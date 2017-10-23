How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 10

Class AAAAAAA

*1. (1) Lowndes (9-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 52-10. Lowndes had 596 yards of total offense and went over 50 points for the seventh time this season. Michael Barrett passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns. RB Travis Tisdale had 171 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. Lowndes led 38-7 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (7-2)

*2. (2) Archer (8-0)

Last week: Beat Rockdale County 58-7. Carter Peevy was 11-of-13 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Archer led 37-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at South Gwinnett (3-5)

*3. (3) Walton (8-0)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 42-19. D.J. Soyoye rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught a 46-yard TD pass. Dominick Blaylock scored on a 38-yard run and 37-yard reception. Walton QB Austin Kirksey suffered a left (non-throwing) arm injury in the third quarter and did not return. Next: Friday at Etowah (4-4)

*4. (4) Grayson (7-1)

Last week: Beat Newton 41-16. D.J. Irons rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and was 9-of-16 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Jaquavius Lane had three catches for 105 yards and scored on a 70-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. Rockdale County (1-7)

*5. (5) North Gwinnett (7-1)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 44-8. Devin Crosby rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Jimmy Urzua passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (5-3)

*6. (10) Tift County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 38-35. Tift County rallied from a 28-10 first-half deficit and won on Fernando Ramirez’s 33-yard field goal with eight seconds left. Griffin Collier was 18-of-31 passing for 223 yards and a touchdown. Mike Jones rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. Rashod Bateman, the state’s leading receiver, was relatively quiet with 75 receiving yards. Tift had lost eight consecutive games to Colquitt. This is Tift’s highest ranking since spending four early weeks in the top five in 2007. Next: Nov. 3 vs. Camden County (3-5)

*7. (7) Brookwood (6-2)

Last week: Beat Parkview 30-27. Jonah Randle kicked a 29-yard field goal with 24.4 seconds left to break a 27-27 tie. Dane Black rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. Angelo DeSpigna was 13-of-18 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown. Matthew Hill had 145 yards from scrimmage. Parkview had 460 yards of total offense, but Brookwood intercepted three passes. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (4-4)

*8. (6) Colquitt County (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Tift County 38-35. Colquitt failed to hold a 28-10 first-half lead, and its 14-game winning streak in region games was ended. Steven Krajewski was 19-of-24 passing for 220 yards. Next: Friday at Lowndes (9-0)

*9. (9) South Forsyth (7-1)

Last week: Beat North Forsyth 47-10. Landon Sims, Jake Wilson and Caleb Outlaw returned interceptions for touchdowns. Wilson had two interceptions in the game. The defense had 15 QB pressures and one sack. Next: Friday vs. Forsyth Central (0-8)

*10. (8) Mill Creek (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Mountain View 20-17. Mountain View’s Carlos Ayala kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired. Mill Creek remained ranked despite three losses, including those to No. 2 Archer and No. 5 North Gwinnett. Next: Nov. 3 vs. Duluth (3-5)

Class AAAAAA

*1. (1) Tucker (7-1)

Last week: Beat Drew 62-12. Tucker had 322 yards rushing, led by Toro Taylor’s 82 on six carries. Travon Ford was 7-of-8 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Vann had five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro (1-7)

*2. (3) Mays (7-1)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 49-0. Mays held South Paulding to 111 total yards and intercepted three passes. It was Mays’ third shutout of the season. Next: Friday at Alexander (6-2)

*3. (5) Coffee (5-2)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 14-12. Coffee built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, then stopped Northside’s conversion attempt for the tie with 1:08 left. Wade Sumner was 6-of-9 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown and scored a touchdown. Coffee was held to 161 yards of total offense but won its first close game after losing to Tift County and Warner Robins on last-second field goals. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (3-5)

*4. (4) Harrison (6-2)

Last week: Beat Dalton 28-26. Harrison took a 28-23 lead in the third quarter on Tyree Brunson’s third touchdown, a 1-yard run, and ran out the clock with 11 running plays after Dalton got within 28-26. QB Justin Fields rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and was 7-of-11 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown. He suffered a broken right index finger in the second half and is out for the rest of the season. Next: Friday at Sequoyah (5-3)

