Maxwell playoff projections after Week 9
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|1 – AAAAAAA
|112,989
|887,011
|402,358
|40,969
|342
|301,502
|698,498
|116,255
|522,894
|0.91
|8 – AAAAAAA
|297,983
|702,017
|212,861
|5,588
|22
|540,419
|459,581
|58,950
|244,523
|3.09
|4 – AAAAAAA
|593,501
|406,499
|32,292
|382
|1
|741,534
|258,466
|1,471
|103,619
|8.65
|6 – AAAAAAA
|538,397
|461,603
|37,067
|158
|–
|828,502
|171,498
|4,946
|71,864
|12.92
|7 – AAAAAAA
|630,311
|369,689
|23,828
|300
|–
|873,988
|126,012
|1,028
|32,699
|29.58
|5 – AAAAAAA
|789,267
|210,733
|12,912
|61
|–
|933,880
|66,120
|718
|18,121
|54.18
|3 – AAAAAAA
|827,337
|172,663
|8,274
|86
|–
|964,304
|35,696
|104
|6,223
|159.69
|2 – AAAAAAA
|987,734
|12,266
|14
|–
|–
|999,343
|657
|–
|57
|17,542.86
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|8-0
|94.86
|1,000,000
|4.84
|938,564
|808,231
|623,301
|476,107
|1.10
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|86.98
|1,000,000
|3.63
|751,629
|456,101
|328,113
|137,984
|6.25
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|87.33
|1,000,000
|3.12
|545,680
|433,656
|185,350
|105,521
|8.48
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|86.08
|999,994
|3.33
|684,665
|372,392
|252,790
|102,693
|8.74
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|82.91
|1,000,000
|3.04
|485,369
|404,479
|139,518
|63,612
|14.72
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|79.57
|1,000,000
|2.81
|570,657
|289,588
|107,826
|29,846
|32.51
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|78.96
|999,956
|2.83
|515,017
|254,083
|95,007
|24,321
|40.12
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|78.07
|998,954
|2.86
|532,399
|268,192
|96,436
|22,466
|43.51
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|77.67
|1,000,000
|2.61
|532,897
|125,045
|48,345
|15,518
|63.44
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|76.66
|999,999
|2.22
|234,846
|89,527
|36,655
|8,237
|120.40
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|73.85
|999,606
|2.20
|280,704
|122,448
|30,187
|5,672
|175.30
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.02
|999,488
|2.13
|280,345
|94,825
|18,188
|2,587
|385.55
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|70.46
|995,684
|1.87
|251,415
|71,559
|14,134
|2,081
|479.54
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|70.24
|998,691
|1.61
|147,501
|29,485
|5,017
|1,015
|984.22
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|68.90
|995,508
|1.43
|101,449
|31,911
|4,989
|768
|1,301.08
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.41
|961,100
|1.79
|261,914
|40,919
|4,346
|606
|1,649.17
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|65.92
|977,981
|1.63
|132,386
|21,607
|2,586
|308
|3,245.75
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|65.29
|979,388
|1.53
|124,482
|20,942
|2,474
|269
|3,716.47
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.74
|952,900
|1.53
|150,452
|19,647
|1,784
|181
|5,523.86
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|61.87
|994,387
|1.53
|99,729
|13,091
|1,112
|84
|11,903.76
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|57.87
|998,713
|1.57
|136,404
|10,864
|572
|50
|19,999.00
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|58.20
|785,469
|1.13
|70,773
|4,895
|243
|17
|58,822.53
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|59.91
|964,167
|1.19
|28,176
|3,613
|300
|16
|62,499.00
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|57.63
|902,484
|1.17
|36,916
|4,044
|208
|12
|83,332.33
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|57.23
|957,189
|1.18
|30,065
|3,372
|184
|11
|90,908.09
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|55.24
|989,858
|1.12
|17,049
|1,279
|85
|7
|142,856.14
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|57.94
|915,142
|0.97
|8,262
|757
|91
|4
|249,999.00
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|56.78
|995,405
|1.17
|20,960
|1,445
|87
|4
|249,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|53.35
|873,836
|0.97
|14,526
|1,243
|51
|3
|333,332.33
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|52.79
|77,572
|0.12
|3,924
|176
|9
|–
|–
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|51.51
|246,293
|0.29
|3,407
|214
|7
|–
|–
