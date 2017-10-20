The Leaderboard: Harris, Brosmer take over in No. 1 spots

There are new state leaders in rushing and passing this week.

Kevin Harris of Bradwell Institute is the first running back with more than 1,500 yards rushing.

Harris, a junior, rushed for 94 yards last week in a loss to undefeated Richmond Hill. That gives him, 1,509 on the season. Harris is a workhorse, with at least 20 carries in every game. He’s had games of 42, 41 and 37 (twice) carries. He has rushed for over 200 yards four times, 300 yards twice. Bradwell is 6-2.

Max Brosmer of Centennial is the new passing leader after a 395-yard game in a 45-0 victory over North Atlanta.

Brosmer, a junior, has thrown for more than 300 yards each of the past four games and no fewer than 230 in any game. Centennial is 5-3, having won five consecutive games.

Rushing

1,509 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute

1,490 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County

1,415 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County

1,410 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek

1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County

1,337 – Chris Stovall, Miller County

1,314 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge

1,313 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County

1,298 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy

1,245 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro

1,244 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County

1,227 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding

1,213 – Jo’Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)

1,141 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

1,120 – A.J. Brown, Harlem

1,115 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day

1,113 – Christian Royalston, Langston Hughes

1,112 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch

1,085 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County

1,074 – Uriah West, Douglas County

1,072 – Milkell Adams, Greene County

1,068 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh

1,068 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee

1,058 – Marco Lee, Hardaway

1,043 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian

1,042 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County

1,024 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

1,019 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier

1,017 – Travon Mathews, Marion County

1,016 – Darius Cleveland, Cook

1,014 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins

1,004 – Kaleb Crane, White County

1,000 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County

998 – Juan Powell, Douglass

990 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy

989 – Zabrion “Z.J.” Whatley, Rockmart

988 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola

982 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

981 – Richard Hill, Brookstone

979 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central

977 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester

976 – Dante Black, Brookwood

971 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb

970 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch

969 – Clayton Harvey, Montgomery County

958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee

956 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County

950 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

946 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County

946 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy

942 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’

924 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County

916 – Kamonty Jett, Roswell

892 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County

880 – Marcel Murray, Hiram

879 – Robert Davis, Pickens

879 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine

876 – Solomon van Horse, Milton

872 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

872 – Evan Anderson, Collins Hill

871 – Rayshad Baldwin, Lithonia

866 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen

866 – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square

866 – Josiah Futral, Kell

858 – Cade Radam, Creekview

857 – Darrell Neal, Cedar Grove

856 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem

856 – Keshawn Morgan, Toombs County

850 – James Thomas, Mitchell County

844 – Cale Swift, Franklin County

844 – Ken Bennett, Berrien

844 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County

833 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington

827 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central

821 – Corey Watkins, Evans

816 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee

813 – Austin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

813 – Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity

809 – Demetrius Knight, Strong Rock Christian

808 – Sean Paradise, St. Francis

808 – Travon Sims, Seminole County

808 – Cambren Harrison, East Hall

804 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside (Atlanta)

Passing

2,412 – Max Brosmer, Centennial

2,410 – Montez Crowe, Troup

2,393 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)

2,360 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

2,213 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold

2,195 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett

2,192 – Austin Parker, East Hall

2,131 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth

2,017 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

1,984 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,955 – Griffin Collier, Tift County

1,946 – Colton McDaniel, Northview

1,932 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

1,850 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock

1,734 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County

1,733 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian

1,732 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,712 – Brian Adams, North Springs

1,668 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

1,671 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County

1,667 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian Day

1,667 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)

1,620 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian

1,614 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View

1,607 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens

1,606 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

1,602 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield

1,527 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County

1,508 – Cole Wright, Union County

1,508 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge

1,503 – Justin Fields, Harrison

1,503 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun

1,497 – Fred Payton, Parkview

1,495 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

1,490 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan

1,488 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy

1,485 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

1,479 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray

1,463 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth

1,456 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb

1,439 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County

1,406 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

1,391 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central

1,385 – Hajj-Malik Willis, Hapeville Charter

1,374 – Caleb Burns, Valwood

1,371 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville

1,343 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta

1,303 – Mark Wright, Carrollton

1,294 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

1,281 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham

1,269 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview

1,268 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central

1,267 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

1,258 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow

1,243 – Jordan Yates, Milton

1,232 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County

1,217 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding

1,212 – Knox Kadum, Rome

1,206 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity

1,200 – Kasey Green, Richmond Hill

1,165 – Donald Wilson, Salem

1,161 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins

1,156 – Nate Presnell, Hiram

1,155 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing

1,154 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County

1,150 – Bryson Williams, Arabia Mountain

Receiving

1,116 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County

941 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)

884 – Blane Mason, Centennial

873 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian

845 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge

836 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian Day

833 – William Huzzie, Duluth

830 – Ty King, Jefferson County

818 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View

808 – Steven Peterson, Harrison

802 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy

776 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)

774 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett

773 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield

771 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)

769 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

758 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins

753 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian

739 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield

733 – Ty Terrell, Lee County

725 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central

709 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall

701 – Cal Dickie, Centennial

690 – Noah Frith, Woodstock

682 – Louis Hall, Woodstock

681 – Jamari Thrash, Troup County

659 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity

654 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County

645 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta

644 – Connor Rice, North Murray

643 – Miles Marshall, Parkview

636 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody

621 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens

618 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth

605 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian

600 – Dash Hairston, Milton

594 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick

579 – Michael Luckie, Kell

575 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview

573 – Josh Vann, Tucker

572 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee

570 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

559 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)

556 – Jacobi Cunningham, Carver (Columbus)

551 – Cole Keener, Rabun County

546 – Zachary Clowe, Northview

545 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy

544 – Sam James, Richmond Hill

543 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes

541 – Andre Tarver, Ringgold

541 – Pete Brower, Ringgold

541 – Tyrek Presley, Drew

539 – Christian Ford, Marietta

538 – T.J. Horton, Cartersville

533 – Demario Gant, Effingham County

529 – Givoanni Dyer, Columbia

529 – Nikel Stone, Jefferson County

526 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett

524 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter

524 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County

521 – Reikan Donaldson, Wheeler

520 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia

520 – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett

519 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan

517 – Malik Washington, Parkview

513 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County

512 – Chandler Smith, Walton

511 – Amir Abdur-Rahman, Mays

511 – Stephon Walker, Ridgeland

511 – Tristan Howard, North Forsyth

510 – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside (Atlanta)

510 – Marquis Colzie, Jackson

510 – Sawyer Drake, Union County

508 – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central

506 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch

504 – Makari Pruitt, Salem

502 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus

500 – Dalrone Donaldson, Coffee