*5. (NR) Richmond Hill (7-0)

Last week: Beat Glynn Academy 12-7. Maurice Smith rushed for 148 yards on 33 carries and scored the winning touchdown on a 24-yard run in the final three minutes. After losses last week by Lee County and Winder-Barrow, Richmond Hill is the only unbeaten team in Class AAAAAA. This is the first week that Richmond Hill has been ranked since 1996. Next: Friday vs. Brunswick (5-2)

*6. (2) Lee County (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 31-28. Lee County outgained Valdosta 278 to 196 but was minus-one in turnovers and penalized 11 times for 106 yards to Valdosta’s two and 20. Lee WR Ty Terrell had eight receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Nov. 3 vs. Coffee (5-2)

*7. (6) Northside-Warner Robins (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Coffee 14-12. Northside’s two-point conversion attempt to tie with 1:08 left fell short. Northside led 253-161 in total yards but lost a fumble that led to an 8-yard Coffee TD drive in the first quarter. Jadin Daniels was 11-of-23 passing for 120 yards and rushed for 43 yards. Marcus Jolly had six catches for 75 yards. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (2-6)

*8. (8) Stephenson (6-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 35-2. Stephenson’s victory ensured that the Nov. 3 game against Tucker is for the Region 4 championship. Next: Friday vs. M.L. King (3-5)

*9. (9) Douglas County (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Creekside (0-8)

*10. (10) Hughes (7-2)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 26-6. Christian Royalston rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. His 69-yard TD run midway in the third quarter broke a 6-6 tie. Next: Friday at Northgate (5-3)

Out: No. 7 Winder-Barrow (7-1)

Class AAAAA

*1. (1) Rome (8-0)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 45-7. Knox Kadum was 5-of-5 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown. (He was 11-of-11 the previous week.) Kadum also rushed for 71 yards. Jamious Griffin rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Villa Rica was 1-of-15 passing. Rome led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at East Paulding (4-4)

*2. (2) Buford (6-1)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 49-0. Buford led only 14-0 at halftime, but A.J. Hendrix’s 20-yard interception return for a touchdown set in motion the rout. Buford held Walnut Grove to 115 total yards and four first downs. Next: Friday at Loganville (1-7)

*3. (3) Stockbridge (8-0)

Last week: Beat Hampton 35-0. Stockbridge had 13 players with rushing attempts and five who caught passes. Gabe McKenzie completed all six of his passing attempts for 111 yards, 71 to Marquez Ezzard, who scored three touchdowns. With four shutouts, Stockbridge is allowing a state-best 3.9 points per game. Next: Friday at Jones County (8-0)

*4. (4) Warner Robins (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Veterans (2-7)

*5. (5) Jones County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Ola 37-7. Teldrick Ross was 10-of-14 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Stockbridge (8-0)

*6. (7) Bainbridge (6-2)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 63-14. Dameon Pierce rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Bainbridge led 56-7 at halftime. Pierce went over 6,000 rushing yards in his career (6,196). He passed Herschel Walker, among others, and is 12th all-time, according to GHSFHA records. Next: Friday vs. Harris County (4-4)

*7. (8) Starr’s Mill (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Riverdale (1-7)

*8. (9) Wayne County (6-1)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 52-16. M.J. Fuller scored on a 75-yard run on the game’s first possession, and Wayne County led 31-0 in the first quarter. Garrett Overholt threw three TD passes. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (3-4)

*9. (NR) Flowery Branch (8-1)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 32-14. Malik Damons rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. Flowery Branch held Clarke Central to 120 total yards and 10 first downs. Flowery Branch is ranked for the first time since 2014. Next: Nov. 3 vs. Buford (6-1)

*10. (10) Griffin (8-1)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 41-28. Mo King rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Nov. 2 at Riverdale (1-7)

Out: No. 6 Kell (4-4)

Class AAAA

*1. (1) Cartersville (9-0)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 62-0. Trevor Lawrence passed for 288 yards and broke the state record for passing yards in a career held by former Gainesville QB Deshaun Watson. Lawrence now has 12,972. He completed 16 of 22 attempts. Four went for touchdowns. Rico Frye rushed for 170 yards on six carries. Jkobe Orr had three catches for 111 yards. Cartersville led 49-0 at halftime. Next: Nov. 3 at Troup (7-1)

