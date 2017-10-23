Maxwell Week 10 Summary: Archer upends Grayson; Lowndes ascends to the top
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– Valdosta dumped top rated Lee County 31-28 to cause a of shuffle in Class AAAAAA. Mays moves up after pounding South Paulding 42-0 and Coffee takes the second spot after shaving Northside (Warner Robins) 14-12. Although Region 1-AAAAAA is down compared to last year, they still have four of the top nine spots, including 3-5 Valdosta.
– Meanwhile, Tucker, who has rolled to a 7-1 record by an average score of 43-13, keeps slipping in the ratings. Their two toughest opponents, Colquitt County and Kell, have themselves not proven to be quite as strong as they had in the past. Colquitt County, a 35-21 winner over Tucker early in the season, now looks to be the third best team in Region 1-AAAAAAA while Kell, who the Tigers edged 28-28 in overtime to open the season, has slipped to 4-4 under first-year coach Brett Sloan and have given up more points than any Longhorn team in a decade with still yet two more games left to play. Tucker won’t be able to prove much against 1-7 Mount Zion of Jonesboro this coming weekend, but they’ll close out the season against a decent Stephenson team.
– Cartersville pushed past a rating of 90.00 off the strength of a 62-0 drubbing of Chapel Hill. The Purple Hurricanes are nearly 20 points better than Class AAAA’s second highest rated team, Ridgeland. That’s the largest gap between any highest- and second-highest rated team in any classification.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 1.99%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,538 of 1,649 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.33%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.04 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.02
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|9-0
|98.37
|1
|Mays
|7-1
|71.10
|2
|Grayson
|7-1
|88.33
|2
|Coffee
|5-2
|70.60
|3
|Walton
|8-0
|86.90
|3
|Lee County
|8-1
|68.63
|4
|Archer
|8-0
|86.40
|4
|Richmond Hill
|7-0
|66.95
|5
|Tift County
|8-1
|82.65
|5
|Glynn Academy
|4-3
|66.83
|6
|North Gwinnett
|7-1
|82.46
|6
|Tucker
|7-1
|66.25
|7
|Brookwood
|6-2
|80.55
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|6-3
|65.08
|8
|South Forsyth
|8-0
|76.89
|8
|Harrison
|6-2
|63.93
|9
|Colquitt County
|7-2
|75.79
|9
|Valdosta
|3-5
|60.75
|10
|McEachern
|6-2
|74.71
|10
|Brunswick
|5-2
|60.47
|11
|Mill Creek
|6-3
|71.12
|11
|Douglas County
|7-1
|58.35
|12
|Parkview
|5-3
|71.03
|12
|Hughes
|7-2
|57.61
|13
|Newton
|5-3
|69.91
|13
|Allatoona
|5-3
|56.40
|14
|Milton
|6-2
|69.55
|14
|Dalton
|6-2
|55.71
|15
|Norcross
|4-4
|67.25
|15
|Alpharetta
|7-1
|55.21
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|6-1
|84.07
|1
|Cartersville
|9-0
|90.99
|2
|Rome
|8-0
|76.22
|2
|Ridgeland
|8-0
|71.23
|3
|Stockbridge
|8-0
|74.38
|3
|Marist
|8-0
|69.68
|4
|Warner Robins
|8-0
|73.81
|4
|Cedartown
|7-1
|64.87
|5
|Jones County
|8-0
|70.75
|5
|Burke County
|8-0
|62.01
|6
|Wayne County
|6-1
|59.26
|6
|Troup
|7-1
|61.90
|7
|Starr’s Mill
|7-1
|58.30
|7
|Blessed Trinity
|7-2
|61.47
|8
|Bainbridge
|6-2
|57.88
|8
|Thomson
|7-0
|61.37
|9
|Dutchtown
|6-2
|57.10
|9
|Mary Persons
|6-2
|57.46
|10
|Eagle’s Landing
|5-4
|56.00
|10
|Jefferson
|6-2
|55.65
|11
|Kell
|4-4
|54.75
|11
|St. Pius X
|3-5
|54.37
|12
|Ware County
|3-4
|54.29
|12
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|8-1
|53.49
|13
|Flowery Branch
|8-1
|54.23
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|6-2
|52.35
|14
|Carrollton
|6-2
|52.97
|14
|Woodward Academy
|8-1
|51.99
|15
|Griffin
|8-1
|51.73
|15
|West Laurens
|4-4
|50.51
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|8-1
|78.56
|1
|Benedictine
|8-0
|75.08
|2
|Cedar Grove
|8-0
|71.07
|2
|Hapeville Charter
|7-1
|66.20
|3
|Peach County
|7-1
|69.00
|3
|Rabun County
|8-0
|65.56
|4
|Calhoun
|7-1
|61.61
|4
|Brooks County
|7-0
|64.37
|5
|Crisp County
|6-1
|56.41
|5
|Dodge County
|8-0
|59.49
|6
|Lovett
|5-3
|53.17
|6
|Thomasville
|8-0
|58.07
|7
|Bremen
|8-0
|49.93
|7
|Heard County
|7-1
|56.82
|8
|Westside (Macon)
|5-3
|44.75
|8
|Callaway
|7-1
|51.40
|9
|Jenkins
|8-0
|44.58
|9
|Jefferson County
|8-0
|50.12
|10
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|3-5
|43.74
|10
|Rockmart
|6-2
|49.98
|11
|Monroe Area
|7-1
|42.19
|11
|Screven County
|7-0
|49.87
|12
|Morgan County
|7-1
|41.17
|12
|Fitzgerald
|3-5
|48.90
|13
|Pace Academy
|3-4
|39.52
|13
|Vidalia
|4-3
|47.82
|14
|Pike County
|6-2
|39.23
|14
|Swainsboro
|6-2
|45.06
|15
|Dawson County
|6-2
|39.19
|15
|Toombs County
|7-1
|44.78
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|7-1
|51.67
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|8-0
|69.23
|2
|Clinch County
|6-2
|48.39
|2
|Athens Academy
|8-0
|52.20
|3
|Macon County
|6-2
|46.85
|3
|Wesleyan
|7-2
|48.59
|4
|Manchester
|8-0
|46.45
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-0
|48.05
|5
|Charlton County
|6-1
|39.42
|5
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-1
|45.14
|6
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-1
|39.29
|6
|Stratford Academy
|8-0
|44.47
|7
|Commerce
|7-1
|38.35
|7
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|7-1
|39.00
|8
|Trion
|6-2
|37.23
|8
|Darlington
|6-3
|37.75
|9
|Marion County
|7-1
|35.32
|9
|Aquinas
|6-2
|34.66
|10
|Emanuel County Institute
|7-1
|32.24
|10
|Tattnall Square
|7-1
|33.60
|11
|Turner County
|5-3
|29.79
|11
|Calvary Day
|7-1
|33.14
|12
|Dooly County
|3-5
|29.70
|12
