Peach County has record-setting night; GAC in position for 7-AAA repeat

As we mentioned Thursday, the top three teams in Class AAA have been completely outclassing their region opponents during the regular season. That continued Friday with No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian and No. 3 Peach County combining for 138 points and one record-setting performance. No. 1 Cedar Grove plays Stone Mountain on Saturday night.

Peach County (7-1, 4-0) ran over Kendrick 82-0, marking the largest margin of victory in program history. The Trojans, who have a commanding lead in the Region 4 standings, led 61-0 at halftime.

Peach’s Chris Gibson scored on four touchdown runs. Quarterback Antonio Gilbert passed to Kearis Jackson twice for touchdowns. Jackson, an AJC Super 11 selection and UGA commitment, also returned a punt 44 yards for a score. Trevon Woolfolk had touchdown runs of 45 and 19 yards. Tijah Woolfolk scored on an 18-yard run. Deon Cooper and Sergio Allen both returned interceptions for touchdowns.

The Trojans have Pike County and Jackson remaining on the region schedule before taking their presumed No. 1 seed into the playoffs.

No. 3 Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1, 5-0) waltzed past North Hall 56-6, and will face Dawson County on Nov. 3 to determine the Region 7 champion. The Spartans, who led 42-0 at the half, were led by Clemson commitment and AJC Super 11 selection Kyler McMichael, who scored on runs of 20, 19 and 6 yards. Quarterback Josh Rose passed to Kyle Ellis for a 20-yard touchdown. Alex Boglin (4 yards), Trey Morrison (28 yards), Montae Bailey (20 yards) and Tyler Bride (25 yards) each had one rushing touchdown.

Not to be forgotten, No. 4 Calhoun (7-1, 3-0) is also beginning to play to form, putting on an offensive clinic in a 41-3 victory against Sonoraville. The Yellow Jackets amassed 480 yards of offense to Sonoraville’s 105. Gavin Gray was 19-of-23 passing for 353 yards and four touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets and Bremen (8-0, 3-0) are alone at the top of the Region 6-South standings at 3-0 and will play each other Friday.

Here is how the rest of the top 10 fared:

— No. 5 Jenkins (7-0, 4-0) will play Savannah on Saturday night (10/21). After this game, the Warriors will have a difficult two-game stretch in between it and a region repeat. Windsor Forest (7-1, 4-1) and Beach (5-2, 4-1) are both coming off shut-out victories Thursday night. Beach over Johnson (49-0) and Windsor Forest over Islands, (37-0).

— No. 6 Crisp County (6-1, 2-0) defeated Cook 31-7 to give the Cougars breathing room in 1-AAA. Crisp has Dougherty and Worth County between it and a No. 1 seed.

— No. 7 Bremen (8-0, 3-0) weathered an early deficit against Adairsville before taking a 31-13 victory. The momentum will need to be carried into next week’s game against Calhoun.

— No. 8 Lovett (5-3, 4-1) defeated No. 9 Westminster (3-5, 3-2) 21-14 in a game that, for the most part, locked up the No. 2 seed from Region 5, behind No. 1 Cedar Grove.

— No. 10 Morgan County (7-1, 3-0) defeated Hart County 20-7 and provided the Bulldogs some breathing room at the top of the 8-AAA standings. Morgan has Franklin County and Jackson County (both 1-2 in region play) remaining in the regular season.