ELCA, Irwin County stay atop latest power rankings
There was a little movement at the top of this week’s latest Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Class A Power Ratings.
The top teams – Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (7-0) on the private side and Irwin County (6-1) on the public side – maintained their standing from last week. But on the public side, Manchester (8-0) moved up one spot to No. 2, tied with Mt. Zion-Carroll (7-0), Jenkins County (6-1) held steady at No. 4 and Macon County (5-2) made a huge jump, six spots to No. 5. On the private side, Prince Avenue Christian (8-0) hung on to the No. 2 spot while Stratford Academy (7-0) rose three spots to No. 3, Mt. Paran Christian (6-1) vaulted four spots to No. 4 and Wesleyan (5-2) slipped one spot to No. 5.
Class A Private
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5-A
|7-0
|15.89
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A
|8-0
|15.00
|3
|Stratford Academy
|7-A
|7-0
|13.67
|4
|Mt. Paran Christian
|6-A
|6-1
|13.34
|5
|Wesleyan
|5-A
|5-2
|13.11
|6
|Athens Academy
|8-A
|7-0
|13.06
|7
|Calvary Day School
|3-A
|6-1
|12.97
|8
|Mt. Pisgah Christian
|6-A
|6-1
|12.45
|9
|Tattnall Square Academy
|7-A
|7-0
|12.39
|10
|Darlington
|6-A
|5-3
|12.15
|11
|George Walton Academy
|8-A
|6-1
|12.13
|12
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A
|5-2
|12.02
|13
|Mt. Vernon
|5-A
|6-2
|11.64
|14
|Aquinas
|7-A
|5-2
|11.57
|15
|Mount de Sales Academy
|7-A
|4-3
|11.53
|16
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8-A
|4-3
|11.14
|17
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A
|3-3
|10.81
|18
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5-A
|3-4
|10.66
|18
|Walker
|6-A
|3-4
|10.66
|20
|Savannah Christian
|3-A
|3-3
|10.54
|21
|Brookstone
|4-A
|5-3
|10.40
|22
|First Presbyterian
|7-A
|5-2
|10.36
|23
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A
|4-3
|9.69
|24
|Athens Christian
|8-A
|2-5
|9.53
First team out: Lakeview Academy (2-5, 9.30 rating)
Worst record in: No. 24 Athens Christian (2-5)
Best record out: No. 26 Strong Rock (4-3)
Class A Public
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Irwin County
|2-A
|6-1
|14.16
|2
|Manchester
|4-A
|8-0
|14.13
|2
|Mt. Zion, Carroll
|6-A
|7-0
|14.13
|4
|Jenkins County
|3-A
|6-1
|13.16
|5
|Macon County
|4-A
|5-2
|13.14
|6
|Marion County
|4-A
|7-1
|13.09
|7
|Clinch County
|2-A
|5-2
|12.99
|8
|Commerce
|8-A
|6-1
|12.59
|9
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A
|6-1
|12.53
|9
|Pelham
|1-A
|6-1
|12.53
|11
|Charlton County
|2-A
|5-1
|12.43
|12
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-A
|4-3
|12.34
|13
|Trion
|6-A
|5-2
|12.17
|14
|Mitchell County
|1-A
|6-1
|12.16
|15
|Taylor County
|4-A
|6-1
|11.92
|16
|Chattahoochee County
|1-A
|4-3
|11.73
|17
|Montgomery County
|3-A
|5-2
|11.31
|18
|Turner County
|2-A
|4-3
|10.83
|19
|Telfair County
|2-A
|3-4
|10.12
|20
|Miller County
|1-A
|4-3
|10.07
|21
|Schley County
|4-A
|3-3
|10.03
|22
|Johnson County
|3-A
|4-3
|9.85
|23
|Towns County
|8-A
|3-4
|9.77
|24
|Lincoln County
|7-A
|3-4
|9.75
First team out: Seminole County (4-3, 9.20 rating)
Worst record in: No. 19 Telfair County, No. 23 Towns County and No. 24 Lincoln County (3-4)
Best record out: No. 25 Seminole County (4-3)
View Comments 0