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|49.05
|992,114
|1.05
|2,710
|221
|5
|–
|–
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|43.69
|989,736
|1.03
|3,074
|91
|–
|–
|–
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|42.73
|837,475
|0.85
|1,039
|44
|–
|–
|–
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|41.91
|50,132
|0.05
|95
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|36.46
|165,516
|0.17
|302
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|40.14
|61,216
|0.06
|28
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|40.59
|24,316
|0.03
|76
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|35.02
|129,079
|0.13
|71
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|36.65
|155,554
|0.16
|33
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|35.28
|33,353
|0.03
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-7
|23.37
|635
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|13.95
|553
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-7
|21.62
|472
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|27.69
|54
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|20.82
|31
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|17.14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-8
|-11.63
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|At Large
|Out
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|890,817
|96,106
|11,941
|–
|1,136
|–
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|92,071
|472,833
|432,863
|–
|1,187
|1,046
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|16,720
|429,445
|515,282
|–
|38,509
|44
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|392
|1,616
|39,914
|–
|35,650
|922,428
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|852,529
|98,400
|40,865
|6,908
|11
|1,287
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|81,759
|182,118
|379,595
|346,264
|–
|10,264
|2 – AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|60,648
|595,906
|250,263
|79,219
|3,822
|10,142
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|4,719
|121,644
|314,446
|396,666
|–
|162,525
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|214
|910
|3,827
|27,672
|730
|966,647
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|131
|1,022
|11,004
|143,271
|126
|844,446
|3 – AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|580,967
|262,182
|106,251
|46,887
|3,319
|394
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|167,597
|328,063
|246,434
|152,321
|99,972
|5,613
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|141,589
|231,276
|245,159
|316,018
|45,346
|20,612
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|107,531
|127,449
|304,006
|233,683
|180,231
|47,100
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|2,304
|50,858
|95,386
|234,796
|402,125
|214,531
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|12
|172
|2,764
|16,295
|5,073
|975,684
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Walton
|933,563
|58,258
|4,727
|3,294
|152
|6
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|46,559
|200,720
|592,765
|78,011
|59,926
|22,019
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|13,276
|102,841
|116,693
|644,119
|25,555
|97,516
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|5,492
|614,680
|210,692
|127,577
|2,659
|38,900
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|1,110
|23,498
|74,839
|146,666
|180
|753,707
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|–
|3
|284
|333
|15
|999,365
|5 – AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|915,479
|45,818
|30,965
|7,735
|3
|–
|5 – AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|60,652
|73,347
|550,551
|265,114
|14,503
|35,833
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Milton
|17,360
|834,756
|117,244
|27,843
|2,285
|512
|5 – AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|6,509
|42,636
|297,575
|644,729
|665
|7,886
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|–
|3,443
|3,658
|54,114
|1
|938,784
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|–
|–
|7
|465
|–
|999,528
|6 – AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|937,620
|55,615
|6,601
|164
|–
|–
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|53,812
|899,077
|38,488
|8,593
|29
|1
