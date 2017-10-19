Our Products
Maxwell Week 10 Projections

Football, Latest News, ajc-sports.ajc, 2017 season, Week 4, Week 6, Week 7, high school sports.

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Oct 19

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
42.86 AAAA Americus-Sumter 69.1% 8 Hardaway AAAA
35.10 AAAAAA Tucker 96.6% 32 Drew AAAAAA
25.63 AAAAAA Stephenson 95.5% 30 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAAAA
17.09 AA B.E.S.T. Academy 84.8% 17 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA
15.31 AAAA Northside (Columbus) 95.3% 29 Shaw AAAA
11.88 AAA Windsor Forest 70.4% 9 Islands AAA
8.41 AAA Central (Macon) 76.6% 12 Rutland AAA
-6.93 AAA Beach 92.6% 25 Johnson (Savannah) AAA

 

Oct 20

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
78.51 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 50.8% 1 Tift County AAAAAAA
73.50 AAAAAAA Brookwood 68.8% 8 Parkview AAAAAAA
73.25 AAAAAAA Grayson 83.0% 16 Newton AAAAAAA
68.25 AAAAAAA McEachern 67.6% 8 North Paulding AAAAAAA
67.10 AAAAAAA Walton 89.4% 21 Lassiter AAAAAAA
66.38 AAAAAA Coffee 58.2% 4 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA
62.77 AAAA Marist 59.4% 4 Blessed Trinity AAAA
59.50 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 86.6% 19 Mountain View AAAAAAA
59.45 AAAAAAA Marietta 62.0% 5 North Cobb AAAAAAA
58.15 AAAAAA Lee County 84.8% 17 Valdosta AAAAAA
57.45 AAAA Troup 67.2% 7 Cedartown AAAA
57.45 AAAAAA Harrison 67.1% 7 Dalton AAAAAA
53.72 AAAAAAA Lowndes 98.3% 37 Camden County AAAAAAA
53.58 AAAAAA Sequoyah 52.8% 1 Allatoona AAAAAA
53.48 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 84.7% 17 Richmond Hill AAAAAA
53.30 AAAAAAA Roswell 83.4% 16 Etowah AAAAAAA
52.36 AAAA Jefferson 71.5% 9 St. Pius X AAAA
52.20 AAAAA Clarke Central 56.4% 3 Flowery Branch AAAAA
51.72 AA Brooks County 72.2% 10 Fitzgerald AA
51.28 AAAAAA Brunswick 70.8% 9 Effingham County AAAAAA
51.03 AAAAA Kell 75.4% 11 Carrollton AAAAA
50.77 AAAAAAA South Forsyth 93.9% 27 North Forsyth AAAAAAA
49.81 AAAA Mary Persons 64.4% 6 West Laurens AAAA
48.46 AAAA Cartersville 98.0% 36 Chapel Hill AAAA
47.73 AAA Lovett 61.5% 5 Westminster (Atlanta) AAA
46.91 AAAAAAA Westlake 78.5% 13 Newnan AAAAAAA
46.38 AAAAA Jones County 88.4% 20 Ola AAAAA
44.71 AAAAAAA East Coweta 79.8% 14 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA
42.92 AA Swainsboro 71.1% 9 Vidalia AA
42.87 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 86.5% 19 Lambert AAAAAAA
42.62 AAAAA Rome 96.2% 31 Villa Rica AAAAA
41.59 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 98.6% 38 Peachtree Ridge AAAAAAA
41.56 AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 80.9% 15 Gainesville AAAAAA
41.42 AAAAAAA Hillgrove 92.0% 24 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA
41.34 AAAAAA Hughes 86.1% 18 New Manchester AAAAAA
40.38 AAAAA East Paulding 69.3% 8 Hiram AAAAA
39.93 AAA Westside (Macon) 59.5% 4 Pike County AAA
38.73 AAA Crisp County 81.8% 15 Cook AAA
38.66 AAAAA Bainbridge 88.9% 21 Thomas County Central AAAAA
38.43 AAAAAA Northgate 70.1% 9 Tri-Cities AAAAAA
38.30 AAAAA Griffin 80.9% 15 McIntosh AAAAA
38.18 AAAAA Eagle’s Landing 84.1% 17 Locust Grove AAAAA
38.08 AAAA Upson-Lee 58.4% 4 Howard AAAA
37.68 AAAAA Wayne County 86.9% 19 New Hampstead AAAAA
37.48 AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 90.6% 23 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA
36.42 AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 87.6% 20 Shiloh AAAAAAA
36.20 AA Benedictine 98.0% 36 Bacon County AA
35.82 AAAAAA Alpharetta 89.0% 21 Cambridge AAAAAA
