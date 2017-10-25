Maxwell playoff projections after Week 10

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 1 – AAAAAAA 65,605 934,395 443,748 37,752 168 225,752 774,248 149,600 624,189 0.60 8 – AAAAAAA 239,574 760,426 261,090 3,793 4 564,309 435,691 52,757 203,326 3.92 4 – AAAAAAA 579,623 420,377 16,015 78 – 726,343 273,657 337 90,372 10.07 6 – AAAAAAA 639,218 360,782 18,354 176 – 906,865 93,135 755 36,376 26.49 7 – AAAAAAA 608,084 391,916 16,428 192 – 855,546 144,454 669 31,154 31.10 5 – AAAAAAA 868,588 131,412 4,664 23 – 961,933 38,067 182 9,609 103.07 3 – AAAAAAA 826,365 173,635 8,319 84 – 964,345 35,655 86 4,923 202.13 2 – AAAAAAA 983,846 16,154 9 – – 999,293 707 – 51 19,606.84

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 9-0 98.36 1,000,000 5.12 960,578 881,964 710,997 574,465 0.74 Archer 8 – AAAAAAA 8-0 86.40 1,000,000 3.65 816,581 464,986 309,154 98,614 9.14 Walton 4 – AAAAAAA 8-0 86.87 999,999 3.42 722,161 412,433 272,409 90,222 10.08 Grayson 8 – AAAAAAA 7-1 88.33 1,000,000 3.32 596,497 546,018 176,642 104,227 8.59 Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 8-1 82.64 1,000,000 3.31 694,781 425,794 175,988 44,114 21.67 Brookwood 7 – AAAAAAA 6-2 80.54 1,000,000 3.10 692,573 363,359 137,519 29,975 32.36 North Gwinnett 6 – AAAAAAA 7-1 82.42 1,000,000 2.79 391,419 331,448 83,514 35,377 27.27 Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 7-2 75.77 1,000,000 2.39 310,597 108,229 36,859 5,610 177.25 McEachern 3 – AAAAAAA 6-2 74.66 999,922 2.26 267,510 119,929 31,212 4,488 221.82 South Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 8-0 76.86 1,000,000 2.59 584,414 88,514 30,477 8,903 111.32 Mill Creek 6 – AAAAAAA 6-3 71.10 999,930 1.93 154,795 35,149 9,101 939 1,063.96 Milton 5 – AAAAAAA 6-2 69.50 998,294 1.83 172,987 45,337 7,629 698 1,431.66 Parkview 7 – AAAAAAA 5-3 71.02 987,230 1.72 202,351 20,786 4,458 858 1,164.50 Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 4-4 67.23 1,000,000 1.34 89,488 24,147 3,140 321 3,114.26 Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 5-3 69.91 996,238 1.63 169,456 13,721 2,626 484 2,065.12 North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 6-2 65.64 961,455 1.68 193,925 23,927 1,918 212 4,715.98 Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 5-3 63.69 979,817 1.60 144,622 17,015 1,366 103 9,707.74 Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 7-2 63.45 1,000,000 1.49 72,188 11,230 1,211 58 17,240.38 Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 5-3 63.87 863,600 1.38 117,492 13,833 1,038 116 8,619.69 North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 5-3 62.18 938,158 1.46 125,833 11,460 690 79 12,657.23 Westlake 2 – AAAAAAA 5-3 59.78 1,000,000 1.67 199,526 15,544 686 50 19,999.00 Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 6-2 60.67 993,502 1.52 115,340 9,710 555 41 24,389.24 Roswell 4 – AAAAAAA 2-6 59.70 696,562 1.02 69,948 5,520 312 24 41,665.67 Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 5-3 57.69 821,320 1.08 33,285 2,711 146 6 166,665.67 West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 6-2 58.16 1,000,000 1.24 22,599 2,020 138 8 124,999.00 Etowah 4 – AAAAAAA 4-4 56.58 672,267 0.87 28,601 1,974 89 4 249,999.00 Collins Hill 6 – AAAAAAA 5-3 56.84 863,432 1.03 20,970 1,482 64 2 499,999.00 South Gwinnett 8 – AAAAAAA 3-5 51.77 998,989 1.07 9,881 588 26 1 999,999.00 East Coweta 2 – AAAAAAA 5-3 52.21 862,044 0.90 4,833 379 15 1 999,999.00 Pebblebrook 2 – AAAAAAA 4-4 50.54 998,078 1.07 4,170 195 6 – – North Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 5-3 49.27 1,000,000 1.07 2,466 227 5 – – Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 7-1 51.02 1,000,000 1.03 3,557 178 4 – – Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 3-5 53.74 27,312 0.04 1,490 77 4 – – Central Gwinnett 7 – AAAAAAA 5-4 52.03 39,232 0.05 1,753 68 2 – – Newnan 2 – AAAAAAA 3-5 44.37 960,790 0.98 1,036 42 – – – Peachtree Ridge 6 – AAAAAAA 1-7 41.07 136,866 0.14 182 3 – – – Campbell 2 – AAAAAAA 3-5 41.29 184,497 0.19 79 3 – – – Kennesaw Mountain 3 – AAAAAAA 4-4 42.11 7,274 0.01 33 – – – – Shiloh 8 – AAAAAAA 1-7 33.92 5,647 0.01 2 – – – – Lambert 5 – AAAAAAA 2-6 40.09 3,980 0.00 1 – – – – Wheeler 2 – AAAAAAA 2-6 34.05 1,929 0.00 – – – – – Duluth 6 – AAAAAAA 3-5 26.82 1,494 0.00 – – – – – Cherokee 4 – AAAAAAA 0-8 23.19 120 0.00 – – – – – Rockdale County 8 – AAAAAAA 1-7 27.96 22 0.00 – – – – – Forsyth Central 5 – AAAAAAA 0-8 25.24 – – – – – – – Lakeside (Atlanta) 7 – AAAAAAA 1-7 19.14 – – – – – – – Discovery 6 – AAAAAAA 1-7 12.32 – – – – – – – Berkmar 7 – AAAAAAA 0-9 -7.42 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 At Large Out 1 – AAAAAAA Lowndes 959,084 32,405 8,511 – – – 1 – AAAAAAA Colquitt County 40,916 83,659 875,425 – – – 1 – AAAAAAA Tift County – 883,103 99,914 – 16,983 – 1 – AAAAAAA Camden County – 833 16,150 – 10,329 972,688 2 – AAAAAAA Westlake 993,736 5,163 1,015 86 – – 2 – AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 5,350 694,177 218,095 80,456 – 1,922 2 – AAAAAAA Newnan 891 192,392 307,003 460,504 – 39,210 2 – AAAAAAA Campbell 23 976 28,727 154,771 – 815,503 2 – AAAAAAA East Coweta – 107,292 445,105 302,309 7,338 137,956 2 – AAAAAAA Wheeler – – 55 1,874 – 998,071 3 – AAAAAAA McEachern 791,350 166,490 25,188 12,753 4,141 78 3 – AAAAAAA Hillgrove 126,789 212,450 190,148 246,679 203,751 20,183 3 – AAAAAAA Marietta 72,976 162,926 217,994 245,443 294,163 6,498 3 – AAAAAAA North Paulding 5,219 263,393 319,932 214,236 158,675 38,545 3 – AAAAAAA North Cobb 3,666 194,682 245,773 276,222 217,815 61,842 3 – AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain – 59 965 4,667 1,583 992,726 4 – AAAAAAA Walton 962,325 36,945 627 81 21 1 4 – AAAAAAA Woodstock 21,075 149,794 301,807 335,147 13,497 178,680 4 – AAAAAAA Etowah 16,531 172,072 163,556 320,104 4 327,733 4 – AAAAAAA Lassiter 56 312,532 342,405 177,874 30,733 136,400 4 – AAAAAAA Roswell 13 328,656 191,594 166,686 9,613 303,438 4 – AAAAAAA Cherokee – 1 11 108 – 999,880 5 – AAAAAAA South Forsyth 936,611 35,733 27,643 13 – – 5 – AAAAAAA West Forsyth 62,780 79,972 550,855 306,393 – – 5 – AAAAAAA Milton 582 839,581 120,968 34,889 2,274 1,706 5 – AAAAAAA North Forsyth 27 44,714 299,734 655,525 – – 5 – AAAAAAA Lambert – – 800 3,180 – 996,020 5 – AAAAAAA Forsyth Central – – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 937,637 62,363 – – – – 6 – AAAAAAA Collins Hill 62,363 7,953 5,048 787,790 278 136,568 6 – AAAAAAA Mill Creek – 764,619 165,448 68,439 1,424 70 6 – AAAAAAA Mountain View – 165,065 829,499 5,436 – – 6 – AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge – – 3 136,843 20 863,134 6 – AAAAAAA Discovery – – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAAAA Duluth – – 2 1,492 – 998,506 7 – AAAAAAA Brookwood 864,015 40,511 95,468 6 – – 7 – AAAAAAA Norcross 131,285 75,643 648,340 144,732 – – 7 – AAAAAAA Parkview 4,690 853,988 78,930 49,137 485 12,770 7 – AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 10 29,858 177,255 792,877 – – 7 – AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett – – 7 13,248 25,977 960,768 7 – AAAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) – – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAAAA Berkmar – – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAAAAA Archer 999,111 711 126 52 – – 8 – AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 711 2,899 2,659 992,720 – 1,011 8 – AAAAAAA Grayson 178 996,184 2,364 1,274 – – 8 – AAAAAAA Newton – 206 991,391 3,745 896 3,762 8 – AAAAAAA Shiloh – – 3,456 2,191 – 994,353 8 – AAAAAAA Rockdale County – – 4 18 – 999,978

