Friday night recap: Week 10
The No. 4 Rabun County Wildcats hosted and beat Elbert County 35-7 in the Class AA game of the week, essentially locking up their fourth consecutive region title.
Wildcats quarterback Bailey Fisher accounted for four touchdowns and Rabun County never trailed according to accessWDUN.
The Wildcats are 8-0, 4-0 in Region 8 and extended their regular season win streak to 27 games. Elbert County drops to 6-2, 3-1 and at best can lock up a No. 2 seed, which carries home field advantage in Round 1 of the state playoffs.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:
- Top-ranked Benedictine dominated Bacon County 47-13 in Region 2 and improve to 8-0, 5-0. They’re on a 23-game win streak including the postseason. Nick Iannone was 12-of-13 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns and Travis Blackshear had 120 yards on six catches and a 24-yard rushing score, as Dennis Knight writes for the Savannah Morning News.
- The No. 2 Hapeville Charter Hornets continue their dominance of Region 6, beating Douglass 35-0 for their second consecutive shut out. Last week, they beat B.E.S.T. Academy 49-0. The Hornets are 7-1, 4-0. Go here for a recap.
- No. 3 Screven County made quick work of Josey in Region 4, winning 42-0. The Gamecocks are 7-0, 5-0. Unbelievably, the Gamecocks have five consecutive shutouts and haven’t allowed a point since Sept. 1, when they played Wade Hampton (South Carolina) and won 48-13. McClain Baxley has the recap for the Statesboro Herald and writes that quarterback Armani Bunbury accounted for three touchdowns.
- Thomasville, ranked No. 5, took a break from 1-AA play to face Lawton Chiles (Tallahassee, Florida), which plays in the Sunshine’s State’s highest classification (AAAAAAA). The Bulldogs won 49-12 to improve to 8-0. A scoring recap can be found here.
- The No. 6 Brooks County Trojans beat Fitzgerald 49-17 in a pivotal Region 1 matchup to move to 7-0, 2-0. Thomasville and Brooks County will decide which team will be the 1-AA champ next week.
- No. 8 Dodge County pulverized winless East Laurens 54-7 in Region 3. The Indians are 8-0, 5-0.
- In Region 5, the No. 9 Heard County Braves improved to 7-1, 3-0 after beating Jordan 49-15. Aaron Beasley scored the game’s first touchdown and passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season according to the Times-Georgian.
- The No. 10 Callaway Cavaliers rebounded from last week’s lost to Dodge County with a 48-21 win over Temple in a 5-AA contest. The Cavs are 7-1, 2-1. Kevin Eckleberry recaps the game for the LaGrange Daily News and the Times-Georgian also has a recap. Cavs running back DJ Atkins rushed for two touchdowns on his 18th birthday and Qua Hines had an 80-yard touchdown run, Eckleberry writes.
On bye: No. 7 Jefferson County
