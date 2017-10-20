Friday night roundup

FROM SCORE ATLANTA

CLASS AAAAAA

Centennial 45, Dunwoody 7

Centennial picked up a comfortable road win behind two passing touchdowns from Max Brosmer, one to Jacob Albright and one to Blane Mason, as well as rushing touchdowns from Emeka Nwanze and Brosmer. Michael Garrison added to the first-half lead with an interception return for a touchdown. The Knights closed out the first half with a field goal from Nicky Solomon. Jayden Young finished off the scoring for the Knights with a rushing touchdown in the third.

CLASS AAAAA

Harris County 35, Veterans 7

A.K. Wortham put visiting Harris County up 14-0 with two first-quarter rushing touchdowns, and then Cal’Von Harris broke the game open with his 60-yard punt return touchdown midway through the second quarter. Davion Mahone found Jason Whearley for a 13-yard touchdown later in the final minute of the first half and hit Hunter Carter for a 6-yard touchdown with 5:38 left in the third quarter to put the Tigers up 35-0.

Stockbridge 35, Hampton 0

Stockbridge quarterback Gabriel McKenzie was 6-of-6 passing for 108 yards with six carries for 44 yards. In the first quarter, Tigers wide receiver Marquez Ezzard had 73 yards on four catches with three touchdowns. McKenzie connected with Jalen Taylor on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Stockbridge scored its final points in the third quarter, when backup quarterback Deveone Quinn threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Lowe.

CLASS AAAA

Cairo 39, Westover 6

Visiting Cairo led 17-0 at the half and 39-0 at the end of the third quarter before Westover scored with a running clock in the final frame. The Syrupmakers scored on a 33-yard Noah Jones field goal and a 26-yard interception return touchdown by Jamel Chin to take a 9-0 lead with 3:09 left in the first quarter. Jamarcus Vicks scored a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Jarior Carter opened the second half with an 82-yard kickoff return touchdown to grow a 25-0 lead. Cairo quarterback Robert Matthew Peters threw a touchdown pass to Marquii Lovejoy on Cairo’s next possession and rushed for a touchdown with 2:01 left in the third quarter to make it 39-0.

CLASS AAA

Pace Academy 33, McNair 9

Pace Academy beat McNair by 24 points after leading 10-3 at halftime. Gabe Wright put the Knights on the board first with a rushing touchdown, and a Jack Ferguson field goal put them up seven points at halftime. In the second half, the Knights broke away with another field goal from Ferguson and another rushing touchdown from Wright, followed by a Realus George rushing touchdown. Jared Rayman closed out the game with a passing touchdown to Ryan Mazur.

CLASS A

Aquinas 24, Washington-Wilkes 8

After a scoreless first quarter, Aquinas running back Joseph Douglas rushed for touchdowns in each of the next three quarters and Crimmins Hankinson added a 29-yard field goal with just 33 seconds left in the first half. Donovan Anthony got Washington-Wilkes within 17-8 with 9:05 left in the final quarter after a 3-yard touchdown run and a completion to Brock Jackson on the 2-point conversion. Washington-Wilkes regained possession and drove all the way down to the Aquinas 2-yard line before turning it over on downs. Aquinas scored two plays later after a 70-yard run John Paul run and a 28-yard Douglas touchdown run with 3:11 left.

Commerce 38, Towns County 14

Khyree Ware had two first-quarter scores, the first on a pass from Nate Ray and the second on a fumble recovery to give host Commerce a 14-0 lead. Nick Patrick scored Commerce’s next three touchdowns on the ground to increase the lead to 35-0. Zach Davenport provided Towns County with a 49-yard touchdown run and 27-yard touchdown reception from Trent Bradshaw, and Eryck Diaz kicked a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for Commerce’s final points. The No. 6-ranked Tigers have a chance to become the 15th team in Georgia high school football history with 600 wins when they host No. 5 Athens Academy next week.

Irwin County 52, Wilcox County 3

D.J. Lundy rushed 13 times for 74 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, and Steven Thomas added 6 rushes for 74 yards and two scores for visiting Irwin County. Jamorri Colson had an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Davion Pollard had a 48-yard interception return for a score. Irwin County held Wilcox County to 122 total yards, 10 in the second half, while gaining 370 total yards with 11 different ball-carriers.