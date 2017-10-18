Maxwell playoff projections after Week 9

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 1 – AAAAAAA 112,989 887,011 402,358 40,969 342 301,502 698,498 116,255 522,894 0.91 8 – AAAAAAA 297,983 702,017 212,861 5,588 22 540,419 459,581 58,950 244,523 3.09 4 – AAAAAAA 593,501 406,499 32,292 382 1 741,534 258,466 1,471 103,619 8.65 6 – AAAAAAA 538,397 461,603 37,067 158 – 828,502 171,498 4,946 71,864 12.92 7 – AAAAAAA 630,311 369,689 23,828 300 – 873,988 126,012 1,028 32,699 29.58 5 – AAAAAAA 789,267 210,733 12,912 61 – 933,880 66,120 718 18,121 54.18 3 – AAAAAAA 827,337 172,663 8,274 86 – 964,304 35,696 104 6,223 159.69 2 – AAAAAAA 987,734 12,266 14 – – 999,343 657 – 57 17,542.86

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 8-0 94.86 1,000,000 4.84 938,564 808,231 623,301 476,107 1.10 Archer 8 – AAAAAAA 7-0 86.98 1,000,000 3.63 751,629 456,101 328,113 137,984 6.25 Grayson 8 – AAAAAAA 6-1 87.33 1,000,000 3.12 545,680 433,656 185,350 105,521 8.48 Walton 4 – AAAAAAA 7-0 86.08 999,994 3.33 684,665 372,392 252,790 102,693 8.74 North Gwinnett 6 – AAAAAAA 6-1 82.91 1,000,000 3.04 485,369 404,479 139,518 63,612 14.72 Brookwood 7 – AAAAAAA 5-2 79.57 1,000,000 2.81 570,657 289,588 107,826 29,846 32.51 Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 7-1 78.96 999,956 2.83 515,017 254,083 95,007 24,321 40.12 Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 7-1 78.07 998,954 2.86 532,399 268,192 96,436 22,466 43.51 South Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 7-0 77.67 1,000,000 2.61 532,897 125,045 48,345 15,518 63.44 Mill Creek 6 – AAAAAAA 6-2 76.66 999,999 2.22 234,846 89,527 36,655 8,237 120.40 McEachern 3 – AAAAAAA 5-2 73.85 999,606 2.20 280,704 122,448 30,187 5,672 175.30 Milton 5 – AAAAAAA 5-2 71.02 999,488 2.13 280,345 94,825 18,188 2,587 385.55 Parkview 7 – AAAAAAA 5-2 70.46 995,684 1.87 251,415 71,559 14,134 2,081 479.54 Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 5-2 70.24 998,691 1.61 147,501 29,485 5,017 1,015 984.22 Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 3-4 68.90 995,508 1.43 101,449 31,911 4,989 768 1,301.08 Roswell 4 – AAAAAAA 2-5 66.41 961,100 1.79 261,914 40,919 4,346 606 1,649.17 Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 5-2 65.92 977,981 1.63 132,386 21,607 2,586 308 3,245.75 North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 6-1 65.29 979,388 1.53 124,482 20,942 2,474 269 3,716.47 Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 4-3 63.74 952,900 1.53 150,452 19,647 1,784 181 5,523.86 Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 6-1 61.87 994,387 1.53 99,729 13,091 1,112 84 11,903.76 Westlake 2 – AAAAAAA 4-3 57.87 998,713 1.57 136,404 10,864 572 50 19,999.00 North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 4-3 58.20 785,469 1.13 70,773 4,895 243 17 58,822.53 West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 5-2 59.91 964,167 1.19 28,176 3,613 300 16 62,499.00 Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 4-3 57.63 902,484 1.17 36,916 4,044 208 12 83,332.33 Collins Hill 6 – AAAAAAA 5-3 57.23 957,189 1.18 30,065 3,372 184 11 90,908.09 East Coweta 2 – AAAAAAA 5-2 55.24 989,858 1.12 17,049 1,279 85 7 142,856.14 Central Gwinnett 7 – AAAAAAA 5-3 57.94 915,142 0.97 8,262 757 91 4 249,999.00 Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 6-2 56.78 995,405 1.17 20,960 1,445 87 4 249,999.00 South Gwinnett 8 – AAAAAAA 2-5 53.35 873,836 0.97 14,526 1,243 51 3 333,332.33 Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 3-4 52.79 77,572 0.12 3,924 176 9 – – Etowah 4 – AAAAAAA 3-4 51.51 246,293 0.29 3,407 214 7 – – North Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 5-2 49.05 992,114 1.05 2,710 221 5 – – Newnan 2 – AAAAAAA 3-4 43.69 989,736 1.03 3,074 91 – – – Pebblebrook 2 – AAAAAAA 3-4 42.73 837,475 0.85 1,039 44 – – – Peachtree Ridge 6 – AAAAAAA 1-6 41.91 50,132 0.05 95 4 – – – Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 6-1 36.46 165,516 0.17 302 3 – – – Lambert 5 – AAAAAAA 2-5 40.14 61,216 0.06 28 3 – – – Kennesaw Mountain 3 – AAAAAAA 4-3 40.59 24,316 0.03 76 2 – – – Shiloh 8 – AAAAAAA 1-6 35.02 129,079 0.13 71 1 – – – Wheeler 2 – AAAAAAA 2-5 36.65 155,554 0.16 33 1 – – – Campbell 2 – AAAAAAA 2-5 35.28 33,353 0.03 10 – – – – Cherokee 4 – AAAAAAA 0-7 23.37 635 0.00 – – – – – Discovery 6 – AAAAAAA 1-6 13.95 553 0.00 – – – – – Forsyth Central 5 – AAAAAAA 0-7 21.62 472 0.00 – – – – – Rockdale County 8 – AAAAAAA 1-6 27.69 54 0.00 – – – – – Duluth 6 – AAAAAAA 2-5 20.82 31 0.00 – – – – – Lakeside (Atlanta) 7 – AAAAAAA 1-7 17.14 – – – – – – – Berkmar 7 – AAAAAAA 0-8 -11.63 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 At Large Out 1 – AAAAAAA Lowndes 890,817 96,106 11,941 – 1,136 – 1 – AAAAAAA Colquitt County 92,071 472,833 432,863 – 1,187 1,046 1 – AAAAAAA Tift County 16,720 429,445 515,282 – 38,509 44 1 – AAAAAAA Camden County 392 1,616 39,914 – 35,650 922,428 2 – AAAAAAA Westlake 852,529 98,400 40,865 6,908 11 1,287 2 – AAAAAAA Newnan 81,759 182,118 379,595 346,264 – 10,264 2 – AAAAAAA East Coweta 60,648 595,906 250,263 79,219 3,822 10,142 2 – AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 4,719 121,644 314,446 396,666 – 162,525 2 – AAAAAAA Campbell 214 910 3,827 27,672 730 966,647 2 – AAAAAAA Wheeler 131 1,022 11,004 143,271 126 844,446 3 – AAAAAAA McEachern 580,967 262,182 106,251 46,887 3,319 394 3 – AAAAAAA Marietta 167,597 328,063 246,434 152,321 99,972 5,613 3 – AAAAAAA North Paulding 141,589 231,276 245,159 316,018 45,346 20,612 3 – AAAAAAA Hillgrove 107,531 127,449 304,006 233,683 180,231 47,100 3 – AAAAAAA North Cobb 2,304 50,858 95,386 234,796 402,125 214,531 3 – AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 12 172 2,764 16,295 5,073 975,684 4 – AAAAAAA Walton 933,563 58,258 4,727 3,294 152 6 4 – AAAAAAA Lassiter 46,559 200,720 592,765 78,011 59,926 22,019 4 – AAAAAAA Woodstock 13,276 102,841 116,693 644,119 25,555 97,516 4 – AAAAAAA Roswell 5,492 614,680 210,692 127,577 2,659 38,900 4 – AAAAAAA Etowah 1,110 23,498 74,839 146,666 180 753,707 4 – AAAAAAA Cherokee – 3 284 333 15 999,365 5 – AAAAAAA South Forsyth 915,479 45,818 30,965 7,735 3 – 5 – AAAAAAA West Forsyth 60,652 73,347 550,551 265,114 14,503 35,833 5 – AAAAAAA Milton 17,360 834,756 117,244 27,843 2,285 512 5 – AAAAAAA North Forsyth 6,509 42,636 297,575 644,729 665 7,886 5 – AAAAAAA Lambert – 3,443 3,658 54,114 1 938,784 5 – AAAAAAA Forsyth Central – – 7 465 – 999,528 6 – AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 937,620 55,615 6,601 164 – – 6 – AAAAAAA Mill Creek 53,812 899,077 38,488 8,593 29 1 6 – AAAAAAA Collins Hill 8,562 6,591 727,264 213,678 1,094 42,811 6 – AAAAAAA Mountain View 6 38,556 223,205 733,383 255 4,595 6 – AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge – 161 4,442 43,598 1,931 949,868 6 – AAAAAAA Discovery – – – 553 – 999,447 6 – AAAAAAA Duluth – – – 31 – 999,969 7 – AAAAAAA Brookwood 603,776 298,446 97,728 50 – – 7 – AAAAAAA Parkview 304,515 473,915 168,040 48,910 304 4,316 7 – AAAAAAA Norcross 91,705 223,383 674,155 5,857 408 4,492 7 – AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 4 690 5,476 100,494 58,852 834,484 7 – AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett – 3,566 54,601 844,689 12,286 84,858 7 – AAAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) – – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAAAA Berkmar – – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAAAAA Archer 998,799 882 241 78 – – 8 – AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 756 1,919 14,230 856,920 11 126,164 8 – AAAAAAA Grayson 257 827,313 165,994 6,415 21 – 8 – AAAAAAA Newton 187 169,866 813,950 13,060 1,628 1,309 8 – AAAAAAA Shiloh 1 20 5,579 123,479 – 870,921 8 – AAAAAAA Rockdale County – – 6 48 – 999,946