Class AAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 1 – AAAAAA 209,880 790,120 355,978 68,849 3,990 398,404 601,596 120,870 392,656 1.55 5 – AAAAAA 374,687 625,313 133,422 10,434 245 588,077 411,923 26,270 250,077 3.00 2 – AAAAAA 422,408 577,592 146,385 13,051 148 674,380 325,620 29,943 169,734 4.89 4 – AAAAAA 583,830 416,170 46,732 594 1 780,380 219,620 4,065 98,989 9.10 6 – AAAAAA 529,418 470,582 71,955 3,925 57 810,939 189,061 7,584 76,639 12.05 7 – AAAAAA 880,323 119,677 1,802 6 – 964,382 35,618 49 7,792 127.34 8 – AAAAAA 909,935 90,065 2,491 25 – 981,169 18,831 35 2,972 335.47 3 – AAAAAA 950,104 49,896 496 1 – 991,092 8,908 7 1,141 875.42

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Mays 5 – AAAAAA 7-1 71.06 1,000,000 3.80 813,719 520,723 356,545 228,295 3.38 Coffee 1 – AAAAAA 5-2 70.58 1,000,000 3.56 721,971 500,840 335,913 205,267 3.87 Lee County 1 – AAAAAA 8-1 68.59 1,000,000 2.98 565,062 364,763 229,566 123,421 7.10 Tucker 4 – AAAAAA 7-1 66.21 1,000,000 3.10 487,146 363,064 200,875 93,724 9.67 Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 7-0 66.98 1,000,000 2.68 479,520 327,734 157,754 82,369 11.14 Glynn Academy 2 – AAAAAA 4-3 66.84 1,000,000 2.40 358,846 263,320 142,224 69,634 13.36 Harrison 6 – AAAAAA 6-2 63.92 1,000,000 3.00 679,861 350,061 134,789 62,189 15.08 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 6-3 65.05 911,969 2.09 327,439 227,586 112,693 47,504 20.05 Brunswick 2 – AAAAAA 5-2 60.47 1,000,000 1.76 232,157 137,946 54,192 17,508 56.12 Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 3-5 60.73 890,226 1.76 282,219 124,921 44,232 16,456 59.77 Douglas County 5 – AAAAAA 7-1 58.28 1,000,000 2.08 358,043 126,242 44,190 12,546 78.71 Hughes 5 – AAAAAA 7-2 57.54 830,232 1.67 296,463 86,819 31,025 8,046 123.29 Alpharetta 7 – AAAAAA 7-1 55.24 1,000,000 2.26 344,038 109,201 34,125 7,617 130.29 Allatoona 6 – AAAAAA 5-3 56.37 1,000,000 1.92 312,432 90,478 29,752 7,137 139.11 Dalton 6 – AAAAAA 6-2 55.81 1,000,000 1.89 300,700 83,362 26,739 6,200 160.29 Stephenson 4 – AAAAAA 6-2 54.76 1,000,000 2.14 207,982 86,343 20,643 4,972 200.13 Dacula 8 – AAAAAA 4-4 51.69 1,000,000 2.18 287,720 59,882 14,615 2,497 399.48 Alexander 5 – AAAAAA 6-2 51.30 991,004 1.45 154,117 34,131 6,252 1,173 851.51 Sequoyah 6 – AAAAAA 5-3 52.60 985,220 1.25 92,926 22,579 5,363 1,113 897.47 Evans 3 – AAAAAA 6-2 48.41 1,000,000 1.83 109,156 31,921 6,118 765 1,306.19 Heritage (Conyers) 3 – AAAAAA 5-3 47.14 986,768 1.55 67,764 16,898 2,706 372 2,687.17 Lovejoy 4 – AAAAAA 5-4 47.01 999,370 1.65 77,847 13,279 2,114 290 3,447.28 Lanier 8 – AAAAAA 5-3 46.00 1,000,000 1.61 95,662 13,971 1,996 234 4,272.50 Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 3-5 48.33 711,667 0.85 45,427 7,566 1,321 216 4,628.63 Centennial 7 – AAAAAA 6-3 45.15 1,000,000 1.61 62,680 9,752 1,402 166 6,023.10 Winder-Barrow 8 – AAAAAA 7-1 44.96 909,928 1.43 77,852 10,071 1,415 149 6,710.41 Gainesville 8 – AAAAAA 3-5 43.22 996,731 1.58 71,045 8,649 839 92 10,868.57 Northgate 5 – AAAAAA 5-3 44.55 178,764 0.22 12,642 1,497 181 17 58,822.53 Chattahoochee 7 – AAAAAA 6-2 38.02 1,000,000 1.32 26,793 2,081 115 9 111,110.11 Houston County 1 – AAAAAA 2-6 44.40 197,805 0.22 4,190 825 62 8 124,999.00 Bradwell Institute 2 – AAAAAA 6-2 40.72 288,333 0.31 6,286 611 72 7 142,856.14 Grovetown 3 – AAAAAA 4-4 38.16 927,337 1.17 15,353 1,360 85 3 333,332.33 Jonesboro 4 – AAAAAA 3-5 37.72 328,812 0.44 6,099 563 44 2 499,999.00 Lakeside (Evans) 3 – AAAAAA 2-6 32.37 983,836 1.06 2,422 202 6 1 999,999.00 Drew 4 – AAAAAA 2-6 32.78 249,390 0.30 1,443 118 6 1 999,999.00 Pope 7 – AAAAAA 3-5 33.39 637,818 0.75 7,952 290 14 – – Cambridge 7 – AAAAAA 3-6 34.72 204,681 0.24 3,184 116 8 – – M.L. King 4 – AAAAAA 3-5 30.67 417,386 0.48 1,556 133 3 – – Johns Creek 7 – AAAAAA 2-6 32.77 136,395 0.16 1,543 42 3 – – Creekview 6 – AAAAAA 4-4 45.56 6,522 0.01 231 40 2 – – Habersham Central 8 – AAAAAA 1-7 29.06 90,072 0.10 273 9 1 – – Greenbrier 3 – AAAAAA 5-3 31.91 72,663 0.08 93 8 – – – Alcovy 3 – AAAAAA 3-5 28.26 29,396 0.03 14 