Daily Trivia: High school where Georgia Tech’s Shamire Devine played
Former Georgia high school player Shamire Devine is the ACC offensive lineman of the week. Devine had 10 knockdown blocks in Georgia Tech’s 38-24 victory over Wake Forest. Tech rushed for 427 yards. For which south Fulton County high school did Devine play? (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: Lowndes, Thomasville and Brooks County are the three undefeated teams that are less than two miles off U.S. Route 84 in south Georgia. There have been 12 GHSA schools and five GIA schools along that highway that have won a total of 68 state championships in football.
