
|–
|–
|25,390
|974,610
|5 – AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|–
|–
|516
|4,175
|995,309
|5 – AAAA
|LaGrange
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAA
|Ridgeland
|999,999
|–
|1
|–
|–
|6 – AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|1
|968,758
|23,714
|7,527
|–
|6 – AAAA
|Pickens
|–
|31,241
|73,248
|890,123
|5,388
|6 – AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|–
|–
|897,880
|79,666
|22,454
|6 – AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|–
|1
|5,157
|20,784
|974,058
|6 – AAAA
|Gilmer
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAA
|LaFayette
|–
|–
|–
|1,900
|998,100
|7 – AAAA
|Marist
|953,072
|39,145
|7,777
|6
|–
|7 – AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|41,061
|895,992
|56,788
|6,159
|–
|7 – AAAA
|White County
|5,821
|8,153
|536,406
|449,620
|–
|7 – AAAA
|West Hall
|46
|56,710
|399,029
|544,215
|–
|7 – AAAA
|Chestatee
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAA
|St. Pius X
|971,441
|24,155
|4,404
|–
|–
|8 – AAAA
|Jefferson
|20,752
|780,927
|173,905
|15,911
|8,505
|8 – AAAA
|Madison County
|7,806
|10,733
|334,793
|260,767
|385,901
|8 – AAAA
|Oconee County
|1
|98,263
|401,877
|166,804
|333,055
|8 – AAAA
|Stephens County
|–
|85,922
|85,021
|553,577
|275,480
|8 – AAAA
|North Oconee
|–
|–
|–
|2,941
|997,059
Class AAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|7 – AAA
|98,624
|901,376
|21,399
|113
|–
|308,814
|691,186
|1,142
|521,074
|0.92
|5 – AAA
|188,566
|811,434
|86,380
|2,939
|29
|342,214
|657,786
|6,226
|260,891
|2.83
|4 – AAA
|103,797
|896,203
|160,350
|1,195
|1
|696,057
|303,943
|5,034
|156,820
|5.38
|6 – AAA
|324,740
|675,260
|44,644
|98
|–
|785,373
|214,627
|1,389
|45,477
|20.99
|1 – AAA
|807,540
|192,460
|1,726
|3
|–
|896,935
|103,065
|33
|14,769
|66.71
|3 – AAA
|958,109
|41,891
|215
|–
|–
|994,879
|5,121
|1
|511
|1,955.95
|8 – AAA
|903,916
|96,084
|2,105
|2
|–
|992,864
|7,136
|10
|371
|2,694.42
|2 – AAA
|936,325
|63,675
|416
|–
|–
|996,699
|3,301
|–
|87
|11,493.25
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|8-1
|78.52
|1,000,000
|5.05
|930,110
|907,250
|690,682
|521,023
|0.92
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|8-0
|71.03
|1,000,000
|4.62
|941,342
|788,440
|649,600
|258,541
|2.87
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|7-1
|68.91
|1,000,000
|4.28
|965,446
|877,982
|291,256
|155,889
|5.41
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|7-1
|61.71
|985,266
|3.40
|719,205
|587,601
|197,267
|43,611
|21.93
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|6-1
|56.41
|1,000,000
|3.13
|857,362
|184,966
|102,690
|14,748
|66.81
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|5-3
|53.09
|999,987
|1.89
|117,791
|57,838
|11,004
|2,096
|476.10
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|8-0
|49.99
|902,644
|1.88
|293,449
|129,467
|18,596
|1,864
|535.48
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|5-3
|44.61
|999,753
|2.67
|607,510
|167,671
|16,137
|873
|1,144.48
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|8-0
|44.59
|1,000,000
|2.56
|658,936
|37,195
|4,931
|509
|1,963.64
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|7-1
|42.19
|997,137
|1.93
|133,862
|65,370
|5,365
|227
|4,404.29
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|3-5
|43.72
|939,699
|1.76
|293,262
|35,416
|2,297
|205
|4,877.05
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|7-1
|41.16
|999,931
|2.19
|346,552
|29,759
|1,669
|142
|7,041.25
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|5-3
|37.75
|1,000,000
|2.13
|255,066
|49,538
|2,763
|76
|13,156.89
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|6-2
|39.17
|1,000,000
|1.86
|126,387
|11,486
|1,565
|57
|17,542.86
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|3-4
|39.55
|820,949
|1.10
|65,299
|18,763
|1,105
|49
|20,407.16
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|6-2
|39.22
|1,000,000
|1.71
|33,778
|7,517
|1,374
|47
|21,275.60
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|3-5
|35.72
|999,997
|1.86
|178,732
|6,445
|338
|20
|49,999.00
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|4-3
