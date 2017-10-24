AA in brief: Georgia Bulldogs Godwin, Poole return home
There’s no change to the Class AA polls this week, as all teams except Jefferson County (bye week) won. The top 10 features seven undefeated teams, though that will change this week with No. 5 Thomasville playing at No. 6 Brooks County. Spoiler alert: that will be game of the week previewed on Thursday.
Here’s a glimpse at the updated rankings, with the previous week’s rankings in parenthesis:
1. (1) Benedictine (8-0)
2. (2) Hapeville Charter (7-1)
3. (3) Screven County (7-0)
4. (4) Rabun County (8-0)
5. (5) Thomasville (8-0)
6. (6) Brooks County (7-0)
7. (7) Jefferson County (8-0)
8. (8) Dodge County (8-0)
9. (9) Heard County (7-1)
10. (10) Callaway (7-1)
In brief
- Callaway receiver DQ Wilkerson and Douglass lineman Carlos Allen have been selected to participate in the 12th Annual Offense-Defense All-American Bowl, which will take place in New Orleans from Dec. 27-30.
- Jakeen Harris, Jaden Hardy, Eric Hicks and Rico Powers of Benedictine, and Torenio Davis and Zach Lassiter of Bleckley County, and Keshawn Morgan (Toombs County) have been named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Classic, which will take place on Dec. 28 at Freedom Field in Warner Robins.
- Jakeen Harris will also try out for a spot in the Army All-American Game.
- Rockmart’s Jabari Burge and Coosa’s Sean Brown received an invite to the Fifth Annual Georgia Elite Classic, a three-day event held Dec. 26-28 at McEachern.
- Brooks County coach Maurice Freeman has been named as coach for Team Dedication for the annual Georgia Junior Bowl hosted by the Rising Seniors Foundation.
- WCTV has highlights of Thomasville’s win over Chiles (0:40 mark) and Brooks County’s win over Fitzgerald (2:00 mark). The network also highlights Mac Perry’s touchdown strike to Deon Fountain.
- Here’s Brooks County fired up after the Fitzgerald win.
- Malik Fleming (six interceptions, two touchdowns) is a star for Hapeville Charter in the backfield, but he got bailed out by the butterfingers of Hornets athletic director Keydrick Barlow on this play.
- Exclusive Productions has some highlights of Hapeville Charter here and here.
- Thomasville’s Kevon Shy earned Play of the Week honors and sat down with WTXL’s Alison Posey along with coach Zach Grage for an interview. The station also profiled the Bulldogs ahead of their win over Chiles.
- Shy picked up where he left off against Chiles, catching the game’s first score off a 91-yard flea flicker.
- hudl has a game recap of the Thomasville win.
- Read David Almeda’s game recap of the Thomasville win here. Almeda also looks ahead to the Bulldogs’ upcoming showdown with Brooks County.
- Armuchee players flexed their versatility ahead of last week’s game, proving they can be called on to go the extra mile.
- The Toombs County Bulldogs rebounded from the Benedictine loss with a 44-6 win over Metter to improve to 7-1, 4-1 in Region 2. Next, they’ll try to beat Vidalia (4-3, 3-1) for the first time since 2008. Here are the scoring plays courtesy of ToombsNow.
- WTOC has highlights from Region 2 including Vidalia’s 14-0 win over Swainsboro and Toombs County’s win over Metter and Benedictine’s 47-13 win over Bacon County.
- WSAV also has highlights from the Cadets’ win over Bacon County.
- Two weeks ago, Gordon Central snapped a 21-game losing streak with a win over Armuchee. Last week, they started a win streak with a 20-3 win over Model. It’s the first time the Warriors have won back-to-back games since 2012, when they opened the season 7-0.
- WGXA has highlights of Northeast’s thrilling 21-20 win over Dublin in Region 3 action.
- Callaway welcomed a familiar face home from Athens for its 48-21 win over Temple on Friday.
- Hapeville Charter also welcomed a familiar face now with the Bulldogs for its 35-0 win over Douglass.
- Rabun County quarterback Bailey Fisher connected with Braxton Hicks on a 69-yard touchdown to earn Blitz Play of the Week honors. Blitz also has highlights of the Wildcats’ win over Elbert County.
- There was some helmet-damaging, hard hitting taking place in the Chattooga-Armuchee game. Chattooga eked out a 14-10 win in Region 7 to keep its playoff hopes alive.
- WJBF has Region 4 highlights here. Butler’s Tyrese Mitchell scored on defense to earn Top 5 Plays of the Week honors.
