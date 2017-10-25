Our Products
Daily Trivia: Player with the most single-season rushing yards in Gwinnett history

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News.

(AJC)

Meadowcreek’s Chauncey Williams has rushed for 1,829 yards through eight games, the most in the state. Williams figures to become the first 2,000-yard rusher in Gwinnett County since Alvin Kamara of Norcross and Jacorey Lewis of Mill Creek in 2012. Who holds the single-season rushing record in Gwinnett? (Answer Thursday)

Answer to Tuesday’s question: Georgia Tech guard Shamire Devine, the ACC offensive lineman of the week, played high school football at Tri-Cities High in East Point.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

