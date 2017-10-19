Maxwell Week 10 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Oct 19
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|42.86
|AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|69.1%
|8
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|35.10
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|96.6%
|32
|Drew
|AAAAAA
|25.63
|AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|95.5%
|30
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAAAA
|17.09
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|84.8%
|17
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|15.31
|AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|95.3%
|29
|Shaw
|AAAA
|11.88
|AAA
|Windsor Forest
|70.4%
|9
|Islands
|AAA
|8.41
|AAA
|Central (Macon)
|76.6%
|12
|Rutland
|AAA
|-6.93
|AAA
|Beach
|92.6%
|25
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
Oct 20
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|78.51
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|50.8%
|1
|Tift County
|AAAAAAA
|73.50
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|68.8%
|8
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|73.25
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|83.0%
|16
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|68.25
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|67.6%
|8
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|67.10
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|89.4%
|21
|Lassiter
|AAAAAAA
|66.38
|AAAAAA
|Coffee
|58.2%
|4
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|62.77
|AAAA
|Marist
|59.4%
|4
|Blessed Trinity
|AAAA
|59.50
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|86.6%
|19
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|59.45
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|62.0%
|5
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|58.15
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|84.8%
|17
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|57.45
|AAAA
|Troup
|67.2%
|7
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|57.45
|AAAAAA
|Harrison
|67.1%
|7
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|53.72
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|98.3%
|37
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|53.58
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|52.8%
|1
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|53.48
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|84.7%
|17
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAA
|53.30
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|83.4%
|16
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|52.36
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|71.5%
|9
|St. Pius X
|AAAA
|52.20
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|56.4%
|3
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|51.72
|AA
|Brooks County
|72.2%
|10
|Fitzgerald
|AA
|51.28
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|70.8%
|9
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|51.03
|AAAAA
|Kell
|75.4%
|11
|Carrollton
|AAAAA
|50.77
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|93.9%
|27
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|49.81
|AAAA
|Mary Persons
|64.4%
|6
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|48.46
|AAAA
|Cartersville
|98.0%
|36
|Chapel Hill
|AAAA
|47.73
|AAA
|Lovett
|61.5%
|5
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAA
|46.91
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|78.5%
|13
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|46.38
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|88.4%
|20
|Ola
|AAAAA
|44.71
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|79.8%
|14
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|42.92
|AA
|Swainsboro
|71.1%
|9
|Vidalia
|AA
|42.87
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|86.5%
|19
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|42.62
|AAAAA
|Rome
|96.2%
|31
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|41.59
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|98.6%
|38
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|41.56
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|80.9%
|15
|Gainesville
|AAAAAA
|41.42
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|92.0%
|24
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|41.34
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|86.1%
|18
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|40.38
|AAAAA
|East Paulding
|69.3%
|8
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|39.93
|AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|59.5%
|4
|Pike County
|AAA
|38.73
|AAA
|Crisp County
|81.8%
|15
|Cook
|AAA
|38.66
|AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|88.9%
|21
|Thomas County Central
|AAAAA
|38.43
|AAAAAA
|Northgate
|70.1%
|9
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAAA
|38.30
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|80.9%
|15
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|38.18
|AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|84.1%
|17
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|38.08
|AAAA
|Upson-Lee
|58.4%
|4
|Howard
|AAAA
|37.68
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|86.9%
|19
|New Hampstead
|AAAAA
|37.48
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|90.6%
|23