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|6-2
|31.86
|13
|Washington-Wilkes
|4-4
|29.30
|13
|Hebron Christian Academy
|5-3
|30.90
|14
|Telfair County
|3-5
|28.63
|14
|First Presbyterian
|6-2
|29.13
|15
|Taylor County
|6-2
|28.41
|15
|Mount de Sales
|5-3
|27.54
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|9-0
|98.37
|57.58
|22
|2 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|9-0
|90.99
|50.53
|53
|3 [2]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|88.33
|69.91
|3
|4 [3]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|8-0
|86.90
|53.87
|32
|5 [4]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|8-0
|86.40
|65.54
|6
|6 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|6-1
|84.07
|33.74
|203
|7 [5]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|8-1
|82.65
|62.85
|12
|8 [6]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|82.46
|63.31
|10
|9 [7]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|80.55
|63.20
|11
|10 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|8-1
|78.56
|29.58
|254
|11 [8]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|8-0
|76.89
|50.61
|51
|12 [2]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|8-0
|76.22
|43.69
|99
|13 [9]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|75.79
|66.59
|4
|14 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|8-0
|75.08
|43.79
|97
|15 [10]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|74.71
|59.73
|19
|16 [3]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|8-0
|74.38
|48.94
|63
|17 [4]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|8-0
|73.81
|50.75
|50
|18 [2]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|8-0
|71.23
|35.52
|182
|19 [11]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|71.12
|60.25
|17
|20 [1]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|71.10
|42.44
|110
|21 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|8-0
|71.07
|37.56
|162
|22 [12]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|71.03
|54.59
|31
|23 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|8-0
|70.75
|41.93
|114
|24 [2]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|70.60
|60.63
|16
|25 [13]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|69.91
|57.42
|25
|26 [3]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|8-0
|69.68
|47.20
|74
|27 [14]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|69.55
|56.50
|27
|28 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|8-0
|69.23
|32.75
|216
|29 [3]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|7-1
|69.00
|36.24
|173
|30 [3]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-1
|68.63
|48.91
|65
|31 [15]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-4
|67.25
|61.46
|14
|32 [4]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|66.95
|35.05
|186
|33 [5]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|66.83
|63.75
|9
|34 [6]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|66.25
|38.74
|147
|35 [2]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|7-1
|66.20
|36.42
|171
|36 [16]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|65.70
|50.59
|52
|37 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|8-0
|65.56
|29.24
|259
|38 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|65.08
|55.25
|28
|39 [4]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|7-1
|64.87
|40.93
|124
|40 [4]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|7-0
|64.37
|38.61
|149
|41 [8]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|63.93
|48.92
|64
|42 [17]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|63.92
|57.68
|21
|43 [18]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|63.76
|59.88
|18
|44 [19]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|63.47
|39.05
|144
|45 [20]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|62.25
|57.43
|24
|46 [5]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|8-0
|62.01
|33.16
|210
|47 [6]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|7-1
|61.90
|30.75
|244
|48 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|7-1
|61.61
|31.16
|237
|49 [7]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|7-2
|61.47
|46.93
|77
|50 [8]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|7-0
|61.37
|19.58
|341
|51 [9]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|60.75
|66.22
|5
|52 [21]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|60.74
|52.82
|37
|53 [10]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|60.47
|48.41
|67
|54 [22]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|59.92
|52.18
|43
|55 [23]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-6
|59.75
|71.13
|1
|56 [5]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|8-0
|59.49
|34.73
|191
|57 [6]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|6-1
|59.26
|42.53
|108
|58 [11]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|58.35
|39.12
|142
|59 [7]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|7-1
|58.30
|44.88
|92
|60 [24]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|58.26
|49.45
|60
|61 [6]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|8-0
|58.07
|29.59
|253
|62 [8]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|6-2
|57.88
|36.82
|164
|63 [25]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|57.74
|52.80
|38
|64 [12]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|57.61
|42.28
|111
|65 [9]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|6-2
|57.46
|40.22
|129
|66 [9]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|6-2
