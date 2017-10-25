Daily Trivia: Player with the most single-season rushing yards in Gwinnett history
Meadowcreek’s Chauncey Williams has rushed for 1,829 yards through eight games, the most in the state. Williams figures to become the first 2,000-yard rusher in Gwinnett County since Alvin Kamara of Norcross and Jacorey Lewis of Mill Creek in 2012. Who holds the single-season rushing record in Gwinnett? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: Georgia Tech guard Shamire Devine, the ACC offensive lineman of the week, played high school football at Tri-Cities High in East Point.
