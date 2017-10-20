Friday Night Chat: Football scores, updates, chat – LIVE
It’s week 10 in the high school football regular season. Find scores and discussion of the games live tonight starting around 7.
Also, you can catch these games online. The NFHS Network will stream following games this week. To view the games, click here. Note that the times listed are the start of the broadcast and not necessarily the kickoff time, and that more games might be added to the schedule.
Today
*Bacon County at Benedictine, 6:30 p.m.
*Sonoraville at Calhoun, 6:52 p.m.
*Clarke Central at Flowery Branch, 7 p.m.
*LaGrange at Sandy Creek, 7 p.m.
*Temple at Callaway, 7 p.m.
*Troup at Cedartown, 7 p.m.
*Pierce County at Tattnall County, 7:15 p.m.
*Pinecrest Academy at Whitefield Academy, 7:15 p.m.
*Strong Rock Christian at Eagle’s Landing Christian, 7:15 p.m.
*West Laurens at Mary Persons, 7:15 p.m.
*North Hall at Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:20 p.m.
*Etowah at Roswell, 7:30 p.m.
*Hart County at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m.
*Jefferson at St. Pius, 7:30 p.m.
*Lithia Springs at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
*Marist at Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
*North Cobb at Marietta, 7:30 p.m.
*Pepperell at Dade County, 7:30 p.m.
*Tift County at Colquitt County, 7:30 p.m.
*Westminster at Lovett, 7:30 p.m.
*Northview at North Atlanta, 8 p.m.