|57.10
|45.65
|85
|67 [26]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|56.85
|46.44
|81
|68 [7]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|7-1
|56.82
|32.63
|219
|69 [27]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-4
|56.69
|52.06
|44
|70 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|6-1
|56.41
|38.22
|155
|71 [13]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|56.40
|50.48
|54
|72 [10]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|5-4
|56.00
|51.38
|46
|73 [14]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|55.71
|44.17
|94
|74 [10]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|6-2
|55.65
|39.48
|138
|75 [15]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|55.21
|37.38
|163
|76 [16]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|54.79
|41.79
|115
|77 [11]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|4-4
|54.75
|52.24
|42
|78 [11]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|3-5
|54.37
|58.19
|20
|79 [12]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|3-4
|54.29
|61.76
|13
|80 [13]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|8-1
|54.23
|31.91
|227
|81 [28]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|53.73
|64.42
|7
|82 [12]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|8-1
|53.49
|21.22
|329
|83 [6]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|5-3
|53.17
|41.95
|113
|84 [14]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|6-2
|52.97
|43.65
|100
|85 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|52.59
|45.05
|91
|86 [13]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|6-2
|52.35
|40.28
|128
|87 [29]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|52.31
|45.34
|89
|88 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|8-0
|52.20
|16.42
|364
|89 [30]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-4
|52.05
|52.28
|41
|90 [14]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|8-1
|51.99
|30.45
|245
|91 [31]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|51.79
|57.05
|26
|92 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|8-1
|51.73
|38.11
|156
|93 [18]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|51.72
|48.74
|66
|94 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|7-1
|51.67
|33.35
|205
|95 [8]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|7-1
|51.40
|30.05
|249
|96 [19]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|51.37
|41.56
|118
|97 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|50.97
|27.22
|287
|98 [33]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-4
|50.64
|43.99
|95
|99 [15]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|4-4
|50.51
|50.88
|49
|100 [9]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|8-0
|50.12
|16.86
|361
|101 [10]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|6-2
|49.98
|29.39
|256
|102 [7]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|8-0
|49.93
|20.67
|334
|103 [11]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|7-0
|49.87
|3.24
|406
|104 [16]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|5-3
|49.85
|47.06
|76
|105 [16]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|7-1
|49.75
|34.67
|192
|106 [17]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|6-3
|49.35
|38.97
|145
|107 [34]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|49.25
|42.44
|109
|108 [12]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|3-5
|48.90
|53.56
|35
|109 [17]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|4-4
|48.69
|48.32
|68
|110 [3]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|7-2
|48.59
|29.34
|257
|111 [2]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|6-2
|48.39
|23.69
|312
|112 [20]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|48.34
|29.30
|258
|113 [21]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|48.32
|53.79
|34
|114 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|8-0
|48.05
|22.62
|319
|115 [13]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|4-3
|47.82
|45.35
|88
|116 [18]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-4
|47.49
|46.93
|78
|117 [22]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|47.10
|40.15
|130
|118 [23]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|5-4
|47.06
|42.84
|105
|119 [3]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|6-2
|46.85
|31.10
|239
|120 [4]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|8-0
|46.45
|11.49
|383
|121 [19]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|3-5
|46.33
|52.79
|39
|122 [20]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-5
|46.25
|51.75
|45
|123 [24]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|46.01
|41.27
|122
|124 [21]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|5-3
|45.84
|41.52
|120
|125 [25]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|45.56
|43.96
|96
|126 [5]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|7-1
|45.14
|19.18
|350
|127 [26]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|45.11
|35.54
|181
|128 [14]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-2
|45.06
|33.24
|207
|129 [27]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|44.96
|32.12
|224
|130 [18]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|7-1
|44.90
|27.84
|279
|131 [35]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|44.87
|49.56
|59
|132 [15]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|7-1
|44.78
|20.88
|330
|133 [8]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|5-3
|44.75
|38.60
|150