|33.21
|1,000,000
|1.74
|111,733
|13,897
|518
|10
|99,999.00
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-3
|32.95
|998,126
|1.35
|41,392
|7,366
|267
|4
|249,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|4-4
|31.63
|1,000,000
|1.31
|47,148
|4,043
|175
|2
|499,999.00
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|2-6
|30.69
|999,978
|1.34
|14,969
|2,973
|108
|2
|499,999.00
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|2-5
|30.41
|980,555
|1.52
|62,266
|2,388
|65
|1
|999,999.00
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|5-3
|30.77
|581,738
|0.75
|38,679
|1,758
|51
|1
|999,999.00
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|2-4
|25.99
|999,864
|1.28
|34,333
|601
|20
|1
|999,999.00
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|4-4
|27.48
|924,549
|1.13
|53,418
|609
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|4-4
|29.75
|103,098
|0.12
|2,409
|130
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|4-4
|32.64
|715,644
|0.78
|4,928
|866
|88
|–
|–
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-5
|28.13
|450,280
|0.46
|1,876
|151
|12
|–
|–
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-1
|23.80
|679,786
|0.75
|10,187
|355
|7
|–
|–
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|3-4
|21.23
|500,406
|0.53
|5,777
|273
|7
|–
|–
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-4
|25.78
|239,365
|0.26
|3,468
|326
|6
|–
|–
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|3-6
|24.80
|1,000,000
|1.17
|15,874
|754
|5
|–
|–
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-7
|18.51
|999,559
|1.14
|11,121
|391
|5
|–
|–
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|4-4
|24.59
|953,304
|0.96
|491
|89
|4
|–
|–
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-2
|21.13
|819,808
|0.89
|7,059
|241
|2
|–
|–
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|2-5
|19.78
|870,757
|0.94
|7,156
|56
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-3
|19.41
|247,451
|0.26
|1,248
|28
|–
|–
|–
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-6
|16.98
|49,022
|0.05
|13
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-7
|9.13
|66,419
|0.07
|175
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-6
|19.45
|9,279
|0.01
|146
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-8
|6.62
|100,691
|0.10
|29
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-8
|5.55
|19,889
|0.02
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-7
|6.45
|28,688
|0.03
|6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-6
|9.91
|8,989
|0.01
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-7
|8.75
|218
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|1-7
|7.22
|4,887
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-6
|3.07
|1,656
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-6
|-7.14
|628
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-8
|-15.45
|3
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|2-6
|18.06
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-4
|17.68
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-6
|9.59
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-5
|6.52
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-8
|4.81
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-8
|-7.77
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-7
|-8.17
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-8
|-26.28
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAA
|Crisp County
|999,910
|68
|19
|3
|–
|1 – AAA
|Cook
|58
|661,436
|338,460
|43
|3
|1 – AAA
|Monroe
|31
|338,463
|631,576
|10,485
|19,445
|1 – AAA
|Worth County
|1
|8
|12,167
|7,713
|980,111
|1 – AAA
|Dougherty
|–
|25
|17,778
|981,756
|441
|2 – AAA
|Liberty County
|688,484
|303,198
|8,318
|–
|–
|2 – AAA
|Pierce County
|303,451
|500,059
|180,075
|16,415
|–
|2 – AAA
|Appling County
|8,065
|179,549
|561,601
|250,649
|136
|2 – AAA
|Tattnall County
|–
|17,194
|249,893
|603,670
|129,243
|2 – AAA
|Brantley County
|–
|–
|–
|28,688
|971,312
|2 – AAA
|Long County
|–
|–
|113
|100,578
|899,309
|3 – AAA
|Jenkins
|943,967
|47,982
|2,404
|5,647
|–
|3 – AAA