Class AAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 1 – AAAAAA 132,558 867,442 468,402 103,446 5,579 294,081 705,919 185,819 501,722 0.99 5 – AAAAAA 463,595 536,405 102,214 7,209 162 667,230 332,770 17,270 183,506 4.45 4 – AAAAAA 457,994 542,006 85,043 1,142 4 685,370 314,630 8,005 151,250 5.61 2 – AAAAAA 513,903 486,097 53,393 1,921 18 782,020 217,980 4,767 107,674 8.29 6 – AAAAAA 655,846 344,154 43,247 1,972 26 881,148 118,852 2,844 37,665 25.55 8 – AAAAAA 819,408 180,592 10,208 132 – 953,979 46,021 413 9,310 106.41 7 – AAAAAA 861,877 138,123 1,421 3 – 957,572 42,428 37 8,716 113.73 3 – AAAAAA 980,439 19,561 72 – – 997,756 2,244 1 157 6,368.43

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Lee County 1 – AAAAAA 8-0 73.64 1,000,000 4.12 846,165 612,533 450,486 311,812 2.21 Mays 5 – AAAAAA 6-1 70.20 999,954 3.50 782,872 415,686 279,391 166,527 5.01 Tucker 4 – AAAAAA 6-1 68.55 1,000,000 3.50 611,789 483,911 289,948 143,767 5.96 Coffee 1 – AAAAAA 4-2 67.70 999,272 3.24 634,270 440,524 256,978 117,260 7.53 Glynn Academy 2 – AAAAAA 4-2 67.68 999,997 3.04 562,226 428,961 191,044 100,886 8.91 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 6-2 65.61 982,798 2.79 498,418 344,589 173,596 70,223 13.24 Harrison 6 – AAAAAA 5-2 61.66 993,611 2.53 518,255 221,924 77,782 28,387 34.23 Douglas County 5 – AAAAAA 7-1 58.11 999,997 2.10 354,289 123,792 42,008 10,694 92.51 Alpharetta 7 – AAAAAA 6-1 55.54 999,973 2.38 392,988 130,881 41,429 8,619 115.02 Stephenson 4 – AAAAAA 5-2 55.86 999,989 2.31 264,907 129,863 30,390 7,219 137.52 Dacula 8 – AAAAAA 3-4 55.16 997,932 2.36 372,723 101,089 27,400 5,991 165.92 Dalton 6 – AAAAAA 6-1 55.73 997,836 1.90 296,661 86,476 23,451 5,354 185.78 Brunswick 2 – AAAAAA 4-2 57.00 998,780 1.51 138,875 67,321 22,165 5,285 188.21 Hughes 5 – AAAAAA 6-2 56.85 850,297 1.60 246,232 70,341 22,316 5,227 190.31 Winder-Barrow 8 – AAAAAA 7-0 52.84 995,655 2.22 313,608 72,830 16,772 3,071 324.63 Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 2-5 55.26 828,408 1.23 105,567 46,707 10,639 2,423 411.71 Allatoona 6 – AAAAAA 4-3 53.66 990,971 1.51 164,589 39,229 10,290 1,962 508.68 Sequoyah 6 – AAAAAA 5-2 53.56 998,390 1.54 172,949 41,727 10,167 1,962 508.68 Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 6-0 51.79 997,096 1.32 90,990 31,608 6,935 1,153 866.30 Alexander 5 – AAAAAA 5-2 51.42 987,691 1.52 161,347 34,903 6,190 1,046 955.02 Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 3-4 49.35 852,005 1.02 52,600 13,419 2,592 349 2,864.33 Lovejoy 4 – AAAAAA 4-4 47.03 958,317 1.69 72,384 13,386 2,242 262 3,815.79 Lanier 8 – AAAAAA 4-3 46.68 987,757 1.61 98,665 14,494 2,049 236 4,236.29 Centennial 7 – AAAAAA 5-3 44.64 1,000,000 1.54 58,048 7,090 954 94 10,637.30 Evans 3 – AAAAAA 5-2 42.18 982,078 1.55 50,863 9,909 1,140 87 11,493.25 Heritage (Conyers) 3 – AAAAAA 4-3 43.66 968,763 1.40 42,211 8,787 1,046 67 14,924.37 Gainesville 8 – AAAAAA 2-5 39.63 960,246 1.23 27,001 2,520 213 12 83,332.33 Northgate 5 – AAAAAA 4-3 45.04 161,160 0.20 10,634 1,268 135 12 83,332.33 Houston County 1 – AAAAAA 2-6 41.79 189,522 0.21 2,917 519 39 4 249,999.00 Grovetown 3 – AAAAAA 4-4 34.30 891,789 1.09 7,960 674 47 3 333,332.33 Pope 7 – AAAAAA 3-4 34.90 801,362 0.93 9,468 455 25 2 499,999.00 Chattahoochee 7 – AAAAAA 5-2 36.58 986,961 1.17 17,671 1,080 57 1 999,999.00 Drew 4 – AAAAAA 2-5 33.85 245,077 0.32 3,171 260 23 1 999,999.00 Jonesboro 4 – AAAAAA 2-5 36.17 199,197 0.28 3,694 363 17 1 999,999.00 Bradwell Institute 2 – AAAAAA 6-2 37.73 152,122 0.16 1,664 122 11 1 999,999.00 M.L. King 4 – AAAAAA 3-4 32.31 562,981 0.73 5,557 405 15 – – Lakeside (Evans) 3 – AAAAAA 2-5 30.74 968,833 1.07 3,317 246 10 – – Creekview 6 – AAAAAA 3-4 44.13 10,794 0.01 354 38 6 – – Greenbrier 3 – AAAAAA 5-2 29.98 164,754 0.18 325 17 1 – – Alcovy 3 – AAAAAA 3-5 23.49 23,783 0.02 12 1 1 – – Cambridge 7 – AAAAAA 3-5 33.38 98,911 0.11 811 24 – – – Johns Creek 7 – AAAAAA 2-6 31.87 94,014 0.10 640 18 – – – Mundy’s Mill 4 – AAAAAA 2-6 27.11 23,171 0.03 96 5 – – – River Ridge 6 – AAAAAA 3-4 34.49 5,468 0.01 39 2 – – – Habersham