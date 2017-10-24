Our Products
ELCA, Manchester at top of new power ratings; Wild times in Region 6

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (8-0) remained atop the private Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings, while Manchester (8-0) climbed back into the No. 1 spot on the public side, switching places with Irwin County (7-1). Athens Academy (8-0) made the biggest move, jumping three spots to No. 3 on the private side. Mt. Zion-Carroll (7-1) took two steps back to No. 4 on the public side, after being upset last week by Trion (6-2).

Region 6
Meanwhile, the power ratings will play a huge role in what is happening this weekend in sub-divided Region 6. With the sub-region crossover games scheduled for Nov. 3, Division A will most likely have a three-way tie for first place after Friday, with Mt. Zion-Carroll, Trion and Darlington all having 5-1 league records. The three teams have taken turns defeating each other. Darlington is off Friday, while Mt. Zion and Trion will face the bottom two teams in the subregion – Christian Heritage (1-7) and Gordon Lee (2-6), respectively. If the three-way tie occurs, the subregion champion and the seedings for next week’s crossover games will be decided by the power ratings. Right now, Mt. Zion is No. 4 on the public side with a 13.40 power rating, Trion is next at No. 6 on the public side with a 13.02, and Darlington would be third – and be on the road for the crossover game – at No. 11 on the private side with a 12.01. Fourth place in the subregion is on the line Friday as well, as North Cobb Christian (3-5, 2-3) visits Bowdon (2-6, 1-4). Both teams sit at No. 27 in the private and public power ratings, and need a win Friday

In Division B, rivals Mt. Pisgah and Mt. Paran – both 7-1, 6-0 in the region – will meet at Mt. Paran to decide the subregion title. Mt. Paran is No. 5 in the private power ratings with a 13.36, Mt. Pisgah is No. 7 with a 12.99. Walker (4-4, 4-2), No. 20 in the power ratings, and Whitefield Academy (5-3, 4-2), No. 19, will battle for third place in the subregion. The winner will most likely assure itself of a playoff spot, while the loser could be on the bubble by possibly ending the season with two losses.

 Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking
1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 8-0 16.18
2 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 8-0 15.00
3 Athens Academy 8-A 8-0 13.75
4 Stratford Academy 7-A 8-0 13.59
5 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 7-1 13.36
6 Wesleyan 5-A 6-2 13.04
7 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 7-1 12.99
8 Calvary Day School 3-A 7-1 12.91
9 Aquinas 7-A 6-2 12.16
10 Mt. Vernon 5-A 6-2 12.09
11 Darlington 6-A 6-3 12.01
12 Savannah Country Day 3-A 6-2 11.90
13 George Walton Academy 8-A 6-2 11.81
14 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 7-1 11.69
15 First Presbyterian 7-A 6-2 11.50
16 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 5-3 11.22
17 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 5-3 11.21
18 Our Lady of Mercy 5-A 4-4 10.78
19 Whitefield Academy 6-A 4-3 10.74
20 Walker 6-A 4-4 10.65
21 Savannah Christian 3-A 4-3 10.50
22 Brookstone 4-A 5-3 10.38
23 Fellowship Christian 6-A 4-4 9.78
24 Athens Christian 8-A 3-5 9.66

First team out:  Holy Innocents  (2-6, 9.05 rating) and Strong Rock (4-4, 9.05)
Worst record in:  No. 24 Athens Christian (3-5)
Best team out:  No. 25 Strong Rock (4-4)

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking
1 Manchester 4-A 8-0 13.96
2 Irwin County 2-A 7-1 13.92
3 Jenkins County 3-A 7-1 13.48
4 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 7-1 13.40
5 Marion County 4-A 7-1 13.18
6 Trion 6-A 6-2 13.02
7 Commerce 8-A 7-1 12.94
8 Charlton County 2-A 6-1 12.83
9 Clinch County 2-A 6-2 12.79
9 Macon County 4-A 6-2 12.79
11 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 7-1 12.60
12 Mitchell County 1-A 7-1 12.28
13 Pelham 1-A 7-1 12.11
14 Chattahoochee County 1-A 5-3 11.92
15 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 4-4 11.47
16 Montgomery County 3-A 5-3 11.07
17 Turner County 2-A 5-3 11.01
18 Taylor County 4-A 6-2 10.89
19 Miller County 1-A 5-3 10.54
20 Dooly County 4-A 3-5 10.31
21 Schley County 4-A 4-3 10.20
22 Lincoln County 7-A 4-4 10.09
23 Towns County 8-A 3-5 9.81
24 Johnson County 3-A 4-4 9.80
24 Telfair County 2-A 3-5 9.80

First team out:  Seminole County (5-3, 9.64 power ratings)
Worst record in:  No. 20 Dooly County, No. 23 Towns County and No. 24 Telfair County (3-5)
Best record out:  No. 26 Seminole County (5-3)