|Windsor Forest
|29,931
|180,242
|129,396
|340,217
|320,214
|3 – AAA
|Beach
|21,359
|230,096
|170,117
|398,236
|180,192
|3 – AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|4,743
|541,680
|377,869
|75,708
|–
|3 – AAA
|Savannah
|–
|–
|320,214
|180,192
|499,594
|3 – AAA
|Islands
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – AAA
|Groves
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – AAA
|Peach County
|988,607
|10,583
|322
|488
|–
|4 – AAA
|Pike County
|10,835
|31,528
|957,265
|372
|–
|4 – AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|558
|957,887
|40,999
|309
|247
|4 – AAA
|Kendrick
|–
|–
|–
|66,419
|933,581
|4 – AAA
|Jackson
|–
|2
|887
|923,660
|75,451
|4 – AAA
|Central (Macon)
|–
|–
|527
|8,752
|990,721
|4 – AAA
|Rutland
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAA
|Cedar Grove
|999,994
|6
|–
|–
|–
|5 – AAA
|Lovett
|6
|855,356
|91,772
|52,853
|13
|5 – AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|–
|1,545
|770,860
|167,294
|60,301
|5 – AAA
|Pace Academy
|–
|143,056
|103,541
|574,352
|179,051
|5 – AAA
|Redan
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAA
|Towers
|–
|37
|33,827
|205,501
|760,635
|5 – AAA
|McNair
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAA
|Stone Mountain
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAA
|Calhoun
|749,611
|107,601
|128,054
|–
|14,734
|6 – AAA
|Bremen
|245,053
|298,112
|359,479
|–
|97,356
|6 – AAA
|North Murray
|4,430
|480,797
|66,151
|30,360
|418,262
|6 – AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|685
|78,402
|73,071
|95,293
|752,549
|6 – AAA
|Ringgold
|221
|32,344
|56,128
|14,405
|896,902
|6 – AAA
|Adairsville
|–
|2,654
|301,997
|410,993
|284,356
|6 – AAA
|Sonoraville
|–
|90
|15,031
|435,159
|549,720
|6 – AAA
|Murray County
|–
|–
|–
|8,989
|991,011
|6 – AAA
|Haralson County
|–
|–
|88
|4,799
|995,113
|6 – AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|–
|–
|1
|2
|999,997
|7 – AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|983,493
|16,507
|–
|–
|–
|7 – AAA
|Dawson County
|16,507
|983,493
|–
|–
|–
|7 – AAA
|North Hall
|–
|–
|277,516
|722,484
|–
|7 – AAA
|East Hall
|–
|–
|722,484
|275,642
|1,874
|7 – AAA
|Lumpkin County
|–
|–
|–
|218
|999,782
|7 – AAA
|Union County
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAA
|Fannin County
|–
|–
|–
|1,656
|998,344
|8 – AAA
|Morgan County
|987,917
|446
|9,343
|2,225
|69
|8 – AAA
|Monroe Area
|9,152
|775,466
|208,212
|4,307
|2,863
|8 – AAA
|Hart County
|2,871
|223,388
|770,352
|3,367
|22
|8 – AAA
|Franklin County
|44
|242
|4,883
|43,853
|950,978
|8 – AAA
|Jackson County
|16
|458
|6,749
|946,081
|46,696
|8 – AAA
|East Jackson
|–
|–
|461
|167
|999,372
Class AA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|2 – AA
|291,159
|708,841
|50,141
|1,145
|8
|432,176
|567,824
|6,422
|441,243
|1.27
|8 – AA
|211,680
|788,320
|1,100
|–
|–
|439,129
|560,871
|72
|221,437
|3.52
|1 – AA
|293,832
|706,168
|188,063
|7,875
|1
|712,105
|287,895
|20,796
|130,160
|6.68
|6 – AA
|693,962
|306,038
|2,806
|6
|–
|803,908
|196,092
|165
|117,193
|7.53
|3 – AA
|564,238
|435,762
|11,068
|28
|–
|818,229
|181,771
|69
|49,518
|19.19
|5 – AA
|558,253
|441,747
|48,248
|179
|–
|901,409
|98,591
|2,163
|29,922
|32.42
|7 – AA
|807,569
|192,431
|5,054
|7
|–
|958,074
|41,926
|48
|5,510
|180.49
|4 – AA
|896,170
|103,830
|1,134
|–
|–
|964,798
|35,202
|93
|5,017
|198.32
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|8-0
|75.08
|1,000,000
|4.61
|931,570
|686,304
|561,359
|439,855
|1.27
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|8-0
|65.57
|1,000,000
|4.49
|940,016
|788,024
|560,817
|221,432
|3.52
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|7-1
|66.06
|1,000,000
|3.52
|936,916
|299,518
|195,394
|117,164
|7.54
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|7-0
|64.36
|1,000,000
|3.53
|765,939
|567,676
|202,064
|103,038
|8.71
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|8-0
|59.47
|1,000,000
|3.24
|593,283
|431,852
|181,078
|49,472
|19.21
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|8-0
|58.07
|1,000,000
|2.68
|489,668
|282,604
|92,988
|25,433
|38.32