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|8,562
|6,591
|727,264
|213,678
|1,094
|42,811
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|6
|38,556
|223,205
|733,383
|255
|4,595
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|–
|161
|4,442
|43,598
|1,931
|949,868
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|–
|–
|–
|553
|–
|999,447
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|–
|–
|–
|31
|–
|999,969
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|603,776
|298,446
|97,728
|50
|–
|–
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|304,515
|473,915
|168,040
|48,910
|304
|4,316
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|91,705
|223,383
|674,155
|5,857
|408
|4,492
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|4
|690
|5,476
|100,494
|58,852
|834,484
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|–
|3,566
|54,601
|844,689
|12,286
|84,858
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Archer
|998,799
|882
|241
|78
|–
|–
|8 – AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|756
|1,919
|14,230
|856,920
|11
|126,164
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|257
|827,313
|165,994
|6,415
|21
|–
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Newton
|187
|169,866
|813,950
|13,060
|1,628
|1,309
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Shiloh
|1
|20
|5,579
|123,479
|–
|870,921
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|–
|–
|6
|48
|–
|999,946
Class AAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|1 – AAAAAA
|132,558
|867,442
|468,402
|103,446
|5,579
|294,081
|705,919
|185,819
|501,722
|0.99
|5 – AAAAAA
|463,595
|536,405
|102,214
|7,209
|162
|667,230
|332,770
|17,270
|183,506
|4.45
|4 – AAAAAA
|457,994
|542,006
|85,043
|1,142
|4
|685,370
|314,630
|8,005
|151,250
|5.61
|2 – AAAAAA
|513,903
|486,097
|53,393
|1,921
|18
|782,020
|217,980
|4,767
|107,674
|8.29
|6 – AAAAAA
|655,846
|344,154
|43,247
|1,972
|26
|881,148
|118,852
|2,844
|37,665
|25.55
|8 – AAAAAA
|819,408
|180,592
|10,208
|132
|–
|953,979
|46,021
|413
|9,310
|106.41
|7 – AAAAAA
|861,877
|138,123
|1,421
|3
|–
|957,572
|42,428
|37
|8,716
|113.73
|3 – AAAAAA
|980,439
|19,561
|72
|–
|–
|997,756
|2,244
|1
|157
|6,368.43
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-0
|73.64
|1,000,000
|4.12
|846,165
|612,533
|450,486
|311,812
|2.21
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|70.20
|999,954
|3.50
|782,872
|415,686
|279,391
|166,527
|5.01
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|68.55
|1,000,000
|3.50
|611,789
|483,911
|289,948
|143,767
|5.96
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.70
|999,272
|3.24
|634,270
|440,524
|256,978
|117,260
|7.53
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.68
|999,997
|3.04
|562,226
|428,961
|191,044
|100,886
|8.91
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|65.61
|982,798
|2.79
|498,418
|344,589
|173,596
|70,223
|13.24
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|61.66
|993,611
|2.53
|518,255
|221,924
|77,782
|28,387
|34.23
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|58.11
|999,997
|2.10
|354,289
|123,792
|42,008
|10,694
|92.51
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|55.54
|999,973
|2.38
|392,988
|130,881
|41,429
|8,619
|115.02
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|55.86
|999,989
|2.31
|264,907
|129,863
|30,390
|7,219
|137.52
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.16
|997,932
|2.36
|372,723
|101,089
|27,400
|5,991
|165.92
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|55.73
|997,836
|1.90
|296,661
|86,476
|23,451
|5,354
|185.78
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|57.00
|998,780
|1.51
|138,875
|67,321
|22,165
|5,285
|188.21
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|56.85
|850,297
|1.60
|246,232
|70,341
|22,316
|5,227
|190.31
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|52.84
|995,655
|2.22
|313,608
|72,830
|16,772
|3,071
|324.63
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|55.26
|828,408
|1.23
|105,567
|46,707
|10,639
|2,423
|411.71
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.66
|990,971
|1.51
|164,589
|39,229
|10,290
|1,962
|508.68
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|53.56
|998,390
|1.54
|172,949
|41,727
|10,167