2 – – – Northview 7 – AAAAAA 2-6 28.41 20,389 0.02 104 1 – – – Sprayberry 6 – AAAAAA 2-6 28.38 8,258 0.01 18 – – – – Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4 – AAAAAA 1-7 24.28 4,282 0.00 6 – – – – Mundy’s Mill 4 – AAAAAA 2-7 24.41 760 0.00 2 – – – – Apalachee 8 – AAAAAA 1-7 12.49 3,269 0.00 1 – – – – North Atlanta 7 – AAAAAA 3-5 24.58 717 0.00 1 – – – – New Manchester 5 – AAAAAA 3-6 39.76 – – – – – – – Tri-Cities 5 – AAAAAA 1-7 36.31 – – – – – – – River Ridge 6 – AAAAAA 3-5 32.30 – – – – – – – South Cobb 6 – AAAAAA 2-6 35.07 – – – – – – – South Paulding 5 – AAAAAA 0-8 21.57 – – – – – – – Creekside 5 – AAAAAA 0-8 20.51 – – – – – – – Dunwoody 7 – AAAAAA 2-6 17.96 – – – – – – – Forest Park 4 – AAAAAA 1-8 11.36 – – – – – – – Osborne 6 – AAAAAA 0-8 -9.16 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAAA Coffee 419,817 467,014 103,207 9,962 – 1 – AAAAAA Lee County 371,767 158,239 469,994 – – 1 – AAAAAA Valdosta 208,416 37,772 39,032 605,006 109,774 1 – AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) – 336,969 376,278 198,722 88,031 1 – AAAAAA Houston County – 6 11,489 186,310 802,195 2 – AAAAAA Richmond Hill 688,458 148,683 138,072 24,787 – 2 – AAAAAA Glynn Academy 246,418 718,371 27,702 7,509 – 2 – AAAAAA Brunswick 65,124 132,897 801,979 – – 2 – AAAAAA Effingham County – 49 24,738 686,880 288,333 2 – AAAAAA Bradwell Institute – – 7,509 280,824 711,667 3 – AAAAAA Evans 625,928 265,610 68,234 40,228 – 3 – AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 302,463 228,614 417,407 38,284 13,232 3 – AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 36,245 47,319 216,838 683,434 16,164 3 – AAAAAA Grovetown 35,364 458,457 293,103 140,413 72,663 3 – AAAAAA Greenbrier – – 2,251 70,412 927,337 3 – AAAAAA Alcovy – – 2,167 27,229 970,604 4 – AAAAAA Tucker 765,442 234,558 – – – 4 – AAAAAA Stephenson 234,558 765,442 – – – 4 – AAAAAA Lovejoy – – 833,218 166,152 630 4 – AAAAAA Drew – – – 249,390 750,610 4 – AAAAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) – – – 4,282 995,718 4 – AAAAAA Jonesboro – – 166,782 162,030 671,188 4 – AAAAAA M.L. King – – – 417,386 582,614 4 – AAAAAA Mundy’s Mill – – – 760 999,240 4 – AAAAAA Forest Park – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA Mays 949,596 47,020 1,087 2,297 – 5 – AAAAAA Alexander 44,500 188,077 93,884 664,543 8,996 5 – AAAAAA Douglas County 5,904 647,735 167,529 178,832 – 5 – AAAAAA Hughes – 117,100 660,331 52,801 169,768 5 – AAAAAA Northgate – 68 77,169 101,527 821,236 5 – AAAAAA Tri-Cities – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA New Manchester – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA Creekside – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA South Paulding – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAAA Harrison 971,593 9,093 9,230 10,084 – 6 – AAAAAA Dalton 14,256 504,066 468,260 13,418 – 6 – AAAAAA Allatoona 14,025 471,531 494,376 20,068 – 6 – AAAAAA Sequoyah 126 15,310 28,134 941,650 14,780 6 – AAAAAA South Cobb – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAAA Creekview – – – 6,522 993,478 6 – AAAAAA River Ridge – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAAA Sprayberry – – – 8,258 991,742 6 – AAAAAA Osborne – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAAA Alpharetta 885,840 77,637 36,523 – – 7 – AAAAAA Centennial 81,547 890,426 28,027 – – 7 – AAAAAA Chattahoochee 32,613 31,937 935,450 – – 7 – AAAAAA Pope – – – 637,818 362,182 7 – AAAAAA Johns Creek – – – 136,395 863,605 7 – AAAAAA Northview – – – 20,389 979,611 7 – AAAAAA Cambridge – – – 204,681 795,319 7 – AAAAAA North Atlanta – – – 717 999,283 7 – AAAAAA Dunwoody – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAAAA Dacula 620,137 256,179 65,749 57,935 – 8 – AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 174,827 80,712 333,616 320,773 90,072 8 – AAAAAA Lanier 147,769 191,415 296,430 364,386 – 8 – AAAAAA Gainesville 57,267 471,694 286,695 181,075 3,269 8 – AAAAAA Habersham Central – – 17,509 72,563 909,928 8 – AAAAAA Apalachee – – 1 3,268 996,731