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|7-1
|56.89
|1,000,000
|3.24
|824,326
|356,736
|67,387
|25,120
|38.81
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|6-2
|50.02
|1,000,000
|2.75
|552,643
|167,407
|40,400
|5,312
|187.25
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|7-1
|51.41
|999,993
|2.42
|414,832
|131,108
|33,208
|4,798
|207.42
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|8-0
|50.17
|1,000,000
|2.15
|250,810
|51,198
|17,380
|2,526
|394.88
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|7-0
|49.89
|1,000,000
|2.16
|264,582
|53,540
|17,912
|2,491
|400.45
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|3-5
|48.90
|998,413
|1.85
|245,863
|51,746
|13,633
|1,689
|591.07
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|4-3
|47.81
|1,000,000
|1.60
|168,629
|33,033
|8,313
|893
|1,118.82
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|7-1
|44.77
|999,979
|1.34
|90,909
|19,664
|2,602
|276
|3,622.19
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-2
|45.05
|952,589
|1.21
|74,234
|20,957
|1,962
|218
|4,586.16
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|5-3
|41.91
|999,982
|2.08
|169,055
|29,343
|1,527
|196
|5,101.04
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|3-5
|38.77
|894,439
|1.29
|42,113
|5,732
|360
|25
|39,999.00
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|5-4
|35.34
|1,000,000
|1.64
|30,456
|5,803
|609
|17
|58,822.53
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|5-3
|35.95
|999,999
|1.23
|35,222
|3,209
|249
|12
|83,332.33
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-2
|36.28
|744,179
|1.15
|34,588
|5,209
|246
|11
|90,908.09
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|5-4
|34.13
|911,622
|1.34
|31,683
|3,560
|107
|9
|111,110.11
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|6-2
|36.37
|999,210
|1.64
|36,658
|1,390
|126
|5
|199,999.00
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-3
|32.67
|997,213
|1.18
|19,408
|1,376
|93
|2
|499,999.00
|Temple
|5 – AA
|5-3
|30.08
|873,178
|1.11
|9,111
|952
|66
|2
|499,999.00
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|5-3
|32.57
|999,485
|1.40
|17,200
|475
|41
|2
|499,999.00
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|3-4
|35.06
|309,164
|0.37
|7,345
|480
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-4
|39.56
|16,196
|0.02
|773
|158
|10
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|3-5
|23.33
|781,513
|0.87
|5,396
|265
|6
|–
|–
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-4
|31.21
|992,955
|1.01
|1,772
|84
|6
|–
|–
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|4-5
|24.77
|997,579
|1.04
|7,124
|319
|5
|–
|–
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|5-3
|22.88
|973,649
|1.15
|4,687
|209
|3
|–
|–
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|4-3
|28.88
|140,596
|0.16
|772
|25
|1
|–
|–
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-3
|17.43
|911,559
|0.93
|414
|18
|–
|–
|–
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|4-3
|29.16
|31,236
|0.03
|346
|18
|–
|–
|–
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|4-4
|11.94
|999,995
|1.05
|840
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-5
|12.46
|218,699
|0.22
|84
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-7
|20.09
|6,439
|0.01
|12
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-3
|10.65
|917,946
|0.95
|555
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-7
|18.44
|123,177
|0.12
|134
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Laney
|4 – AA
|2-6
|8.32
|70,318
|0.07
|17
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-6
|16.68
|1,788
|0.00
|6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-6
|0.99
|62,152
|0.06
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-6
|16.17
|8,632
|0.01
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-7
|-5.85
|20,697
|0.02
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Butler
|4 – AA
|2-6
|3.77
|44,423
|0.04
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-5
|14.83
|634
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-6
|1.45
|321