|1,962
|508.68
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|51.79
|997,096
|1.32
|90,990
|31,608
|6,935
|1,153
|866.30
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|51.42
|987,691
|1.52
|161,347
|34,903
|6,190
|1,046
|955.02
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|49.35
|852,005
|1.02
|52,600
|13,419
|2,592
|349
|2,864.33
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|47.03
|958,317
|1.69
|72,384
|13,386
|2,242
|262
|3,815.79
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|46.68
|987,757
|1.61
|98,665
|14,494
|2,049
|236
|4,236.29
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|44.64
|1,000,000
|1.54
|58,048
|7,090
|954
|94
|10,637.30
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|42.18
|982,078
|1.55
|50,863
|9,909
|1,140
|87
|11,493.25
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|43.66
|968,763
|1.40
|42,211
|8,787
|1,046
|67
|14,924.37
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|39.63
|960,246
|1.23
|27,001
|2,520
|213
|12
|83,332.33
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|45.04
|161,160
|0.20
|10,634
|1,268
|135
|12
|83,332.33
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|41.79
|189,522
|0.21
|2,917
|519
|39
|4
|249,999.00
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|34.30
|891,789
|1.09
|7,960
|674
|47
|3
|333,332.33
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|34.90
|801,362
|0.93
|9,468
|455
|25
|2
|499,999.00
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|36.58
|986,961
|1.17
|17,671
|1,080
|57
|1
|999,999.00
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|33.85
|245,077
|0.32
|3,171
|260
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|36.17
|199,197
|0.28
|3,694
|363
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|37.73
|152,122
|0.16
|1,664
|122
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|32.31
|562,981
|0.73
|5,557
|405
|15
|–
|–
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|30.74
|968,833
|1.07
|3,317
|246
|10
|–
|–
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|44.13
|10,794
|0.01
|354
|38
|6
|–
|–
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|29.98
|164,754
|0.18
|325
|17
|1
|–
|–
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|23.49
|23,783
|0.02
|12
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|33.38
|98,911
|0.11
|811
|24
|–
|–
|–
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|31.87
|94,014
|0.10
|640
|18
|–
|–
|–
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|27.11
|23,171
|0.03
|96
|5
|–
|–
|–
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|34.49
|5,468
|0.01
|39
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|24.95
|33,623
|0.04
|68
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|24.17
|11,268
|0.01
|22
|1
|–
|–
|–
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|33.55
|2,690
|0.00
|15
|1
|–
|–
|–
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|27.85
|9,195
|0.01
|30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|24.83
|9,584
|0.01
|17
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|35.32
|819
|0.00
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|13.93
|24,787
|0.03
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|21.85
|240
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|39.79
|82
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-7
|22.74
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-7
|20.57
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|17.70
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA
|0-8
|2.69
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA
|0-7
|-2.28
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAAA
|Lee County
|687,561
|216,178
|69,168
|27,093
|–
|1 – AAAAAA
|Coffee
|222,306
|404,861
|290,839
|81,266
|728
|1 – AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|74,089
|346,354
|503,270
|59,085
|17,202
|1 – AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|16,044
|31,909
|122,985
|657,470
|171,592
|1 – AAAAAA
|Houston County
|–
|698
|13,738
|175,086
|810,478
|2 – AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|904,780
|84,225
|10,068
|924
|3
|2 – AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|79,944
|282,665
|376,359
|258,128
|2,904
