Daily List: Teams most likely to earn at-large playoff berth in AAAAAAA
There is good news for teams in Region 3-AAAAAAA. Not only will the top four teams advance to the playoffs this season, but the fifth-place finisher is likely to make it, too. Starting in 2016, the highest classification allowed the highest-rated No. 5 team (or No. 4 team from four-team Region 1) to be an at-large playoff team. According to the computer Maxwell Ratings, that fifth team has a more than 85 percent chance to come from Region 3. The top four most likely teams, from Marietta to North Paulding, are from Region 3. There are nine teams with at least a 1-percent chance of getting the at-large bid:
29.5% – Marietta (R3)
21.8% – North Cobb (R3)
20.3% – Hillgrove (R3)
16.0% – North Paulding (R3)
3.1% – Lassiter (R4)
2.6% – Central Gwinnett (R7)
1.7% – Tift County (R1)
1.3% – Woodstock (R4)
1.0% – Camden County (R1)
