National rankings: Archer makes big move after upsetting Grayson
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
23. (48) Archer
24. (24) Lowndes
33. (12) Grayson
39. (39) Cartersville
43. (49) Colquitt County
45. (65) Walton
66. (59) North Gwinnett
70. (43) Buford
97. (NR) Brookwood
100. (NR) South Forsyth
None
22. (NR) Archer
17. (NR) Lowndes
21. (NR) Archer
27. (4) Grayson
43. (95) Archer
47. (48) Cartersville
60. (59) Buford
62. (62) Lowndes
64. (64) Colquitt County
25. (NR) Archer