|2 – AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|14,185
|488,862
|347,745
|147,988
|1,220
|2 – AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|1,091
|144,053
|262,119
|444,742
|147,995
|2 – AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|–
|195
|3,709
|148,218
|847,878
|3 – AAAAAA
|Evans
|534,795
|261,139
|120,539
|65,605
|17,922
|3 – AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|288,961
|214,018
|300,714
|165,070
|31,237
|3 – AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|91,850
|366,590
|249,283
|184,066
|108,211
|3 – AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|81,904
|129,470
|302,045
|455,414
|31,167
|3 – AAAAAA
|Greenbrier
|2,490
|28,783
|24,110
|109,371
|835,246
|3 – AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|–
|–
|3,309
|20,474
|976,217
|4 – AAAAAA
|Tucker
|787,776
|212,184
|34
|6
|–
|4 – AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|212,224
|775,986
|10,445
|1,334
|11
|4 – AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|–
|1,912
|760,122
|196,283
|41,683
|4 – AAAAAA
|Drew
|–
|3
|2,829
|242,245
|754,923
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|–
|1
|3
|11,264
|988,732
|4 – AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|–
|–
|81,456
|117,741
|800,803
|4 – AAAAAA
|M.L. King
|–
|9,914
|145,111
|407,956
|437,019
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mundy’s Mill
|–
|–
|–
|23,171
|976,829
|4 – AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|Mays
|943,673
|51,288
|2,689
|2,304
|46
|5 – AAAAAA
|Alexander
|48,207
|204,850
|105,776
|628,858
|12,309
|5 – AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|8,120
|648,260
|195,813
|147,804
|3
|5 – AAAAAA
|Hughes
|–
|95,415
|636,350
|118,532
|149,703
|5 – AAAAAA
|Northgate
|–
|187
|59,372
|101,601
|838,840
|5 – AAAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|–
|–
|–
|819
|999,181
|5 – AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|–
|–
|–
|82
|999,918
|5 – AAAAAA
|Creekside
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAAA
|Harrison
|601,808
|271,663
|96,534
|23,606
|6,389
|6 – AAAAAA
|Dalton
|284,506
|388,887
|219,525
|104,918
|2,164
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|82,168
|159,232
|340,832
|416,158
|1,610
|6 – AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|31,518
|180,218
|342,530
|436,705
|9,029
|6 – AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|–
|–
|53
|2,637
|997,310
|6 – AAAAAA
|Creekview
|–
|–
|526
|10,268
|989,206
|6 – AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|–
|–
|–
|5,468
|994,532
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|–
|–
|–
|240
|999,760
|6 – AAAAAA
|Osborne
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|930,356
|44,333
|25,197
|87
|27
|7 – AAAAAA
|Centennial
|47,647
|831,403
|114,582
|6,368
|–
|7 – AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|21,969
|29,897
|611,708
|323,387
|13,039
|7 – AAAAAA
|Pope
|28
|94,367
|243,205
|463,762
|198,638
|7 – AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|–
|–
|1,218
|92,796
|905,986
|7 – AAAAAA
|Northview
|–
|–
|3,071
|6,513
|990,416
|7 – AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|–
|–
|1,019
|97,892
|901,089
|7 – AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|–
|–
|–
|9,195
|990,805
|7 – AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAAAA
|Dacula
|472,348
|379,148
|135,273
|11,163
|2,068
|8 – AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|447,283
|394,990
|114,444
|38,938
|4,345
|8 – AAAAAA
|Lanier
|69,641
|172,352
|451,274
|294,490
|12,243
|8 – AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|10,675
|52,694
|294,590
|602,287
|39,754
|8 – AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|53
|810
|2,270
|30,490
|966,377
|8 – AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|–
|6
|2,149
|22,632
|975,213
Class AAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|8 – AAAAA
|191,020
|808,980
|130,234
|4,354
|2
|400,537
|599,463
|22,517
|478,233
|1.09
|7 – AAAAA
|151,463
|848,537
|169,190
|5,054
|9
|638,133
|361,867
|23,529
|211,842
|3.72
|1 – AAAAA
|293,359
|706,641
|78,485
|196
|–
|518,775
|481,225
|5,087
|160,181
|5.24
|4 – AAAAA
|321,598
|678,402
|153,864
|8,188
|99
|611,075
|388,925
|26,483
|141,125
|6.09
|2 – AAAAA
|810,853
|189,147
|3,226
|6
|–