Class AAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 8 – AAAAA 234,972 765,028 106,850 2,808 2 430,157 569,843 13,108 440,197 1.27 7 – AAAAA 163,069 836,931 111,690 3,770 9 660,724 339,276 9,587 197,084 4.07 4 – AAAAA 256,710 743,290 216,067 17,704 336 539,440 460,560 42,503 184,968 4.41 1 – AAAAA 247,508 752,492 84,098 49 – 522,642 477,358 5,136 168,958 4.92 2 – AAAAA 827,774 172,226 2,554 2 – 949,216 50,784 71 6,028 164.89 3 – AAAAA 908,158 91,842 2,444 13 – 981,525 18,475 28 2,177 458.35 6 – AAAAA 928,994 71,006 657 2 – 988,475 11,525 3 537 1,861.20 5 – AAAAA 981,911 18,089 48 – – 998,257 1,743 – 51 19,606.84

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Buford 8 – AAAAA 6-1 84.04 1,000,000 4.70 963,264 758,881 559,327 438,548 1.28 Rome 7 – AAAAA 8-0 76.15 1,000,000 4.26 956,278 811,171 316,375 194,560 4.14 Warner Robins 1 – AAAAA 8-0 73.76 1,000,000 4.17 841,004 716,438 457,730 165,623 5.04 Stockbridge 4 – AAAAA 8-0 74.38 1,000,000 3.62 836,441 454,180 261,254 113,152 7.84 Jones County 4 – AAAAA 8-0 70.77 1,000,000 3.35 731,568 409,048 216,897 69,228 13.45 Wayne County 2 – AAAAA 6-1 59.24 1,000,000 2.35 248,097 132,498 41,927 5,232 190.13 Bainbridge 1 – AAAAA 6-2 57.87 1,000,000 2.53 490,326 119,546 24,726 3,333 299.03 Starr’s Mill 3 – AAAAA 7-1 58.18 999,995 1.88 229,492 67,135 14,771 1,929 517.40 Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 6-2 57.13 1,000,000 1.87 213,417 66,301 13,551 1,524 655.17 Flowery Branch 8 – AAAAA 8-1 54.21 1,000,000 2.04 366,158 81,085 17,794 1,384 721.54 Kell 7 – AAAAA 4-4 54.67 997,050 1.91 333,227 70,919 16,784 1,365 731.60 Carrollton 7 – AAAAA 6-2 52.82 930,733 1.89 380,848 66,040 15,237 1,134 880.83 Eagle’s Landing 4 – AAAAA 5-4 56.02 753,237 1.34 98,888 46,755 11,321 1,060 942.40 Ware County 2 – AAAAA 3-4 54.29 1,000,000 2.03 147,314 41,743 8,916 796 1,255.28 Carver (Atlanta) 6 – AAAAA 7-1 49.60 1,000,000 2.35 359,125 61,750 10,927 505 1,979.20 Clarke Central 8 – AAAAA 6-3 49.33 999,999 1.68 263,616 34,238 5,826 265 3,772.58 Griffin 3 – AAAAA 8-1 51.66 1,000,000 1.39 97,919 19,748 2,826 219 4,565.21 Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 5-3 45.76 964,530 1.17 23,334 7,295 903 29 34,481.76 Southwest DeKalb 5 – AAAAA 6-2 42.14 1,000,000 1.74 117,625 9,998 1,002 27 37,036.04 Arabia Mountain 5 – AAAAA 6-2 41.21 1,000,000 1.69 97,738 8,013 738 24 41,665.67 East Paulding 7 – AAAAA 4-4 47.41 594,151 0.67 24,788 2,909 334 21 47,618.05 Banneker 6 – AAAAA 6-2 44.00 991,216 1.61 50,391 6,240 353 16 62,499.00 Maynard Jackson 6 – AAAAA 6-2 43.89 1,000,000 1.88 35,300 2,823 215 16 62,499.00 Paulding County 7 – AAAAA 4-4 42.94 478,007 0.54 17,194 1,359 133 4 249,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 – AAAAA 3-5 46.25 191,791 0.26 12,871 847 32 3 333,332.33 Harris County 1 – AAAAA 4-4 34.39 1,000,000 1.12 4,934 284 24 1 999,999.00 Thomas County Central 1 – AAAAA 3-6 36.26 1,000,000 1.12 4,516 372 14 1 999,999.00 Ola 4 – AAAAA 3-5 46.36 54,972 0.07 3,607 263 8 1 999,999.00 North Springs 6 – AAAAA 5-3 34.03 698,680 0.93 20,311 797 33 – – Statesboro 2 – AAAAA 2-5 33.42 637,530 0.66 1,374 180 9 – – Cedar Shoals 8 – AAAAA 4-4 36.27 942,312 0.96 4,960 483 4 – – New Hampstead 2 – AAAAA 5-3 35.13 1,000,000 1.13 10,453 318 3 – – Columbia 5 – AAAAA 4-4 28.64 934,370 1.05 4,286 105 3 – – McIntosh 3 – AAAAA 5-3 36.97 329,361 0.34 1,414 42 2 – – Morrow 3 – AAAAA 5-4 36.98 523,077 0.54 2,274 62 1 – – Decatur 6 – AAAAA 4-4 27.09 308,749 0.37 3,349 55 – – – South Effingham 2 – AAAAA 0-9 29.18 362,470 0.37 335 42 – – – Miller Grove 5 – AAAAA 4-4 25.55 840,605 0.93 1,311 20 – – – Fayette County 3 – AAAAA 3-5 32.96 183,037 0.19 422 16 – – – Woodland (Cartersville) 7 – AAAAA 3-5 34.27 59 0.00 1 1 – – – Lithonia 5 – AAAAA 2-6 18.47 221,387 0.23 167 – – – – Walnut Grove 8 – AAAAA 2-6 20.40 56,564 0.06 60 – – – – Grady 6 – AAAAA 1-6 20.84 1,189 0.00 2 – – – – Loganville 8 – AAAAA 1-7 29.82 1,118 0.00 1 – – – – Chamblee 5 – AAAAA 1-7 0.58 3,638 0.00 – – – – – Lithia Springs 6 – AAAAA 1-7 19.14 166 0.00 – – – – – Johnson (Gainesville) 8 – AAAAA 0-8 -22.40 7 0.00 – – – – – Villa Rica 7 – AAAAA 4-5 41.85 – – – – – – – Locust Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-7 38.33 – – – – – – – Hiram 7 – AAAAA 3-6 37.57 – – – – – – – Union Grove 4 – AAAAA 3-5 35.24 – – – – – – – Hampton 4 – AAAAA 1-7 31.62 – – – – – – – Riverwood 6 – AAAAA 2-6 29.79 – – – – – – – Veterans 1 – AAAAA 2-7 25.60 – – – – – – – Cass 7 – AAAAA 0-8 22.56 – – – – – – – Riverdale 3 – AAAAA 1-7 20.80 – – – – – – – Clarkston 5 – AAAAA 1-7 -26.22 – – – – – – – Cross Keys 5 – AAAAA 0-5 -56.45 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAA Warner Robins 853,728 146,106 166 – – 1 – AAAAA Bainbridge 146,100 819,898 33,990 12 – 1 – AAAAA Harris County 172 33,984 470,035 495,809 – 1 – AAAAA Thomas County Central – 12 495,809 504,179 – 1 – AAAAA Veterans – – – – 1,000,000 2 – AAAAA Wayne County 684,223 311,401 2,815 1,561 – 2 – AAAAA Ware County 313,205 608,818 77,977 – – 2 – AAAAA New Hampstead 2,572 78,004 907,579 11,845 – 2 – AAAAA South Effingham – – – 362,470 637,530 2 – AAAAA Statesboro – 1,777 11,629 624,124 362,470 3 – AAAAA Starr’s Mill 535,910 399,197 63,796 1,092 5 3 – AAAAA Griffin 414,440 52,259 533,301 – – 3 – AAAAA Whitewater 49,648 533,626 361,203 20,053 35,470 3 – AAAAA Fayette County 2 14,918 41,700 126,417 816,963 3 – AAAAA McIntosh – – – 329,361 670,639 3 – AAAAA Riverdale – – – – 1,000,000 3 – AAAAA Morrow – – – 523,077 476,923 4 – AAAAA Stockbridge 573,122 426,878 – – – 4 – AAAAA Jones County 426,878 475,476 97,646 – – 4 – AAAAA Dutchtown – 97,646 307,016 595,338 – 4 – AAAAA Eagle’s Landing – – 594,379 158,858 246,763 4 – AAAAA Union Grove – – – – 1,000,000 4 – AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) – – 959 190,832 808,209 4 – AAAAA Locust Grove – – – – 1,000,000 4 – AAAAA Ola – – – 54,972 945,028 4 – AAAAA Hampton – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 528,939 418,681 50,261 2,119 – 5 – AAAAA Arabia Mountain 471,061 513,784 14,392 763 – 5 – AAAAA Columbia – 54,868 283,350 596,152 65,630 5 – AAAAA Lithonia – 12,667 36,482 172,238 778,613 5 – AAAAA Miller Grove – – 612,935 227,670 159,395 5 – AAAAA Chamblee – – 2,580 1,058 996,362 5 – AAAAA Clarkston – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAA Cross Keys – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 996,495 3,495 10 – – 6 – AAAAA Maynard Jackson 2,796 961,328 15,303 20,573 – 6 – AAAAA Decatur 639 4,377 21,395 282,338 691,251 6 – AAAAA Banneker 70 30,322 767,851 192,973 8,784 6 – AAAAA Riverwood – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAA North Springs – 478 194,613 503,589 301,320 6 – AAAAA Lithia Springs – – – 166 999,834 6 – AAAAA Grady – – 828 361 998,811 7 – AAAAA Rome 999,918 78 4 – – 7 – AAAAA East Paulding 82 4,087 96,456 493,526 405,849 7 – AAAAA Kell – 215,460 740,735 40,855 2,950 7 – AAAAA Carrollton – 755,753 53,072 121,908 69,267 7 – AAAAA Paulding County – 24,622 109,733 343,652 521,993 7 – AAAAA Villa Rica – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) – – – 59 999,941 7 – AAAAA Hiram – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAA Cass – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAAA Buford 948,532 51,468 – – – 8 – AAAAA Flowery Branch 51,468 948,532 – – – 8 – AAAAA Clarke Central – – 991,508 8,491 1 8 – AAAAA Loganville – – – 1,118 998,882 8 – AAAAA Walnut Grove – – 8,492 48,072 943,436 8 – AAAAA Cedar Shoals – – – 942,312 57,688 8 – AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) – – – 7 999,993