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|36.42
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|87.6%
|20
|Shiloh
|AAAAAAA
|36.20
|AA
|Benedictine
|98.0%
|36
|Bacon County
|AA
|35.82
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|89.0%
|21
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|35.81
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|87.3%
|19
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|35.80
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|56.4%
|3
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|35.60
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|76.5%
|12
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|35.53
|AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|57.2%
|3
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|35.50
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|79.4%
|14
|M.L. King
|AAAAAA
|35.34
|AA
|Rabun County
|93.4%
|26
|Elbert County
|AA
|35.33
|AAAA
|Perry
|57.5%
|3
|Spalding
|AAAA
|34.94
|AAA
|Bremen
|71.3%
|9
|Adairsville
|AAA
|34.74
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|96.3%
|32
|Pickens
|AAAA
|34.68
|AAAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|52.3%
|1
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|33.85
|AAAA
|Oconee County
|77.4%
|12
|Stephens County
|AAAA
|33.57
|AA
|Rockmart
|81.5%
|15
|Coosa
|AA
|33.38
|AAAAA
|Fayette County
|57.1%
|3
|Morrow
|AAAAA
|32.92
|AAAA
|Burke County
|94.8%
|29
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|32.69
|AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|80.4%
|14
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|32.68
|AAA
|Dawson County
|63.0%
|6
|East Hall
|AAA
|32.18
|AA
|Southwest
|67.2%
|7
|Washington County
|AA
|31.97
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|79.3%
|14
|Greenbrier
|AAAAAA
|31.75
|A-Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|60.0%
|4
|Aquinas
|A-Private
|31.29
|AAAA
|White County
|70.4%
|9
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|30.97
|AAAAA
|Riverwood
|51.5%
|1
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|30.33
|A-Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|81.1%
|15
|Trion
|A-Public
|30.23
|AAA
|Morgan County
|80.1%
|14
|Hart County
|AAA
|30.12
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|64.1%
|6
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|29.67
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|71.2%
|9
|Mundy’s Mill
|AAAAAA
|29.01
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|98.6%
|38
|Hampton
|AAAAA
|29.01
|A-Public
|Charlton County
|74.3%
|11
|Telfair County
|A-Public
|28.95
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|94.2%
|27
|South Effingham
|AAAAA
|28.87
|AAAA
|Cairo
|85.9%
|18
|Westover
|AAAA
|27.27
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|85.1%
|18
|George Walton Academy
|A-Private
|27.22
|AA
|Callaway
|92.1%
|24
|Temple
|AA
|27.13
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|99.8%
|41
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAAA
|26.84
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|65.5%
|7
|Madison County
|AAAA
|26.80
|A-Public
|Taylor County
|67.6%
|8
|Dooly County
|A-Public
|26.67
|AA
|Dublin
|78.3%
|13
|Northeast
|AA
|25.89
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|60.4%
|5
|Northview
|AAAAAA
|25.51
|AAA
|Calhoun
|97.4%
|34
|Sonoraville
|AAA
|25.28
|AAAAA
|Columbia
|77.0%
|12
|Miller Grove
|AAAAA
|25.14
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|95.9%
|31
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|25.11
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|86.9%
|19
|Grady
|AAAAA
|25.10
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|75.8%
|12
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|24.96
|A-Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|76.5%
|12
|Fellowship Christian
|A-Private
|24.58
|AAAA
|Salem
|75.7%
|12
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|24.32
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|98.1%
|36
|Douglass
|AA
|23.94
|AAA
|Pierce County
|71.4%
|9
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|23.66
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|77.3%
|12
|Columbus
|AAAA
|23.37
|A-Private
|Tattnall Square
|90.6%
|23
|First Presbyterian
|A-Private
|23.35
|AAAAA
|Paulding County
|90.1%
|22
|Cass
|AAAAA
|23.30
|AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|97.2%
|34
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|22.84
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|62.4%
|5
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|22.38
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|99.2%
|40
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|22.33
|AAAAA
|Buford
|99.8%
|41
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|22.29
|AAAAAA
|Mays
|99.2%
|40
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|22.10
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|95.1%
|29
|Creekside
|AAAAAA
|21.93
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|99.5%
|41
|North Hall
|AAA
|20.87
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|91.8%
|24
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|20.48
|AAA
|Redan
|55.0%
|2
|Towers
|AAA
|20.14
|AA
|Spencer
|80.0%
|14
|Lamar County
|AA
|19.73
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|93.3%
|26
|Riverdale
|AAAAA
|19.50
|A-Public
|Montgomery County
|50.1%
|0
|Jenkins County
|A-Public
|19.31
|AA
|Washington
|67.2%
|7
|South Atlanta
|AA
