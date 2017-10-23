Maxwell Week 10 Summary: Archer upends Grayson; Lowndes ascends to the top

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Valdosta dumped top rated Lee County 31-28 to cause a of shuffle in Class AAAAAA. Mays moves up after pounding South Paulding 42-0 and Coffee takes the second spot after shaving Northside (Warner Robins) 14-12. Although Region 1-AAAAAA is down compared to last year, they still have four of the top nine spots, including 3-5 Valdosta.

– Meanwhile, Tucker, who has rolled to a 7-1 record by an average score of 43-13, keeps slipping in the ratings. Their two toughest opponents, Colquitt County and Kell, have themselves not proven to be quite as strong as they had in the past. Colquitt County, a 35-21 winner over Tucker early in the season, now looks to be the third best team in Region 1-AAAAAAA while Kell, who the Tigers edged 28-28 in overtime to open the season, has slipped to 4-4 under first-year coach Brett Sloan and have given up more points than any Longhorn team in a decade with still yet two more games left to play. Tucker won’t be able to prove much against 1-7 Mount Zion of Jonesboro this coming weekend, but they’ll close out the season against a decent Stephenson team.

– Cartersville pushed past a rating of 90.00 off the strength of a 62-0 drubbing of Chapel Hill. The Purple Hurricanes are nearly 20 points better than Class AAAA’s second highest rated team, Ridgeland. That’s the largest gap between any highest- and second-highest rated team in any classification.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 1.99%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,538 of 1,649 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.33%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.04 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.02

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Lowndes 9-0 98.37 1 Mays 7-1 71.10 2 Grayson 7-1 88.33 2 Coffee 5-2 70.60 3 Walton 8-0 86.90 3 Lee County 8-1 68.63 4 Archer 8-0 86.40 4 Richmond Hill 7-0 66.95 5 Tift County 8-1 82.65 5 Glynn Academy 4-3 66.83 6 North Gwinnett 7-1 82.46 6 Tucker 7-1 66.25 7 Brookwood 6-2 80.55 7 Northside (Warner Robins) 6-3 65.08 8 South Forsyth 8-0 76.89 8 Harrison 6-2 63.93 9 Colquitt County 7-2 75.79 9 Valdosta 3-5 60.75 10 McEachern 6-2 74.71 10 Brunswick 5-2 60.47 11 Mill Creek 6-3 71.12 11 Douglas County 7-1 58.35 12 Parkview 5-3 71.03 12 Hughes 7-2 57.61 13 Newton 5-3 69.91 13 Allatoona 5-3 56.40 14 Milton 6-2 69.55 14 Dalton 6-2 55.71 15 Norcross 4-4 67.25 15 Alpharetta 7-1 55.21 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Buford 6-1 84.07 1 Cartersville 9-0 90.99 2 Rome 8-0 76.22 2 Ridgeland 8-0 71.23 3 Stockbridge 8-0 74.38 3 Marist 8-0 69.68 4 Warner Robins 8-0 73.81 4 Cedartown 7-1 64.87 5 Jones County 8-0 70.75 5 Burke County 8-0 62.01 6 Wayne County 6-1 59.26 6 Troup 7-1 61.90 7 Starr’s Mill 7-1 58.30 7 Blessed Trinity 7-2 61.47 8 Bainbridge 6-2 57.88 8 Thomson 7-0 61.37 9 Dutchtown 6-2 57.10 9 Mary Persons 6-2 57.46 10 Eagle’s Landing 5-4 56.00 10 Jefferson 6-2 55.65 11 Kell 4-4 54.75 11 St. Pius X 3-5 54.37 12 Ware County 3-4 54.29 12 Heritage (Ringgold) 8-1 53.49 13 Flowery Branch 8-1 54.23 13 Americus-Sumter 6-2 52.35 14 Carrollton 6-2 52.97 14 Woodward Academy 8-1 51.99 15 Griffin 8-1 51.73 15 West Laurens 4-4 50.51 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Greater Atlanta Christian 8-1 78.56 1 Benedictine 8-0 75.08 2 Cedar Grove 8-0 71.07 2 Hapeville Charter 7-1 66.20 3 Peach County 7-1 69.00 3 Rabun County 8-0 65.56 4 Calhoun 7-1 61.61 4 Brooks County 7-0 64.37 5 Crisp County 6-1 56.41 5 Dodge County 8-0 59.49 6 Lovett 5-3 53.17 6 Thomasville 8-0 58.07 7 Bremen 8-0 49.93 7 Heard County 7-1 56.82 8 Westside (Macon) 5-3 44.75 8 Callaway 7-1 51.40 9 Jenkins 8-0 44.58 9 Jefferson County 8-0 50.12 10 Westminster (Atlanta) 3-5 43.74 10 Rockmart 6-2 49.98 11 Monroe Area 7-1 42.19 11 Screven County 7-0 49.87 12 Morgan County 7-1 41.17 12 Fitzgerald 3-5 48.90 13 Pace Academy 3-4 39.52 13 Vidalia 4-3 47.82 14 Pike County 6-2 39.23 14 Swainsboro 6-2 45.06 15 Dawson County 6-2 39.19 15 Toombs County 7-1 44.78 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Irwin County 7-1 51.67 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 8-0 69.23 2 Clinch County 6-2 48.39 2 Athens Academy 8-0 52.20 3 Macon County 6-2 46.85 3 Wesleyan 7-2 48.59 4 Manchester 8-0 46.45 4 Prince Avenue Christian 8-0 48.05 5 Charlton County 6-1 39.42 5 Mount Paran Christian 7-1 45.14 6 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-1 39.29 6 Stratford Academy 8-0 44.47 7 Commerce 7-1 38.35 7 Mount Pisgah Christian 7-1 39.00 8 Trion 6-2 37.23 8 Darlington 6-3 37.75 9 Marion County 7-1 35.32 9 Aquinas 6-2 34.66 10 Emanuel County Institute 7-1 32.24 10 Tattnall Square 7-1 33.60 11 Turner County 5-3 29.79 11 Calvary Day 7-1 33.14 12 Dooly County 3-5 29.70 12 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 6-2 31.86 13 Washington-Wilkes 4-4 29.30 13 Hebron Christian Academy 5-3 30.90 14 Telfair County 3-5 28.63 14 First Presbyterian 6-2 29.13 15 Taylor County 6-2 28.41 15 Mount de Sales 5-3 27.54