|948,133
|51,867
|89
|5,070
|196.24
|3 – AAAAA
|898,629
|101,371
|3,012
|17
|–
|978,288
|21,712
|37
|2,834
|351.86
|6 – AAAAA
|917,347
|82,653
|580
|1
|–
|986,924
|13,076
|3
|576
|1,735.11
|5 – AAAAA
|972,377
|27,623
|132
|–
|–
|995,880
|4,120
|–
|139
|7,193.24
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|5-1
|82.93
|1,000,000
|4.79
|964,767
|785,440
|582,462
|475,147
|1.10
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|7-0
|74.76
|1,000,000
|4.25
|950,689
|809,139
|304,286
|201,787
|3.96
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|8-0
|71.61
|1,000,000
|4.10
|843,459
|667,948
|458,060
|156,234
|5.40
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|7-0
|72.24
|1,000,000
|3.54
|839,970
|405,583
|230,197
|100,552
|8.95
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|7-0
|65.41
|1,000,000
|3.11
|654,557
|358,059
|168,148
|39,116
|24.56
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|4-3
|59.00
|999,445
|2.51
|564,188
|178,378
|75,138
|9,740
|101.67
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|5-2
|56.99
|999,760
|2.47
|478,972
|115,885
|28,175
|3,945
|252.49
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-1
|55.12
|999,071
|2.19
|229,730
|100,111
|27,388
|2,594
|384.51
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|7-1
|57.04
|999,914
|2.00
|273,219
|73,615
|17,524
|2,547
|391.62
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|2-4
|55.09
|999,510
|2.18
|222,659
|91,233
|24,527
|2,475
|403.04
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|6-2
|54.25
|999,973
|2.05
|376,206
|102,830
|27,760
|2,358
|423.09
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|5-2
|53.65
|962,271
|1.73
|170,945
|54,655
|12,067
|1,087
|918.96
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|7-1
|50.48
|1,000,000
|1.77
|270,620
|54,886
|11,749
|728
|1,372.63
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|6-1
|48.06
|999,954
|2.31
|330,801
|70,342
|11,986
|533
|1,875.17
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|4-4
|51.88
|626,861
|1.04
|68,175
|20,704
|4,909
|367
|2,723.80
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|5-2
|48.99
|861,686
|1.30
|149,831
|27,664
|5,091
|265
|3,772.58
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|7-1
|49.60
|998,285
|1.46
|117,098
|23,472
|3,150
|242
|4,131.23
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|5-2
|43.80
|999,815
|1.85
|123,512
|15,136
|2,336
|78
|12,819.51
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|5-2
|43.54
|998,306
|1.77
|99,103
|11,980
|1,755
|60
|16,665.67
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|4-3
|44.23
|939,806
|1.18
|29,899
|6,992
|1,058
|45
|22,221.22
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|3-4
|46.65
|528,526
|0.62
|29,501
|4,635
|594
|36
|27,776.78
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|6-1
|43.15
|992,825
|1.63
|61,775
|9,681
|871
|33
|30,302.03
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|3-4
|43.08
|595,878
|0.68
|24,853
|2,970
|287
|14
|71,427.57
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|5-2
|41.92
|985,696
|1.67
|28,111
|2,943
|209
|10
|99,999.00
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-5
|37.41
|986,619
|1.20
|16,603
|1,113
|63
|2
|499,999.00
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|3-4
|43.87
|192,017
|0.26
|11,478
|851
|52
|2
|499,999.00
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-5
|43.41
|194,559
|0.26
|11,283
|684
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|4-3
|34.71
|980,295
|1.28
|10,681
|602
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-2
|34.99
|1,000,000
|1.19
|17,268
|698
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-5
|33.75
|665,962
|0.69
|2,817
|302
|22
|–
|–
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|3-4
|33.23
|747,496
|0.85
|5,263
|327
|11
|–
|–
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-4
|34.41
|673,897
|0.70
|3,222
|217
|11
|–
|–
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|4-3
|30.07
|330,499
|0.40
|3,511
|110
|6
|–
|–
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|3-4
|34.55
|465,797
|0.48
|1,966
|205
|5
|–
|–
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-5
|31.89
|204,440
|0.25
|3,181
|110
|5
|–
|–
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-2
