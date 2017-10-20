Daily Trivia: Most recent Catholic school to win a Georgia state title

Third-ranked Marist plays at fourth-ranked Blessed Trinity today for first place in Region 7-AAAA. The Catholic schools met once before, with Blessed Trinity winning 28-26 last season. Blessed Trinity began football in 2001. Marist has been playing since 1912. What was the most recent Catholic school to win a state championship in Georgia? (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: The first high school games played at the Georgia Dome when it opened in 1992 were Newnan vs. Southwest DeKalb and then McEachern vs. Brookwood in the first Corky Kell Classic. McEachern and Newnan won the games. The first high school games at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scheduled for Saturday, are Grady vs. Jackson-Atlanta (1 p.m.), South Atlanta vs. Washington (4 p.m.) and South Paulding vs. Mays (7 p.m.).