35.81 AAAAA Dutchtown 87.3% 19 Union Grove AAAAA
35.80 AAAAAAA Wheeler 56.4% 3 Campbell AAAAAAA
35.60 AAAAAA Creekview 76.5% 12 South Cobb AAAAAA
35.53 AAAAAA Chattahoochee 57.2% 3 Pope AAAAAA
35.50 AAAAAA Lovejoy 79.4% 14 M.L. King AAAAAA
35.34 AA Rabun County 93.4% 26 Elbert County AA
35.33 AAAA Perry 57.5% 3 Spalding AAAA
34.94 AAA Bremen 71.3% 9 Adairsville AAA
34.74 AAAA Ridgeland 96.3% 32 Pickens AAAA
34.68 AAAAA Cedar Shoals 52.3% 1 Loganville AAAAA
33.85 AAAA Oconee County 77.4% 12 Stephens County AAAA
33.57 AA Rockmart 81.5% 15 Coosa AA
33.38 AAAAA Fayette County 57.1% 3 Morrow AAAAA
32.92 AAAA Burke County 94.8% 29 Baldwin AAAA
32.69 AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 80.4% 14 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA
32.68 AAA Dawson County 63.0% 6 East Hall AAA
32.18 AA Southwest 67.2% 7 Washington County AA
31.97 AAAAAA Evans 79.3% 14 Greenbrier AAAAAA
31.75 A-Public Washington-Wilkes 60.0% 4 Aquinas A-Private
31.29 AAAA White County 70.4% 9 Chestatee AAAA
30.97 AAAAA Riverwood 51.5% 1 North Springs AAAAA
30.33 A-Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 81.1% 15 Trion A-Public
30.23 AAA Morgan County 80.1% 14 Hart County AAA
30.12 AAAAA Harris County 64.1% 6 Veterans AAAAA
29.67 AAAAAA Jonesboro 71.2% 9 Mundy’s Mill AAAAAA
29.01 AAAAA Stockbridge 98.6% 38 Hampton AAAAA
29.01 A-Public Charlton County 74.3% 11 Telfair County A-Public
28.95 AAAAA Ware County 94.2% 27 South Effingham AAAAA
28.87 AAAA Cairo 85.9% 18 Westover AAAA
27.27 A-Private Athens Academy 85.1% 18 George Walton Academy A-Private
27.22 AA Callaway 92.1% 24 Temple AA
27.13 AAAAAAA Archer 99.8% 41 Rockdale County AAAAAAA
26.84 AAAA North Oconee 65.5% 7 Madison County AAAA
26.80 A-Public Taylor County 67.6% 8 Dooly County A-Public
26.67 AA Dublin 78.3% 13 Northeast AA
25.89 AAAAAA North Atlanta 60.4% 5 Northview AAAAAA
25.51 AAA Calhoun 97.4% 34 Sonoraville AAA
25.28 AAAAA Columbia 77.0% 12 Miller Grove AAAAA
25.14 AAAAAA Dacula 95.9% 31 Habersham Central AAAAAA
25.11 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 86.9% 19 Grady AAAAA
25.10 AAAAAA River Ridge 75.8% 12 Sprayberry AAAAAA
24.96 A-Private Mount Pisgah Christian 76.5% 12 Fellowship Christian A-Private
24.58 AAAA Salem 75.7% 12 North Clayton AAAA
24.32 AA Hapeville Charter 98.1% 36 Douglass AA
23.94 AAA Pierce County 71.4% 9 Tattnall County AAA
23.66 AAAA Carver (Columbus) 77.3% 12 Columbus AAAA
23.37 A-Private Tattnall Square 90.6% 23 First Presbyterian A-Private
23.35 AAAAA Paulding County 90.1% 22 Cass AAAAA
23.30 AAAAAAA Woodstock 97.2% 34 Cherokee AAAAAAA
22.84 AAAAA Decatur 62.4% 5 Lithia Springs AAAAA
22.38 AAAAAAA Milton 99.2% 40 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA
22.33 AAAAA Buford 99.8% 41 Walnut Grove AAAAA
22.29 AAAAAA Mays 99.2% 40 South Paulding AAAAAA
22.10 AAAAAA Alexander 95.1% 29 Creekside AAAAAA
21.93 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 99.5% 41 North Hall AAA
20.87 AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 91.8% 24 Lithonia AAAAA
20.48 AAA Redan 55.0% 2 Towers AAA
20.14 AA Spencer 80.0% 14 Lamar County AA
19.73 AAAAA Whitewater 93.3% 26 Riverdale AAAAA
19.50 A-Public Montgomery County 50.1% 0 Jenkins County A-Public
19.31 AA Washington 67.2% 7 South Atlanta AA
18.15 AAAAAA Centennial 94.3% 28 Dunwoody AAAAAA
17.49 AAA Jenkins 94.8% 29 Savannah AAA
17.47 AA Heard County 97.7% 35 Jordan AA
17.01 AA Toombs County 92.2% 25 Metter AA
15.80 AAAAAAA Duluth 69.2% 8 Discovery AAAAAAA
15.31 AAAAAA Lanier 95.9% 31 Apalachee AAAAAA
14.86 A-Public Commerce 88.5% 20 Towns County A-Public
14.66 AAAA Sandy Creek 96.8% 33 LaGrange AAAA
14.56 A-Public Lincoln County 80.6% 14 Greene County A-Public