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-7
|-3.58
|51
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-6
|23.88
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-5
|17.30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-7
|5.61
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-8
|1.77
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-7
|0.09
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-7
|-0.11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-7
|-13.65
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-8
|-27.37
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AA
|Brooks County
|745,423
|250,133
|1,290
|3,154
|–
|1 – AA
|Thomasville
|250,925
|560,395
|188,680
|–
|–
|1 – AA
|Fitzgerald
|3,652
|188,741
|803,767
|2,253
|1,587
|1 – AA
|Berrien
|–
|731
|3,875
|988,349
|7,045
|1 – AA
|Early County
|–
|–
|2,388
|6,244
|991,368
|2 – AA
|Benedictine
|999,965
|35
|–
|–
|–
|2 – AA
|Vidalia
|23
|670,311
|293,985
|35,681
|–
|2 – AA
|Toombs County
|12
|291,302
|361,224
|347,441
|21
|2 – AA
|Swainsboro
|–
|38,352
|344,771
|569,466
|47,411
|2 – AA
|Bacon County
|–
|–
|–
|16,196
|983,804
|2 – AA
|Jeff Davis
|–
|–
|20
|31,216
|968,764
|2 – AA
|Metter
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|2 – AA
|Bryan County
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – AA
|Dodge County
|951,730
|48,270
|–
|–
|–
|3 – AA
|Bleckley County
|48,270
|310,322
|284,454
|101,133
|255,821
|3 – AA
|Dublin
|–
|403,296
|236,233
|272,093
|88,378
|3 – AA
|Southwest
|–
|4,681
|70,450
|234,033
|690,836
|3 – AA
|Washington County
|–
|230,855
|327,635
|335,949
|105,561
|3 – AA
|Northeast
|–
|2,576
|81,228
|56,792
|859,404
|3 – AA
|East Laurens
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – AA
|Screven County
|523,881
|471,846
|4,185
|88
|–
|4 – AA
|Jefferson County
|476,119
|523,881
|–
|–
|–
|4 – AA
|Harlem
|–
|–
|931,731
|41,918
|26,351
|4 – AA
|Glenn Hills
|–
|4,273
|18,705
|888,581
|88,441
|4 – AA
|Josey
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – AA
|Laney
|–
|–
|45,379
|24,939
|929,682
|4 – AA
|Butler
|–
|–
|–
|44,423
|955,577
|4 – AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|–
|–
|–
|51
|999,949
|5 – AA
|Heard County
|988,453
|10,641
|567
|339
|–
|5 – AA
|Spencer
|10,170
|75,458
|249,832
|661,753
|2,787
|5 – AA
|Callaway
|1,377
|911,189
|82,802
|4,625
|7
|5 – AA
|Lamar County
|–
|3
|4,830
|118,344
|876,823
|5 – AA
|Temple
|–
|2,709
|656,781
|213,688
|126,822
|5 – AA
|Jordan
|–
|–
|5,188
|1,251
|993,561
|6 – AA
|Hapeville Charter
|999,956
|44
|–
|–
|–
|6 – AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|44
|999,956
|–
|–
|–
|6 – AA
|Douglass
|–
|–
|999,366
|633
|1
|6 – AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|–
|–
|634
|–
|999,366
|6 – AA
|Therrell
|–
|–
|–
|1,788
|998,212
|6 – AA
|Washington
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AA
|South Atlanta
|–
|–
|–
|997,579
|2,421
|7 – AA
|Rockmart
|999,956
|44
|–
|–
|–
|7 – AA
|Pepperell
|44
|906,282
|35,787
|57,869
|18
|7 – AA
|Coosa
|–
|1,726
|944,818
|52,941
|515
|7 – AA
|Dade County
|–
|–
|222
|218,477
|781,301
|7 – AA
|Chattooga
|–
|91,948
|19,153
|670,412
|218,487
|7 – AA
|Model
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AA
|Armuchee
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AA
|Gordon Central
|–
|–
|20
|301
|999,679
|8 – AA
|Rabun County
|1,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8 – AA
|Elbert County
|–
|944,258
|54,717
|235
|790
|8 – AA
|Banks County
|–
|54,942
|545,797
|399,256
|5
|8 – AA
|Monticello
|–
|4
|240
|61,908
|937,848
|8 – AA
|Putnam County
|–
|796
|399,246
|517,904
|82,054
|8 – AA
|Social Circle
|–
|–
|–
|20,697
|979,303
|8 – AA
|Oglethorpe County
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
Class A-Public
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|7-1
|51.67
|1,000,000
|916,731
|717,861
|522,244
|356,773
|1.80
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|6-2
|48.39
|1,000,000
|817,659
|565,013
|330,818
|190,603
|4.25
|Macon County
|4 – A
|6-2
|46.85
|1,000,000
|798,200
|535,675
|336,866
|165,662
|5.04
|Manchester
|4 – A
|8-0
|46.43
|1,000,000
|795,700
