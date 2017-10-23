Notable results from Week 10: Meadowcreek clinches berth; Valdosta controls its fate

1. Meadowcreek 41, Central Gwinnett 34: Meadowcreek clinched its first playoff berth since 1988 by beating a team projected as a 23-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The Mustangs needed a victory in one of their final three games to reach the postseason, but this was the one they likely had to have. Going into the weekend, Maxwell gave Meadowcreek a 9.3-percent chance of beating Central Gwinnett, but only 3.6 percent against Parkview and 3.3 percent against Norcross in its final two games. It was Meadowcreek’s first victory against Central Gwinnett in 18 tries.

2. Valdosta 31, Lee County 28: Valdosta handed 17-point favorite Lee County its first loss of the season and knocked the Trojans out of first place in Region 1-AAAAAA. Despite its 3-5 overall record, Valdosta will win the region if it beats Coffee and Houston County in its final two games. Valdosta won the region last year and went on to claim the state title.

3. St. Pius 43, Jefferson 29: St. Pius, which started the season 0-5, is 3-0 in region play and in the driver’s seat in 8-AAAA after its victory over defending region champ Jefferson, which was a nine-point favorite. The Golden Lions started 0-8 last season before winning their last two games to earn the region’s No. 4 playoff berth. Jefferson won 24-0 last year.

4. Richmond Hill 12, Glynn Academy 7: Richmond Hill came into the game as one of three unbeaten teams in Class AAAAAA, but the Wildcats had failed to impress the Maxwell computers, which had projected Glynn Academy as a 17-point favorite. Richmond Hill is now the only unbeaten team in its classification and can clinch the Region 2 title this week.

5. First Presbyterian 41, Tattnall Square 35: Tattnall Square’s game against Stratford Academy this week looked like it would be a matchup of undefeated teams battling for the outright Region 7-A Div. A title, but 23-point underdog First Presbyterian had other ideas. A victory by Tattnall Square this week likely creates a tie for first among the three teams.

Worth noting: Columbus beat city rival Carver 36-13 for its first win in the series since 1990 and just its second in the past 15 meetings. Carver was a 12-point favorite. Columbus and Carver are tied with Hardaway for the final playoff spot in 1-AAAA. … Gainesville beat 15-point favorite Winder-Barrow 38-16, handing the Bulldoggs their first loss and knocking them out of first place in Region 8-AAAAAA. Gainesville, Winder-Barrow and Lanier are tied for second place, one game behind Dacula. … Mountain View‘s Carlos Ayala kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired for a 20-17 victory over 19-point favorite Mill Creek. It was the Bears’ first win over Mill Creek since 2011 and just their second in eight all-time meetings. It also was Mountain View’s first-ever victory over against a ranked opponent. The Bears had been 0-14 against the Top 10. … Pebblebrook picked up its biggest victory in coach Kevin Saunders’ three seasons when it beat 14-point favorite East Coweta 35-28. The Falcons are tied with Newnan for second place in 2-AAAAAAA, and a victory against the Cougars this week would clinch Pebblebrook’s first home playoff game since 2006. … South Atlanta beat Washington 19-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, its first victory against the Bulldogs in the 14-game history of the series. The Hornets, now in fourth place in Region 6-AA, are seeking their first playoff berth since 1995.

