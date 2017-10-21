Richmond Hill is lone unbeaten team after Lee County, Winder-Barrow fall

Two undefeated Top 10 teams suffered their first losses of the season, Glynn Academy came up short in its bid to clinch a region title, and Lovejoy and Allatoona solidified their standings in the playoff races on a wild Week 10 of the high school football season.

Here are five games from Friday night that made the biggest impact on the playoff and region-title chases in Class AAAAAA:

*Valdosta 31, Lee County 28: Valdosta trailed 21-7 midway through the third quarter but rallied to hand second-ranked Lee County its first loss and knock the Trojans out of first place in Region 1. The top spot in the region now belongs to Coffee, which improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the region with a 14-12 victory over Northside-Warner Robins. Coffee plays Valdosta (3-5, 1-1) and Lee County (8-1, 2-1) the next two weeks and likely needs to beat both to claim the region title. Northside plays Houston County next weekend in a game that probably decides the fourth playoff berth.

*Gainesville 38, Winder-Barrow 16: Gainesville quarterback Tre Luttrell passed for 254 yards and ran for 111 as the Red Elephants handed seventh-ranked Winder-Barrow its first loss and knocked the Red Elephants out of first place in Region 8. Gainesville came into the game 2-5 overall and was projected as a 15-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Gainesville led 28-3 at halftime. Winder-Barrow’s loss left defending region champion Dacula (4-4, 3-0) in first place, followed by a three-way tie that includes Winder-Barrow (7-1, 2-1), Lanier (5-3, 2-1) and Gainesville (3-5, 2-1). Dacula plays Lanier and Winder the next two weeks.

*Richmond Hill 12, Glynn Academy 7: Richmond Hill (7-0, 2-0) is the only remaining unbeaten team in Class AAAAAA after knocking off Glynn Academy and moving into first place in Region 2. Glynn Academy (4-3, 2-1) could have clinched the region title with a victory. Now it’s Richmond Hill’s turn. The Wildcats will clinch the title with a victory against Brunswick next week. Glynn Academy is tied for second place with Brunswick but holds the tiebreaker after beating the Pirates last week.

*Allatoona 10, Sequoyah 7: Skyler Davis kicked a 32-yard field goal with 2:57 remaining to give the Buccaneers the victory in a game between teams that came into the night tied for third place in Region 6. Allatoona (5-3, 4-1) clinched a playoff berth and moved into a tie for second place with Dalton, which lost to first-place Harrison on Thursday. Harrison is likely to be without star quarterback Justin Fields for the remainder of the season. He suffered a broken finger on his right (throwing) hand against Dalton and is scheduled to have surgery on Monday. Sequoyah can clinch a playoff berth with a victory in either of its two remaining games.

*Lovejoy 41, M.L. King 21: Zion Custis ran for five touchdowns and more than 200 yards to help Lovejoy hold on to third place in Region 4. Tucker and Stephenson have locked up the top two spots in the region and will meet to decide the championship on Nov. 3. Lovejoy (5-4, 4-2) can clinch third place next week with a victory against Jonesboro (3-5, 2-3), which can finish third if it beats Lovejoy and then Drew the following week. M.L. King (3-5, 2-3) is tied for fourth place with Jonesboro and holds the tiebreaker.

*Scoreboard: Here are all the scores from Class AAAAAA on Friday:

Region 1

Coffee 14, Northside-Warner Robins 12

Valdosta 31, Lee Co. 28

Region 2

Brunswick 49, Effingham County 28

Richmond Hill 12, Glynn Academy 7

Region 3

Evans 52, Greenbrier 20

Heritage-Conyers 49, Lakeside-Evans 7

Region 4

Stephenson 35, Mt. Zion, Jonesboro 2 (Thursday)

Tucker 62, Drew 12 (Thursday)

Forest Park 42, Osborne 0

Jonesboro 41, Mundy’s Mill 20

Lovejoy 41, M.L. King 21

Region 5

Alexander 40, Creekside 26

Hughes 26, New Manchester 6

Northgate 21, Tri-Cities 20

South Paulding at Mays (Saturday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Region 6

Harrison 28, Dalton 26 (Thursday)

Allatoona 10, Sequoyah 7

Creekview 33, South Cobb 7

Sprayberry 17, River Ridge 14

Region 7

Alpharetta 14, Cambridge 6

Centennial 45, Dunwoody 7

Chattahoochee 46, Pope 41

Northview 28, North Atlanta 3

Region 8

Dacula 35, Habersham Central 28

Gainesville 38, Winder-Barrow 16

Lanier 39, Apalachee 7