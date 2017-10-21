Three top 10 teams, two that were undefeated, go down

Just two weeks ago, ranked teams and favorites wreaked havoc. This week, the unranked and underdogs returned the favor somewhat as three teams in the top 10 – two unbeaten and in the top five – tasted defeat.

No. 4 (Private) Tattnall Square falls to FPD in OT

In a game that featured more than 700 yards of total offense combined, First Presbyterian Day’s Dalton Cox scored on a 2-yard run in overtime to give the Vikings (6-2, 3-1 in Region 7, Division A) a 41-35 win over the previously undefeated Trojans. Cox led the game’s offensive stars with 232 yards passing and three touchdowns, while also rushing for two more scores. His touchdown strikes went to Titus Moore (109 yards receiving), Maurice Gordon (88 yards receiving) and Harrison Aulds. Tattnall Square (7-1, 3-1) was led by Jamal Marshal who ran for 188 yards and a touchdown.

No. 5 (Public) Mt. Zion-Carroll done in by Trion

Trion (6-2, 4-1 in Region 6-Division A) bounced back from last week’s upset loss to Rome-area rival Darlington to stun the previously unbeaten Eagles (8-1, 4-1), 34-20. The Bulldogs have always been known for their punishing running game and they put it on full display Friday with three 100-yard rushers in the game: Cole Phillips (8 carries, 137 yards), Tanner Railey (11 for 132 and a touchdown) and Logan Blevins (17 for 107 and three touchdowns).

No. 8 (Public) Taylor County stunned by Dooly County

Dooly County (3-5, 3-2 in Region 4-Division B) may have sealed a spot in the playoffs with a 48-41 win over the Vikings (6-2, 3-2). The Bobcats were No. 20 in this week’s Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps public school power ratings, while the Vikings were No. 17. The upset may not be as surprising as it seems. Of the five teams that defeated Dooly County, three are ranked (Class AAA No. 6 Crisp County, AA No.8 Dodge County and A-Public No. 3 Macon County) and the combined record of the five is 30-8.

No. 3 (Private) Mt. Paran Christian, No. 5 (Private) Athens Academy hold form

The upset bug didn’t bite everyone. Mt. Paran’s quarterback tandem of Niko Vangarelli and Kyle Terry combined for 293 yards of offense and four scores to lead the Eagles to a 42-6 win over St. Francis, while Athens Academy stayed unbeaten with an impressive 36-3 win over a George Walton Academy team that came into the game with a 6-1 record. Five different players scored for the Spartans.

Other scores of note:

No. 1 (Private) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 54, Strong Rock 0

No. 2 (Public) Irwin County 52, Wilcox County 3

No. 3 (Public) Macon County 41, Hawkinsville 0

No. 4 Clinch County 41, Lanier 7

No. 6 (Public) Commerce 38, Towns County 14

No. 6 (Private) Stratford Academy 38, Wilkinson County 21

No. 7 (Public) Charlton County 28, Telfair County 13

No. 7 (Private) Wesleyan 72, Landmark Christian 0

No. 8 (Private) Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, Fellowship Christian 37

No. 9 (Private) Calvary Day 21, McIntosh County Institute 14

No. 9 (Public) Emanuel County Institute 48, Johnson County 28

No. 10 (Private) Aquinas 24, Washington-Wilkes 8