|513,626
|322,445
|153,726
|5.51
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|6-1
|39.43
|1,000,000
|637,604
|290,966
|110,568
|36,336
|26.52
|Commerce
|8 – A
|7-1
|38.36
|1,000,000
|644,394
|293,005
|104,041
|31,356
|30.89
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|7-1
|39.36
|1,000,000
|427,893
|212,441
|80,959
|25,763
|37.82
|Trion
|6 – A
|6-2
|37.29
|1,000,000
|418,188
|174,917
|50,299
|15,056
|65.42
|Marion County
|4 – A
|7-1
|35.32
|1,000,000
|367,218
|144,994
|43,745
|10,264
|96.43
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|7-1
|32.24
|1,000,000
|417,311
|139,105
|34,024
|6,374
|155.89
|Turner County
|2 – A
|5-3
|29.80
|1,000,000
|215,626
|66,667
|13,431
|2,026
|492.58
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|4-4
|29.32
|998,243
|186,998
|53,255
|9,969
|1,464
|682.06
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|3-5
|29.70
|985,207
|138,061
|39,949
|7,876
|1,215
|822.05
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|6-2
|28.41
|999,748
|132,553
|35,900
|6,713
|911
|1,096.69
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|3-5
|28.64
|981,570
|111,524
|28,480
|5,106
|781
|1,279.41
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|7-1
|21.84
|1,000,000
|314,593
|66,869
|7,629
|571
|1,750.31
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|7-1
|23.81
|1,000,000
|164,574
|32,668
|4,252
|389
|2,569.69
|Pelham
|1 – A
|7-1
|20.17
|1,000,000
|275,870
|52,191
|5,040
|339
|2,948.85
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|4-4
|25.91
|685,856
|73,446
|17,825
|2,532
|286
|3,495.50
|Schley County
|4 – A
|5-3
|24.46
|297,858
|23,117
|5,021
|650
|69
|14,491.75
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|5-3
|13.27
|1,000,000
|46,278
|5,702
|310
|16
|62,499.00
|Towns County
|8 – A
|3-5
|17.14
|913,111
|40,336
|5,435
|389
|15
|66,665.67
|Miller County
|1 – A
|5-3
|8.82
|1,000,000
|19,293
|1,194
|49
|2
|499,999.00
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|5-3
|16.44
|91,043
|2,485
|252
|15
|2
|499,999.00
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|4-4
|9.70
|457,395
|4,783
|421
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-6
|12.84
|94,738
|1,887
|242
|11
|–
|–
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-3
|5.46
|999,995
|7,371
|326
|10
|–
|–
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|2-6
|-6.76
|490,025
|306
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-6
|-22.19
|5,179
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-6
|9.64
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-7
|4.84
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|2-5
|11.90
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-6
|-5.16
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-5
|8.81
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-7
|7.60
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Claxton
|3 – A
|1-7
|7.12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-6
|6.94
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-7
|3.02
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-5
|-0.18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-7
|-0.50
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|1-7
|-1.29
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-8
|-5.34
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-7
|-6.24
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-7
|-7.16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-6
|-12.69
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-5
|-13.84
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-8
|-15.45
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-6
|-17.45
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-7
|-21.95
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-7
|-32.47
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|1 – A
|Mitchell County
|576,196
|851,834
|148,166
|–
|1 – A
|Pelham
|423,804
|867,496
|132,504
|–
|1 – A
|Seminole County
|–
|–
|999,995
|5
|1 – A
|Chattahoochee County
|–
|9,701
|990,299
|–
|1 – A
|Miller County
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|–
|1 – A