Central 8 – AAAAAA 1-6 24.95 33,623 0.04 68 1 – – – Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4 – AAAAAA 1-6 24.17 11,268 0.01 22 1 – – – South Cobb 6 – AAAAAA 2-5 33.55 2,690 0.00 15 1 – – – North Atlanta 7 – AAAAAA 3-4 27.85 9,195 0.01 30 – – – – Northview 7 – AAAAAA 1-6 24.83 9,584 0.01 17 – – – – Tri-Cities 5 – AAAAAA 1-6 35.32 819 0.00 16 – – – – Apalachee 8 – AAAAAA 1-6 13.93 24,787 0.03 10 – – – – Sprayberry 6 – AAAAAA 1-6 21.85 240 0.00 – – – – – New Manchester 5 – AAAAAA 3-5 39.79 82 0.00 – – – – – South Paulding 5 – AAAAAA 0-7 22.74 – – – – – – – Creekside 5 – AAAAAA 0-7 20.57 – – – – – – – Dunwoody 7 – AAAAAA 2-5 17.70 – – – – – – – Forest Park 4 – AAAAAA 0-8 2.69 – – – – – – – Osborne 6 – AAAAAA 0-7 -2.28 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAAA Lee County 687,561 216,178 69,168 27,093 – 1 – AAAAAA Coffee 222,306 404,861 290,839 81,266 728 1 – AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 74,089 346,354 503,270 59,085 17,202 1 – AAAAAA Valdosta 16,044 31,909 122,985 657,470 171,592 1 – AAAAAA Houston County – 698 13,738 175,086 810,478 2 – AAAAAA Glynn Academy 904,780 84,225 10,068 924 3 2 – AAAAAA Richmond Hill 79,944 282,665 376,359 258,128 2,904 2 – AAAAAA Brunswick 14,185 488,862 347,745 147,988 1,220 2 – AAAAAA Effingham County 1,091 144,053 262,119 444,742 147,995 2 – AAAAAA Bradwell Institute – 195 3,709 148,218 847,878 3 – AAAAAA Evans 534,795 261,139 120,539 65,605 17,922 3 – AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 288,961 214,018 300,714 165,070 31,237 3 – AAAAAA Grovetown 91,850 366,590 249,283 184,066 108,211 3 – AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 81,904 129,470 302,045 455,414 31,167 3 – AAAAAA Greenbrier 2,490 28,783 24,110 109,371 835,246 3 – AAAAAA Alcovy – – 3,309 20,474 976,217 4 – AAAAAA Tucker 787,776 212,184 34 6 – 4 – AAAAAA Stephenson 212,224 775,986 10,445 1,334 11 4 – AAAAAA Lovejoy – 1,912 760,122 196,283 41,683 4 – AAAAAA Drew – 3 2,829 242,245 754,923 4 – AAAAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) – 1 3 11,264 988,732 4 – AAAAAA Jonesboro – – 81,456 117,741 800,803 4 – AAAAAA M.L. King – 9,914 145,111 407,956 437,019 4 – AAAAAA Mundy’s Mill – – – 23,171 976,829 4 – AAAAAA Forest Park – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA Mays 943,673 51,288 2,689 2,304 46 5 – AAAAAA Alexander 48,207 204,850 105,776 628,858 12,309 5 – AAAAAA Douglas County 8,120 648,260 195,813 147,804 3 5 – AAAAAA Hughes – 95,415 636,350 118,532 149,703 5 – AAAAAA Northgate – 187 59,372 101,601 838,840 5 – AAAAAA Tri-Cities – – – 819 999,181 5 – AAAAAA New Manchester – – – 82 999,918 5 – AAAAAA Creekside – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA South Paulding – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAAA Harrison 601,808 271,663 96,534 23,606 6,389 6 – AAAAAA Dalton 284,506 388,887 219,525 104,918 2,164 6 – AAAAAA Sequoyah 82,168 159,232 340,832 416,158 1,610 6 – AAAAAA Allatoona 31,518 180,218 342,530 436,705 9,029 6 – AAAAAA South Cobb – – 53 2,637 997,310 6 – AAAAAA Creekview – – 526 10,268 989,206 6 – AAAAAA River Ridge – – – 5,468 994,532 6 – AAAAAA Sprayberry – – – 240 999,760 6 – AAAAAA Osborne – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAAA Alpharetta 930,356 44,333 25,197 87 27 7 – AAAAAA Centennial 47,647 831,403 114,582 6,368 – 7 – AAAAAA Chattahoochee 21,969 29,897 611,708 323,387 13,039 7 – AAAAAA Pope 28 94,367 243,205 463,762 198,638 7 – AAAAAA Johns Creek – – 1,218 92,796 905,986 7 – AAAAAA Northview – – 3,071 6,513 990,416 7 – AAAAAA Cambridge – – 1,019 97,892 901,089 7 – AAAAAA North Atlanta – – – 9,195 990,805 7 – AAAAAA Dunwoody – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAAAA Dacula 472,348 379,148 135,273 11,163 2,068 8 – AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 447,283 394,990 114,444 38,938 4,345 8 – AAAAAA Lanier 69,641 172,352 451,274 294,490 12,243 8 – AAAAAA Gainesville 10,675 52,694 294,590 602,287 39,754 8 – AAAAAA Habersham Central 53 810 2,270 30,490 966,377 8 – AAAAAA Apalachee – 6 2,149 22,632 975,213