|134 [28]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|44.62
|39.25
|140
|135 [19]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|5-3
|44.61
|39.68
|136
|136 [9]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|8-0
|44.58
|20.31
|338
|137 [6]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|8-0
|44.47
|14.68
|372
|138 [29]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|44.44
|60.94
|15
|139 [22]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|6-2
|44.18
|34.30
|195
|140 [20]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|6-2
|44.17
|32.61
|220
|141 [23]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|6-2
|44.10
|32.69
|218
|142 [21]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-3
|43.99
|27.84
|278
|143 [10]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|3-5
|43.74
|50.89
|48
|144 [22]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|6-2
|43.61
|27.88
|277
|145 [30]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|43.23
|50.04
|56
|146 [24]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|4-4
|43.01
|45.32
|90
|147 [11]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|7-1
|42.19
|19.24
|348
|148 [36]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-4
|42.15
|45.58
|86
|149 [25]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|6-2
|42.14
|26.30
|294
|150 [26]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-5
|41.97
|43.19
|103
|151 [16]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|5-3
|41.80
|33.76
|202
|152 [37]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|41.46
|47.15
|75
|153 [23]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-3
|41.37
|36.74
|168
|154 [27]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|6-2
|41.22
|25.59
|301
|155 [12]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|7-1
|41.17
|21.92
|325
|156 [38]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|41.08
|70.27
|2
|157 [31]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|40.68
|31.03
|242
|158 [39]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|2-6
|40.14
|51.24
|47
|159 [24]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-5
|40.10
|44.76
|93
|160 [25]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|4-4
|39.91
|39.17
|141
|161 [32]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|39.82
|48.29
|69
|162 [26]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-2
|39.79
|31.48
|234
|163 [17]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-4
|39.57
|39.75
|135
|164 [13]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|3-4
|39.52
|39.06
|143
|165 [5]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|6-1
|39.42
|22.21
|322
|166 [6]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|7-1
|39.29
|20.54
|335
|167 [14]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|6-2
|39.23
|24.08
|310
|168 [15]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|6-2
|39.19
|26.57
|293
|169 [27]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|2-5
|39.07
|46.24
|82
|170 [7]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|7-1
|39.00
|17.21
|359
|171 [28]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|4-4
|38.85
|39.91
|133
|172 [18]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|3-5
|38.76
|45.71
|84
|173 [29]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-4
|38.64
|36.79
|165
|174 [30]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|4-4
|38.64
|39.29
|139
|175 [7]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|7-1
|38.35
|15.92
|369
|176 [28]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-7
|38.20
|52.59
|40
|177 [33]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|38.07
|39.85
|134
|178 [34]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|37.95
|31.62
|233
|179 [8]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|6-3
|37.75
|27.09
|289
|180 [35]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|37.75
|47.86
|72
|181 [16]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|5-3
|37.74
|32.23
|223
|182 [29]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|3-6
|37.64
|41.55
|119
|183 [8]
|Trion
|6 – A
|6-2
|37.23
|19.19
|349
|184 [30]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-3
|37.13
|28.20
|271
|185 [31]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-4
|36.98
|36.75
|167
|186 [31]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|4-4
|36.64
|36.76
|166
|187 [36]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-7
|36.37
|50.24
|55
|188 [19]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|6-2
|36.37
|19.72
|340
|189 [32]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|4-4
|36.33
|37.93
|158
|190 [20]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-2
|36.29
|20.13
|339
|191 [33]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-6
|36.28
|49.75
|58
|192 [21]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|5-4
|35.91
|34.81
|188
|193 [17]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|3-5
|35.72
|48.97
|62
|194 [22]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|5-3
|35.58
|25.60
|300
|195 [9]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|7-1
|35.32
|11.18
|388
|196 [34]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-5
|35.21
|45.41
|87
|197 [37]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|35.13
|46.80
|79
|198 [35]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-3
|35.13
|30.08
|248
|199 [23]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|3-4
|35.08
|38.67
|148
|200 [38]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|34.67
