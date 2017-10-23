Daily List: Longest winning streaks in GHSA history
Eagle’s Landing Christian last week became the 20th program in state history to win 30 consecutive games. The streak is the longest ever for a private school. Meanwhile, Cartersville ran its streak to 39 and can become the sixth Georgia school to win 40 straight in its next game.
47 – Buford (2004)
46 – Parkview (2003)
42 – Buford (2015)
44 – Lincoln County (1991)
41 – Sandy Creek (2011)
39 – Cartersville (current)
38 – Lincoln County (1978)
37 – Valdosta (1963)
37 – West Rome (1984)
36 – Thomson (1969)
35 – Northside, W.R. (2008)
34 – Southeast Bulloch (1974)
33 – Americus (1976)
32 – East Rome (1979)
32 – Buford (2009)
31 – Morgan County (1960)
30 – Valdosta (1958)
30 – Washington County (1997)
30 – Colquitt County (2015)
30 – ELCA (current)
Note: End of streak noted in parentheses.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0