|Randolph-Clay
|–
|–
|5,179
|994,821
|1 – A
|Calhoun County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|1 – A
|Terrell County
|–
|–
|490,025
|509,975
|1 – A
|Baconton Charter
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|1 – A
|Stewart County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|2 – A
|Irwin County
|999,263
|999,427
|573
|–
|2 – A
|Clinch County
|543
|884,381
|115,619
|–
|2 – A
|Charlton County
|194
|671,136
|328,864
|–
|2 – A
|Turner County
|–
|273
|999,727
|–
|2 – A
|Wilcox County
|–
|–
|94,738
|905,262
|2 – A
|Telfair County
|–
|–
|981,570
|18,430
|2 – A
|Atkinson County
|–
|–
|14
|999,986
|2 – A
|Lanier County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Emanuel County Institute
|341,424
|442,327
|557,673
|–
|3 – A
|Jenkins County
|94,392
|303,263
|696,737
|–
|3 – A
|Montgomery County
|–
|–
|91,043
|908,957
|3 – A
|McIntosh County Academy
|–
|–
|1
|999,999
|3 – A
|Johnson County
|–
|–
|457,395
|542,605
|3 – A
|Portal
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Claxton
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Treutlen
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Wheeler County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Macon County
|543,611
|778,703
|221,297
|–
|4 – A
|Manchester
|456,389
|769,231
|230,769
|–
|4 – A
|Schley County
|–
|–
|297,858
|702,142
|4 – A
|Taylor County
|–
|–
|999,748
|252
|4 – A
|Marion County
|–
|125,836
|874,164
|–
|4 – A
|Hawkinsville
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Dooly County
|–
|–
|985,207
|14,793
|4 – A
|Crawford County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Greenville
|–
|–
|1
|999,999
|4 – A
|Central (Talbotton)
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|Trion
|306,632
|307,179
|692,821
|–
|6 – A
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|18,020
|30,559
|969,441
|–
|6 – A
|Gordon Lee
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|Bowdon
|–
|–
|16
|999,984
|7 – A
|Lincoln County
|19,058
|19,058
|666,798
|314,144
|7 – A
|Washington-Wilkes
|–
|–
|998,243
|1,757
|7 – A
|Greene County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – A
|Wilkinson County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – A
|Warren County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – A
|Twiggs County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – A
|Hancock Central
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – A
|Commerce
|16,571
|939,596
|60,404
|–
|8 – A
|Towns County
|–
|–
|913,111
|86,889
Class A-Private
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|8-0
|69.20
|1,000,000
|978,674
|947,869
|877,479
|780,264
|0.28
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|8-0
|52.21
|1,000,000
|897,806
|671,952
|377,948
|91,556
|9.92
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|8-0
|48.07
|1,000,000
|858,393
|576,974
|213,772
|43,145
|22.18
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|7-2
|48.50
|1,000,000
|833,559
|473,428
|207,655
|38,631
|24.89
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|7-1
|45.15
|1,000,000
|743,900
|342,252
|118,832
|19,108
|51.33
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|8-0
|44.48
|1,000,000
|770,746
|348,947
|115,548
|18,136
|54.14
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|7-1
|38.99
|1,000,000
|476,672
|148,202
|32,388
|3,759
|265.03
|Darlington
|6 – A
|6-3
|37.82
|1,000,000
|181,440
|64,546
|14,773
|1,481
|674.22
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|7-1
|33.15
|1,000,000
|531,193
|128,156
|9,701
|1,150
|868.57
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|6-2
|34.68
|1,000,000
|289,898
|102,293
|9,869
|1,082
|923.21
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-2
|31.85
|1,000,000
|432,744
|37,976
|7,725
|589
|1,696.79
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-1
|33.61
|1,000,000
|126,192
|43,063
|5,234
|527
|1,896.53
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|5-3
|30.91
|1,000,000
|236,973
|27,134
|2,849
|272
|3,675.47
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|6-2
|27.38
|1,000,000
|190,439
|18,647
|1,519
|82