|36.37
|206,265
|0.22
|1,361
|87
|5
|–
|–
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-6
|34.84
|475,224
|0.49
|2,199
|208
|4
|–
|–
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-6
|28.66
|266,125
|0.28
|555
|49
|3
|–
|–
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|3-4
|25.41
|405,950
|0.46
|1,997
|47
|2
|–
|–
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|3-4
|22.64
|579,473
|0.63
|1,519
|25
|1
|–
|–
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|4-4
|32.76
|181,800
|0.19
|586
|16
|1
|–
|–
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-8
|28.48
|335,457
|0.34
|542
|34
|–
|–
|–
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-4
|33.17
|21,939
|0.02
|294
|14
|–
|–
|–
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|2-5
|19.41
|438,372
|0.46
|675
|12
|–
|–
|–
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|3-5
|37.32
|14,396
|0.01
|91
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-6
|36.44
|1,862
|0.00
|40
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-6
|21.54
|62,320
|0.07
|137
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-5
|22.89
|58,995
|0.06
|37
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|1-5
|23.03
|18,316
|0.02
|48
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-6
|28.14
|491
|0.00
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-4
|41.28
|57
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-6
|2.58
|3,739
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-6
|19.11
|33
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-5
|33.59
|12
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-8
|-20.22
|11
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-7
|22.25
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA
|1-7
|-24.77
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA
|0-4
|-52.20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|838,493
|154,836
|6,474
|197
|–
|1 – AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|155,536
|735,872
|97,447
|10,905
|240
|1 – AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|5,873
|76,305
|594,323
|310,118
|13,381
|1 – AAAAA
|Harris County
|97
|32,648
|289,116
|425,635
|252,504
|1 – AAAAA
|Veterans
|1
|339
|12,640
|253,145
|733,875
|2 – AAAAA
|Wayne County
|509,316
|398,820
|77,512
|13,423
|929
|2 – AAAAA
|Ware County
|460,040
|461,150
|73,518
|4,802
|490
|2 – AAAAA
|New Hampstead
|30,644
|130,232
|813,845
|25,279
|–
|2 – AAAAA
|South Effingham
|–
|2,193
|10,037
|323,227
|664,543
|2 – AAAAA
|Statesboro
|–
|7,605
|25,088
|633,269
|334,038
|3 – AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|537,893
|387,093
|49,794
|25,134
|86
|3 – AAAAA
|Griffin
|407,435
|65,735
|498,766
|26,349
|1,715
|3 – AAAAA
|Whitewater
|50,834
|492,964
|259,925
|136,083
|60,194
|3 – AAAAA
|Fayette County
|3,166
|26,497
|176,296
|467,938
|326,103
|3 – AAAAA
|McIntosh
|672
|27,701
|10,413
|167,479
|793,735
|3 – AAAAA
|Riverdale
|–
|–
|5
|28
|999,967
|3 – AAAAA
|Morrow
|–
|10
|4,801
|176,989
|818,200
|4 – AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|653,939
|345,924
|137
|–
|–
|4 – AAAAA
|Jones County
|345,955
|534,234
|110,768
|9,043
|–
|4 – AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|106
|119,771
|404,620
|437,774
|37,729
|4 – AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|–
|1
|456,999
|169,861
|373,139
|4 – AAAAA
|Union Grove
|–
|4
|702
|21,233
|978,061
|4 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|–
|–
|7,567
|186,992
|805,441
|4 – AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|–
|–
|7
|1,855
|998,138
|4 – AAAAA
|Ola
|–
|66
|19,193
|172,758
|807,983
|4 – AAAAA
|Hampton
|–
|–
|7
|484
|999,509
|5 – AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|540,280
|405,026
|47,793
|6,716
|185
|5 – AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|421,869
|396,677
|165,850
|13,910
|1,694
|5 – AAAAA
|Columbia
|35,732
|187,415
|625,337
|131,811
|19,705
|5 – AAAAA
|Lithonia
|2,098
|8,057
|32,133
|396,084
|561,628
|5 – AAAAA
|Miller Grove
|21
|2,786
|127,226
|449,440
|420,527
|5 – AAAAA
|Chamblee
|–
|39
|1,661
|2,039
|996,261
|5 – AAAAA
|Clarkston
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|829,143
|115,661
|53,764
|1,386
|46
|6 – AAAAA
|Banneker
|140,521
|85,577
|716,207
|50,520
|7,175