Class AAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 5 – AAAA 45,621 954,379 465,188 75,288 1,334 118,927 881,073 228,847 809,114 0.24 6 – AAAA 286,423 713,577 68,866 137 – 852,651 147,349 2,719 83,300 11.00 7 – AAAA 502,321 497,679 24,978 274 1 616,418 383,582 3,511 68,853 13.52 3 – AAAA 657,565 342,435 17,765 78 – 786,571 213,429 3,443 27,167 35.81 2 – AAAA 722,249 277,751 20,203 76 – 967,529 32,471 209 5,193 191.57 8 – AAAA 754,118 245,882 12,900 12 – 948,915 51,085 189 3,791 262.78 4 – AAAA 769,290 230,710 2,919 1 – 955,087 44,913 6 2,011 496.27 1 – AAAA 953,132 46,868 699 4 – 992,834 7,166 8 571 1,750.31

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Cartersville 5 – AAAA 9-0 90.95 1,000,000 5.48 954,557 919,125 834,094 777,525 0.29 Ridgeland 6 – AAAA 8-0 71.68 1,000,000 3.59 797,790 681,419 127,868 82,093 11.18 Marist 7 – AAAA 8-0 69.63 1,000,000 3.49 631,385 463,504 369,196 64,509 14.50 Cedartown 5 – AAAA 7-1 64.83 977,593 2.58 364,693 239,510 148,852 18,900 51.91 Burke County 3 – AAAA 8-0 62.04 1,000,000 3.08 787,233 194,671 121,505 14,975 65.78 Troup 5 – AAAA 7-1 61.83 998,877 2.62 447,301 319,145 125,885 12,570 78.55 Thomson 3 – AAAA 7-0 61.37 1,000,000 2.99 764,287 160,863 95,285 12,188 81.05 Mary Persons 2 – AAAA 6-2 57.30 1,000,000 2.84 738,679 204,573 16,881 4,532 219.65 Blessed Trinity 7 – AAAA 7-2 61.45 1,000,000 2.02 76,680 44,333 16,910 4,316 230.70 St. Pius X 8 – AAAA 3-5 54.35 1,000,000 2.33 310,825 188,628 45,865 2,619 380.83 Woodward Academy 4 – AAAA 8-1 51.84 1,000,000 2.81 590,871 220,417 44,593 1,976 505.07 Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 8-1 53.98 1,000,000 1.62 172,212 99,094 21,752 1,197 834.42 Jefferson 8 – AAAA 6-2 55.63 991,495 1.88 127,900 68,748 5,332 1,169 854.43 West Laurens 2 – AAAA 4-4 50.47 991,455 2.04 283,798 89,234 15,405 653 1,530.39 Americus-Sumter 1 – AAAA 6-2 52.33 1,000,000 2.08 257,687 10,020 2,197 445 2,246.19 Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 5-3 49.71 993,449 1.16 44,398 18,094 1,077 115 8,694.65 Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 7-1 44.89 1,000,000 1.64 110,083 16,713 2,558 69 14,491.75 Cairo 1 – AAAA 5-3 44.60 999,119 1.60 107,528 17,083 2,360 56 17,856.14 Eastside 4 – AAAA 6-2 43.61 1,000,000 1.71 141,145 12,940 317 35 28,570.43 White County 7 – AAAA 6-2 44.18 1,000,000 1.32 31,879 9,755 685 22 45,453.55 Northwest Whitfield 6 – AAAA 6-3 44.73 977,546 1.09 9,528 1,899 436 10 99,999.00 West Hall 7 – AAAA 5-3 41.38 1,000,000 1.26 20,808 5,339 302 6 166,665.67 Spalding 2 – AAAA 2-5 39.03 680,560 0.87 18,270 735 99 4 249,999.00 Baldwin 3 – AAAA 4-4 38.65 973,043 1.46 73,132 4,671 82 4 249,999.00 Sandy Creek 5 – AAAA 4-4 48.61 25,390 0.03 824 313 12 4 249,999.00 Howard 2 – AAAA 6-2 39.74 857,688 1.16 39,444 2,517 220 3 333,332.33 Stephens County 8 – AAAA 4-4 38.85 724,520 0.79 3,821 643 44 2 499,999.00 Upson-Lee 2 – AAAA 4-4 38.60 469,577 0.60 14,587 971 75 1 999,999.00 Hardaway 1 – AAAA 3-5 40.09 789,132 0.97 54,272 3,677 59 1 999,999.00 Oconee County 8 – AAAA 4-4 39.89 666,945 0.76 3,672 723 29 1 999,999.00 Pickens 6 – AAAA 4-4 36.86 994,612 1.01 1,187 168 12 – – Salem 4 – AAAA 5-3 30.50 998,131 1.08 9,445 234 9 – – Madison County 8 – AAAA 4-4 31.21 614,099 0.64 519 52 4 – – Carver (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 2-6 28.92 205,011 0.22 2,585 75 – – – Richmond Academy 3 – AAAA 4-4 22.39 914,610 0.97 3,077 72 – – – North Clayton 4 – AAAA 4-4 25.27 947,720 1.00 3,763 38 – – – Columbus 1 – AAAA 3-5 26.20 6,738 0.01 42 3 – – – Central (Carrollton) 5 – AAAA 3-5 32.21 4,691 0.00 18 1 – – – Hephzibah 3 – AAAA 4-4 12.58 110,390 0.11 64 – – – – Perry 2 – AAAA 4-4 33.98 720 0.00 5 – – – – Henry County 4 – AAAA 1-7 9.95 54,131 0.05 3 – – – – North Oconee 8 – AAAA 1-7 26.91 2,941 0.00 2 – – – – Southeast Whitfield 6 – AAAA 6-2 21.88 25,942 0.03 1 – – – – Cross Creek 3 – AAAA 2-6 0.22 1,957 0.00 – – – – – LaFayette 6 – AAAA 2-6 3.98 1,900 0.00 – – – – – Druid Hills 4 – AAAA 1-7 -4.58 18 0.00 – – – – – Chestatee 7 – AAAA 4-5 29.37 – – – – – – – Westover 1 – AAAA 3-5 26.76 – – – – – – – Shaw 1 – AAAA 1-7 16.53 – – – – – – – LaGrange 5 – AAAA 0-9 14.34 – – – – – – – Luella 4 – AAAA 1-8 10.90 – – – – – – – Gilmer 6 – AAAA 0-8 -15.61 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAA Americus-Sumter 995,176 4,824 – – – 1 – AAAA Northside (Columbus) 2,577 538,026 459,397 – – 1 – AAAA Cairo 2,247 457,150 535,968 3,754 881 1 – AAAA Hardaway – – 3,222 785,910 210,868 1 – AAAA Carver (Columbus) – – – 205,011 794,989 1 – AAAA Columbus – – 1,413 5,325 993,262 1 – AAAA Shaw – – – – 1,000,000 1 – AAAA Westover – – – – 1,000,000 2 – AAAA Mary Persons 950,672 36,863 12,371 94 – 2 – AAAA Howard 39,471 43,228 440,940 334,049 142,312 2 – AAAA West Laurens 9,850 848,567 106,954 26,084 8,545 2 – AAAA Spalding 7 7,864 302,296 370,393 319,440 2 – AAAA Upson-Lee – 63,478 137,439 268,660 530,423 2 – AAAA Perry – – – 720 999,280 3 – AAAA Burke County 550,185 449,617 198 – – 3 – AAAA Thomson 449,815 546,149 3,336 700 – 3 – AAAA Baldwin – – 918,310 54,733 26,957 3 – AAAA Hephzibah – 198 9,840 100,352 889,610 3 – AAAA Richmond Academy – 4,036 66,867 843,707 85,390 3 – AAAA Cross Creek – – 1,449 508 998,043 4 – AAAA Woodward Academy 1,000,000 – – – – 4 – AAAA Eastside – 777,694 178,116 44,190 – 4 – AAAA Salem – 100,443 175,300 722,388 1,869 4 – AAAA North Clayton – 121,863 639,622 186,235 52,280 4 – AAAA Luella – – – – 1,000,000 4 – AAAA Henry County – – 6,962 47,169 945,869 4 – AAAA Druid Hills – – – 18 999,982 5 – AAAA Cartersville 977,643 22,325 32 – – 5 – AAAA Troup 22,357 172,991 798,670 4,859 1,123 5 – AAAA Chapel Hill – 6,331 53,900 933,218 6,551 5 – AAAA Cedartown – 798,353 146,882 32,358 22,407 5 – AAAA Sandy Creek – – – 25,390 974,610 5 – AAAA Central (Carrollton) – – 516 4,175 995,309 5 – AAAA LaGrange – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAA Ridgeland 999,999 – 1 – – 6 – AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 1 968,758 23,714 7,527 – 6 – AAAA Pickens – 31,241 73,248 890,123 5,388 6 – AAAA Northwest Whitfield – – 897,880 79,666 22,454 6 – AAAA Southeast Whitfield – 1 5,157 20,784 974,058 6 – AAAA Gilmer – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAA LaFayette – – – 1,900 998,100 7 – AAAA Marist 953,072 39,145 7,777 6 – 7 – AAAA Blessed Trinity 41,061 895,992 56,788 6,159 – 7 – AAAA White County 5,821 8,153 536,406 449,620 – 7 – AAAA West Hall 46 56,710 399,029 544,215 – 7 – AAAA Chestatee – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAA St. Pius X 971,441 24,155 4,404 – – 8 – AAAA Jefferson 20,752 780,927 173,905 15,911 8,505 8 – AAAA Madison County 7,806 10,733 334,793 260,767 385,901 8 – AAAA Oconee County 1 98,263 401,877 166,804 333,055 8 – AAAA Stephens County – 85,922 85,021 553,577 275,480 8 – AAAA North Oconee – – – 2,941 997,059

Class AAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 7 – AAA 98,624 901,376 21,399 113 – 308,814 691,186 1,142 521,074 0.92 5 – AAA 188,566 811,434 86,380 2,939 29 342,214 657,786 6,226 260,891 2.83 4 – AAA 103,797 896,203 160,350 1,195 1 696,057 303,943 5,034 156,820 5.38 6 – AAA 324,740 675,260 44,644 98 – 785,373 214,627 1,389 45,477 20.99 1 – AAA 807,540 192,460 1,726 3 – 896,935 103,065 33 14,769 66.71 3 – AAA 958,109 41,891 215 – – 994,879 5,121 1 511 1,955.95 8 – AAA 903,916 96,084 2,105 2 – 992,864 7,136 10 371 2,694.42 2 – AAA 936,325 63,675 416 – – 996,699 3,301 – 87 11,493.25