|12,194.12
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|6-2
|29.13
|1,000,000
|89,814
|18,317
|1,666
|72
|13,887.89
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|5-3
|27.54
|999,949
|52,886
|10,295
|729
|47
|21,275.60
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|5-4
|26.36
|1,000,000
|79,999
|15,385
|899
|44
|22,726.27
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|6-2
|25.21
|1,000,000
|55,735
|8,630
|567
|26
|38,460.54
|Walker
|6 – A
|4-4
|23.84
|921,905
|30,547
|3,034
|222
|7
|142,856.14
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|4-4
|24.62
|619,834
|34,172
|1,710
|163
|7
|142,856.14
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|4-3
|22.35
|876,616
|38,997
|3,783
|170
|5
|199,999.00
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|5-3
|22.54
|996,168
|22,101
|3,123
|151
|5
|199,999.00
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-3
|22.72
|663,784
|21,056
|2,764
|93
|4
|249,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|3-5
|17.46
|858,654
|10,615
|769
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|4-4
|17.33
|526,879
|9,795
|437
|10
|–
|–
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|2-6
|16.28
|320,826
|4,823
|276
|7
|–
|–
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-6
|10.96
|215,304
|828
|38
|–
|–
|–
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|3-5
|15.18
|81
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|2-6
|11.53
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|1-7
|2.63
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|1-7
|0.50
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-6
|-0.67
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-8
|-0.86
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-7
|-1.04
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-8
|-6.40
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-8
|-34.85
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|3 – A
|Calvary Day
|531,054
|728,119
|271,881
|–
|3 – A
|Savannah Christian
|33,130
|33,130
|843,486
|123,384
|3 – A
|Savannah Country Day
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|–
|4 – A
|Brookstone
|–
|–
|663,784
|336,216
|4 – A
|Pacelli
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – A
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|999,976
|1,000,000
|–
|–
|5 – A
|Wesleyan
|24
|999,710
|290
|–
|5 – A
|Strong Rock Christian
|–
|–
|526,879
|473,121
|5 – A
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|–
|688,866
|311,134
|–
|5 – A
|Our Lady of Mercy
|–
|1,328
|998,672
|–
|5 – A
|Landmark Christian
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – A
|Holy Innocents
|–
|–
|320,826
|679,174
|6 – A
|Mount Paran Christian
|486,644
|695,028
|304,972
|–
|6 – A
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|182,954
|334,230
|665,770
|–
|6 – A
|Darlington
|5,750
|5,750
|994,250
|–
|6 – A
|Whitefield Academy
|–
|–
|996,168
|3,832
|6 – A
|Walker
|–
|–
|921,905
|78,095
|6 – A
|Fellowship Christian
|–
|–
|619,834
|380,166
|6 – A
|Pinecrest Academy
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|St. Francis
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|Christian Heritage
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|King’s Ridge Christian
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|North Cobb Christian
|–
|–
|81
|999,919
|7 – A
|Stratford Academy
|644,676
|823,700
|176,300
|–
|7 – A
|Aquinas
|250,414
|250,889
|749,111
|–
|7 – A
|Tattnall Square
|85,852
|86,824
|913,176
|–
|7 – A
|First Presbyterian
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|–
|7 – A
|Mount de Sales
|–
|–
|999,949
|51
|8 – A
|Athens Academy
|582,750
|1,000,000
|–
|–
|8 – A
|Prince Avenue Christian
|400,679
|1,000,000
|–
|–
|8 – A
|George Walton Academy
|–
|206,706
|793,294
|–
|8 – A
|Hebron Christian Academy
|–
|145,720
|854,280
|–
|8 – A
|Athens Christian
|–
|–
|858,654
|141,346
|8 – A
|Lakeview Academy
|–
|–
|215,304
|784,696
|8 – A
|Riverside Military Academy
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – A
|Providence Christian
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
