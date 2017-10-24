ELCA, Manchester at top of new power ratings; Wild times in Region 6
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (8-0) remained atop the private Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings, while Manchester (8-0) climbed back into the No. 1 spot on the public side, switching places with Irwin County (7-1). Athens Academy (8-0) made the biggest move, jumping three spots to No. 3 on the private side. Mt. Zion-Carroll (7-1) took two steps back to No. 4 on the public side, after being upset last week by Trion (6-2).
Region 6
Meanwhile, the power ratings will play a huge role in what is happening this weekend in sub-divided Region 6. With the sub-region crossover games scheduled for Nov. 3, Division A will most likely have a three-way tie for first place after Friday, with Mt. Zion-Carroll, Trion and Darlington all having 5-1 league records. The three teams have taken turns defeating each other. Darlington is off Friday, while Mt. Zion and Trion will face the bottom two teams in the subregion – Christian Heritage (1-7) and Gordon Lee (2-6), respectively. If the three-way tie occurs, the subregion champion and the seedings for next week’s crossover games will be decided by the power ratings. Right now, Mt. Zion is No. 4 on the public side with a 13.40 power rating, Trion is next at No. 6 on the public side with a 13.02, and Darlington would be third – and be on the road for the crossover game – at No. 11 on the private side with a 12.01. Fourth place in the subregion is on the line Friday as well, as North Cobb Christian (3-5, 2-3) visits Bowdon (2-6, 1-4). Both teams sit at No. 27 in the private and public power ratings, and need a win Friday
In Division B, rivals Mt. Pisgah and Mt. Paran – both 7-1, 6-0 in the region – will meet at Mt. Paran to decide the subregion title. Mt. Paran is No. 5 in the private power ratings with a 13.36, Mt. Pisgah is No. 7 with a 12.99. Walker (4-4, 4-2), No. 20 in the power ratings, and Whitefield Academy (5-3, 4-2), No. 19, will battle for third place in the subregion. The winner will most likely assure itself of a playoff spot, while the loser could be on the bubble by possibly ending the season with two losses.
Class A Private
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5-A
|8-0
|16.18
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A
|8-0
|15.00
|3
|Athens Academy
|8-A
|8-0
|13.75
|4
|Stratford Academy
|7-A
|8-0
|13.59
|5
|Mt. Paran Christian
|6-A
|7-1
|13.36
|6
|Wesleyan
|5-A
|6-2
|13.04
|7
|Mt. Pisgah Christian
|6-A
|7-1
|12.99
|8
|Calvary Day School
|3-A
|7-1
|12.91
|9
|Aquinas
|7-A
|6-2
|12.16
|10
|Mt. Vernon
|5-A
|6-2
|12.09
|11
|Darlington
|6-A
|6-3
|12.01
|12
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A
|6-2
|11.90
|13
|George Walton Academy
|8-A
|6-2
|11.81
|14
|Tattnall Square Academy
|7-A
|7-1
|11.69
|15
|First Presbyterian
|7-A
|6-2
|11.50
|16
|Mount de Sales Academy
|7-A
|5-3
|11.22
|17
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8-A
|5-3
|11.21
|18
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5-A
|4-4
|10.78
|19
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A
|4-3
|10.74
|20
|Walker
|6-A
|4-4
|10.65
|21
|Savannah Christian
|3-A
|4-3
|10.50
|22
|Brookstone
|4-A
|5-3
|10.38
|23
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A
|4-4
|9.78
|24
|Athens Christian
|8-A
|3-5
|9.66
First team out: Holy Innocents (2-6, 9.05 rating) and Strong Rock (4-4, 9.05)
Worst record in: No. 24 Athens Christian (3-5)
Best team out: No. 25 Strong Rock (4-4)
Class A Public
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Manchester
|4-A
|8-0
|13.96
|2
|Irwin County
|2-A
|7-1
|13.92
|3
|Jenkins County
|3-A
|7-1
|13.48
|4
|Mt. Zion, Carroll
|6-A
|7-1
|13.40
|5
|Marion County
|4-A
|7-1
|13.18
|6
|Trion
|6-A
|6-2
|13.02
|7
|Commerce
|8-A
|7-1
|12.94
|8
|Charlton County
|2-A
|6-1
|12.83
|9
|Clinch County
|2-A
|6-2
|12.79
|9
|Macon County
|4-A
|6-2
|12.79
|11
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A
|7-1
|12.60
|12
|Mitchell County
|1-A
|7-1
|12.28
|13
|Pelham
|1-A
|7-1
|12.11
|14
|Chattahoochee County
|1-A
|5-3
|11.92
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-A
|4-4
|11.47
|16
|Montgomery County
|3-A
|5-3
|11.07
|17
|Turner County
|2-A
|5-3
|11.01
|18
|Taylor County
|4-A
|6-2
|10.89
|19
|Miller County
|1-A
|5-3
|10.54
|20
|Dooly County
|4-A
|3-5
|10.31
|21
|Schley County
|4-A
|4-3
|10.20
|22
|Lincoln County
|7-A
|4-4
|10.09
|23
|Towns County
|8-A
|3-5
|9.81
|24
|Johnson County
|3-A
|4-4
|9.80
|24
|Telfair County
|2-A
|3-5
|9.80
First team out: Seminole County (5-3, 9.64 power ratings)
Worst record in: No. 20 Dooly County, No. 23 Towns County and No. 24 Telfair County (3-5)
Best record out: No. 26 Seminole County (5-3)
