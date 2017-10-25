Composite state rankings through Week 10
Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):
|Class AAAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Lowndes (9-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Archer (8-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|52
|3. Grayson (7-1)
|4
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|46
|4. Walton (8-0)
|3
|5.5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|44.5
|5. Tift County (8-1)
|6
|4
|5
|6
|5
|5
|35
|6. North Gwinnett (7-1)
|5
|9
|6
|5
|6
|7
|28
|7. South Forsyth (7-1)
|9
|5.5
|7
|8
|8
|9
|19.5
|8T. Brookwood (6-2)
|7
|10
|9
|7
|7
|8
|18
|8T. Colquitt County (7-2)
|8
|8
|8
|9
|9
|6
|18
|10. McEachern (6-2)
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|8
|11. Mill Creek (6-3)
|10
|1
|Class AAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1T. Mays (7-1)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|53
|1T. Tucker (7-1)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|53
|3. Coffee (5-2)
|3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|48
|4. Lee County (8-1)
|6
|4.5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|41.5
|5. Harrison (6-2)
|4
|4.5
|3
|3
|8
|7
|36.5
|6. Richmond Hill (7-0)
|5
|10
|6
|9
|4
|5
|27
|7. Northside-Warner Robins (6-3)
|7
|7
|7
|6
|7
|9
|23
|8. Glynn Academy (4-3)
|5
|6
|11
|9. Douglas County (7-1)
|9
|8
|8
|8
|10. Stephenson (6-2)
|8
|10
|8
|7
|11. Dalton (6-2)
|6
|10
|6
|12T. Alpharetta (7-1)
|7
|4
|12T. Brunswick (5-2)
|10
|8
|4
|14T. Hughes (7-2)
|10
|9
|3
|14T. Valdosta (3-5)
|9
|10
|3
|16. Winder-Barrow (7-1)
|9
|2
|Class AAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Rome (8-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|59
|2. Buford (6-1)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|54
|3. Stockbridge (8-0)
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|49
|4. Warner Robins (8-0)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|42
|5. Jones County (8-0)
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|36
|6. Starr’s Mill (7-1)
|7
|8
|7
|7
|7
|6
|24
|7. Wayne County (6-1)
|8
|10
|6
|9
|6
|7
|20
|8. Bainbridge (6-2)
|6
|8.5
|8
|8
|9
|15.5
|9. Griffin (8-1)
|10
|6
|8.5
|6
|13.5
|10. Flowery Branch (8-1)
|9
|9
|10
|10
|6
|11. Carver-Atlanta (7-1)
|7
|4
|12. Carrollton (6-2)
|8
|3
|13T. Dutchtown (6-2)
|9
|2
|13T. Eagle’s Landing (5-4)
|10
|10
|2
|Class AAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cartersville (9-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Marist (8-0)
|2
|4
|2.5
|2
|3
|2
|50.5
|3. Ridgeland (8-0)
|4
|3
|5
|4
|2
|3
|45
|4. Thomson (7-0)
|3
|2
|2.5
|3
|8
|8
|39.5
|5. Burke County (8-0)
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|7
|35
|6. Blessed Trinity (7-2)
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|4
|31
|7. Cedartown (7-1)
|8
|9
|10
|9
|4
|5
|21
|8. Woodward Academy (8-1)
|7
|8
|7
|7
|15
|9. Troup (7-1)
|10
|8
|6
|6
|14
|10. Mary Persons (6-2)
|9
|9
|8
|9
|9
|11
|11. Jefferson (6-2)
|7
|10
|10
|6
|12. Heritage-Ringgold (8-1)
|10
|1
|Class AAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cedar Grove (8-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|59
|2. Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|53
|3. Peach County (7-1)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|50
|4. Calhoun (7-1)
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|40
|5. Jenkins (8-0)
|5
|4
|4
|5
|9
|8
|31
|6. Crisp County (6-1)
|6
|7
|7
|6
|5
|5
|30
|7. Bremen (8-0)
|7
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|26
|8. Lovett (5-3)
|8
|10
|9
|8
|6
|6
|19
|9. Morgan County (7-1)
|9
|8
|8
|9
|10
|10. Westside-Macon (5-3)
|8
|9
|5
|11T. Monroe Area (7-1)
|9
|10
|3
|11T. Westminster (3-5)
|10
|10
|10
|3
|13. Cook (3-5)
|10
|1
|Class AA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Benedictine (8-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Hapeville Charter (7-1)
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
|49
|3. Rabun County (8-0)
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|42
|4T. Screven County (7-0)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|38
|4T. Thomasville (8-0)
|5
|3
|5
|5
|6
|4
|38
|6. Brooks County (7-0)
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4
|2
|36
|7. Dodge County (8-0)
|8
|9.5
|8
|8
|5
|6
|21.5
|8. Jefferson County (8-0)
|7
|7
|7
|7
|9
|10
|19
|9. Heard County (7-1)
|9
|8
|9
|9
|7
|8
|16
|10. Callaway (7-1)
|10
|9.5
|10
|10
|8
|7.5
|11. Rockmart (6-2)
|10
|9
|3
|Class A (Private)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (8-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|50
|3. Mount Paran Christian (7-1)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|44
|4. Athens Academy (8-0)
|4
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|43
|5. Wesleyan (7-2)
|6
|4
|5
|6
|3
|3
|39
|6. Stratford Academy (8-0)
|5
|5
|6
|5
|6
|6
|33
|7. Mount Pisgah Christian (7-1)
|7
|8
|7
|7
|7
|19
|8. Tattnall Square (7-1)
|8
|6
|9
|8
|10
|14
|9. Calvary Day (7-1)
|9
|7
|9
|9
|10
|10. Aquinas (6-2)
|10
|10
|10
|9
|8
|8
|11T. Darlington (6-3)
|8
|3
|11T. First Presbyterian (6-2)
|8
|3
|13. Mount Vernon (6-2)
|10
|1
|Class A (Public)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Irwin County (7-1)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|57
|2. Manchester (8-0)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|54
|3. Clinch County (6-2)
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|45
|4. Macon County (6-2)
|3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|44
|5. Charlton County (6-1)
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5
|6
|31
|6. Commerce (7-1)
|5
|3
|5
|7
|5
|30
|7. Emanuel County Institute (7-1)
|7
|3
|7
|7
|10
|10
|22
|8T. Mount Zion-Carroll (7-1)
|9
|10
|9
|6
|7
|14
|8T. Trion (6-2)
|8
|8
|8
|8
|9
|14
|10. Marion County (7-1)
|10
|9
|10
|9
|8
|9