*2. (3) Marist (8-0)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 25-24. Chase Abshier scored on a 2-yard run to pull Marist within one point with 53 seconds left, then completed a two-point conversion to Kyle Hamilton for the lead. Marist led 274-261 in total yards. Both teams were 10-of-20 passing, Marist for 132 yards, Blessed Trinity for 132, but Marist threw a TD pass and intercepted Blessed Trinity three times. Chris Zowine rushed for 66 yards on nine carries for Marist. John FitzPatrick had four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (4-5)

*3. (2) Thomson (7-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 44-14. Thomson led 44-7 at halftime. Bubba Murray rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Jacory Crawford scored touchdowns on a pass reception and an interception return. Next: Friday at Burke County (8-0)

*4. (6) Ridgeland (8-0)

Last week: Beat Pickens 55-21. Jalyn Shelton rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Markeith Montgomery rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Gilmer (0-8)

*5. (7) Burke County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 32-14. Baldwin stayed close until Juan’ya Dove’s 29-yard TD pass to Sheldon Lanier made the score 26-14 with 5:32 left in the third quarter. William Knight was 6-of-7 passing for 85 yards and rushed for 48 yards. Baldwin was held to 145 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomson (7-0)

*6. (4) Blessed Trinity (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Marist 25-24. Marist won in the final minute on a touchdown and two-point conversion. Steele Chambers rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and had four tackles on defense. Next: Nov. 3 at West Hall (5-3)

*7. (9) Woodward Academy (8-1)

Last week: Beat Luella 57-22. Tahj Gary scored three first-quarter touchdowns, the third on a 52-yard pass from Christian Wylder. Woodward clinched the title in Region 4 and extended its winning streak in region games to 17. The War Eagles have won four consecutive region titles. Next: Friday vs. Druid Hills (1-7)

*8. (NR) Cedartown (7-1)

Last week: Beat Troup 21-18. Trevon Walker passed for 177 yards, scored a touchdown and intercepted a pass in the final minutes to hold Troup at bay. This was Cedartown’s first victory over a ranked opponent in the same classification since 2005, when the Bulldogs beat No. 3 Cartersville. Cedartown had lost 13 straight against ranked teams in the same class. Next: Friday at Sandy Creek (4-4)

*9. (10) Mary Persons (6-2)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 28-9. Quen Wilson rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and caught a 30-yard TD pass. J.T. Hartage was 7-of-10 passing for 102 yards. Next: Friday at Perry (4-4)

*10. (8) Troup (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Cedartown 21-18. Montez Crowe was 17-of-30 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Next: Friday vs. Central-Carrollton (3-5)

Out: No. 5 Jefferson (6-2)

Class AAA

*1. (1) Cedar Grove (8-0)

Last week: Beat Stone Mountain 48-6. Cedar Grove ran only 22 plays on offense, in part because of three defensive scores, a kickoff-return touchdown, Jadon Haselwood’s 59-yard punt returned that led to a 1-yard TD drive and a fight that broke out in the stands, resulting in the game being called midway in the fourth quarter. Stone Mountain had minus-29 yards rushing and 19 total yards. LB Isaiah Ratcliff had four tackles for losses, two sacks and one forced fumble. DB Kortney Cox returned a kickoff and an interception for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. McNair (3-5)

*2. (2) Peach County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Kendrick 82-0. Peach County led 61-0 at halftime. Kearis Jackson had three catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Gibson rushed for 56 yards and four touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Pike County (6-2)

*3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat North Hall 56-6. Kyler McMichael scored three of GAC’s six first-half touchdowns. Next: Nov. 3 vs. Dawson County (6-2)

*4. (4) Calhoun (7-1)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 41-3. Gavin Gray was 19-of-23 passing for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Drew Rutledge had four catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Bremen (8-0)

*5. (5) Jenkins (8-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah 22-21. Javonte Middleton threw a 45-yard TD pass to Tyrone Scott on the final play to win it. Kareem Bailey had nine tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks, according to the Savannah Morning News. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (7-1)

