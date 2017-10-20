The Leaderboard: Harris, Brosmer take over in No. 1 spots
There are new state leaders in rushing and passing this week.
Kevin Harris of Bradwell Institute is the first running back with more than 1,500 yards rushing.
Harris, a junior, rushed for 94 yards last week in a loss to undefeated Richmond Hill. That gives him, 1,509 on the season. Harris is a workhorse, with at least 20 carries in every game. He’s had games of 42, 41 and 37 (twice) carries. He has rushed for over 200 yards four times, 300 yards twice. Bradwell is 6-2.
Max Brosmer of Centennial is the new passing leader after a 395-yard game in a 45-0 victory over North Atlanta.
Brosmer, a junior, has thrown for more than 300 yards each of the past four games and no fewer than 230 in any game. Centennial is 5-3, having won five consecutive games.
Rushing
1,509 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute
1,490 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County
1,415 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County
1,410 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek
1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County
1,337 – Chris Stovall, Miller County
1,314 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge
1,313 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County
1,298 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy
1,245 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro
1,244 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County
1,227 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding
1,213 – Jo’Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)
1,141 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
1,120 – A.J. Brown, Harlem
1,115 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day
1,113 – Christian Royalston, Langston Hughes
1,112 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch
1,085 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County
1,074 – Uriah West, Douglas County
1,072 – Milkell Adams, Greene County
1,068 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh
1,068 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee
1,058 – Marco Lee, Hardaway
1,043 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian
1,042 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County
1,024 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter
1,019 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier
1,017 – Travon Mathews, Marion County
1,016 – Darius Cleveland, Cook
1,014 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins
1,004 – Kaleb Crane, White County
1,000 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County
998 – Juan Powell, Douglass
990 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy
989 – Zabrion “Z.J.” Whatley, Rockmart
988 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola
982 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County
981 – Richard Hill, Brookstone
979 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central
977 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester
976 – Dante Black, Brookwood
971 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb
970 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch
969 – Clayton Harvey, Montgomery County
958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee
956 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County
950 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
946 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County
946 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy
942 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’
924 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County
916 – Kamonty Jett, Roswell
892 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County
880 – Marcel Murray, Hiram
879 – Robert Davis, Pickens
879 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine
876 – Solomon van Horse, Milton
872 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
872 – Evan Anderson, Collins Hill
871 – Rayshad Baldwin, Lithonia
866 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen
866 – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square
866 – Josiah Futral, Kell
858 – Cade Radam, Creekview
857 – Darrell Neal, Cedar Grove
856 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem
856 – Keshawn Morgan, Toombs County
850 – James Thomas, Mitchell County
844 – Cale Swift, Franklin County
844 – Ken Bennett, Berrien
844 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County
833 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington
827 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central
821 – Corey Watkins, Evans
816 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee
813 – Austin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
813 – Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity
809 – Demetrius Knight, Strong Rock Christian
808 – Sean Paradise, St. Francis
808 – Travon Sims, Seminole County
808 – Cambren Harrison, East Hall
804 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside (Atlanta)
Passing
2,412 – Max Brosmer, Centennial
2,410 – Montez Crowe, Troup
2,393 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)
2,360 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
2,213 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold
2,195 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett
2,192 – Austin Parker, East Hall
2,131 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth
2,017 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins
1,984 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek
1,955 – Griffin Collier, Tift County
1,946 – Colton McDaniel, Northview
1,932 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central
1,850 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock
1,734 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County
1,733 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian
1,732 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,712 – Brian Adams, North Springs
1,668 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick
1,671 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County
1,667 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian Day
1,667 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)
1,620 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian
1,614 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View
1,607 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens
1,606 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County
1,602 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield
1,527 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County
1,508 – Cole Wright, Union County
1,508 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge
1,503 – Justin Fields, Harrison
1,503 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun
1,497 – Fred Payton, Parkview
1,495 – Austin Kirksey, Walton
1,490 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan
1,488 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy
1,485 – Austin Kirksey, Walton
1,479 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray
1,463 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth
1,456 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb
1,439 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
1,406 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)
1,391 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central
1,385 – Hajj-Malik Willis, Hapeville Charter
1,374 – Caleb Burns, Valwood
1,371 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville
1,343 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta
1,303 – Mark Wright, Carrollton
1,294 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
1,281 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham
1,269 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview
1,268 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central
1,267 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
1,258 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow
1,243 – Jordan Yates, Milton
1,232 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County
1,217 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding
1,212 – Knox Kadum, Rome
1,206 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity
1,200 – Kasey Green, Richmond Hill
1,165 – Donald Wilson, Salem
1,161 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins
1,156 – Nate Presnell, Hiram
1,155 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing
1,154 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County
1,150 – Bryson Williams, Arabia Mountain
Receiving
1,116 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County
941 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)
884 – Blane Mason, Centennial
873 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian
845 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge
836 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian Day
833 – William Huzzie, Duluth
830 – Ty King, Jefferson County
818 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View
808 – Steven Peterson, Harrison
802 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy
776 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)
774 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett
773 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield
771 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)
769 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
758 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins
753 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian
739 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield
733 – Ty Terrell, Lee County
725 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central
709 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall
701 – Cal Dickie, Centennial
690 – Noah Frith, Woodstock
682 – Louis Hall, Woodstock
681 – Jamari Thrash, Troup County
659 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
654 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County
645 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta
644 – Connor Rice, North Murray
643 – Miles Marshall, Parkview
636 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody
621 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens
618 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth
605 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian
600 – Dash Hairston, Milton
594 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick
579 – Michael Luckie, Kell
575 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview
573 – Josh Vann, Tucker
572 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee
570 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins
559 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)
556 – Jacobi Cunningham, Carver (Columbus)
551 – Cole Keener, Rabun County
546 – Zachary Clowe, Northview
545 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy
544 – Sam James, Richmond Hill
543 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes
541 – Andre Tarver, Ringgold
541 – Pete Brower, Ringgold
541 – Tyrek Presley, Drew
539 – Christian Ford, Marietta
538 – T.J. Horton, Cartersville
533 – Demario Gant, Effingham County
529 – Givoanni Dyer, Columbia
529 – Nikel Stone, Jefferson County
526 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett
524 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter
524 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County
521 – Reikan Donaldson, Wheeler
520 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia
520 – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett
519 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan
517 – Malik Washington, Parkview
513 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County
512 – Chandler Smith, Walton
511 – Amir Abdur-Rahman, Mays
511 – Stephon Walker, Ridgeland
511 – Tristan Howard, North Forsyth
510 – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside (Atlanta)
510 – Marquis Colzie, Jackson
510 – Sawyer Drake, Union County
508 – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central
506 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch
504 – Makari Pruitt, Salem
502 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus
500 – Dalrone Donaldson, Coffee