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Greater Atlanta Christian 7 – AAA 8-1 78.52 1,000,000 5.05 930,110 907,250 690,682 521,023 0.92 Cedar Grove 5 – AAA 8-0 71.03 1,000,000 4.62 941,342 788,440 649,600 258,541 2.87 Peach County 4 – AAA 7-1 68.91 1,000,000 4.28 965,446 877,982 291,256 155,889 5.41 Calhoun 6 – AAA 7-1 61.71 985,266 3.40 719,205 587,601 197,267 43,611 21.93 Crisp County 1 – AAA 6-1 56.41 1,000,000 3.13 857,362 184,966 102,690 14,748 66.81 Lovett 5 – AAA 5-3 53.09 999,987 1.89 117,791 57,838 11,004 2,096 476.10 Bremen 6 – AAA 8-0 49.99 902,644 1.88 293,449 129,467 18,596 1,864 535.48 Westside (Macon) 4 – AAA 5-3 44.61 999,753 2.67 607,510 167,671 16,137 873 1,144.48 Jenkins 3 – AAA 8-0 44.59 1,000,000 2.56 658,936 37,195 4,931 509 1,963.64 Monroe Area 8 – AAA 7-1 42.19 997,137 1.93 133,862 65,370 5,365 227 4,404.29 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 – AAA 3-5 43.72 939,699 1.76 293,262 35,416 2,297 205 4,877.05 Morgan County 8 – AAA 7-1 41.16 999,931 2.19 346,552 29,759 1,669 142 7,041.25 Liberty County 2 – AAA 5-3 37.75 1,000,000 2.13 255,066 49,538 2,763 76 13,156.89 Pike County 4 – AAA 6-2 39.17 1,000,000 1.86 126,387 11,486 1,565 57 17,542.86 Pace Academy 5 – AAA 3-4 39.55 820,949 1.10 65,299 18,763 1,105 49 20,407.16 Dawson County 7 – AAA 6-2 39.22 1,000,000 1.71 33,778 7,517 1,374 47 21,275.60 Cook 1 – AAA 3-5 35.72 999,997 1.86 178,732 6,445 338 20 49,999.00 Pierce County 2 – AAA 4-3 33.21 1,000,000 1.74 111,733 13,897 518 10 99,999.00 East Hall 7 – AAA 5-3 32.95 998,126 1.35 41,392 7,366 267 4 249,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 4-4 31.63 1,000,000 1.31 47,148 4,043 175 2 499,999.00 Hart County 8 – AAA 2-6 30.69 999,978 1.34 14,969 2,973 108 2 499,999.00 Monroe 1 – AAA 2-5 30.41 980,555 1.52 62,266 2,388 65 1 999,999.00 North Murray 6 – AAA 5-3 30.77 581,738 0.75 38,679 1,758 51 1 999,999.00 Appling County 2 – AAA 2-4 25.99 999,864 1.28 34,333 601 20 1 999,999.00 Jackson 4 – AAA 4-4 27.48 924,549 1.13 53,418 609 19 1 999,999.00 Ringgold 6 – AAA 4-4 29.75 103,098 0.12 2,409 130 2 1 999,999.00 Adairsville 6 – AAA 4-4 32.64 715,644 0.78 4,928 866 88 – – Sonoraville 6 – AAA 4-5 28.13 450,280 0.46 1,876 151 12 – – Windsor Forest 3 – AAA 7-1 23.80 679,786 0.75 10,187 355 7 – – Savannah 3 – AAA 3-4 21.23 500,406 0.53 5,777 273 7 – – Towers 5 – AAA 4-4 25.78 239,365 0.26 3,468 326 6 – – North Hall 7 – AAA 3-6 24.80 1,000,000 1.17 15,874 754 5 – – Dougherty 1 – AAA 2-7 18.51 999,559 1.14 11,121 391 5 – – Jackson County 8 – AAA 4-4 24.59 953,304 0.96 491 89 4 – – Beach 3 – AAA 5-2 21.13 819,808 0.89 7,059 241 2 – – Tattnall County 2 – AAA 2-5 19.78 870,757 0.94 7,156 56 – – – Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 – AAA 5-3 19.41 247,451 0.26 1,248 28 – – – Franklin County 8 – AAA 2-6 16.98 49,022 0.05 13 1 – – – Kendrick 4 – AAA 1-7 9.13 66,419 0.07 175 – – – – Central (Macon) 4 – AAA 2-6 19.45 9,279 0.01 146 – – – – Long County 2 – AAA 0-8 6.62 100,691 0.10 29 – – – – Worth County 1 – AAA 0-8 5.55 19,889 0.02 7 – – – – Brantley County 2 – AAA 0-7 6.45 28,688 0.03 6 – – – – Murray County 6 – AAA 3-6 9.91 8,989 0.01 2 – – – – Lumpkin County 7 – AAA 1-7 8.75 218 0.00 1 – – – – Haralson County 6 – AAA 1-7 7.22 4,887 0.00 – – – – – Fannin County 7 – AAA 2-6 3.07 1,656 0.00 – – – – – East Jackson 8 – AAA 1-6 -7.14 628 0.00 – – – – – Coahulla Creek 6 – AAA 0-8 -15.45 3 0.00 – – – – – Redan 5 – AAA 2-6 18.06 – – – – – – – Union County 7 – AAA 4-4 17.68 – – – – – – – Islands 3 – AAA 2-6 9.59 – – – – – – – McNair 5 – AAA 3-5 6.52 – – – – – – – Rutland 4 – AAA 0-8 4.81 – – – – – – – Johnson (Savannah) 3 – AAA 0-8 -7.77 – – – – – – – Stone Mountain 5 – AAA 1-7 -8.17 – – – – – – – Groves 3 – AAA 0-8 -26.28 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAA Crisp County 999,910 68 19 3 – 1 – AAA Cook 58 661,436 338,460 43 3 1 – AAA Monroe 31 338,463 631,576 10,485 19,445 1 – AAA Worth County 1 8 12,167 7,713 980,111 1 – AAA Dougherty – 25 17,778 981,756 441 2 – AAA Liberty County 688,484 303,198 8,318 – – 2 – AAA Pierce County 303,451 500,059 180,075 16,415 – 2 – AAA Appling County 8,065 179,549 561,601 250,649 136 2 – AAA Tattnall County – 17,194 249,893 603,670 129,243 2 – AAA Brantley County – – – 28,688 971,312 2 – AAA Long County – – 113 100,578 899,309 3 – AAA Jenkins 943,967 47,982 2,404 5,647 – 3 – AAA Windsor Forest 29,931 180,242 129,396 340,217 320,214 3 – AAA Beach 21,359 230,096 170,117 398,236 180,192 3 – AAA Southeast Bulloch 4,743 541,680 377,869 75,708 – 3 – AAA Savannah – – 320,214 180,192 499,594 3 – AAA Islands – – – – 1,000,000 3 – AAA Johnson (Savannah) – – – – 1,000,000 3 – AAA Groves – – – – 1,000,000 4 – AAA Peach County 988,607 10,583 322 488 – 4 – AAA Pike County 10,835 31,528 957,265 372 – 4 – AAA Westside (Macon) 558 957,887 40,999 309 247 4 – AAA Kendrick – – – 66,419 933,581 4 – AAA Jackson – 2 887 923,660 75,451 4 – AAA Central (Macon) – – 527 8,752 990,721 4 – AAA Rutland – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAA Cedar Grove 999,994 6 – – – 5 – AAA Lovett 6 855,356 91,772 52,853 13 5 – AAA Westminster (Atlanta) – 1,545 770,860 167,294 60,301 5 – AAA Pace Academy – 143,056 103,541 574,352 179,051 5 – AAA Redan – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAA Towers – 37 33,827 205,501 760,635 5 – AAA McNair – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAA Stone Mountain – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAA Calhoun 749,611 107,601 128,054 – 14,734 6 – AAA Bremen 245,053 298,112 359,479 – 97,356 6 – AAA North Murray 4,430 480,797 66,151 30,360 418,262 6 – AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 685 78,402 73,071 95,293 752,549 6 – AAA Ringgold 221 32,344 56,128 14,405 896,902 6 – AAA Adairsville – 2,654 301,997 410,993 284,356 6 – AAA Sonoraville – 90 15,031 435,159 549,720 6 – AAA Murray County – – – 8,989 991,011 6 – AAA Haralson County – – 88 4,799 995,113 6 – AAA Coahulla Creek – – 1 2 999,997 7 – AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 983,493 16,507 – – – 7 – AAA Dawson County 16,507 983,493 – – – 7 – AAA North Hall – – 277,516 722,484 – 7 – AAA East Hall – – 722,484 275,642 1,874 7 – AAA Lumpkin County – – – 218 999,782 7 – AAA Union County – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAA Fannin County – – – 1,656 998,344 8 – AAA Morgan County 987,917 446 9,343 2,225 69 8 – AAA Monroe Area 9,152 775,466 208,212 4,307 2,863 8 – AAA Hart County 2,871 223,388 770,352 3,367 22 8 – AAA Franklin County 44 242 4,883 43,853 950,978 8 – AAA Jackson County 16 458 6,749 946,081 46,696 8 – AAA East Jackson – – 461 167 999,372

Class AA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 2 – AA 291,159 708,841 50,141 1,145 8 432,176 567,824 6,422 441,243 1.27 8 – AA 211,680 788,320 1,100 – – 439,129 560,871 72 221,437 3.52 1 – AA 293,832 706,168 188,063 7,875 1 712,105 287,895 20,796 130,160 6.68 6 – AA 693,962 306,038 2,806 6 – 803,908 196,092 165 117,193 7.53 3 – AA 564,238 435,762 11,068 28 – 818,229 181,771 69 49,518 19.19 5 – AA 558,253 441,747 48,248 179 – 901,409 98,591 2,163 29,922 32.42 7 – AA 807,569 192,431 5,054 7 – 958,074 41,926 48 5,510 180.49 4 – AA 896,170 103,830 1,134 – – 964,798 35,202 93 5,017 198.32