Class AAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 8 – AAAAA 191,020 808,980 130,234 4,354 2 400,537 599,463 22,517 478,233 1.09 7 – AAAAA 151,463 848,537 169,190 5,054 9 638,133 361,867 23,529 211,842 3.72 1 – AAAAA 293,359 706,641 78,485 196 – 518,775 481,225 5,087 160,181 5.24 4 – AAAAA 321,598 678,402 153,864 8,188 99 611,075 388,925 26,483 141,125 6.09 2 – AAAAA 810,853 189,147 3,226 6 – 948,133 51,867 89 5,070 196.24 3 – AAAAA 898,629 101,371 3,012 17 – 978,288 21,712 37 2,834 351.86 6 – AAAAA 917,347 82,653 580 1 – 986,924 13,076 3 576 1,735.11 5 – AAAAA 972,377 27,623 132 – – 995,880 4,120 – 139 7,193.24

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Buford 8 – AAAAA 5-1 82.93 1,000,000 4.79 964,767 785,440 582,462 475,147 1.10 Rome 7 – AAAAA 7-0 74.76 1,000,000 4.25 950,689 809,139 304,286 201,787 3.96 Warner Robins 1 – AAAAA 8-0 71.61 1,000,000 4.10 843,459 667,948 458,060 156,234 5.40 Stockbridge 4 – AAAAA 7-0 72.24 1,000,000 3.54 839,970 405,583 230,197 100,552 8.95 Jones County 4 – AAAAA 7-0 65.41 1,000,000 3.11 654,557 358,059 168,148 39,116 24.56 Kell 7 – AAAAA 4-3 59.00 999,445 2.51 564,188 178,378 75,138 9,740 101.67 Bainbridge 1 – AAAAA 5-2 56.99 999,760 2.47 478,972 115,885 28,175 3,945 252.49 Wayne County 2 – AAAAA 5-1 55.12 999,071 2.19 229,730 100,111 27,388 2,594 384.51 Starr’s Mill 3 – AAAAA 7-1 57.04 999,914 2.00 273,219 73,615 17,524 2,547 391.62 Ware County 2 – AAAAA 2-4 55.09 999,510 2.18 222,659 91,233 24,527 2,475 403.04 Clarke Central 8 – AAAAA 6-2 54.25 999,973 2.05 376,206 102,830 27,760 2,358 423.09 Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 5-2 53.65 962,271 1.73 170,945 54,655 12,067 1,087 918.96 Flowery Branch 8 – AAAAA 7-1 50.48 1,000,000 1.77 270,620 54,886 11,749 728 1,372.63 Carver (Atlanta) 6 – AAAAA 6-1 48.06 999,954 2.31 330,801 70,342 11,986 533 1,875.17 Eagle’s Landing 4 – AAAAA 4-4 51.88 626,861 1.04 68,175 20,704 4,909 367 2,723.80 Carrollton 7 – AAAAA 5-2 48.99 861,686 1.30 149,831 27,664 5,091 265 3,772.58 Griffin 3 – AAAAA 7-1 49.60 998,285 1.46 117,098 23,472 3,150 242 4,131.23 Arabia Mountain 5 – AAAAA 5-2 43.80 999,815 1.85 123,512 15,136 2,336 78 12,819.51 Southwest DeKalb 5 – AAAAA 5-2 43.54 998,306 1.77 99,103 11,980 1,755 60 16,665.67 Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 4-3 44.23 939,806 1.18 29,899 6,992 1,058 45 22,221.22 East Paulding 7 – AAAAA 3-4 46.65 528,526 0.62 29,501 4,635 594 36 27,776.78 Banneker 6 – AAAAA 6-1 43.15 992,825 1.63 61,775 9,681 871 33 30,302.03 Paulding County 7 – AAAAA 3-4 43.08 595,878 0.68 24,853 2,970 287 14 71,427.57 Maynard Jackson 6 – AAAAA 5-2 41.92 985,696 1.67 28,111 2,943 209 10 99,999.00 Thomas County Central 1 – AAAAA 3-5 37.41 986,619 1.20 16,603 1,113 63 2 499,999.00 Ola 4 – AAAAA 3-4 43.87 192,017 0.26 11,478 851 52 2 499,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 – AAAAA 3-5 43.41 194,559 0.26 11,283 684 35 1 999,999.00 Columbia 5 – AAAAA 4-3 34.71 980,295 1.28 10,681 602 28 1 999,999.00 New Hampstead 2 – AAAAA 5-2 34.99 1,000,000 1.19 17,268 698 19 1 999,999.00 Statesboro 2 – AAAAA 2-5 33.75 665,962 0.69 2,817 302 22 – – Harris County 1 – AAAAA 3-4 33.23 747,496 0.85 5,263 327 11 – – Fayette County 3 – AAAAA 3-4 34.41 673,897 0.70 3,222 217 11 – – North Springs 6 – AAAAA 4-3 30.07 330,499 0.40 3,511 110 6 – – Cedar Shoals 8 – AAAAA 3-4 34.55 465,797 0.48 1,966 205 5 – – Riverwood 6 – AAAAA 2-5 31.89 204,440 0.25 3,181 110 5 – – McIntosh 3 – AAAAA 5-2 36.37 206,265 0.22 1,361 87 5 – – Loganville 8 – AAAAA 1-6 34.84 475,224 0.49 2,199 208 4 – – Veterans 1 – AAAAA 2-6 28.66 266,125 0.28 555 49 3 – – Decatur 6 – AAAAA 3-4 25.41 405,950 0.46 1,997 47 2 – – Miller Grove 5 – AAAAA 3-4 22.64 579,473 0.63 1,519 25 1 – – Morrow 3 – AAAAA 4-4 32.76 181,800 0.19 586 16 1 – – South Effingham 2 – AAAAA 0-8 28.48 335,457 0.34 542 34 – – – Union Grove 4 – AAAAA 3-4 33.17 21,939 0.02 294 14 – – – Lithonia 5 – AAAAA 2-5 19.41 438,372 0.46 675 12 – – – Hiram 7 – AAAAA 3-5 37.32 14,396 0.01 91 4 – – – Locust Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-6 36.44 1,862 0.00 40 2 – – – Lithia Springs 6 – AAAAA 1-6 21.54 62,320 0.07 137 1 – – – Walnut Grove 8 – AAAAA 2-5 22.89 58,995 0.06 37 1 – – – Grady 6 – AAAAA 1-5 23.03 18,316 0.02 48 – – – – Hampton 4 – AAAAA 1-6 28.14 491 0.00 5 – – – – Villa Rica 7 – AAAAA 4-4 41.28 57 0.00 1 – – – – Chamblee 5 – AAAAA 1-6 2.58 3,739 0.00 – – – – – Riverdale 3 – AAAAA 1-6 19.11 33 0.00 – – – – – Woodland (Cartersville) 7 – AAAAA 3-5 33.59 12 0.00 – – – – – Johnson (Gainesville) 8 – AAAAA 0-8 -20.22 11 0.00 – – – – – Cass 7 – AAAAA 0-7 22.25 – – – – – – – Clarkston 5 – AAAAA 1-7 -24.77 – – – – – – – Cross Keys 5 – AAAAA 0-4 -52.20 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAA Warner Robins 838,493 154,836 6,474 197 – 1 – AAAAA Bainbridge 155,536 735,872 97,447 10,905 240 1 – AAAAA Thomas County Central 5,873 76,305 594,323 310,118 13,381 1 – AAAAA Harris County 97 32,648 289,116 425,635 252,504 1 – AAAAA Veterans 1 339 12,640 253,145 733,875 2 – AAAAA Wayne County 509,316 398,820 77,512 13,423 929 2 – AAAAA Ware County 460,040 461,150 73,518 4,802 490 2 – AAAAA New Hampstead 30,644 130,232 813,845 25,279 – 2 – AAAAA South Effingham – 2,193 10,037 323,227 664,543 2 – AAAAA Statesboro – 7,605 25,088 633,269 334,038 3 – AAAAA Starr’s Mill 537,893 387,093 49,794 25,134 86 3 – AAAAA Griffin 407,435 65,735 498,766 26,349 1,715 3 – AAAAA Whitewater 50,834 492,964 259,925 136,083 60,194 3 – AAAAA Fayette County 3,166 26,497 176,296 467,938 326,103 3 – AAAAA McIntosh 672 27,701 10,413 167,479 793,735 3 – AAAAA Riverdale – – 5 28 999,967 3 – AAAAA Morrow – 10 4,801 176,989 818,200 4 – AAAAA Stockbridge 653,939 345,924 137 – – 4 – AAAAA Jones County 345,955 534,234 110,768 9,043 – 4 – AAAAA Dutchtown 106 119,771 404,620 437,774 37,729 4 – AAAAA Eagle’s Landing – 1 456,999 169,861 373,139 4 – AAAAA Union Grove – 4 702 21,233 978,061 4 – AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) – – 7,567 186,992 805,441 4 – AAAAA Locust Grove – – 7 1,855 998,138 4 – AAAAA Ola – 66 19,193 172,758 807,983 4 – AAAAA Hampton – – 7 484 999,509 5 – AAAAA Arabia Mountain 540,280 405,026 47,793 6,716 185 5 – AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 421,869 396,677 165,850 13,910 1,694 5 – AAAAA Columbia 35,732 187,415 625,337 131,811 19,705 5 – AAAAA Lithonia 2,098 8,057 32,133 396,084 561,628 5 – AAAAA Miller Grove 21 2,786 127,226 449,440 420,527 5 – AAAAA Chamblee – 39 1,661 2,039 996,261 5 – AAAAA Clarkston – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAA Cross Keys – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 829,143 115,661 53,764 1,386 46 6 – AAAAA Banneker 140,521 85,577 716,207 50,520 7,175 6 – AAAAA Maynard Jackson 29,975 791,111 130,216 34,394 14,304 6 – AAAAA Decatur 361 5,089 33,955 366,545 594,050 6 – AAAAA Riverwood – 1,342 15,089 188,009 795,560 6 – AAAAA North Springs – 388 46,054 284,057 669,501 6 – AAAAA Lithia Springs – 7 775 61,538 937,680 6 – AAAAA Grady – 825 3,940 13,551 981,684 7 – AAAAA Rome 997,631 1,511 852 6 – 7 – AAAAA Kell 2,273 833,005 157,613 6,554 555 7 – AAAAA East Paulding 90 1,603 146,644 380,189 471,474 7 – AAAAA Carrollton 6 157,735 493,887 210,058 138,314 7 – AAAAA Paulding County – 6,145 200,247 389,486 404,122 7 – AAAAA Villa Rica – – – 57 999,943 7 – AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) – – 1 11 999,988 7 – AAAAA Hiram – 1 756 13,639 985,604 7 – AAAAA Cass – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAAA Buford 979,308 20,394 215 83 – 8 – AAAAA Flowery Branch 20,355 426,509 553,129 7 – 8 – AAAAA Clarke Central 337 553,088 443,952 2,596 27 8 – AAAAA Loganville – 8 183 475,033 524,776 8 – AAAAA Walnut Grove – 1 2,521 56,473 941,005 8 – AAAAA Cedar Shoals – – – 465,797 534,203 8 – AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) – – – 11 999,989

