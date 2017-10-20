Our Products
National rankings: Archer makes big move after upsetting Grayson

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Archer quarterback Carter Peevy (12) attempts a pass in the first half against Grayson at Archer High School Friday, October 13, 2017, in Lawrenceville, Ga.. PHOTO / JASON GETZ

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

23. (48) Archer

24. (24) Lowndes

33. (12) Grayson

39. (39) Cartersville

43. (49) Colquitt County

45. (65) Walton

66. (59) North Gwinnett

70. (43) Buford

97. (NR) Brookwood

100. (NR) South Forsyth

USA Today

None

MaxPreps

22. (NR) Archer

PrepNation

17. (NR) Lowndes

21. (NR) Archer

High School Football America

27. (4) Grayson

43. (95) Archer

47. (48) Cartersville

60. (59) Buford

62. (62) Lowndes

64. (64) Colquitt County

Prep Force

25. (NR) Archer