|39.98
|132
|201 [9]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|6-2
|34.66
|17.51
|357
|202 [36]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|4-4
|34.40
|32.86
|213
|203 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-5
|34.34
|40.96
|123
|204 [40]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-6
|34.20
|48.25
|70
|205 [24]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|5-4
|34.14
|28.82
|263
|206 [38]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|5-3
|34.10
|25.75
|298
|207 [32]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-4
|34.01
|33.15
|211
|208 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|33.94
|64.35
|8
|209 [10]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-1
|33.60
|11.29
|385
|210 [39]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-5
|33.41
|40.68
|126
|211 [39]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|33.32
|41.60
|117
|212 [18]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|4-3
|33.21
|28.62
|268
|213 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|7-1
|33.14
|11.58
|382
|214 [40]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-5
|33.06
|38.54
|151
|215 [19]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-3
|32.93
|25.00
|302
|216 [40]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|32.85
|49.82
|57
|217 [41]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|32.72
|43.03
|104
|218 [25]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-3
|32.68
|27.26
|286
|219 [33]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-5
|32.56
|43.71
|98
|220 [20]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|4-4
|32.54
|32.85
|214
|221 [26]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|5-3
|32.48
|24.80
|306
|222 [42]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|32.31
|40.11
|131
|223 [43]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|32.27
|46.68
|80
|224 [10]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|7-1
|32.24
|8.82
|398
|225 [12]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-2
|31.86
|23.04
|315
|226 [44]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|31.85
|20.68
|333
|227 [21]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|4-4
|31.61
|29.79
|251
|228 [41]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-7
|31.60
|49.18
|61
|229 [27]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-4
|31.21
|33.87
|200
|230 [34]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-4
|31.21
|31.05
|240
|231 [13]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|5-3
|30.90
|17.71
|356
|232 [45]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|30.69
|36.54
|170
|233 [22]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|2-6
|30.68
|40.69
|125
|234 [23]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|5-3
|30.62
|20.81
|331
|235 [35]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|5-3
|30.53
|22.06
|324
|236 [24]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|2-5
|30.41
|41.30
|121
|237 [42]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-6
|30.12
|37.98
|157
|238 [28]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|5-3
|30.07
|17.92
|355
|239 [43]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-7
|29.84
|43.41
|101
|240 [11]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|5-3
|29.79
|23.90
|311
|241 [12]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|3-5
|29.70
|35.88
|179
|242 [25]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|4-4
|29.57
|27.98
|274
|243 [36]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-5
|29.35
|33.71
|204
|244 [13]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|4-4
|29.30
|30.11
|247
|245 [44]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-9
|29.19
|55.10
|30
|246 [29]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|4-3
|29.16
|22.68
|318
|247 [14]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|6-2
|29.13
|13.67
|374
|248 [46]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-7
|29.06
|38.30
|154
|249 [37]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|2-6
|28.93
|35.12
|183
|250 [30]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|4-5
|28.90
|34.24
|197
|251 [31]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|4-3
|28.89
|26.89
|291
|252 [45]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|4-4
|28.65
|28.47
|269
|253 [14]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|3-5
|28.63
|31.75
|231
|254 [47]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|28.41
|42.58
|107
|255 [15]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|6-2
|28.41
|4.71
|405
|256 [48]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|28.36
|37.73
|161
|257 [26]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-5
|28.04
|29.99
|250
|258 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|27.95
|43.35
|102
|259 [49]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|27.95
|33.23
|208
|260 [15]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|5-3
|27.54
|16.87
|360
|261 [27]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|4-4
|27.53
|28.78
|265
|262 [46]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-4
|27.45
|28.89
|261
|263 [16]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|6-2
|27.37
|14.57
|373
|264 [38]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-7
|26.92
|41.67
|116
|265 [39]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|3-5
|26.77
|32.58
|221
|266 [43]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-5
|26.72
|39.58
