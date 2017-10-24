ELCA, Manchester at top of new power ratings; Wild times in Region 6

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (8-0) remained atop the private Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings, while Manchester (8-0) climbed back into the No. 1 spot on the public side, switching places with Irwin County (7-1). Athens Academy (8-0) made the biggest move, jumping three spots to No. 3 on the private side. Mt. Zion-Carroll (7-1) took two steps back to No. 4 on the public side, after being upset last week by Trion (6-2).

Region 6

Meanwhile, the power ratings will play a huge role in what is happening this weekend in sub-divided Region 6. With the sub-region crossover games scheduled for Nov. 3, Division A will most likely have a three-way tie for first place after Friday, with Mt. Zion-Carroll, Trion and Darlington all having 5-1 league records. The three teams have taken turns defeating each other. Darlington is off Friday, while Mt. Zion and Trion will face the bottom two teams in the subregion – Christian Heritage (1-7) and Gordon Lee (2-6), respectively. If the three-way tie occurs, the subregion champion and the seedings for next week’s crossover games will be decided by the power ratings. Right now, Mt. Zion is No. 4 on the public side with a 13.40 power rating, Trion is next at No. 6 on the public side with a 13.02, and Darlington would be third – and be on the road for the crossover game – at No. 11 on the private side with a 12.01. Fourth place in the subregion is on the line Friday as well, as North Cobb Christian (3-5, 2-3) visits Bowdon (2-6, 1-4). Both teams sit at No. 27 in the private and public power ratings, and need a win Friday

In Division B, rivals Mt. Pisgah and Mt. Paran – both 7-1, 6-0 in the region – will meet at Mt. Paran to decide the subregion title. Mt. Paran is No. 5 in the private power ratings with a 13.36, Mt. Pisgah is No. 7 with a 12.99. Walker (4-4, 4-2), No. 20 in the power ratings, and Whitefield Academy (5-3, 4-2), No. 19, will battle for third place in the subregion. The winner will most likely assure itself of a playoff spot, while the loser could be on the bubble by possibly ending the season with two losses.

Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 8-0 16.18 2 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 8-0 15.00 3 Athens Academy 8-A 8-0 13.75 4 Stratford Academy 7-A 8-0 13.59 5 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 7-1 13.36 6 Wesleyan 5-A 6-2 13.04 7 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 7-1 12.99 8 Calvary Day School 3-A 7-1 12.91 9 Aquinas 7-A 6-2 12.16 10 Mt. Vernon 5-A 6-2 12.09 11 Darlington 6-A 6-3 12.01 12 Savannah Country Day 3-A 6-2 11.90 13 George Walton Academy 8-A 6-2 11.81 14 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 7-1 11.69 15 First Presbyterian 7-A 6-2 11.50 16 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 5-3 11.22 17 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 5-3 11.21 18 Our Lady of Mercy 5-A 4-4 10.78 19 Whitefield Academy 6-A 4-3 10.74 20 Walker 6-A 4-4 10.65 21 Savannah Christian 3-A 4-3 10.50 22 Brookstone 4-A 5-3 10.38 23 Fellowship Christian 6-A 4-4 9.78 24 Athens Christian 8-A 3-5 9.66

First team out: Holy Innocents (2-6, 9.05 rating) and Strong Rock (4-4, 9.05)

Worst record in: No. 24 Athens Christian (3-5)

Best team out: No. 25 Strong Rock (4-4)

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Manchester 4-A 8-0 13.96 2 Irwin County 2-A 7-1 13.92 3 Jenkins County 3-A 7-1 13.48 4 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 7-1 13.40 5 Marion County 4-A 7-1 13.18 6 Trion 6-A 6-2 13.02 7 Commerce 8-A 7-1 12.94 8 Charlton County 2-A 6-1 12.83 9 Clinch County 2-A 6-2 12.79 9 Macon County 4-A 6-2 12.79 11 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 7-1 12.60 12 Mitchell County 1-A 7-1 12.28 13 Pelham 1-A 7-1 12.11 14 Chattahoochee County 1-A 5-3 11.92 15 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 4-4 11.47 16 Montgomery County 3-A 5-3 11.07 17 Turner County 2-A 5-3 11.01 18 Taylor County 4-A 6-2 10.89 19 Miller County 1-A 5-3 10.54 20 Dooly County 4-A 3-5 10.31 21 Schley County 4-A 4-3 10.20 22 Lincoln County 7-A 4-4 10.09 23 Towns County 8-A 3-5 9.81 24 Johnson County 3-A 4-4 9.80 24 Telfair County 2-A 3-5 9.80

First team out: Seminole County (5-3, 9.64 power ratings)

Worst record in: No. 20 Dooly County, No. 23 Towns County and No. 24 Telfair County (3-5)

Best record out: No. 26 Seminole County (5-3)