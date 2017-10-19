Top 10 games of Week 10

Brookwood at Parkview

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Big Orange Jungle, Lilburn

Records, rankings: Brookwood is 5-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA and No. 7; Parkview is 5-2, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Brookwood won 24-23 in overtime in 2016.

Things to know: These are the only 7-AAAAAAA teams without a region loss. This is likely the most important game between these old rivals since 2005, the last time that they finished first and second in their region. Parkview is second in Class AAAAAAA scoring (49.0 per game). Brookwood is third (43.9). Neither is in the top 15 defensively. Brookwood’s offensive players to watch are Angelo DeSpigna (1,016 yards passing, 13 TDs), RB Dante Black (976 yards rushing, 18 TDs) and WR/RB Matthew Hill (326 yards rushing, 477 receiving, eight TDs). Hill, an AJC Super 11 pick who is committed to Auburn, also has 373 return yards and a punt-return touchdown. Black and Hill each rushed for more than 100 yards against Parkview last season, when Brookwood won in overtime after a missed extra point. Hill had another 104 yards receiving, and DeSpigna threw for 207 yards. Parkview’s offensive players to watch are Fred Payton (1,497 yards passing, 15 TDs), Christian Malloy (280 yards rushing on just 17 carries) and WR Miles Marshall (634 receiving, seven TDs). Malloy, who has mid-major offers, missed the first four games with an injury.

Crisp County at Cook

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cook Memorial Stadium, Adel

Records, rankings: Crisp County is 5-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-AAA and No. 6; Cook is 3-4, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Crisp County won 47-14 in 2016.

Things to know: These are the only 1-AAA teams without a region loss. Crisp County is the defending champion. After a rough offseason that precluded the return of all-state RB Brandon Doe, Cook started 0-4 with defeats to three currently ranked teams. The Hornets now have won three straight, including a pivotal 33-32 win over Dougherty last week after trailing 24-6 in the third quarter. Darius Cleveland rushed for 239 yards in that game after going for 264 the week before against Early County. He has 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Crisp also has an outstanding back, Jammie Robinson, who has 777 yards from scrimmage – 504 rushing and 273 receiving – and eight touchdowns. The QB duties are shared by Patrick Felton (35-of-71, 507 yards, eight TDs) and Myles Napier (35-of-61, 677 yards, seven TDs). LB Quay Walker (committed to Alabama) and LB Ahdarrious Gee (South Carolina) are among four D-I recruits on defense. The others are DT DeAngelo Griffin and DT Jahlil Taylor. The teams have one common opponent. Brooks County beat Cook 21-0 and Crisp 31-21.

Dalton at Harrison

When, where: 7:30 p.m. today, Bruce Cobleigh Stadium, Kennesaw

Records, rankings: Dalton is 6-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 6-AAAAAA and unranked; Harrison is 5-2, 4-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Dalton won 31-14 in 2016.

Things to know: This game was moved to tonight to be televised by ESPN2. Dalton and Harrison are tied for first place in 6-AAAAAA. The winner will be the favorite to win the region title, although both still have a game remaining against one of the league’s two one-loss teams (Dalton vs. Allatoona on Nov. 3, and Harrison vs. Sequoyah next weekend). Dalton won the region title last season, and Harrison finished second. Dalton has won six consecutive games since a 24-0 loss to Class AAA No. 4 Calhoun in the opener. The Catamounts get about 63 percent of their offense from a running game led by sophomore Jahmyr Gibbs (88-598-8) and junior Tyis Love (71-365-6). Senior QB J.P. Tighe is 59-of-109 passing for 759 yards and five touchdowns. He also has rushed for 253 yards and five scores. Harrison QB Justin Fields, the nation’s top-rated senior, has accounted for about 82 percent of the team’s offense. He has passed for 1,503 yards, rushed for a team 748 yards and had a hand in 34 touchdowns. He has passed for 529 yards and eight TDs and rushed for 173 and four scores in two games since committing to Georgia. WR Steven Peterson has 37 receptions for 808 yards and 11 TDs.

Elbert County at Rabun County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frank Snyder Stadium, Tiger

Records, rankings: Elbert County is 6-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 8-AA and unranked; Rabun County is 7-0, 3-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Rabun County won 42-10 in 2016.