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 1 – AAAAAAA 91.87 78.38 2 8 – AAAAAAA 84.54 60.32 3 5 – AAAA 78.03 52.06 4 4 – AAAAAAA 77.20 59.18 5 6 – AAAAAAA 75.27 52.56 6 7 – AAAAAAA 75.06 53.75 7 3 – AAAAAAA 73.98 62.09 8 1 – AAAAAA 72.82 62.52 9 5 – AAAAAAA 71.81 53.73 10 4 – AAAAA 70.56 49.99 11 8 – AAAAA 69.24 37.96 12 2 – AAAAAA 68.46 57.03 13 7 – AAAAA 65.93 44.92 14 5 – AAAAAA 65.31 44.90 15 1 – AAAAA 64.61 43.76 16 7 – AAAA 64.45 48.84 17 2 – AA 62.37 38.14 18 6 – AAAAAA 62.15 46.49 19 7 – AAA 61.46 25.66 20 1 – AA 60.72 45.16 21 6 – AAAA 60.34 33.11 22 5 – AAA 59.69 31.32 23 2 – AAAAAAA 59.17 47.26 24 4 – AAAAAA 58.36 38.70 25 3 – AAAA 58.15 32.04 26 5 – A 56.38 27.74 27 4 – AAA 56.09 28.90 28 2 – AAAAA 55.78 41.69 29 3 – AAAAA 55.71 40.63 30 2 – AAAA 55.31 42.96 31 8 – AAAA 54.81 40.94 32 6 – AA 52.67 28.13 33 8 – AAAAAA 52.23 39.31 34 5 – AA 51.97 34.02 35 6 – AAA 51.88 25.68 6-South – AAA 54.44 36.10 6-North – AAA 30.25 16.96 36 3 – AA 51.37 34.34 37 1 – AAAA 51.08 35.10 38 7 – AAAAAA 50.96 34.09 39 8 – AA 49.53 9.73 40 3 – AAAAAA 49.37 37.48 41 6 – AAAAA 49.35 33.79 42 2 – A 48.56 27.28 43 8 – A 47.80 23.93 44 1 – AAA 47.05 28.80 45 4 – AAAA 45.49 24.02 46 6 – A 45.37 20.43 6-Div B – A 40.30 20.36 6-Div A – A 39.43 20.51 47 4 – AA 44.77 14.62 48 4 – A 44.67 17.01 4-Div B – A 39.60 21.68 4-Div A – A 38.31 9.34 49 7 – AA 43.36 19.07 50 8 – AAA 41.57 26.57 51 7 – A 41.29 19.78 7-Div A – A 40.08 24.36 7-Div B – A 30.65 14.89 52 5 – AAAAA 39.91 26.96 53 3 – AAA 37.55 17.28 54 2 – AAA 35.97 21.78 55 3 – A 34.52 14.63 3-Div A – A 30.48 16.58 3-Div B – A 27.97 12.53 56 1 – A 20.24 -2.26

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 16.35 83.7% 0.181 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 18.48 86.4% 0.215 08/18 Pebblebrook South Cobb 7 – 10 14.49 81.0% 0.277 09/01 Rockmart Woodland (Cartersville) 30 – 31 14.62 81.2% 0.285 09/08 Woodland (Stockbridge) Hampton 14 – 17 13.63 79.6% 0.290 08/25 Grovetown North Oconee 14 – 35 10.13 73.4% 0.293 10/13 North Springs Grady 26 – 30 12.86 78.3% 0.297 08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 43.02 98.7% 0.307 08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 11.92 76.7% 0.312 08/25 Westside (Macon) Southwest 12 – 26 9.67 72.5% 0.317 10/06 Eagle’s Landing Ola 13 – 31 8.65 70.4% 0.327 08/25 Elbert County Washington-Wilkes 15 – 33 8.08 69.2% 0.338 09/08 Habersham Central Franklin County 45 – 46 11.06 75.1% 0.341 09/15 North Cobb East Coweta 35 – 36 10.96 74.9% 0.342 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 8.53 70.1% 0.346

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.