*6. (6) Crisp County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Cook 31-7. Jammie Robinson was rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns. T.J. Ming caught a 77-yard TD pass from Myles Napier. With a win over its closest rivals the past two weeks (Monroe and Cook), Crisp County now can clinch Region 1 with a victory this week. Next: Friday vs. Dougherty (2-7)

*7. (7) Bremen (8-0)

Last week: Beat Adairsville 31-13. Tyran Dobbs rushed for 272 yards and a touchdown. Wade Cartwright threw two TD passes and ran for one. Next: Friday vs. Calhoun (7-1)

*8. (8) Lovett (5-3)

Last week: Beat Westminster 21-14. Blaine McAllister threw an 80-yard TD pass to Evan McKown to break a 14-14 tie with 3:56 left. McAllister was 7-of-15 passing for 144 yards and rushed for 42 yards on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (3-4)

*9. (10) Morgan County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Hart County 20-7. With wins over its closest rivals the past two weeks (Monroe Area and Hart County), Morgan County now can clinch Region 8 with a victory this week. Next: Friday vs. Franklin County (2-6)

*10. (9) Westminster (3-5)

Last week: Lost to Lovett 21-14. Joe Egan rushed for 128 yards on 17 carries and had two catches for 30 yards. Ward Croft was 10-of-24 passing for 136 yards. Westminster led in total yards 305-251 but surrendered an 80-yard TD pass in the final minutes that broke a tie. Westminster’s five losses are against ranked teams. Next: Friday vs. Towers (4-4)

Class AA

*1. (1) Benedictine (8-0)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 47-13. Nick Iannone was 12-of-13 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Blackshear had six catches for 120 yards and scored two touchdowns. Andrew Warren had five receptions for 103 yards. Benedictine led 40-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Metter (3-5)

*2. (2) Hapeville Charter (7-1)

Last week: Beat Douglass 35-0. QB Hajj-Malik Williams threw a 65-yard TD pass on Hapeville’s first possession. Kivante Johnson returned a punt for a touchdown for a 14-0 lead. Hapeville can clinch the Region 6 title with a win this week. Next: Friday at Therrell (2-6)

*3. (3) Screven County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Josey 42-0. Screven got its fifth consecutive shutout, something it has done only one other time, in 1988. Screven led 459-46 in total yards. Armani Bunbury was 10-of-16 passing for 201 yards. Next: Friday at Glenn Hills (5-3)

*4. (4) Rabun County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 35-7. Brison Beck rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown. Bailey Fisher had 233 yards passing and 67 rushing and had a hand in four touchdowns, two on passes to Braxton Hicks. Cole Keener had two receptions for 85 yards. Tanner Jarrard and Justin Wilkes each had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Oglethorpe County (0-8)

*5. (5) Thomasville (8-0)

Last week: Beat Lawton Chiles, Fla. 49-12. Tan Gelin rushed for 139 yards. Trey Tillman ran for 133. J.T. Rice (112 yards passing) and Jay Tillman (105) shared QB duties. Next: Friday at Brooks County (7-0)

*6. (6) Brooks County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 49-17. Brooks County led in total yards only 304-263 but blew the game open late with touchdowns by Darryl Gallon and Mike Edmonds on returns of a blocked punt and muffed snap to the punter. Rahjon Holden rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns on just carries. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (8-0)

*7. (7) Jefferson County (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Josey (1-7)

*8. (8) Dodge County (8-0)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 54-7. RB R.J. Carr rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He also returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. LB Tyler Ruffin had eight tackles and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Bleckley County (6-2)

*9. (9) Heard County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Jordan 49-15. Heard County had 517 total yards. Emory Jones rushed for 101 yards with a 56-yard TD run on nine carries. He was 7-of-15 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Beasley rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Alijah Huzie had two TD receptions and one TD pass. Next: Friday at Lamar County (1-7)

*10. (10) Callaway (7-1)

Last week: Beat Temple 48-21. Callaway had 459 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on just 24 attempts. D.J. Atkins rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Qua Hines ran for 107 and a touchdown on four carries. Next: Saturday at Spencer (5-3)

Class A (Private)

*1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (8-0)

