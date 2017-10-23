Daily Trivia: Three undefeated teams located near U.S. Route 84
There are three undefeated teams that are less than two miles from U.S. Route 84 in south Georgia. That has been a road to success in Georgia high school football. There have been 12 GHSA schools and five GIA schools along U.S. Route 84 that have won a total of 65 state championships in football. What are the three U.S. Route 84 schools that are currently undefeated? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: Benedictine, in 2016, was the last Catholic school to win a state championship in Georgia.
