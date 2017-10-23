Our Products
Daily List: Longest winning streaks in GHSA history

Eagle’s Landing Christian last week became the 20th program in state history to win 30 consecutive games. The streak is the longest ever for a private school. Meanwhile, Cartersville ran its streak to 39 and can become the sixth Georgia school to win 40 straight in its next game.

47 – Buford (2004)

46 – Parkview (2003)

42 – Buford (2015)

44 – Lincoln County (1991)

41 – Sandy Creek (2011)

39 – Cartersville (current)

38 – Lincoln County (1978)

37 – Valdosta (1963)

37 – West Rome (1984)

36 – Thomson (1969)

35 – Northside, W.R. (2008)

34 – Southeast Bulloch (1974)

33 – Americus (1976)

32 – East Rome (1979)

32 – Buford (2009)

31 – Morgan County (1960)

30 – Valdosta (1958)

30 – Washington County (1997)

30 – Colquitt County (2015)

30 – ELCA (current)

Note: End of streak noted in parentheses.