|137
|267 [17]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|5-4
|26.38
|28.40
|270
|268 [40]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-4
|26.26
|27.73
|281
|269 [41]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-5
|26.22
|33.19
|209
|270 [28]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|2-4
|25.97
|31.85
|229
|271 [16]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|4-4
|25.88
|18.49
|353
|272 [47]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-7
|25.62
|37.79
|160
|273 [48]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|4-4
|25.55
|24.72
|307
|274 [29]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-4
|25.32
|26.71
|292
|275 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-8
|25.21
|45.83
|83
|276 [18]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|6-2
|25.20
|11.22
|387
|277 [30]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|3-6
|24.75
|33.87
|201
|278 [19]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|4-4
|24.62
|21.49
|328
|279 [31]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|4-4
|24.58
|27.72
|282
|280 [17]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|5-3
|24.46
|12.47
|379
|281 [50]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|24.44
|31.04
|241
|282 [51]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|24.41
|40.52
|127
|283 [52]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-7
|24.32
|41.97
|112
|284 [20]
|Walker
|6 – A
|4-4
|23.84
|25.87
|297
|285 [18]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|7-1
|23.79
|8.58
|400
|286 [32]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-1
|23.79
|8.03
|401
|287 [32]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|3-5
|23.26
|27.06
|290
|288 [45]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-8
|23.24
|57.53
|23
|289 [33]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|5-3
|22.83
|10.73
|390
|290 [21]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-3
|22.73
|10.23
|393
|291 [49]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-8
|22.56
|42.80
|106
|292 [22]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|5-3
|22.55
|21.79
|326
|293 [23]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|4-3
|22.34
|16.37
|366
|294 [42]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|4-4
|22.33
|25.67
|299
|295 [19]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|7-1
|21.84
|-3.90
|411
|296 [43]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-2
|21.74
|5.27
|404
|297 [53]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-8
|21.64
|53.51
|36
|298 [50]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|1-6
|21.24
|35.91
|178
|299 [33]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|3-4
|21.23
|21.52
|327
|300 [34]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-2
|21.12
|10.00
|394
|301 [51]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-7
|21.04
|35.04
|187
|302 [54]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-8
|20.57
|48.10
|71
|303 [52]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-6
|20.41
|38.34
|153
|304 [53]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-7
|20.36
|37.90
|159
|305 [20]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|7-1
|20.17
|-7.42
|415
|306 [34]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-7
|20.10
|35.98
|176
|307 [35]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|2-5
|19.77
|28.83
|262
|308 [36]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-6
|19.48
|31.46
|235
|309 [37]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-3
|19.30
|13.40
|375
|310 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|19.13
|47.70
|73
|311 [38]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-7
|18.52
|27.95
|275
|312 [54]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|2-6
|18.48
|33.87
|199
|313 [35]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-7
|18.46
|36.41
|172
|314 [55]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|17.91
|28.80
|264
|315 [39]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|2-6
|17.80
|34.78
|189
|316 [40]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-4
|17.65
|27.80
|280
|317 [24]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|3-5
|17.44
|24.14
|309
|318 [36]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-3
|17.39
|13.07
|376
|319 [25]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|4-4
|17.36
|16.58
|363
|320 [37]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-5
|17.30
|27.67
|283
|321 [21]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|3-5
|17.13
|31.88
|228
|322 [41]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-6
|16.98
|30.31
|246
|323 [38]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|3-6
|16.94
|28.14
|272
|324 [44]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-7
|16.55
|35.84
|180
|325 [22]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|5-3
|16.43
|12.08
|381
|326 [26]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|2-6
|16.34
|34.47
|193
|327 [39]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-6
|16.17
|38.82
|146
|328 [27]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|3-5
|15.15
|23.03
|316
|329 [45]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-9
|14.59
|53.81
|33
|330 [40]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-6
|14.48
|29.51
|255
|331 [41]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-5
|13.61
|22.23
|321
|332 [23]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|5-3
|13.27
|6.38
|403
