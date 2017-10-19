Daily List: Georgia head coaches who attended Valdosta State
Valdosta State won Division II football national championships in 2004, 2007 and 2012. The program, started in 1982, is known for high-scoring offenses under coaches such as Hal Mumme, Chris Hatcher and David Dean. Hatcher was also a star quarterback and won the Harlon Hill Trophy, as did Dusty Bonner. Hatcher as head coach hired Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart to his staff early in their careers. Blazers football has had an impact on Georgia high school football as 25 Valdosta State alumni are now head coaches of GHSA schools.
*Richard Andrews, Oglethorpe County
*Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee
*Eric Bishop, Adairsville
*Sean Calhoun, Carrollton
*Ryan Crawford, Houston Co.
*Bill Cribb, Berrien
*Jim Dickerson, Clinch County
*Clifford Fedd, Dutchtown
*Chad Frazier, Union Grove
*Kyle Gourley, Putnam County
*Joel Harvin, Early County
*Lance Helton, Jeff Davis
*David Jackson, Johnson (Savannah)
*Shawn Jones, Eagle’s Landing
*Kyle Langford, Bacon County
*Jeff Littleton, Bainbridge
*Mike Martin, Groves
*Carl McGowan, Atkinson Co.
*Sean Pender, Brunswick
*Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald
*Ben Reaves, Walnut Grove
*Davis Russell, Bremen
*Jason Strickland, Pierce Co.
*Terel Toomer, McIntosh County Academy
*Don Williams, George Walton Academy