Class AAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 5 – AAAA 97,927 902,073 351,046 39,130 1,056 153,238 846,762 159,219 775,678 0.29 6 – AAAA 370,735 629,265 43,874 88 – 857,582 142,418 1,506 69,489 13.39 3 – AAAA 545,602 454,398 41,275 136 – 700,068 299,932 10,134 62,414 15.02 7 – AAAA 606,136 393,864 28,536 213 – 730,179 269,821 5,336 59,153 15.91 8 – AAAA 579,648 420,352 40,276 48 – 860,489 139,511 701 20,889 46.87 4 – AAAA 668,503 331,497 12,721 7 – 917,023 82,977 144 7,004 141.78 2 – AAAA 762,053 237,947 14,832 58 – 967,817 32,183 156 4,548 218.88 1 – AAAA 943,803 56,197 1,108 9 – 990,816 9,184 16 825 1,211.12

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Cartersville 5 – AAAA 8-0 86.32 1,000,000 5.35 926,232 873,953 806,354 745,051 0.34 Ridgeland 6 – AAAA 7-0 66.01 1,000,000 3.36 707,037 602,416 130,411 68,630 13.57 Marist 7 – AAAA 7-0 65.63 999,695 2.89 427,920 278,087 198,057 45,078 21.18 Thomson 3 – AAAA 6-0 63.13 1,000,000 3.31 827,507 285,720 189,854 39,893 24.07 Troup 5 – AAAA 7-0 62.90 999,522 2.80 454,212 274,116 168,516 27,532 35.32 Burke County 3 – AAAA 7-0 60.41 1,000,000 3.07 770,754 207,673 120,172 22,519 43.41 Jefferson 8 – AAAA 6-1 59.59 999,851 2.90 512,373 361,921 127,230 19,709 49.74 Blessed Trinity 7 – AAAA 7-1 60.62 1,000,000 2.37 251,734 135,533 76,668 14,061 70.12 Woodward Academy 4 – AAAA 7-1 53.28 1,000,000 3.03 664,393 302,164 81,231 6,753 147.08 Mary Persons 2 – AAAA 5-2 53.04 995,452 2.50 522,793 169,613 22,527 3,741 266.31 Cedartown 5 – AAAA 6-1 54.52 865,661 1.68 201,148 103,336 26,637 2,718 366.92 St. Pius X 8 – AAAA 2-5 49.20 995,416 2.03 200,149 95,398 12,650 1,149 869.32 Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 7-1 50.01 999,984 1.66 156,761 68,897 13,183 854 1,169.96 West Laurens 2 – AAAA 4-3 48.31 989,266 2.04 304,185 77,561 9,323 790 1,264.82 Americus-Sumter 1 – AAAA 5-2 49.06 998,043 2.00 220,586 13,536 3,414 578 1,729.10 Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 5-2 48.67 902,844 1.23 79,799 34,578 3,761 327 3,057.10 Eastside 4 – AAAA 6-2 45.21 999,990 1.93 254,161 40,023 1,852 248 4,031.26 Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 6-1 44.58 994,712 1.65 104,463 18,309 3,011 136 7,351.94 Cairo 1 – AAAA 4-3 44.11 991,367 1.60 100,505 17,875 2,547 95 10,525.32 Sandy Creek 5 – AAAA 3-4 47.66 229,263 0.30 17,736 7,319 713 50 19,999.00 Oconee County 8 – AAAA 4-3 42.92 965,306 1.14 11,805 3,257 329 31 32,257.06 Hardaway 1 – AAAA 3-4 39.81 684,269 0.92 64,890 6,843 217 16 62,499.00 Upson-Lee 2 – AAAA 4-3 39.47 835,395 1.15 39,461 3,871 365 13 76,922.08 West Hall 7 – AAAA 5-3 39.44 970,595 1.20 22,359 5,600 279 11 90,908.09 Northwest Whitfield 6 – AAAA 5-3 41.74 971,842 1.08 10,849 1,677 322 5 199,999.00 Howard 2 – AAAA 5-2 37.27 715,258 0.93 22,478 1,446 99 4 249,999.00 White County 7 – AAAA 5-2 38.04 802,476 0.96 15,538 3,326 151 3 333,332.33 Salem 4 – AAAA 5-2 33.90 997,212 1.22 36,755 2,017 38 3 333,332.33 Baldwin 3 – AAAA 4-3 32.55 968,829 1.26 42,930 2,401 40 2 499,999.00 Spalding 2 – AAAA 1-5 34.65 335,463 0.41 5,618 190 13 – – Perry 2 – AAAA 4-3 36.47 129,166 0.16 3,205 154 12 – – Carver (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 2-5 33.29 320,693 0.38 12,618 747 11 – – Pickens 6 – AAAA 4-3 34.64 995,620 1.02 1,898 237 8 – – Chestatee 7 – AAAA 4-4 28.16 227,234 0.24 914 67 2 – – Stephens County 8 – AAAA 3-4 31.81 207,085 0.22 418 36 2 – – North Oconee 8 – AAAA 1-6 30.47 409,290 0.43 821 48 1 – – North Clayton 4 – AAAA 3-4 21.33 875,793 0.90 1,756 21 – – – Madison County 8 – AAAA 3-4 25.25 423,052 0.43 289 16 – – – Richmond Academy 3 – AAAA 3-4 15.92 479,099 0.49 460 8 – – – Hephzibah 3 – AAAA 4-3 12.88 547,782 0.56 326 5 – – – Westover 1 – AAAA 3-4 27.29 9,620 0.01 136 5 – – – Columbus 1 – AAAA 2-5 21.02 1,203 0.00 11 – – – – Central (Carrollton) 5 – AAAA 3-5 30.08 2,224 0.00 7 – – – – Luella 4 – AAAA 1-7 11.46 43,216 0.04 5 – – – – Henry County 4 – AAAA 0-7 6.81 82,664 0.08 4 – – – – Southeast Whitfield 6 – AAAA 6-2 19.05 31,218 0.03 1 – – – – Cross Creek 3 – AAAA 2-5 0.67 4,290 0.00 – – – – – LaFayette 6 – AAAA 2-5 -0.26 1,336 0.00 – – – – – Druid Hills 4 – AAAA 1-6 -1.05 1,125 0.00 – – – – – LaGrange 5 – AAAA 0-8 14.66 486 0.00 – – – – – Shaw 1 – AAAA 1-6 14.43 93 0.00 – – – – – Gilmer 6 – AAAA 0-7 -11.15 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAA Americus-Sumter 944,713 23,737 19,310 10,283 1,957 1 – AAAA Northside (Columbus) 30,391 529,612 411,036 23,673 5,288 1 – AAAA Cairo 23,859 423,898 501,823 41,787 8,633 1 – AAAA Hardaway 681 15,739 53,170 614,679 315,731 1 – AAAA Carver (Columbus) 356 6,380 12,655 301,302 679,307 1 – AAAA Columbus – 11 235 957 998,797 1 – AAAA Shaw – – 20 73 999,907 1 – AAAA Westover – 623 1,751 7,246 990,380 2 – AAAA Mary Persons 634,364 284,464 62,090 14,534 4,548 2 – AAAA West Laurens 326,687 495,025 138,649 28,905 10,734 2 – AAAA Upson-Lee 21,362 143,691 368,987 301,355 164,605 2 – AAAA Howard 16,719 58,384 265,797 374,358 284,742 2 – AAAA Perry 845 10,484 22,410 95,427 870,834 2 – AAAA Spalding 23 7,952 142,067 185,421 664,537 3 – AAAA Thomson 553,184 441,928 4,713 175 – 3 – AAAA Burke County 443,887 524,192 31,617 304 – 3 – AAAA Baldwin 2,924 32,409 835,873 97,623 31,171 3 – AAAA Hephzibah 5 688 86,585 460,504 452,218 3 – AAAA Richmond Academy – 780 38,751 439,568 520,901 3 – AAAA Cross Creek – 3 2,461 1,826 995,710 4 – AAAA Woodward Academy 999,949 51 – – – 4 – AAAA Eastside 39 742,420 229,742 27,789 10 4 – AAAA Salem 12 229,999 576,988 190,213 2,788 4 – AAAA North Clayton – 27,530 191,459 656,804 124,207 4 – AAAA Luella – – – 43,216 956,784 4 – AAAA Henry County – – 1,802 80,862 917,336 4 – AAAA Druid Hills – – 9 1,116 998,875 5 – AAAA Cartersville 913,396 85,048 1,285 271 – 5 – AAAA Troup 84,320 701,842 210,276 3,084 478 5 – AAAA Chapel Hill 1,933 4,251 272,162 624,498 97,156 5 – AAAA Cedartown 351 208,859 445,604 210,847 134,339 5 – AAAA Sandy Creek – – 70,590 158,673 770,737 5 – AAAA Central (Carrollton) – – 83 2,141 997,776 5 – AAAA LaGrange – – – 486 999,514 6 – AAAA Ridgeland 994,426 5,513 37 24 – 6 – AAAA Pickens 5,257 36,326 80,043 873,994 4,380 6 – AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 317 957,221 32,848 9,598 16 6 – AAAA Northwest Whitfield – 939 882,364 88,539 28,158 6 – AAAA Southeast Whitfield – 1 4,692 26,525 968,782 6 – AAAA Gilmer – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAA LaFayette – – 16 1,320 998,664 7 – AAAA Marist 609,062 372,631 16,639 1,363 305 7 – AAAA Blessed Trinity 387,251 561,860 49,167 1,722 – 7 – AAAA West Hall 2,009 49,396 529,578 389,612 29,405 7 – AAAA White County 1,678 14,938 380,153 405,707 197,524 7 – AAAA Chestatee – 1,175 24,463 201,596 772,766 8 – AAAA Jefferson 675,165 274,843 48,169 1,674 149 8 – AAAA St. Pius X 309,562 644,946 33,927 6,981 4,584 8 – AAAA Oconee County 15,002 56,084 755,352 138,868 34,694 8 – AAAA Madison County 262 13,327 84,205 325,258 576,948 8 – AAAA Stephens County 7 2,556 62,189 142,333 792,915 8 – AAAA North Oconee 2 8,244 16,158 384,886 590,710

Class AAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 7 – AAA 111,558 888,442 19,142 73 – 321,475 678,525 819 461,777 1.17 5 – AAA 121,328 878,672 155,048 9,200 157 289,138 710,862 10,520 335,504 1.98 4 – AAA 139,654 860,346 127,240 1,807 1 695,022 304,978 3,724 136,453 6.33 6 – AAA 352,333 647,667 24,089 96 – 790,027 209,973 393 56,335 16.75 1 – AAA 868,257 131,743 2,493 8 – 945,085 54,915 41 7,747 128.08 3 – AAA 942,402 57,598 222 – – 989,643 10,357 – 1,269 787.02 8 – AAA 885,717 114,283 3,280 7 – 990,056 9,944 22 705 1,417.44 2 – AAA 922,168 77,832 548 – – 995,074 4,926 1 210 4,760.90

