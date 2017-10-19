ELCA, Irwin County stay atop latest power rankings

There was a little movement at the top of this week’s latest Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Class A Power Ratings.

The top teams – Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (7-0) on the private side and Irwin County (6-1) on the public side – maintained their standing from last week. But on the public side, Manchester (8-0) moved up one spot to No. 2, tied with Mt. Zion-Carroll (7-0), Jenkins County (6-1) held steady at No. 4 and Macon County (5-2) made a huge jump, six spots to No. 5. On the private side, Prince Avenue Christian (8-0) hung on to the No. 2 spot while Stratford Academy (7-0) rose three spots to No. 3, Mt. Paran Christian (6-1) vaulted four spots to No. 4 and Wesleyan (5-2) slipped one spot to No. 5.

Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 7-0 15.89 2 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 8-0 15.00 3 Stratford Academy 7-A 7-0 13.67 4 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 6-1 13.34 5 Wesleyan 5-A 5-2 13.11 6 Athens Academy 8-A 7-0 13.06 7 Calvary Day School 3-A 6-1 12.97 8 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 6-1 12.45 9 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 7-0 12.39 10 Darlington 6-A 5-3 12.15 11 George Walton Academy 8-A 6-1 12.13 12 Savannah Country Day 3-A 5-2 12.02 13 Mt. Vernon 5-A 6-2 11.64 14 Aquinas 7-A 5-2 11.57 15 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 4-3 11.53 16 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 4-3 11.14 17 Whitefield Academy 6-A 3-3 10.81 18 Our Lady of Mercy 5-A 3-4 10.66 18 Walker 6-A 3-4 10.66 20 Savannah Christian 3-A 3-3 10.54 21 Brookstone 4-A 5-3 10.40 22 First Presbyterian 7-A 5-2 10.36 23 Fellowship Christian 6-A 4-3 9.69 24 Athens Christian 8-A 2-5 9.53

First team out: Lakeview Academy (2-5, 9.30 rating)

Worst record in: No. 24 Athens Christian (2-5)

Best record out: No. 26 Strong Rock (4-3)

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Irwin County 2-A 6-1 14.16 2 Manchester 4-A 8-0 14.13 2 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 7-0 14.13 4 Jenkins County 3-A 6-1 13.16 5 Macon County 4-A 5-2 13.14 6 Marion County 4-A 7-1 13.09 7 Clinch County 2-A 5-2 12.99 8 Commerce 8-A 6-1 12.59 9 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 6-1 12.53 9 Pelham 1-A 6-1 12.53 11 Charlton County 2-A 5-1 12.43 12 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 4-3 12.34 13 Trion 6-A 5-2 12.17 14 Mitchell County 1-A 6-1 12.16 15 Taylor County 4-A 6-1 11.92 16 Chattahoochee County 1-A 4-3 11.73 17 Montgomery County 3-A 5-2 11.31 18 Turner County 2-A 4-3 10.83 19 Telfair County 2-A 3-4 10.12 20 Miller County 1-A 4-3 10.07 21 Schley County 4-A 3-3 10.03 22 Johnson County 3-A 4-3 9.85 23 Towns County 8-A 3-4 9.77 24 Lincoln County 7-A 3-4 9.75

First team out: Seminole County (4-3, 9.20 rating)

Worst record in: No. 19 Telfair County, No. 23 Towns County and No. 24 Lincoln County (3-4)

Best record out: No. 25 Seminole County (4-3)