|333 [24]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-6
|12.83
|32.06
|225
|334 [46]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-4
|12.55
|12.19
|380
|335 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-7
|12.48
|36.55
|169
|336 [42]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-5
|12.40
|24.89
|304
|337 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|12.29
|38.51
|152
|338 [43]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|4-4
|11.91
|10.23
|392
|339 [25]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|2-5
|11.88
|19.40
|345
|340 [28]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|2-6
|11.53
|23.17
|314
|341 [47]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-8
|11.16
|35.99
|175
|342 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-6
|10.95
|27.20
|288
|343 [44]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-3
|10.64
|9.23
|396
|344 [48]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|1-7
|10.00
|35.09
|184
|345 [42]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-6
|9.80
|20.51
|336
|346 [26]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|4-4
|9.69
|11.39
|384
|347 [43]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-6
|9.58
|24.99
|303
|348 [27]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-6
|9.58
|30.93
|243
|349 [44]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-7
|9.15
|35.05
|185
|350 [28]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|5-3
|8.81
|-2.22
|410
|351 [29]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-5
|8.80
|16.39
|365
|352 [45]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-7
|8.71
|31.95
|226
|353 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|1-8
|8.59
|33.30
|206
|354 [45]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|2-6
|8.29
|36.05
|174
|355 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-7
|7.59
|28.64
|266
|356 [46]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|1-7
|7.15
|32.29
|222
|357 [31]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|1-7
|7.11
|22.89
|317
|358 [32]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-6
|6.87
|16.22
|367
|359 [47]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-8
|6.61
|29.64
|252
|360 [48]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-7
|6.45
|28.04
|273
|361 [49]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-5
|5.72
|12.67
|378
|362 [46]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-7
|5.60
|34.29
|196
|363 [50]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-8
|5.55
|31.10
|238
|364 [33]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-3
|5.46
|-7.09
|413
|365 [51]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-8
|4.83
|32.77
|215
|366 [34]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-7
|4.83
|31.43
|236
|367 [49]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-6
|3.89
|28.63
|267
|368 [47]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|2-6
|3.73
|19.28
|347
|369 [52]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-6
|3.03
|27.62
|284
|370 [35]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-7
|3.02
|26.23
|295
|371 [30]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|1-7
|2.62
|27.43
|285
|372 [48]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-8
|1.76
|34.38
|194
|373 [49]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-6
|1.36
|12.95
|377
|374 [50]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-6
|0.98
|11.24
|386
|375 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-7
|0.63
|29.11
|260
|376 [31]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|1-7
|0.43
|20.79
|332
|377 [50]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-6
|0.18
|22.39
|320
|378 [51]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-7
|0.01
|23.27
|313
|379 [36]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-5
|-0.19
|2.08
|407
|380 [52]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-7
|-0.19
|19.46
|344
|381 [37]
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-7
|-0.51
|19.32
|346
|382 [32]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-6
|-0.66
|18.34
|354
|383 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-8
|-0.78
|32.74
|217
|384 [34]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-7
|-1.04
|24.25
|308
|385 [38]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|1-7
|-1.31
|18.90
|352
|386 [53]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-7
|-3.62
|16.68
|362
|387 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-7
|-4.51
|15.66
|371
|388 [39]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-6
|-5.18
|19.53
|343
|389 [40]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-8
|-5.35
|31.81
|230
|390 [54]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-7
|-5.86
|20.38
|337
|391 [41]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-7
|-6.25
|24.88
|305
|392 [35]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-8
|-6.40
|27.89
|276
|393 [42]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|2-6
|-6.76
|9.01
|397
|394 [53]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-6
|-7.17
|19.57
|342
|395 [43]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-7
|-7.17
|15.68
|370
|396 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-9
|-7.46
|55.18
|29
|397 [54]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-8
|-7.78
|26.17
|296
|398 [55]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-7
|-8.62
|31.70
|232
|399 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-5
|-10.98
|-1.86
|409