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Greater Atlanta Christian 7 – AAA 7-1 74.47 1,000,000 4.96 933,737 892,218 678,051 461,729 1.17 Cedar Grove 5 – AAA 7-0 70.31 1,000,000 4.81 947,665 852,011 697,112 332,255 2.01 Peach County 4 – AAA 6-1 65.34 1,000,000 4.23 960,929 847,968 295,622 135,725 6.37 Calhoun 6 – AAA 6-1 60.71 991,103 3.46 732,948 633,540 206,254 56,063 16.84 Crisp County 1 – AAA 5-1 51.85 999,946 2.89 757,622 120,690 53,841 7,707 128.75 Lovett 5 – AAA 4-3 50.01 999,633 2.06 263,732 85,450 13,469 2,106 473.83 Jenkins 3 – AAA 7-0 45.62 999,848 2.61 663,333 54,751 10,216 1,269 787.02 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 – AAA 3-4 46.54 992,239 2.01 283,690 62,455 7,224 908 1,100.32 Westside (Macon) 4 – AAA 4-3 41.61 998,126 2.39 443,993 87,292 8,528 523 1,911.05 Monroe Area 8 – AAA 7-1 42.13 998,582 2.01 168,250 72,194 6,727 451 2,216.29 Bremen 6 – AAA 7-0 42.10 870,359 1.33 107,108 35,517 3,925 269 3,716.47 Morgan County 8 – AAA 6-1 40.98 998,563 2.16 301,216 42,653 3,108 251 3,983.06 Pace Academy 5 – AAA 2-4 42.19 955,929 1.46 139,858 43,142 3,577 235 4,254.32 Pike County 4 – AAA 6-1 38.98 1,000,000 2.21 339,378 53,612 4,539 205 4,877.05 Liberty County 2 – AAA 4-3 37.78 999,757 2.26 340,911 66,983 4,513 201 4,974.12 Dawson County 7 – AAA 5-2 35.44 999,674 1.60 32,325 9,874 1,060 44 22,726.27 Cook 1 – AAA 3-4 35.63 999,997 1.93 198,169 9,889 999 34 29,410.76 Pierce County 2 – AAA 3-3 31.14 999,485 1.63 97,618 10,322 386 9 111,110.11 Monroe 1 – AAA 2-5 29.78 984,019 1.53 52,854 3,304 115 6 166,665.67 East Hall 7 – AAA 5-2 31.32 989,104 1.38 26,686 5,138 227 4 249,999.00 Hart County 8 – AAA 2-5 28.27 999,977 1.39 18,391 2,670 127 3 333,332.33 Adairsville 6 – AAA 4-3 31.77 704,784 0.80 9,974 1,508 149 2 499,999.00 North Murray 6 – AAA 4-3 28.13 572,940 0.66 16,744 766 18 1 999,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 3-4 28.90 997,010 1.29 46,945 2,671 137 – – Appling County 2 – AAA 1-4 26.06 960,338 1.23 28,730 889 25 – – Jackson 4 – AAA 4-4 26.70 898,043 1.05 35,148 523 13 – – Sonoraville 6 – AAA 4-4 25.62 443,896 0.45 1,678 231 11 – – Ringgold 6 – AAA 4-4 27.46 277,056 0.31 3,794 284 9 – – North Hall 7 – AAA 3-5 22.44 996,981 1.14 11,097 427 6 – – Jackson County 8 – AAA 4-4 21.76 937,663 0.95 552 52 4 – – Tattnall County 2 – AAA 2-4 20.78 901,698 1.03 10,510 185 3 – – Beach 3 – AAA 4-2 16.96 867,575 0.92 5,220 146 2 – – Windsor Forest 3 – AAA 6-1 18.03 500,484 0.53 3,377 112 2 – – Dougherty 1 – AAA 1-7 17.90 730,145 0.83 9,587 343 1 – – Savannah 3 – AAA 3-3 16.52 536,259 0.57 4,300 139 – – – Towers 5 – AAA 3-4 19.57 49,451 0.05 300 21 – – – Worth County 1 – AAA 0-7 8.95 285,893 0.30 743 19 – – – Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 – AAA 4-3 13.23 126,467 0.13 215 5 – – – Islands 3 – AAA 2-5 9.36 97,109 0.10 43 2 – – – Central (Macon) 4 – AAA 1-6 17.62 26,903 0.03 308 1 – – – Brantley County 2 – AAA 0-6 8.34 71,827 0.07 87 1 – – – Redan 5 – AAA 2-5 21.58 2,698 0.00 7 1 – – – Union County 7 – AAA 4-4 15.89 877 0.00 2 1 – – – Kendrick 4 – AAA 1-6 8.47 76,928 0.08 164 – – – – Long County 2 – AAA 0-7 5.60 66,895 0.07 31 – – – – Franklin County 8 – AAA 2-6 13.88 63,453 0.06 16 – – – – Fannin County 7 – AAA 2-5 7.76 12,974 0.01 15 – – – – Murray County 6 – AAA 3-5 8.49 10,729 0.01 – – – – – Haralson County 6 – AAA 0-7 1.49 2,664 0.00 – – – – – East Jackson 8 – AAA 1-5 -4.36 1,762 0.00 – – – – – Johnson (Savannah) 3 – AAA 0-7 -8.27 1,715 0.00 – – – – – Lumpkin County 7 – AAA 0-7 2.49 390 0.00 – – – – – McNair 5 – AAA 3-4 6.66 50 0.00 – – – – – Coahulla Creek 6 – AAA 0-7 -19.37 2 0.00 – – – – – Rutland 4 – AAA 0-7 5.76 – – – – – – – Stone Mountain 5 – AAA 1-6 -8.26 – – – – – – – Groves 3 – AAA 0-7 -23.63 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAA Crisp County 858,556 136,482 3,660 1,248 54 1 – AAA Cook 137,251 591,905 270,137 704 3 1 – AAA Monroe 4,056 269,958 653,205 56,800 15,981 1 – AAA Worth County 136 822 38,733 246,202 714,107 1 – AAA Dougherty 1 833 34,265 695,046 269,855 2 – AAA Liberty County 754,992 232,904 11,293 568 243 2 – AAA Pierce County 232,907 428,823 229,346 108,409 515 2 – AAA Appling County 8,830 226,124 459,482 265,902 39,662 2 – AAA Tattnall County 3,230 111,006 286,409 501,053 98,302 2 – AAA Brantley County 33 847 11,092 59,855 928,173 2 – AAA Long County 8 296 2,378 64,213 933,105 3 – AAA Jenkins 974,285 19,524 2,934 3,105 152 3 – AAA Beach 11,118 196,667 236,838 422,952 132,425 3 – AAA Windsor Forest 9,294 118,953 97,275 274,962 499,516 3 – AAA Southeast Bulloch 5,114 658,830 283,495 49,571 2,990 3 – AAA Savannah 189 6,026 373,150 156,894 463,741 3 – AAA Islands – – 6,306 90,803 902,891 3 – AAA Johnson (Savannah) – – 2 1,713 998,285 3 – AAA Groves – – – – 1,000,000 4 – AAA Peach County 968,145 30,639 770 446 – 4 – AAA Pike County 30,402 391,296 577,938 364 – 4 – AAA Westside (Macon) 1,453 578,001 409,784 8,888 1,874 4 – AAA Kendrick – – 1,427 75,501 923,072 4 – AAA Jackson – 64 2,183 895,796 101,957 4 – AAA Central (Macon) – – 7,898 19,005 973,097 4 – AAA Rutland – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAA Cedar Grove 999,988 12 – – – 5 – AAA Lovett 8 505,228 325,850 168,547 367 5 – AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 4 376,158 474,908 141,169 7,761 5 – AAA Pace Academy – 118,319 195,347 642,263 44,071 5 – AAA Redan – – – 2,698 997,302 5 – AAA Towers – 283 3,894 45,274 950,549 5 – AAA McNair – – 1 49 999,950 5 – AAA Stone Mountain – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAA Calhoun 882,480 48,367 58,953 1,303 8,897 6 – AAA Bremen 109,406 234,195 402,146 124,612 129,641 6 – AAA North Murray 5,581 521,695 35,018 10,646 427,060 6 – AAA Adairsville 1,582 70,184 320,091 312,927 295,216 6 – AAA Ringgold 530 78,165 140,033 58,328 722,944 6 – AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 417 47,151 36,834 42,065 873,533 6 – AAA Sonoraville 3 212 4,896 438,785 556,104 6 – AAA Murray County 1 31 1,986 8,711 989,271 6 – AAA Haralson County – – 42 2,622 997,336 6 – AAA Coahulla Creek – – 1 1 999,998 7 – AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 986,584 13,331 61 24 – 7 – AAA Dawson County 12,897 693,065 285,318 8,394 326 7 – AAA North Hall 495 7,952 197,070 791,464 3,019 7 – AAA East Hall 24 285,652 516,159 187,269 10,896 7 – AAA Lumpkin County – – 1 389 999,610 7 – AAA Union County – – – 877 999,123 7 – AAA Fannin County – – 1,391 11,583 987,026 8 – AAA Morgan County 805,616 102,069 70,400 20,478 1,437 8 – AAA Monroe Area 132,657 687,218 175,464 3,243 1,418 8 – AAA Hart County 61,702 209,419 724,630 4,226 23 8 – AAA Franklin County 15 728 2,985 59,725 936,547 8 – AAA Jackson County 10 566 25,427 911,660 62,337 8 – AAA East Jackson – – 1,094 668 998,238

Class AA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 2 – AA 245,900 754,100 71,647 2,011 15 349,063 650,937 14,333 551,868 0.81 8 – AA 363,776 636,224 4,069 – – 567,895 432,105 94 133,407 6.50 6 – AA 742,216 257,784 2,169 1 – 821,165 178,835 129 117,916 7.48 1 – AA 328,109 671,891 199,666 17,312 15 717,117 282,883 18,782 99,302 9.07 3 – AA 585,104 414,896 14,015 43 – 814,179 185,821 162 41,768 22.94 5 – AA 452,315 547,685 88,113 355 – 866,322 133,678 4,731 41,701 22.98 4 – AA 851,254 148,746 1,849 1 – 937,324 62,676 206 10,265 96.42 7 – AA 837,859 162,141 5,242 14 – 965,406 34,594 34 3,773 264.04