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Benedictine 2 – AA 8-0 75.08 1,000,000 4.61 931,570 686,304 561,359 439,855 1.27 Rabun County 8 – AA 8-0 65.57 1,000,000 4.49 940,016 788,024 560,817 221,432 3.52 Hapeville Charter 6 – AA 7-1 66.06 1,000,000 3.52 936,916 299,518 195,394 117,164 7.54 Brooks County 1 – AA 7-0 64.36 1,000,000 3.53 765,939 567,676 202,064 103,038 8.71 Dodge County 3 – AA 8-0 59.47 1,000,000 3.24 593,283 431,852 181,078 49,472 19.21 Thomasville 1 – AA 8-0 58.07 1,000,000 2.68 489,668 282,604 92,988 25,433 38.32 Heard County 5 – AA 7-1 56.89 1,000,000 3.24 824,326 356,736 67,387 25,120 38.81 Rockmart 7 – AA 6-2 50.02 1,000,000 2.75 552,643 167,407 40,400 5,312 187.25 Callaway 5 – AA 7-1 51.41 999,993 2.42 414,832 131,108 33,208 4,798 207.42 Jefferson County 4 – AA 8-0 50.17 1,000,000 2.15 250,810 51,198 17,380 2,526 394.88 Screven County 4 – AA 7-0 49.89 1,000,000 2.16 264,582 53,540 17,912 2,491 400.45 Fitzgerald 1 – AA 3-5 48.90 998,413 1.85 245,863 51,746 13,633 1,689 591.07 Vidalia 2 – AA 4-3 47.81 1,000,000 1.60 168,629 33,033 8,313 893 1,118.82 Toombs County 2 – AA 7-1 44.77 999,979 1.34 90,909 19,664 2,602 276 3,622.19 Swainsboro 2 – AA 6-2 45.05 952,589 1.21 74,234 20,957 1,962 218 4,586.16 Pepperell 7 – AA 5-3 41.91 999,982 2.08 169,055 29,343 1,527 196 5,101.04 Washington County 3 – AA 3-5 38.77 894,439 1.29 42,113 5,732 360 25 39,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 – AA 5-4 35.34 1,000,000 1.64 30,456 5,803 609 17 58,822.53 Douglass 6 – AA 5-3 35.95 999,999 1.23 35,222 3,209 249 12 83,332.33 Bleckley County 3 – AA 6-2 36.28 744,179 1.15 34,588 5,209 246 11 90,908.09 Dublin 3 – AA 5-4 34.13 911,622 1.34 31,683 3,560 107 9 111,110.11 Elbert County 8 – AA 6-2 36.37 999,210 1.64 36,658 1,390 126 5 199,999.00 Spencer 5 – AA 5-3 32.67 997,213 1.18 19,408 1,376 93 2 499,999.00 Temple 5 – AA 5-3 30.08 873,178 1.11 9,111 952 66 2 499,999.00 Coosa 7 – AA 5-3 32.57 999,485 1.40 17,200 475 41 2 499,999.00 Southwest 3 – AA 3-4 35.06 309,164 0.37 7,345 480 48 1 999,999.00 Bacon County 2 – AA 4-4 39.56 16,196 0.02 773 158 10 1 999,999.00 Chattooga 7 – AA 3-5 23.33 781,513 0.87 5,396 265 6 – – Berrien 1 – AA 4-4 31.21 992,955 1.01 1,772 84 6 – – South Atlanta 6 – AA 4-5 24.77 997,579 1.04 7,124 319 5 – – Harlem 4 – AA 5-3 22.88 973,649 1.15 4,687 209 3 – – Northeast 3 – AA 4-3 28.88 140,596 0.16 772 25 1 – – Glenn Hills 4 – AA 5-3 17.43 911,559 0.93 414 18 – – – Jeff Davis 2 – AA 4-3 29.16 31,236 0.03 346 18 – – – Banks County 8 – AA 4-4 11.94 999,995 1.05 840 5 – – – Dade County 7 – AA 3-5 12.46 218,699 0.22 84 2 – – – Jordan 5 – AA 1-7 20.09 6,439 0.01 12 1 – – – Putnam County 8 – AA 5-3 10.65 917,946 0.95 555 – – – – Lamar County 5 – AA 1-7 18.44 123,177 0.12 134 – – – – Laney 4 – AA 2-6 8.32 70,318 0.07 17 – – – – Therrell 6 – AA 2-6 16.68 1,788 0.00 6 – – – – Monticello 8 – AA 2-6 0.99 62,152 0.06 5 – – – – Early County 1 – AA 2-6 16.17 8,632 0.01 3 – – – – Social Circle 8 – AA 2-7 -5.85 20,697 0.02 1 – – – – Butler 4 – AA 2-6 3.77 44,423 0.04 – – – – – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 – AA 2-5 14.83 634 0.00 – – – – – Gordon Central 7 – AA 2-6 1.45 321 0.00 – – – – – Westside (Augusta) 4 – AA 1-7 -3.58 51 0.00 – – – – – Washington 6 – AA 3-6 23.88 – – – – – – – Metter 2 – AA 3-5 17.30 – – – – – – – Bryan County 2 – AA 0-7 5.61 – – – – – – – East Laurens 3 – AA 0-8 1.77 – – – – – – – Model 7 – AA 1-7 0.09 – – – – – – – Armuchee 7 – AA 1-7 -0.11 – – – – – – – Josey 4 – AA 1-7 -13.65 – – – – – – – Oglethorpe County 8 – AA 0-8 -27.37 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AA Brooks County 745,423 250,133 1,290 3,154 – 1 – AA Thomasville 250,925 560,395 188,680 – – 1 – AA Fitzgerald 3,652 188,741 803,767 2,253 1,587 1 – AA Berrien – 731 3,875 988,349 7,045 1 – AA Early County – – 2,388 6,244 991,368 2 – AA Benedictine 999,965 35 – – – 2 – AA Vidalia 23 670,311 293,985 35,681 – 2 – AA Toombs County 12 291,302 361,224 347,441 21 2 – AA Swainsboro – 38,352 344,771 569,466 47,411 2 – AA Bacon County – – – 16,196 983,804 2 – AA Jeff Davis – – 20 31,216 968,764 2 – AA Metter – – – – 1,000,000 2 – AA Bryan County – – – – 1,000,000 3 – AA Dodge County 951,730 48,270 – – – 3 – AA Bleckley County 48,270 310,322 284,454 101,133 255,821 3 – AA Dublin – 403,296 236,233 272,093 88,378 3 – AA Southwest – 4,681 70,450 234,033 690,836 3 – AA Washington County – 230,855 327,635 335,949 105,561 3 – AA Northeast – 2,576 81,228 56,792 859,404 3 – AA East Laurens – – – – 1,000,000 4 – AA Screven County 523,881 471,846 4,185 88 – 4 – AA Jefferson County 476,119 523,881 – – – 4 – AA Harlem – – 931,731 41,918 26,351 4 – AA Glenn Hills – 4,273 18,705 888,581 88,441 4 – AA Josey – – – – 1,000,000 4 – AA Laney – – 45,379 24,939 929,682 4 – AA Butler – – – 44,423 955,577 4 – AA Westside (Augusta) – – – 51 999,949 5 – AA Heard County 988,453 10,641 567 339 – 5 – AA Spencer 10,170 75,458 249,832 661,753 2,787 5 – AA Callaway 1,377 911,189 82,802 4,625 7 5 – AA Lamar County – 3 4,830 118,344 876,823 5 – AA Temple – 2,709 656,781 213,688 126,822 5 – AA Jordan – – 5,188 1,251 993,561 6 – AA Hapeville Charter 999,956 44 – – – 6 – AA B.E.S.T. Academy 44 999,956 – – – 6 – AA Douglass – – 999,366 633 1 6 – AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate – – 634 – 999,366 6 – AA Therrell – – – 1,788 998,212 6 – AA Washington – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AA South Atlanta – – – 997,579 2,421 7 – AA Rockmart 999,956 44 – – – 7 – AA Pepperell 44 906,282 35,787 57,869 18 7 – AA Coosa – 1,726 944,818 52,941 515 7 – AA Dade County – – 222 218,477 781,301 7 – AA Chattooga – 91,948 19,153 670,412 218,487 7 – AA Model – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AA Armuchee – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AA Gordon Central – – 20 301 999,679 8 – AA Rabun County 1,000,000 – – – – 8 – AA Elbert County – 944,258 54,717 235 790 8 – AA Banks County – 54,942 545,797 399,256 5 8 – AA Monticello – 4 240 61,908 937,848 8 – AA Putnam County – 796 399,246 517,904 82,054 8 – AA Social Circle – – – 20,697 979,303 8 – AA Oglethorpe County – – – – 1,000,000