Last week: Beat Strong Rock Christian 54-0. Keaton Mitchell ran for 112 of ELCA’s 314 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns. Harrison Taylor had five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for losses in just one half. ELCA led 48-0 at halftime. It was ELCA’s 30th consecutive victory. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-2)

*2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (1-7)

*3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 42-6. Niko Vangarelli and Kyle Terry had 293 total yards and four touchdowns between them, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (7-1)

*4. (5) Athens Academy (8-0)

Last week: Beat George Walton Academy 36-3. Len’Neth Whitehead (15-137-1) and Payton Bowles (14-115-1) each rushed for more than 100 yards and one touchdown. Jackson Reynolds had two tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Commerce (7-1)

*5. (6) Stratford Academy (8-0)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 38-21. Jonathon Siegel rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Stratford took a 31-7 halftime lead. Next: Friday at Tattnall Square (7-1)

*6. (7) Wesleyan (7-2)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 72-0. Banks Ramsey was 10-of-12 passing for 178 yards and five touchdowns. Wesleyan set school records for points scored and margin of victory. Next: Friday vs. Strong Rock Christian (4-4)

*7. (8) Mount Pisgah Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 45-37. Leading 38-37, Mount Pisgah blocked a field-goal, and QB Jacob Cendoya ran 72 yards for a touchdown for the final margin. Next: Friday at Mount Paran Christian (7-1)

*8. (4) Tattnall Square (7-1)

Last week: Lost to First Presbyterian 41-35. Jamal Marshall rushed for 182 yards for Tattnall, but First Presbyterian won in overtime on Dalton Cox’s 2-yard run. Cox passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Stratford Academy (8-0)

*9. (9) Calvary Day (7-1)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 21-14. Calvary Day can clinch its subregion of Region 3 with a victory this week. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Christian (4-3)

*10. (10) Aquinas (6-2)

Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 24-8. QB John Paul rushed for 170 yards. Joseph Douglas rushed for 163. Next: Friday at Lincoln County (4-4)

Class A (Public)

*1. (1) Manchester (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hawkinsville (1-7)

*2. (2) Irwin County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 52-3. Irwin held Wilcox to minus-4 rushing yards and 127 total yards. Marlon Jackson had two tackles for losses and batted a pass that Davion Pollard returned for a touchdown. D.J. Lundy and Steven Thomas rushed for 152 yards and five touchdowns between them. Next: Friday at Atkinson County (1-7)

*3. (3) Macon County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 41-0. Aukeeveous McLendon rushed for 114 yards on nine carries. Jadarrius Hicks had 122 total yards and threw two TD passes to Trey Brown. Next: Friday at Central-Talbotton (3-5)

*4. (4) Clinch County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 41-7. Sophomore WR Jeremiah Johnson (6-7, 190) had 193 yards receiving and four touchdown catches on four receptions covering 66, 75, 31 and 21 yards. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (6-1)

*5. (6) Commerce (7-1)

Last week: Beat Towns County 38-14. Commerce had 299 yards rushing, 179 passing. Dajuan Smith had 121 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. Next: Friday vs. Athens Academy (8-0)

*6. (7) Charlton County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 28-13. Raykwon Anderson caught 10 passes for 160 yards and one score and returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. His five punt-return touchdowns are a school record for a career. QB A.J. Bell was 17-of-23 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Clinch County (6-2)

*7. (9) Emanuel County Institute (7-1)

Last week: Beat Johnson County 48-28. ECI rushed for 529 yards, with three backs reaching century mark – Eric Dixon (198), Bobby McNear (185) and Ty Carswell (121). Next: Friday at Jenkins County (7-1)

*8. (NR) Trion (6-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 34-20. Trion had three 100-yard rushers – Cole Phillips (137 yards), Tanner Riley (132) and Logan Blevins (107). Blevins scored three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Gordon Lee (2-6)

*9. (5) Mount Zion-Carroll (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Trion 34-20. Mount Zion dropped into essentially a three-way tie for first in its subregion of Region 6 with Darlington and Trion but might salvage the No. 1 seed, which will be based on the GHSA power ratings. Mount Zion has the best overall record in the subregion. Next: Friday vs. Christian Heritage (1-7)

*10. (10) Marion County (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dooly Co. (3-5)

Out: No. 8 Taylor County (6-2)