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Benedictine 2 – AA 7-0 74.29 1,000,000 4.84 934,083 727,611 640,745 548,479 0.82 Rabun County 8 – AA 7-0 59.94 1,000,000 4.04 875,450 633,523 431,299 133,351 6.50 Hapeville Charter 6 – AA 6-1 62.97 1,000,000 3.43 908,313 251,472 178,168 117,891 7.48 Brooks County 1 – AA 6-0 58.05 1,000,000 3.06 632,406 413,780 142,744 54,869 17.23 Dodge County 3 – AA 7-0 55.08 1,000,000 3.18 566,137 398,670 184,503 41,634 23.02 Thomasville 1 – AA 7-0 56.32 1,000,000 2.86 560,514 343,361 120,935 37,844 25.42 Heard County 5 – AA 6-1 53.93 999,960 3.33 825,142 434,792 72,977 31,691 30.55 Callaway 5 – AA 6-1 49.82 998,821 2.73 542,533 197,810 65,180 10,005 98.95 Jefferson County 4 – AA 8-0 50.74 1,000,000 2.31 297,310 102,747 46,268 7,974 124.41 Fitzgerald 1 – AA 3-4 49.74 998,641 2.13 330,095 131,577 37,973 6,588 150.79 Rockmart 7 – AA 5-2 45.29 1,000,000 2.60 459,016 132,105 32,775 3,542 281.33 Swainsboro 2 – AA 6-1 48.79 996,492 1.67 195,442 67,953 21,006 3,047 327.19 Screven County 4 – AA 6-0 46.73 1,000,000 2.04 174,616 47,447 16,608 2,291 435.49 Vidalia 2 – AA 3-3 40.98 999,810 1.28 70,885 17,608 2,144 225 4,443.44 Pepperell 7 – AA 4-3 38.80 990,363 1.95 143,640 30,536 1,542 219 4,565.21 Toombs County 2 – AA 6-1 39.75 996,581 1.25 63,788 14,583 1,375 117 8,546.01 Dublin 3 – AA 5-3 37.49 979,873 1.89 123,099 24,641 930 108 9,258.26 Elbert County 8 – AA 6-1 34.73 998,994 1.66 63,553 6,717 900 56 17,856.14 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 – AA 4-4 31.98 999,925 1.65 53,359 7,493 776 24 41,665.67 Southwest 3 – AA 3-3 36.42 823,760 1.03 17,533 2,416 280 13 76,922.08 Coosa 7 – AA 5-2 31.67 999,376 1.51 46,981 3,805 287 12 83,332.33 Bleckley County 3 – AA 6-2 33.57 938,369 1.15 19,086 2,670 248 12 83,332.33 Spencer 5 – AA 4-3 30.81 808,106 1.00 25,702 2,122 158 4 249,999.00 Temple 5 – AA 5-2 26.43 839,171 1.10 19,499 1,413 93 1 999,999.00 Washington County 3 – AA 2-5 30.46 237,167 0.30 5,224 554 22 1 999,999.00 Berrien 1 – AA 4-4 30.31 995,502 1.01 2,320 162 13 1 999,999.00 Washington 6 – AA 3-5 24.17 474,368 0.51 5,271 344 4 1 999,999.00 Chattooga 7 – AA 2-5 24.48 835,361 0.97 13,322 948 24 – – Douglass 6 – AA 4-3 24.56 739,124 0.81 9,697 499 16 – – Harlem 4 – AA 5-3 22.12 989,101 1.15 6,881 388 5 – – Lamar County 5 – AA 1-6 18.17 335,560 0.35 841 17 1 – – Glenn Hills 4 – AA 4-3 15.23 789,200 0.81 346 14 1 – – Therrell 6 – AA 3-5 20.40 524,933 0.56 3,705 126 – – – Putnam County 8 – AA 5-3 12.45 922,810 0.98 1,811 35 – – – South Atlanta 6 – AA 3-5 16.98 165,913 0.17 571 18 – – – Banks County 8 – AA 3-4 10.02 931,767 0.98 1,146 17 – – – Bacon County 2 – AA 4-3 36.42 1,927 0.00 118 14 – – – Northeast 3 – AA 3-3 23.44 20,655 0.02 74 3 – – – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 – AA 2-4 14.81 95,737 0.10 214 2 – – – Dade County 7 – AA 3-4 10.30 174,279 0.18 155 2 – – – Jeff Davis 2 – AA 3-3 24.66 2,303 0.00 15 2 – – – Monticello 8 – AA 1-6 2.10 46,078 0.05 19 1 – – – Metter 2 – AA 3-4 16.22 2,848 0.00 8 1 – – – Early County 1 – AA 2-6 16.75 5,857 0.01 5 1 – – – Jordan 5 – AA 1-6 17.63 18,382 0.02 50 – – – – Laney 4 – AA 1-6 5.12 56,045 0.06 11 – – – – Social Circle 8 – AA 2-6 -2.25 100,351 0.10 10 – – – – Butler 4 – AA 2-5 5.53 139,852 0.14 3 – – – – Westside (Augusta) 4 – AA 1-6 -3.89 25,802 0.03 1 – – – – Model 7 – AA 1-6 5.50 483 0.00 – – – – – East Laurens 3 – AA 0-7 2.09 176 0.00 – – – – – Armuchee 7 – AA 1-6 -4.36 99 0.00 – – – – – Bryan County 2 – AA 0-6 5.12 39 0.00 – – – – – Gordon Central 7 – AA 1-6 -6.64 39 0.00 – – – – – Josey 4 – AA 1-6 -12.06 – – – – – – – Oglethorpe County 8 – AA 0-7 -22.97 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AA Brooks County 502,677 314,326 161,015 21,982 – 1 – AA Thomasville 367,523 404,227 228,150 100 – 1 – AA Fitzgerald 129,800 280,683 586,552 1,606 1,359 1 – AA Berrien – 764 22,843 971,895 4,498 1 – AA Early County – – 1,440 4,417 994,143 2 – AA Benedictine 999,844 156 – – – 2 – AA Swainsboro 97 588,102 268,824 139,469 3,508 2 – AA Vidalia 39 223,774 394,662 381,335 190 2 – AA Toombs County 20 187,968 336,491 472,102 3,419 2 – AA Bacon County – – – 1,927 998,073 2 – AA Jeff Davis – – 23 2,280 997,697 2 – AA Metter – – – 2,848 997,152 2 – AA Bryan County – – – 39 999,961 3 – AA Dodge County 975,333 23,005 1,658 4 – 3 – AA Bleckley County 24,396 38,315 397,081 478,577 61,631 3 – AA Dublin 269 868,755 85,076 25,773 20,127 3 – AA Southwest 2 25,972 472,197 325,589 176,240 3 – AA Washington County – 43,539 37,743 155,885 762,833 3 – AA Northeast – 414 6,245 13,996 979,345 3 – AA East Laurens – – – 176 999,824 4 – AA Jefferson County 579,311 420,689 – – – 4 – AA Screven County 420,689 575,080 4,091 140 – 4 – AA Harlem – 38 951,374 37,689 10,899 4 – AA Glenn Hills – 4,193 15,218 769,789 210,800 4 – AA Josey – – – – 1,000,000 4 – AA Laney – – 25,878 30,167 943,955 4 – AA Butler – – 890 138,962 860,148 4 – AA Westside (Augusta) – – 2,549 23,253 974,198 5 – AA Heard County 986,324 11,238 1,898 500 40 5 – AA Spencer 8,415 65,050 203,194 531,447 191,894 5 – AA Callaway 4,728 853,717 125,279 15,097 1,179 5 – AA Lamar County 367 1,369 76,376 257,448 664,440 5 – AA Temple 161 68,372 586,771 183,867 160,829 5 – AA Jordan 5 254 6,482 11,641 981,618 6 – AA Hapeville Charter 999,549 157 205 89 – 6 – AA B.E.S.T. Academy 428 988,686 6,601 4,210 75 6 – AA Douglass 14 4,103 439,866 295,141 260,876 6 – AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 4,304 9,275 82,152 904,263 6 – AA Therrell 3 325 411,125 113,480 475,067 6 – AA Washington – – 115,762 358,606 525,632 6 – AA South Atlanta – 2,425 17,166 146,322 834,087 7 – AA Rockmart 897,034 86,717 16,247 2 – 7 – AA Coosa 100,078 82,149 757,928 59,221 624 7 – AA Pepperell 2,888 723,170 166,739 97,566 9,637 7 – AA Dade County – 547 4,465 169,267 825,721 7 – AA Chattooga – 107,417 54,553 673,391 164,639 7 – AA Model – – 67 416 999,517 7 – AA Armuchee – – – 99 999,901 7 – AA Gordon Central – – 1 38 999,961 8 – AA Rabun County 937,910 62,080 10 – – 8 – AA Elbert County 62,083 893,595 42,961 355 1,006 8 – AA Banks County 7 43,221 432,924 455,615 68,233 8 – AA Monticello – 20 776 45,282 953,922 8 – AA Putnam County – 1,084 485,701 436,025 77,190 8 – AA Social Circle – – 37,628 62,723 899,649 8 – AA Oglethorpe County – – – – 1,000,000

