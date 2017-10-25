Our Products
Composite state rankings through Week 10

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):

Class AAAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Lowndes (9-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Archer (8-0) 2 2 2 2 4 2 52
3. Grayson (7-1) 4 3 4 4 2 3 46
4. Walton (8-0) 3 5.5 3 3 3 4 44.5
5. Tift County (8-1) 6 4 5 6 5 5 35
6. North Gwinnett (7-1) 5 9 6 5 6 7 28
7. South Forsyth (7-1) 9 5.5 7 8 8 9 19.5
8T. Brookwood (6-2) 7 10 9 7 7 8 18
8T. Colquitt County (7-2) 8 8 8 9 9 6 18
10. McEachern (6-2) 7 10 10 10 10 8
11. Mill Creek (6-3) 10 1
Class AAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1T. Mays (7-1) 2 2 2 2 1 4 53
1T. Tucker (7-1) 1 1 1 1 6 3 53
3. Coffee (5-2) 3 3 4 4 2 2 48
4. Lee County (8-1) 6 4.5 5 5 3 1 41.5
5. Harrison (6-2) 4 4.5 3 3 8 7 36.5
6. Richmond Hill (7-0) 5 10 6 9 4 5 27
7. Northside-Warner Robins (6-3) 7 7 7 6 7 9 23
8. Glynn Academy (4-3) 5 6 11
9. Douglas County (7-1) 9 8 8 8
10. Stephenson (6-2) 8 10 8 7
11. Dalton (6-2) 6 10 6
12T. Alpharetta (7-1) 7 4
12T. Brunswick (5-2) 10 8 4
14T. Hughes (7-2) 10 9 3
14T. Valdosta (3-5) 9 10 3
16. Winder-Barrow (7-1) 9 2
Class AAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Rome (8-0) 1 1 1 1 2 1 59
2. Buford (6-1) 2 3 2 2 1 2 54
3. Stockbridge (8-0) 3 2 3 3 3 3 49
4. Warner Robins (8-0) 4 4 4 4 4 4 42
5. Jones County (8-0) 5 5 5 5 5 5 36
6. Starr’s Mill (7-1) 7 8 7 7 7 6 24
7. Wayne County (6-1) 8 10 6 9 6 7 20
8. Bainbridge (6-2) 6 8.5 8 8 9 15.5
9. Griffin (8-1) 10 6 8.5 6 13.5
10. Flowery Branch (8-1) 9 9 10 10 6
11. Carver-Atlanta (7-1) 7 4
12. Carrollton (6-2) 8 3
13T. Dutchtown (6-2) 9 2
13T. Eagle’s Landing (5-4) 10 10 2
Class AAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cartersville (9-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Marist (8-0) 2 4 2.5 2 3 2 50.5
3. Ridgeland (8-0) 4 3 5 4 2 3 45
4. Thomson (7-0) 3 2 2.5 3 8 8 39.5
5. Burke County (8-0) 5 5 4 5 5 7 35
6. Blessed Trinity (7-2) 6 6 6 6 7 4 31
7. Cedartown (7-1) 8 9 10 9 4 5 21
8. Woodward Academy (8-1) 7 8 7 7 15
9. Troup (7-1) 10 8 6 6 14
10. Mary Persons (6-2) 9 9 8 9 9 11
11. Jefferson (6-2) 7 10 10 6
12. Heritage-Ringgold (8-1) 10 1
Class AAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cedar Grove (8-0) 1 1 1 1 2 1 59
2. Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1) 3 2 2 3 1 2 53
3. Peach County (7-1) 2 3 3 2 3 3 50
4. Calhoun (7-1) 4 5 5 4 4 4 40
5. Jenkins (8-0) 5 4 4 5 9 8 31
6. Crisp County (6-1) 6 7 7 6 5 5 30
7. Bremen (8-0) 7 6 6 7 7 7 26
8. Lovett (5-3) 8 10 9 8 6 6 19
9. Morgan County (7-1) 9 8 8 9 10
10. Westside-Macon (5-3) 8 9 5
11T. Monroe Area (7-1) 9 10 3
11T. Westminster (3-5) 10 10 10 3
13. Cook (3-5) 10 1
Class AA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Benedictine (8-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Hapeville Charter (7-1) 2 4 4 2 2 3 49
3. Rabun County (8-0) 4 5 3 4 3 5 42
4T. Screven County (7-0) 3 2 2 3 7 38
4T. Thomasville (8-0) 5 3 5 5 6 4 38
6. Brooks County (7-0) 6 6 6 6 4 2 36
7. Dodge County (8-0) 8 9.5 8 8 5 6 21.5
8. Jefferson County (8-0) 7 7 7 7 9 10 19
9. Heard County (7-1) 9 8 9 9 7 8 16
10. Callaway (7-1) 10 9.5 10 10 8 7.5
11. Rockmart (6-2) 10 9 3
Class A (Private) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (8-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Prince Avenue Christian (8-0) 2 2 2 2 4 4 50
3. Mount Paran Christian (7-1) 3 3 3 3 5 5 44
4. Athens Academy (8-0) 4 7 4 4 2 2 43
5. Wesleyan (7-2) 6 4 5 6 3 3 39
6. Stratford Academy (8-0) 5 5 6 5 6 6 33
7. Mount Pisgah Christian (7-1) 7 8 7 7 7 19
8. Tattnall Square (7-1) 8 6 9 8 10 14
9. Calvary Day (7-1) 9 7 9 9 10
10. Aquinas (6-2) 10 10 10 9 8 8
11T. Darlington (6-3) 8 3
11T. First Presbyterian (6-2) 8 3
13. Mount Vernon (6-2) 10 1
Class A (Public) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Irwin County (7-1) 2 2 1 2 1 1 57
2. Manchester (8-0) 1 1 2 1 4 3 54
3. Clinch County (6-2) 4 5 4 4 2 2 45
4. Macon County (6-2) 3 4 5 3 3 4 44
5. Charlton County (6-1) 6 6 6 6 5 6 31
6. Commerce (7-1) 5 3 5 7 5 30
7. Emanuel County Institute (7-1) 7 3 7 7 10 10 22
8T. Mount Zion-Carroll (7-1) 9 10 9 6 7 14
8T. Trion (6-2) 8 8 8 8 9 14
10. Marion County (7-1) 10 9 10 9 8 9