|18.15
|AAAAAA
|Centennial
|94.3%
|28
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|17.49
|AAA
|Jenkins
|94.8%
|29
|Savannah
|AAA
|17.47
|AA
|Heard County
|97.7%
|35
|Jordan
|AA
|17.01
|AA
|Toombs County
|92.2%
|25
|Metter
|AA
|15.80
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|69.2%
|8
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|15.31
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|95.9%
|31
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|14.86
|A-Public
|Commerce
|88.5%
|20
|Towns County
|A-Public
|14.66
|AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|96.8%
|33
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|14.56
|A-Public
|Lincoln County
|80.6%
|14
|Greene County
|A-Public
|14.34
|A-Private
|Calvary Day
|88.6%
|21
|McIntosh County Academy
|A-Public
|13.16
|A-Private
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|99.5%
|41
|Strong Rock Christian
|A-Private
|12.40
|AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|98.3%
|37
|Luella
|AAAA
|12.03
|AA
|Pepperell
|93.9%
|27
|Dade County
|AA
|11.46
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|98.1%
|36
|Wilcox County
|A-Public
|11.04
|A-Private
|Hebron Christian Academy
|82.8%
|16
|Lakeview Academy
|A-Private
|10.97
|AAA
|Dougherty
|73.4%
|10
|Worth County
|AAA
|9.99
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|64.4%
|6
|Murray County
|AAA
|9.81
|AAA
|Appling County
|86.9%
|19
|Brantley County
|AAA
|9.62
|A-Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|93.9%
|27
|Johnson County
|A-Public
|9.05
|A-Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|96.0%
|31
|St. Francis
|A-Private
|8.36
|A-Private
|Savannah Country Day
|86.2%
|18
|Claxton
|A-Public
|7.93
|AAA
|Peach County
|99.7%
|41
|Kendrick
|AAA
|7.20
|AAA
|Pace Academy
|97.2%
|34
|McNair
|AAA
|7.16
|A-Private
|Stratford Academy
|97.4%
|34
|Wilkinson County
|A-Public
|7.03
|AAA
|Liberty County
|95.7%
|30
|Long County
|AAA
|6.91
|A-Private
|North Cobb Christian
|53.5%
|2
|Gordon Lee
|A-Public
|6.37
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|88.8%
|21
|Bryan County
|AA
|5.41
|A-Public
|Turner County
|92.3%
|25
|Atkinson County
|A-Public
|5.31
|AA
|Laney
|52.0%
|1
|Butler
|AA
|4.09
|AAA
|Fannin County
|65.7%
|7
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|2.81
|A-Public
|Macon County
|98.8%
|39
|Hawkinsville
|A-Public
|1.80
|AAAA
|Henry County
|66.0%
|7
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|1.58
|AA
|Dodge County
|99.6%
|41
|East Laurens
|AA
|1.37
|A-Private
|Savannah Christian
|91.5%
|24
|Portal
|A-Public
|1.00
|AA
|Banks County
|75.1%
|11
|Social Circle
|AA
|0.49
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|99.3%
|40
|LaFayette
|AAAA
|0.10
|AAAA
|Thomson
|99.8%
|41
|Cross Creek
|AAAA
|-0.15
|AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|59.3%
|4
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|-0.38
|A-Private
|Mount de Sales
|94.4%
|28
|Twiggs County
|A-Public
|-1.01
|A-Public
|Treutlen
|50.6%
|1
|Wheeler County
|A-Public
|-1.08
|AA
|Glenn Hills
|85.7%
|18
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|-1.09
|A-Private
|Wesleyan
|99.0%
|39
|Landmark Christian
|A-Private
|-1.33
|A-Private
|Walker
|91.0%
|23
|King’s Ridge Christian
|A-Private
|-1.46
|A-Private
|Darlington
|97.4%
|34
|Christian Heritage
|A-Private
|-1.60
|A-Private
|Athens Christian
|84.8%
|17
|Providence Christian
|A-Private
|-1.60
|A-Public
|Chattahoochee County
|84.4%
|17
|Terrell County
|A-Public
|-2.65
|AAA
|Haralson County
|66.9%
|7
|East Jackson
|AAA
|-2.66
|AA
|Chattooga
|94.1%
|27
|Armuchee
|AA
|-4.58
|A-Public
|Hancock Central
|56.5%
|3
|Warren County
|A-Public
|-4.64
|AA
|Model
|79.2%
|14
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-4.92
|A-Private
|Our Lady of Mercy
|94.4%
|28
|Greenville
|A-Public
|-5.51
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|99.4%
|40
|Lanier County
|A-Public
|-5.60
|A-Private
|Riverside Military Academy
|60.8%
|5
|Georgia Military College
|A-Other
|-6.61
|A-Private
|Whitefield Academy
|93.9%
|27
|Pinecrest Academy
|A-Private
|-10.02
|A-Public
|Seminole County
|86.7%
|19
|Baconton Charter
|A-Public
|-11.66
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|99.6%
|41
|Gilmer
|AAAA
|-12.23
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|100.0%
|42
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|-12.61
|AA
|Screven County
|99.8%
|41
|Josey
|AA
|-15.38
|A-Public
|Schley County
|97.8%
|36
|Crawford County
|A-Public
|-18.57
|AAA
|North Murray
|99.0%
|39
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|-18.76
|A-Public
|Miller County
|95.3%
|29
|Randolph-Clay
|A-Public
|-22.34
|AA
|Monticello
|93.3%
|26
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|-22.91
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|99.4%
|41
|Groves
|AAA
|-30.86
|A-Public
|Pelham
|99.5%
|41
|Stewart County
|A-Public
|-50.32
|A-Other
|Glascock County
|81.9%
|15
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Oct 21
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|44.68
|AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|64.8%
|6
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|14.32
|AAAA
|Richmond Academy
|54.5%
|2
|Hephzibah
|AAAA
|3.54
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|98.2%
|37
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|-8.26
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|100.0%
|42
|Stone Mountain
|AAA
|-19.58
|A-Public
|Mitchell County
|98.6%
|38
|Calhoun County
|A-Public