14.34 A-Private Calvary Day 88.6% 21 McIntosh County Academy A-Public
13.16 A-Private Eagle’s Landing Christian 99.5% 41 Strong Rock Christian A-Private
12.40 AAAA Woodward Academy 98.3% 37 Luella AAAA
12.03 AA Pepperell 93.9% 27 Dade County AA
11.46 A-Public Irwin County 98.1% 36 Wilcox County A-Public
11.04 A-Private Hebron Christian Academy 82.8% 16 Lakeview Academy A-Private
10.97 AAA Dougherty 73.4% 10 Worth County AAA
9.99 AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 64.4% 6 Murray County AAA
9.81 AAA Appling County 86.9% 19 Brantley County AAA
9.62 A-Public Emanuel County Institute 93.9% 27 Johnson County A-Public
9.05 A-Private Mount Paran Christian 96.0% 31 St. Francis A-Private
8.36 A-Private Savannah Country Day 86.2% 18 Claxton A-Public
7.93 AAA Peach County 99.7% 41 Kendrick AAA
7.20 AAA Pace Academy 97.2% 34 McNair AAA
7.16 A-Private Stratford Academy 97.4% 34 Wilkinson County A-Public
7.03 AAA Liberty County 95.7% 30 Long County AAA
6.91 A-Private North Cobb Christian 53.5% 2 Gordon Lee A-Public
6.37 AA Jeff Davis 88.8% 21 Bryan County AA
5.41 A-Public Turner County 92.3% 25 Atkinson County A-Public
5.31 AA Laney 52.0% 1 Butler AA
4.09 AAA Fannin County 65.7% 7 Lumpkin County AAA
2.81 A-Public Macon County 98.8% 39 Hawkinsville A-Public
1.80 AAAA Henry County 66.0% 7 Druid Hills AAAA
1.58 AA Dodge County 99.6% 41 East Laurens AA
1.37 A-Private Savannah Christian 91.5% 24 Portal A-Public
1.00 AA Banks County 75.1% 11 Social Circle AA
0.49 AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 99.3% 40 LaFayette AAAA
0.10 AAAA Thomson 99.8% 41 Cross Creek AAAA
-0.15 AAAAAA Forest Park 59.3% 4 Osborne AAAAAA
-0.38 A-Private Mount de Sales 94.4% 28 Twiggs County A-Public
-1.01 A-Public Treutlen 50.6% 1 Wheeler County A-Public
-1.08 AA Glenn Hills 85.7% 18 Westside (Augusta) AA
-1.09 A-Private Wesleyan 99.0% 39 Landmark Christian A-Private
-1.33 A-Private Walker 91.0% 23 King’s Ridge Christian A-Private
-1.46 A-Private Darlington 97.4% 34 Christian Heritage A-Private
-1.60 A-Private Athens Christian 84.8% 17 Providence Christian A-Private
-1.60 A-Public Chattahoochee County 84.4% 17 Terrell County A-Public
-2.65 AAA Haralson County 66.9% 7 East Jackson AAA
-2.66 AA Chattooga 94.1% 27 Armuchee AA
-4.58 A-Public Hancock Central 56.5% 3 Warren County A-Public
-4.64 AA Model 79.2% 14 Gordon Central AA
-4.92 A-Private Our Lady of Mercy 94.4% 28 Greenville A-Public
-5.51 A-Public Clinch County 99.4% 40 Lanier County A-Public
-5.60 A-Private Riverside Military Academy 60.8% 5 Georgia Military College A-Other
-6.61 A-Private Whitefield Academy 93.9% 27 Pinecrest Academy A-Private
-10.02 A-Public Seminole County 86.7% 19 Baconton Charter A-Public
-11.66 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 99.6% 41 Gilmer AAAA
-12.23 AAAAAAA Norcross 100.0% 42 Berkmar AAAAAAA
-12.61 AA Screven County 99.8% 41 Josey AA
-15.38 A-Public Schley County 97.8% 36 Crawford County A-Public
-18.57 AAA North Murray 99.0% 39 Coahulla Creek AAA
-18.76 A-Public Miller County 95.3% 29 Randolph-Clay A-Public
-22.34 AA Monticello 93.3% 26 Oglethorpe County AA
-22.91 AAA Southeast Bulloch 99.4% 41 Groves AAA
-30.86 A-Public Pelham 99.5% 41 Stewart County A-Public
-50.32 A-Other Glascock County 81.9% 15 Cross Keys AAAAA

 

Oct 21

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
44.68 AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 64.8% 6 Banneker AAAAA
14.32 AAAA Richmond Academy 54.5% 2 Hephzibah AAAA
3.54 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 98.2% 37 Chamblee AAAAA
-8.26 AAA Cedar Grove 100.0% 42 Stone Mountain AAA
-19.58 A-Public Mitchell County 98.6% 38 Calhoun County A-Public
