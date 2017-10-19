Four Questions with Blessed Trinity coach Tim McFarlin

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “There’s no one magic bullet to winning but rather a combination of things that have to be in place if a program is going to win on a constant and sustained basis. One is a staff that stays together for a while and is cohesive. Second, the program has to have the support of, and close relationship to, the administration. Third is players. You don’t have to have great players, but you do have to have kids that believe in what you’re doing. And finally, you have to have a solid feeder program where the players are being taught your system from an early age. This is often overlooked, but it is where good players running a system they know inside and out can compete and beat better athletes.”

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “Several players come to mind, but if I have to pick one, I’d say Chris Reis. Chris was a good athlete for us at Roswell who started for four years on both sides of the ball. He was very much an overachiever when you consider the fact that he was 6-1, 210 pounds, ran a 4.55 and still managed to play at the highest level by playing at Georgia Tech and then winning a Super Bowl with New Orleans. He had an intense desire to compete but never let the environment surrounding football to override his convictions as a Christian. Chris now serves as a youth pastor at a large church in Louisiana and is making a difference in the lives of young people there.”

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “That would have to be playing last year at Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. What an outstanding experience for our school, and the people of Ireland were absolutely wonderful.” [Blessed Trinity, Marist and Westminster played three other U.S. high school teams in Ireland as part of the American Football Showcase.]

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “I’m sure most would think the loss in the state championship game two years ago [to Westminster], but I can honestly say that I don’t feel that way. I’ve never really looked back with regret as long as I know we gave our best effort. I enjoy Monday through Thursday and feel Friday is just a result of the process.”