Class A-Public

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Irwin County 2 – A 6-1 50.12 1,000,000 850,754 762,626 516,095 356,132 1.81 Macon County 4 – A 5-2 47.19 994,585 743,075 520,060 298,504 171,606 4.83 Clinch County 2 – A 5-2 45.94 1,000,000 832,017 511,160 298,206 155,291 5.44 Manchester 4 – A 8-0 46.00 1,000,000 643,382 450,903 257,565 133,548 6.49 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 – A 7-0 42.99 1,000,000 601,565 398,755 239,053 95,760 9.44 Charlton County 2 – A 5-1 36.36 1,000,000 702,338 289,733 113,233 29,800 32.56 Emanuel County Institute 3 – A 6-1 35.13 999,065 451,597 208,349 72,460 17,939 54.74 Marion County 4 – A 7-1 34.19 962,650 485,325 174,962 54,343 12,378 79.79 Commerce 8 – A 6-1 33.97 1,000,000 303,990 143,158 45,619 10,060 98.40 Washington-Wilkes 7 – A 4-3 33.59 937,591 414,447 152,972 45,037 9,930 99.70 Taylor County 4 – A 6-1 32.41 247,992 142,724 35,639 8,466 1,904 524.21 Turner County 2 – A 4-3 28.33 917,785 211,589 57,761 11,291 1,720 580.40 Trion 6 – A 5-2 27.20 929,195 214,394 52,392 10,489 1,383 722.07 Mitchell County 1 – A 6-1 22.18 999,999 222,064 80,492 11,277 923 1,082.42 Telfair County 2 – A 3-4 26.98 435,356 128,802 29,350 5,493 750 1,332.33 Pelham 1 – A 6-1 21.14 1,000,000 183,283 60,422 7,684 542 1,844.02 Jenkins County 3 – A 6-1 20.07 999,689 84,260 15,850 1,704 129 7,750.94 Chattahoochee County 1 – A 4-3 13.61 1,000,000 293,844 27,951 2,003 90 11,110.11 Lincoln County 7 – A 3-4 25.67 92,039 25,341 4,203 604 75 13,332.33 Montgomery County 3 – A 5-2 18.92 113,272 23,977 2,190 161 16 62,499.00 Towns County 8 – A 3-4 12.35 332,558 80,566 4,541 206 9 111,110.11 Miller County 1 – A 4-3 9.76 944,706 81,108 5,127 203 7 142,856.14 Bowdon 6 – A 2-6 7.14 905,845 131,267 5,570 171 3 333,332.33 Claxton 3 – A 1-6 6.81 905,696 30,836 1,748 47 3 333,332.33 Seminole County 1 – A 4-3 6.05 461,689 35,467 1,553 34 1 999,999.00 Dooly County 4 – A 2-5 23.84 1,747 196 23 2 1 999,999.00 Atkinson County 2 – A 1-6 4.64 906,051 56,179 2,114 42 – – Greene County 7 – A 3-4 12.62 6,549 221 22 3 – – Johnson County 3 – A 4-3 9.09 67,747 3,703 177 2 – – Baconton Charter 1 – A 3-4 -11.52 905,942 14,662 102 1 – – Wilcox County 2 – A 2-5 11.70 15,891 737 45 1 – – Terrell County 1 – A 2-5 -4.51 100,590 3,206 40 1 – – Calhoun County 1 – A 1-6 -19.24 905,758 2,788 8 – – – Central (Talbotton) 4 – A 2-6 -13.22 905,696 268 2 – – – McIntosh County Academy 3 – A 2-4 11.85 1,111 23 – – – – Randolph-Clay 1 – A 2-5 -19.05 2,928 3 – – – – Gordon Lee 6 – A 2-5 5.66 277 2 – – – – Wilkinson County 7 – A 1-6 6.05 1 – – – – – Schley County 4 – A 4-3 22.91 – – – – – – Hawkinsville 4 – A 1-6 1.96 – – – – – – Portal 3 – A 1-6 0.48 – – – – – – Treutlen 3 – A 1-6 -0.27 – – – – – – Wheeler County 3 – A 3-5 -1.74 – – – – – – Twiggs County 7 – A 0-7 -2.02 – – – – – – Hancock Central 7 – A 0-7 -2.51 – – – – – – Lanier County 2 – A 1-6 -6.23 – – – – – – Warren County 7 – A 0-7 -6.32 – – – – – – Greenville 4 – A 2-5 -6.56 – – – – – – Crawford County 4 – A 2-5 -16.41 – – – – – – Stewart County 1 – A 1-6 -30.36 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team Reg Chmp Seed 1 – 8 Seed 9 – 24 Out 1 – A Mitchell County 565,766 593,981 406,018 1 1 – A Pelham 434,234 477,114 522,886 – 1 – A Seminole County – 3 461,686 538,311 1 – A Chattahoochee County – 876,653 123,347 – 1 – A Miller County – 15 944,691 55,294 1 – A Randolph-Clay – – 2,928 997,072 1 – A Calhoun County – 70,022 835,736 94,242 1 – A Terrell County – – 100,590 899,410 1 – A Baconton Charter – 200,681 705,261 94,058 1 – A Stewart County – – – 1,000,000 2 – A Irwin County 997,674 997,775 2,225 – 2 – A Clinch County 1,764 987,675 12,325 – 2 – A Charlton County 513 951,549 48,451 – 2 – A Turner County 49 198 917,587 82,215 2 – A Wilcox County – – 15,891 984,109 2 – A Telfair County – 33 435,323 564,644 2 – A Atkinson County – 123,069 782,982 93,949 2 – A Lanier County – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Emanuel County Institute 505,283 524,317 474,748 935 3 – A Jenkins County 25,882 33,565 966,124 311 3 – A Montgomery County 2,031 2,031 111,241 886,728 3 – A McIntosh County Academy – – 1,111 998,889 3 – A Johnson County – – 67,747 932,253 3 – A Portal – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Claxton – 24,579 881,117 94,304 3 – A Treutlen – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Wheeler County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Macon County 569,136 569,136 425,449 5,415 4 – A Manchester 430,864 430,883 569,117 – 4 – A Schley County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Taylor County – – 247,992 752,008 4 – A Marion County – – 962,650 37,350 4 – A Hawkinsville – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Dooly County – – 1,747 998,253 4 – A Crawford County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Greenville – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Central (Talbotton) – – 905,696 94,304 6 – A Mount Zion (Carroll) 484,866 519,724 480,276 – 6 – A Trion 20,160 20,244 908,951 70,805 6 – A Gordon Lee – – 277 999,723 6 – A Bowdon – 341,762 564,083 94,155 7 – A Washington-Wilkes 150,750 150,756 786,835 62,409 7 – A Lincoln County 6,578 6,578 85,461 907,961 7 – A Greene County – – 6,549 993,451 7 – A Wilkinson County – – 1 999,999 7 – A Warren County – – – 1,000,000 7 – A Twiggs County – – – 1,000,000 7 – A Hancock Central – – – 1,000,000 8 – A Commerce 15,053 97,657 902,343 – 8 – A Towns County – – 332,558 667,442

Class A-Private

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Eagle’s Landing Christian 5 – A 7-0 65.70 1,000,000 972,275 936,526 879,566 797,222 0.25 Wesleyan 5 – A 6-2 45.59 1,000,000 782,869 421,892 239,200 45,998 20.74 Prince Avenue Christian 8 – A 8-0 44.02 1,000,000 790,656 398,930 227,861 40,943 23.42 Athens Academy 8 – A 7-0 43.08 1,000,000 742,645 459,039 156,473 31,963 30.29 Tattnall Square 7 – A 7-0 43.78 1,000,000 575,681 378,698 145,116 29,140 33.32 Stratford Academy 7 – A 7-0 43.52 1,000,000 596,415 374,643 150,966 28,111 34.57 Mount Paran Christian 6 – A 6-1 40.72 1,000,000 593,133 311,836 103,362 15,784 62.36 Calvary Day 3 – A 6-1 33.54 1,000,000 574,319 230,807 25,266 3,940 252.81 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 – A 6-1 34.71 1,000,000 285,425 113,675 24,150 2,579 386.75 Aquinas 7 – A 5-2 30.74 999,977 481,986 142,483 20,174 1,677 595.30 Darlington 6 – A 5-3 34.71 999,987 124,880 51,221 12,663 1,543 647.09 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 – A 6-2 28.41 1,000,000 216,976 59,893 4,698 469 2,131.20 Mount de Sales 7 – A 4-3 27.50 966,652 113,588 22,414 2,596 185 5,404.41 George Walton Academy 8 – A 6-1 24.42 1,000,000 116,106 23,047 1,811 108 9,258.26 Hebron Christian Academy 8 – A 4-3 24.90 996,913 71,259 16,633 1,188 88 11,362.64 Brookstone 4 – A 5-3 19.91 906,391 332,591 9,700 1,158 66 15,150.52 Savannah Country Day 3 – A 5-2 23.91 984,616 41,467 8,376 767 44 22,726.27 Our Lady of Mercy 5 – A 4-4 22.92 999,933 30,785 6,315 581 42 23,808.52 Savannah Christian 3 – A 3-3 23.02 727,597 109,529 8,373 755 34 29,410.76 First Presbyterian 7 – A 5-2 22.35 700,432 75,677 6,580 486 30 33,332.33 Fellowship Christian 6 – A 4-3 21.71 480,896 68,186 3,678 355 14 71,427.57 Walker 6 – A 3-4 19.60 677,265 52,664 3,556 192 10 99,999.00 Athens Christian 8 – A 2-5 13.93 984,271 153,467 6,788 314 5 199,999.00 Whitefield Academy 6 – A 4-3 19.06 945,390 53,480 4,152 263 5 199,999.00 Strong Rock Christian 5 – A 4-3 13.67 367,196 17,649 479 30 – – Lakeview Academy 8 – A 2-5 8.01 298,222 10,744 138 6 – – Holy Innocents 5 – A 1-6 14.14 56,445 5,259 88 2 – – Christian Heritage 6 – A 1-6 -2.58 905,696 10,279 39 1 – – North Cobb Christian 6 – A 2-5 8.26 1,082 9 1 – – – Providence Christian 8 – A 1-6 -4.48 1,024 1 – – – – St. Francis 6 – A 2-5 7.69 13 – – – – – Landmark Christian 5 – A 0-7 -1.89 2 – – – – – King’s Ridge Christian 6 – A 2-5 -2.30 – – – – – – Riverside Military Academy 8 – A 0-7 -3.55 – – – – – – Pinecrest Academy 6 – A 0-7 -7.12 – – – – – – Pacelli 4 – A 0-8 -35.09 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.