Things to know: Elbert County and Rabun County are tied for first place in 8-AA, and the winner is likely to win the region championship. Rabun County is seeking its fourth consecutive region title. The Wildcats had won just one in 63 seasons before coach Lee Shaw’s arrival in 2012. Elbert County’s most recent of five total region titles came in 2013. Elbert County has outscored its opponents 171-15 in region play. The Blue Devils have a strong running game, with six players with at least 174 yards rushing. The leaders are sophomores D.J. Ardister (53 carries, 490 yards, six TDs) and Shun Allen (41-418-8). QB Kobe Goudelock is 45-of-64 passing for 716 yards and eight TDs. Junior DE Daniel Lavender has 36 tackles, 17 assists, four sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Rabun County averages 236.6 yards passing and 174.1 rushing. QB Bailey Fisher is 92-of-136 passing for 1,606 yards, has rushed for a team-leading 476 yards on 83 carries, and has had a hand in 32 touchdowns. The leading receivers are Cole Keener (26-551-8), Braxton Hicks (17-353-3) and Austin Jones (16-312-3). The Wildcats have outscored their seven opponents 355-75.

Jefferson at St. Pius

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, George B. Maloof Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Jefferson is 6-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 8-AAAA and No. 5; St. Pius is 2-5, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Jefferson won 24-0 in 2016.

Things to know: These are the only 8-AAAA teams without a region loss. St. Pius started 0-5, losing four times against opponents ranked in the top five of their classes and the fifth game to Lanier, a region contender in Class AAAAAA. Despite its record, St. Pius is ranked No. 13 in AAAA by the computer Maxwell Ratings. St. Pius rushed for 366 yards and attempted only two passes in its 41-13 victory last week over Oconee County. QB Connor Egan rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. WR/RET Jacob Prajer had a 73-yard TD run and 212 all-purpose yards. That was the third consecutive game in which St. Pius rushed for more than 300 yards. Jefferson, though primarily a running team, is far more balanced. Colby Wood has rushed for 738 yards on the season and 4,985 unofficially in his career. QB Bryce Moore is coming off the best game of his career as he was 20-of-25 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-0 victory over North Oconee. Jefferson has shut out three opponents this year after shutting out four last season, including St. Pius.

Marist at Blessed Trinity

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blessed Trinity Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Marist is 7-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-AAAA and No. 3; Blessed Trinity is 7-1, 2-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Blessed Trinity won 28-26 in 2016.

Things to know: Marist and Blessed Trinity are the last remaining unbeaten teams in 7-AAAA play, and the winner is likely to capture the region championship. Blessed Trinity has won 20 consecutive games that counted in the region standings and is seeking its fifth straight region title. Marist won its most recent region title in 2013 and was a No. 2 seed the past three seasons. Marist averages 254.3 yards rushing and 106.6 passing. QB Chase Abshier is 52-of-114 passing for 706 yards and four TDs and is the team’s leading rusher with 539 yards and nine TDs on 109 carries. Ellis Pearson and Charlie Adicks combine for 83.8 yards rushing and 12 carries per game. LB Paul Stanley leads the defense in tackles (43) and assists (28). PK Timmy Bleekrode is 26-for-26 on extra points and 7-for-8 on field goals. Blessed Trinity averages 229.9 yards rushing, led by Steele Chambers (120 carries, 813 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Elijah Green (106-691-7). The Titans are also a capable passing team. QB Jake Smith is 77-of-124 for 1,206 yards with nine touchdowns. WRs Ryan Davis and Will Carlton account for 83 percent of the team’s receiving yards and 72 percent of the catches.

Northside (Warner Robins) at Coffee

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jardine Stadium, Douglas

Records, rankings: Northside is 6-2 overall, 1-1 in Region 1-AAAAAA and No. 6; Coffee is 4-2, 1-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Northside won 17-14 in 2016.

Things to know: Northside fell into third place in 1-AAAAAA with a 16-13 overtime loss to second-ranked Lee County last week. A victory would leave Northside with a shot of at least sharing the region title, but a loss all but guarantees that the Eagles would finish no higher than No. 3 in the region, which would be its lowest playoff seed since 2004. Coffee trails Lee County by a half-game and meets the Trojans in the regular-season finale. Northside averages 158.0 yards rushing and 73.1 passing, but the Eagles have struggled in region play, averaging just 124.5 total yards against Valdosta and Lee County. Daniel Neal has rushed for a team-best 378 yards and four TDs on 79 carries. QBs Jadin Daniels and DeShawn Cumby are a combined 53-of-105 passing for 530 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. Coffee has the region’s second-leading rusher (Jameon Gaskins, 113-667-11), second-leading passer (Wade Sumner, 74-of-111 for 1,116 yards and 12 TDs) and No. 2 and No. 3 receivers (Dalrone Donaldson, 25-500-8, and Milton Jackson, 22-401-2). Both of Coffee’s losses – against Tift County (33-31) and Warner Robins (52-49) – came on last-second field goals.

Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy

When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, Glynn County Stadium, Brunswick

Records, rankings: Richmond Hill is 6-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 2-AAAAAA and unranked; Glynn Academy is 4-2, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Glynn Academy won 57-27 in 2016.

Things to know: Richmond Hill and Glynn Academy are the two remaining unbeaten teams in 2-AAAAAA play. Glynn County would clinch its second consecutive region title with a victory. Richmond Hill, one of three unbeaten teams in AAAAAA (Winder-Barrow and Lee County are the others), would still need to beat Brunswick next weekend to clinch the championship. Richmond Hill has a balanced offense that averages 202.7 yards passing and 198.8 rushing. QB Kasey Green is 77-of-110 passing for 1,200 yards and 15 TDs with just one interception. He threw for a season-best 334 yards and four TDs in a 56-28 victory over Bradwell Institute in the region opener last week. Other leaders for the Wildcats are RB Maurice Smith (687 yards rushing), West Virginia commit Sam James (544 receiving yards) and LB Nico Decosta (65 total tackles). Glynn Academy is a run-first team led by QB Randon Jernigan and RBs Caine Crews and Nolan Grant, who rush for about 60 yards per game each. Crews had 116 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 26-13 victory over Brunswick that put the Red Terrors in position to clinch the title this week. Glynn has won 12 consecutive region games.

Tift County at Colquitt County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mack Tharpe Memorial Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Tift County is 7-1 overall, 0-1 in Region 1-AAAAAAA and No. 10; Colquitt County is 7-1, 1-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 37-13 in 2016.

Things to know: Colquitt County has won the last eight games in the series, but this is the first time that Tift has been ranked when playing Colquitt since 2006. Tift won that game 38-35 in three overtimes to clinch a region title. This is the first time that both have been ranked for their game since 1984, when No. 10 Colquitt upset No. 4 Tift 21-16. Tift is the higher-scoring, more pass-oriented team this season. Tift is ninth in Class AAAAAAA scoring offense (34.5 per game). Colquitt is 25th (28.3). Tift QB Griffin Collier has thrown for 1,955 yards and 22 touchdowns. Rashod Bateman has 48 catches for 1,116 yards and is on pace to set a state record for receiving yards in a season if Tift plays 12 games. Colquitt is fifth in scoring defense (12.5) while Tift is 20th (19.6). Colquitt’s Ty Leggett rushed for 251 yards last week against Camden County and has 892 on the season. QB Steven Krajewski, who committed to UConn last week, has thrown for 1,143 yards. Both teams have major D-I linebackers. Tift’s Andrew Johnson is committed to Oregon. Colquitt’s J.J. Peterson reportedly leans toward Alabama.

Westminster at Lovett

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Martin E. Kilpatrick Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Westminster is 3-4 overall, 3-1 in Region 5-AAA and No. 9; Lovett is 4-3, 3-1 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Westminster won 17-10 in 2016.

Things to know: Westminster is the only Top 10 team in any classification with a losing record. Its four losses have come to teams ranked in the top five, two from higher classifications. Lovett’s three losses have come to teams currently in the top three of their classes. Both have lost to No. 1 Cedar Grove, the presumptive Region 5-AAA champion, so the winner of this game figures to get the No. 2 seed. That’s ironically a worse fate than the No. 3 because the No. 2 could face second-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian in the second round. Lovett rushes for only 111.3 yards per game and relies more on accurate passing. Blaine McAllister is 63-of-96 for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns. K.J. Wallace and Peyton Ringer have six TD receptions each. Westminster averages 151.4 yards rushing, 120.4 passing. The best all-around offensive player is probably Joe Egan, who is second in rushing and receiving and first in return yardage. The best all-around player is DL Truman Jones, who has a team-leading 11.5 tackles for losses.

