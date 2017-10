Best player in school history: Region 1-AAAAAAA teams

In 2014, GHSF Daily’s Four Questions feature asked, “Who is the best Georgia player you ever faced?”

The player most frequently cited by Georgia head coaches was Greg Reid, the 2008 all-classification player for the year from Lowndes.

“He could change the game on offense, defense or special teams, and he cost us [Camden County] two state championships!” said former Camden County, Grayson and Prince Avenue Christian head coach Jeff Herron.

As a senior, Reid rushed for 1,242 yards and 16 touchdowns – six covering at least 50 yards. He had 234 yards receiving. On defense, he intercepted nine passes.

Reid’s post-Lowndes career has been troubled. At Florida State, Reid led the nation in punt-return average as a freshman and was the defensive MVP in the 2010 Chick-fil-A Bowl. In three seasons, Reid had 2,670 return yards and 120 tackles and seven interceptions. But he was dismissed from the team for rules violations after his junior year.

Reid got NFL looks but never caught on. For the past few seasons, Reid has played in indoor football leagues. He’s a former Arena Football League rookie of the year and two-time All-Arena defensive back.

Here are GHSF Daily’s picks as the best players in the history of the current Region 1-AAAAAAA schools.

*Camden County: Stump Mitchell (1976)

*Colquitt County: Sihiem King (2014)

*Lowndes: Greg Reid (2008)

*Tift County: Clay Shiver (1990)

