Four Questions with Brooks County coach Maurice Freeman

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Maurice Freeman, Brooks County

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “The real difference-maker in winning and losing is making sure that your players are mentally and physically bulletproof. Film study, the weight room and making football practice harder than the actual game. Then tradition, facilities and community resources will do the rest.”

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “Malkom Parrish for four years. Malkom was our best player and hardest worker and made everyone around him better. Malkom was our QB but asked to play offensive line just to see what it was like. He encouraged every player to do his job and enjoy the ride.”

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “The best atmosphere for a high school game was in 1994 when we played the first high school [playoff] game in the Georgia Dome. Wow, what a feeling. Great crowd, great atmosphere and a great win.” [The GHSA began playing half of the state semifinals at the Georgia Dome in 1994, and the Brooks County defeated Manchester 20-0 in the opener and won the Class A championship the next week. By 1996, all of the semifinals were played in the Dome. In 2008, the GHSA moved the state finals there and the semifinals back to the high schools.]

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “In 2008 we lost to Calhoun in the semifinal game. I would like to have that last play again. Although I thought that we scored, I need to Bring that Hammer to Calhoun.” [“Bring that Hammer” is Freeman’s catchphrase and a longtime rallying cry at Brooks County.]

