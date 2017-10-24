Daily List: Schools along U.S. Route 84 that have won state titles
There have been 12 GHSA schools and five GIA schools along U.S. Route 84 in south Georgia that have won a total of 68 state championships in football. The highway, called the Wiregrass Georgia Parkway, runs from Alabama in the west to I-95 in the east. Here are the schools along the way that have won GHSA or GIA state championships.
GHSA
Bainbridge (1)
Bradwell Institute (1)
Brooks County (1)
Cairo (3)
Clinch County (6)
Lowndes (5)
Quitman (2)
Thomas County Central (5)
Thomasville (5)
Valdosta (24)
Waycross (4)
Wayne County (2)
GIA
Brooks (2)
Center (3)
Dasher (1)
Douglass (2)
Pinevale (1)
Notes: Quitman is a predecessor to Brooks County. Waycross merged into Ware County in the 1990s. Brooks was a GIA school in Brooks County. Center was a GIA school in Waycross. Douglass was a GIA school in Thomasville. Dasher and Pinevale were GIA schools in Lowndes County.