|400 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-8
|-11.00
|33.13
|212
|401 [44]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-6
|-12.70
|10.58
|391
|402 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-7
|-13.68
|16.00
|368
|403 [45]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-5
|-13.85
|-4.88
|412
|404 [46]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-8
|-15.47
|22.13
|323
|405 [56]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-8
|-15.54
|34.14
|198
|406 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-8
|-15.66
|34.78
|190
|407 [47]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-6
|-17.46
|9.26
|395
|408 [48]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-7
|-21.96
|8.77
|399
|409 [49]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-6
|-22.20
|-0.19
|408
|410 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-8
|-22.41
|35.94
|177
|411 [57]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-8
|-26.30
|17.37
|358
|412 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-7
|-26.44
|10.96
|389
|413 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-8
|-27.39
|7.20
|402
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-7
|-32.48
|-7.20
|414
|415 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-8
|-34.86
|18.99
|351
|416 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|2-7
|-38.30
|-17.03
|416
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|1-6
|-46.87
|-36.41
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-5
|-56.49
|-20.20
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|91.87
|78.38
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|84.54
|60.32
|3
|5 – AAAA
|78.03
|52.06
|4
|4 – AAAAAAA
|77.20
|59.18
|5
|6 – AAAAAAA
|75.27
|52.56
|6
|7 – AAAAAAA
|75.06
|53.75
|7
|3 – AAAAAAA
|73.98
|62.09
|8
|1 – AAAAAA
|72.82
|62.52
|9
|5 – AAAAAAA
|71.81
|53.73
|10
|4 – AAAAA
|70.56
|49.99
|11
|8 – AAAAA
|69.24
|37.96
|12
|2 – AAAAAA
|68.46
|57.03
|13
|7 – AAAAA
|65.93
|44.92
|14
|5 – AAAAAA
|65.31
|44.90
|15
|1 – AAAAA
|64.61
|43.76
|16
|7 – AAAA
|64.45
|48.84
|17
|2 – AA
|62.37
|38.14
|18
|6 – AAAAAA
|62.15
|46.49
|19
|7 – AAA
|61.46
|25.66
|20
|1 – AA
|60.72
|45.16
|21
|6 – AAAA
|60.34
|33.11
|22
|5 – AAA
|59.69
|31.32
|23
|2 – AAAAAAA
|59.17
|47.26
|24
|4 – AAAAAA
|58.36
|38.70
|25
|3 – AAAA
|58.15
|32.04
|26
|5 – A
|56.38
|27.74
|27
|4 – AAA
|56.09
|28.90
|28
|2 – AAAAA
|55.78
|41.69
|29
|3 – AAAAA
|55.71
|40.63
|30
|2 – AAAA
|55.31
|42.96
|31
|8 – AAAA
|54.81
|40.94
|32
|6 – AA
|52.67
|28.13
|33
|8 – AAAAAA
|52.23
|39.31
|34
|5 – AA
|51.97
|34.02
|35
|6 – AAA
|51.88
|25.68
|6-South – AAA
|54.44
|36.10
|6-North – AAA
|30.25
|16.96
|36
|3 – AA
|51.37
|34.34
|37
|1 – AAAA
|51.08
|35.10
|38
|7 – AAAAAA
|50.96
|34.09
|39
|8 – AA
|49.53
|9.73
|40
|3 – AAAAAA
|49.37
|37.48
|41
|6 – AAAAA
|49.35
|33.79
|42
|2 – A
|48.56
|27.28
|43
|8 – A
|47.80
|23.93
|44
|1 – AAA
|47.05
|28.80
|45
|4 – AAAA
|45.49
|24.02
|46
|6 – A
|45.37
|20.43
|6-Div B – A
|40.30
|20.36
|6-Div A – A
|39.43
|20.51
|47
|4 – AA
|44.77
|14.62
|48
|4 – A
|44.67
|17.01
|4-Div B – A
|39.60
|21.68
|4-Div A – A
|38.31
|9.34
|49
|7 – AA
|43.36
|19.07
|50
|8 – AAA
|41.57
|26.57
|51
|7 – A
|41.29
|19.78
|7-Div A – A
|40.08
|24.36
|7-Div B – A
|30.65
|14.89
|52
|5 – AAAAA
|39.91
|26.96
|53
|3 – AAA
|37.55
|17.28
|54
|2 – AAA
|35.97
|21.78
|55
|3 – A
|34.52
|14.63
|3-Div A – A
|30.48
|16.58
|3-Div B – A
|27.97
|12.53
|56
|1 – A
|20.24
|-2.26
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|16.35
|83.7%
|0.181
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|18.48
|86.4%
|0.215
|08/18
|Pebblebrook
|South Cobb
|7 – 10
|14.49
|81.0%
|0.277
|09/01
|Rockmart
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|30 – 31
|14.62
|81.2%
|0.285
|09/08
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|Hampton
|14 – 17
|13.63
|79.6%
|0.290
|08/25
|Grovetown
|North Oconee
|14 – 35
|10.13
|73.4%
|0.293
|10/13
|North Springs
|Grady
|26 – 30
|12.86
|78.3%
|0.297
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|43.02
|98.7%
|0.307
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|11.92
|76.7%
|0.312
|08/25
|Westside (Macon)
|Southwest
|12 – 26
|9.67
|72.5%
|0.317
|10/06
|Eagle’s Landing
|Ola
|13 – 31
|8.65
|70.4%
|0.327
|08/25
|Elbert County
|Washington-Wilkes
|15 – 33
|8.08
|69.2%
|0.338
|09/08
|Habersham Central
|Franklin County
|45 – 46
|11.06
|75.1%
|0.341
|09/15
|North Cobb
|East Coweta
|35 – 36
|10.96
|74.9%
|0.342
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|8.53
|70.1%
|0.346
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|87.34
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|3 – 6
|0.92
|52.3%
|85.68
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|14.70
|81.3%
|84.19
|08/19
|Walton
|North Gwinnett
|31 – 28
|4.44
|60.9%
|82.63
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|5.85
|64.2%
|82.40
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|7.36
|67.6%
|78.38
|10/20
|Tift County
|Colquitt County
|38 – 35
|5.85
|64.2%
|77.35
|09/15
|Brookwood
|Colquitt County
|42 – 25
|5.78
|64.1%
|76.80
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|–
|23.60
|91.4%
|76.72
|09/01
|Grayson
|McEachern
|12 – 7
|14.64
|81.2%
|74.18
|09/08
|Archer
|Mill Creek
|16 – 13
|14.26
|80.6%
|74.18
|09/15
|Tift County
|Parkview
|50 – 37
|10.60
|74.3%
|74.04
|10/20
|Brookwood
|Parkview
|30 – 27
|8.50
|70.1%
|73.25
|09/29
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|35 – 21
|12.35
|77.5%
|72.86
|10/07
|Archer
|Newton
|20 – 19
|15.47
|82.5%
|72.71
|08/25
|North Gwinnett
|Milton
|31 – 28
|11.89
|76.7%
