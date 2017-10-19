Daily Trivia: First high school teams that played in the Georgia Dome

The first high school games held in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium will take place Saturday as part of the first Battle at the Benz event put on by Atlanta Public Schools. The matchups are Grady vs. Jackson-Atlanta (1 p.m.), South Atlanta vs. Washington (4 p.m.) and South Paulding vs. Mays (7 p.m.). What were the first high school games played at the Georgia Dome when it opened in 1992? (Answer Friday)

Answer to Wednesday’s question: Eric Zeier was the last true freshman quarterback from the state of Georgia to lead a college team to a final top-25 ranking. The former Marietta High quarterback won the starting job in 1991 at Georgia, which finished No. 17 in the final AP poll. Before Zeier, it was former Valdosta QB John Bond of Mississippi State, which finished No. 19 in the final AP poll in 1980 with the true-freshman Bond running the wishbone offense.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.