Class A-Public

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Irwin County 2 – A 7-1 51.67 1,000,000 916,731 717,861 522,244 356,773 1.80 Clinch County 2 – A 6-2 48.39 1,000,000 817,659 565,013 330,818 190,603 4.25 Macon County 4 – A 6-2 46.85 1,000,000 798,200 535,675 336,866 165,662 5.04 Manchester 4 – A 8-0 46.43 1,000,000 795,700 513,626 322,445 153,726 5.51 Charlton County 2 – A 6-1 39.43 1,000,000 637,604 290,966 110,568 36,336 26.52 Commerce 8 – A 7-1 38.36 1,000,000 644,394 293,005 104,041 31,356 30.89 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 – A 7-1 39.36 1,000,000 427,893 212,441 80,959 25,763 37.82 Trion 6 – A 6-2 37.29 1,000,000 418,188 174,917 50,299 15,056 65.42 Marion County 4 – A 7-1 35.32 1,000,000 367,218 144,994 43,745 10,264 96.43 Emanuel County Institute 3 – A 7-1 32.24 1,000,000 417,311 139,105 34,024 6,374 155.89 Turner County 2 – A 5-3 29.80 1,000,000 215,626 66,667 13,431 2,026 492.58 Washington-Wilkes 7 – A 4-4 29.32 998,243 186,998 53,255 9,969 1,464 682.06 Dooly County 4 – A 3-5 29.70 985,207 138,061 39,949 7,876 1,215 822.05 Taylor County 4 – A 6-2 28.41 999,748 132,553 35,900 6,713 911 1,096.69 Telfair County 2 – A 3-5 28.64 981,570 111,524 28,480 5,106 781 1,279.41 Mitchell County 1 – A 7-1 21.84 1,000,000 314,593 66,869 7,629 571 1,750.31 Jenkins County 3 – A 7-1 23.81 1,000,000 164,574 32,668 4,252 389 2,569.69 Pelham 1 – A 7-1 20.17 1,000,000 275,870 52,191 5,040 339 2,948.85 Lincoln County 7 – A 4-4 25.91 685,856 73,446 17,825 2,532 286 3,495.50 Schley County 4 – A 5-3 24.46 297,858 23,117 5,021 650 69 14,491.75 Chattahoochee County 1 – A 5-3 13.27 1,000,000 46,278 5,702 310 16 62,499.00 Towns County 8 – A 3-5 17.14 913,111 40,336 5,435 389 15 66,665.67 Miller County 1 – A 5-3 8.82 1,000,000 19,293 1,194 49 2 499,999.00 Montgomery County 3 – A 5-3 16.44 91,043 2,485 252 15 2 499,999.00 Johnson County 3 – A 4-4 9.70 457,395 4,783 421 9 1 999,999.00 Wilcox County 2 – A 2-6 12.84 94,738 1,887 242 11 – – Seminole County 1 – A 5-3 5.46 999,995 7,371 326 10 – – Terrell County 1 – A 2-6 -6.76 490,025 306 – – – – Randolph-Clay 1 – A 2-6 -22.19 5,179 1 – – – – Bowdon 6 – A 2-6 9.64 16 – – – – – Atkinson County 2 – A 1-7 4.84 14 – – – – – McIntosh County Academy 3 – A 2-5 11.90 1 – – – – – Greenville 4 – A 2-6 -5.16 1 – – – – – Greene County 7 – A 3-5 8.81 – – – – – – Wilkinson County 7 – A 1-7 7.60 – – – – – – Claxton 3 – A 1-7 7.12 – – – – – – Gordon Lee 6 – A 2-6 6.94 – – – – – – Hawkinsville 4 – A 1-7 3.02 – – – – – – Wheeler County 3 – A 4-5 -0.18 – – – – – – Portal 3 – A 1-7 -0.50 – – – – – – Hancock Central 7 – A 1-7 -1.29 – – – – – – Twiggs County 7 – A 0-8 -5.34 – – – – – – Lanier County 2 – A 1-7 -6.24 – – – – – – Treutlen 3 – A 1-7 -7.16 – – – – – – Central (Talbotton) 4 – A 2-6 -12.69 – – – – – – Baconton Charter 1 – A 3-5 -13.84 – – – – – – Warren County 7 – A 0-8 -15.45 – – – – – – Crawford County 4 – A 2-6 -17.45 – – – – – – Calhoun County 1 – A 1-7 -21.95 – – – – – – Stewart County 1 – A 1-7 -32.47 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team Reg Chmp Seed 1 – 8 Seed 9 – 24 Out 1 – A Mitchell County 576,196 851,834 148,166 – 1 – A Pelham 423,804 867,496 132,504 – 1 – A Seminole County – – 999,995 5 1 – A Chattahoochee County – 9,701 990,299 – 1 – A Miller County – – 1,000,000 – 1 – A Randolph-Clay – – 5,179 994,821 1 – A Calhoun County – – – 1,000,000 1 – A Terrell County – – 490,025 509,975 1 – A Baconton Charter – – – 1,000,000 1 – A Stewart County – – – 1,000,000 2 – A Irwin County 999,263 999,427 573 – 2 – A Clinch County 543 884,381 115,619 – 2 – A Charlton County 194 671,136 328,864 – 2 – A Turner County – 273 999,727 – 2 – A Wilcox County – – 94,738 905,262 2 – A Telfair County – – 981,570 18,430 2 – A Atkinson County – – 14 999,986 2 – A Lanier County – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Emanuel County Institute 341,424 442,327 557,673 – 3 – A Jenkins County 94,392 303,263 696,737 – 3 – A Montgomery County – – 91,043 908,957 3 – A McIntosh County Academy – – 1 999,999 3 – A Johnson County – – 457,395 542,605 3 – A Portal – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Claxton – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Treutlen – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Wheeler County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Macon County 543,611 778,703 221,297 – 4 – A Manchester 456,389 769,231 230,769 – 4 – A Schley County – – 297,858 702,142 4 – A Taylor County – – 999,748 252 4 – A Marion County – 125,836 874,164 – 4 – A Hawkinsville – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Dooly County – – 985,207 14,793 4 – A Crawford County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Greenville – – 1 999,999 4 – A Central (Talbotton) – – – 1,000,000 6 – A Trion 306,632 307,179 692,821 – 6 – A Mount Zion (Carroll) 18,020 30,559 969,441 – 6 – A Gordon Lee – – – 1,000,000 6 – A Bowdon – – 16 999,984 7 – A Lincoln County 19,058 19,058 666,798 314,144 7 – A Washington-Wilkes – – 998,243 1,757 7 – A Greene County – – – 1,000,000 7 – A Wilkinson County – – – 1,000,000 7 – A Warren County – – – 1,000,000 7 – A Twiggs County – – – 1,000,000 7 – A Hancock Central – – – 1,000,000 8 – A Commerce 16,571 939,596 60,404 – 8 – A Towns County – – 913,111 86,889

Class A-Private

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Eagle’s Landing Christian 5 – A 8-0 69.20 1,000,000 978,674 947,869 877,479 780,264 0.28 Athens Academy 8 – A 8-0 52.21 1,000,000 897,806 671,952 377,948 91,556 9.92 Prince Avenue Christian 8 – A 8-0 48.07 1,000,000 858,393 576,974 213,772 43,145 22.18 Wesleyan 5 – A 7-2 48.50 1,000,000 833,559 473,428 207,655 38,631 24.89 Mount Paran Christian 6 – A 7-1 45.15 1,000,000 743,900 342,252 118,832 19,108 51.33 Stratford Academy 7 – A 8-0 44.48 1,000,000 770,746 348,947 115,548 18,136 54.14 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 – A 7-1 38.99 1,000,000 476,672 148,202 32,388 3,759 265.03 Darlington 6 – A 6-3 37.82 1,000,000 181,440 64,546 14,773 1,481 674.22 Calvary Day 3 – A 7-1 33.15 1,000,000 531,193 128,156 9,701 1,150 868.57 Aquinas 7 – A 6-2 34.68 1,000,000 289,898 102,293 9,869 1,082 923.21 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 – A 6-2 31.85 1,000,000 432,744 37,976 7,725 589 1,696.79 Tattnall Square 7 – A 7-1 33.61 1,000,000 126,192 43,063 5,234 527 1,896.53 Hebron Christian Academy 8 – A 5-3 30.91 1,000,000 236,973 27,134 2,849 272 3,675.47 George Walton Academy 8 – A 6-2 27.38 1,000,000 190,439 18,647 1,519 82 12,194.12 First Presbyterian 7 – A 6-2 29.13 1,000,000 89,814 18,317 1,666 72 13,887.89 Mount de Sales 7 – A 5-3 27.54 999,949 52,886 10,295 729 47 21,275.60 Our Lady of Mercy 5 – A 5-4 26.36 1,000,000 79,999 15,385 899 44 22,726.27 Savannah Country Day 3 – A 6-2 25.21 1,000,000 55,735 8,630 567 26 38,460.54 Walker 6 – A 4-4 23.84 921,905 30,547 3,034 222 7 142,856.14 Fellowship Christian 6 – A 4-4 24.62 619,834 34,172 1,710 163 7 142,856.14 Savannah Christian 3 – A 4-3 22.35 876,616 38,997 3,783 170 5 199,999.00 Whitefield Academy 6 – A 5-3 22.54 996,168 22,101 3,123 151 5 199,999.00 Brookstone 4 – A 5-3 22.72 663,784 21,056 2,764 93 4 249,999.00 Athens Christian 8 – A 3-5 17.46 858,654 10,615 769 31 1 999,999.00 Strong Rock Christian 5 – A 4-4 17.33 526,879 9,795 437 10 – – Holy Innocents 5 – A 2-6 16.28 320,826 4,823 276 7 – – Lakeview Academy 8 – A 2-6 10.96 215,304 828 38 – – – North Cobb Christian 6 – A 3-5 15.18 81 3 – – – – St. Francis 6 – A 2-6 11.53 – – – – – – Riverside Military Academy 8 – A 1-7 2.63 – – – – – – Christian Heritage 6 – A 1-7 0.50 – – – – – – King’s Ridge Christian 6 – A 2-6 -0.67 – – – – – – Landmark Christian 5 – A 0-8 -0.86 – – – – – – Providence Christian 8 – A 1-7 -1.04 – – – – – – Pinecrest Academy 6 – A 0-8 -6.40 – – – – – – Pacelli 4 – A 0-8 -34.85 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.