|6 – AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|29,975
|791,111
|130,216
|34,394
|14,304
|6 – AAAAA
|Decatur
|361
|5,089
|33,955
|366,545
|594,050
|6 – AAAAA
|Riverwood
|–
|1,342
|15,089
|188,009
|795,560
|6 – AAAAA
|North Springs
|–
|388
|46,054
|284,057
|669,501
|6 – AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|–
|7
|775
|61,538
|937,680
|6 – AAAAA
|Grady
|–
|825
|3,940
|13,551
|981,684
|7 – AAAAA
|Rome
|997,631
|1,511
|852
|6
|–
|7 – AAAAA
|Kell
|2,273
|833,005
|157,613
|6,554
|555
|7 – AAAAA
|East Paulding
|90
|1,603
|146,644
|380,189
|471,474
|7 – AAAAA
|Carrollton
|6
|157,735
|493,887
|210,058
|138,314
|7 – AAAAA
|Paulding County
|–
|6,145
|200,247
|389,486
|404,122
|7 – AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|–
|–
|–
|57
|999,943
|7 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|–
|–
|1
|11
|999,988
|7 – AAAAA
|Hiram
|–
|1
|756
|13,639
|985,604
|7 – AAAAA
|Cass
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAAA
|Buford
|979,308
|20,394
|215
|83
|–
|8 – AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|20,355
|426,509
|553,129
|7
|–
|8 – AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|337
|553,088
|443,952
|2,596
|27
|8 – AAAAA
|Loganville
|–
|8
|183
|475,033
|524,776
|8 – AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|–
|1
|2,521
|56,473
|941,005
|8 – AAAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|–
|–
|–
|465,797
|534,203
|8 – AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|–
|–
|–
|11
|999,989
Class AAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|5 – AAAA
|97,927
|902,073
|351,046
|39,130
|1,056
|153,238
|846,762
|159,219
|775,678
|0.29
|6 – AAAA
|370,735
|629,265
|43,874
|88
|–
|857,582
|142,418
|1,506
|69,489
|13.39
|3 – AAAA
|545,602
|454,398
|41,275
|136
|–
|700,068
|299,932
|10,134
|62,414
|15.02
|7 – AAAA
|606,136
|393,864
|28,536
|213
|–
|730,179
|269,821
|5,336
|59,153
|15.91
|8 – AAAA
|579,648
|420,352
|40,276
|48
|–
|860,489
|139,511
|701
|20,889
|46.87
|4 – AAAA
|668,503
|331,497
|12,721
|7
|–
|917,023
|82,977
|144
|7,004
|141.78
|2 – AAAA
|762,053
|237,947
|14,832
|58
|–
|967,817
|32,183
|156
|4,548
|218.88
|1 – AAAA
|943,803
|56,197
|1,108
|9
|–
|990,816
|9,184
|16
|825
|1,211.12
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|8-0
|86.32
|1,000,000
|5.35
|926,232
|873,953
|806,354
|745,051
|0.34
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|7-0
|66.01
|1,000,000
|3.36
|707,037
|602,416
|130,411
|68,630
|13.57
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|7-0
|65.63
|999,695
|2.89
|427,920
|278,087
|198,057
|45,078
|21.18
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|6-0
|63.13
|1,000,000
|3.31
|827,507
|285,720
|189,854
|39,893
|24.07
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|7-0
|62.90
|999,522
|2.80
|454,212
|274,116
|168,516
|27,532
|35.32
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|7-0
|60.41
|1,000,000
|3.07
|770,754
|207,673
|120,172
|22,519
|43.41
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|6-1
|59.59
|999,851
|2.90
|512,373
|361,921
|127,230
|19,709
|49.74
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|7-1
|60.62
|1,000,000
|2.37
|251,734
|135,533
|76,668
|14,061
|70.12
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|7-1
|53.28
|1,000,000
|3.03
|664,393
|302,164
|81,231
|6,753
|147.08
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|5-2
|53.04
|995,452
|2.50
|522,793
|169,613
|22,527
|3,741
|266.31
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|6-1
|54.52
|865,661
|1.68
|201,148
|103,336
|26,637
|2,718
|366.92
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|2-5
|49.20
|995,416
|2.03
|200,149
|95,398
|12,650
|1,149
|869.32
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|7-1
|50.01
|999,984
|1.66
|156,761
|68,897
|13,183
|854
|1,169.96
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|4-3
|48.31
|989,266
|2.04
|304,185
|77,561
|9,323
|790
|1,264.82
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|5-2
|49.06
|998,043
|2.00
|220,586
|13,536
|3,414
|578
|1,729.10
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|5-2
|48.67
|902,844
|1.23
|79,799
|34,578
|3,761
|327
|3,057.10
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|6-2
|45.21
|999,990
|1.93
|254,161
|40,023
|1,852
|248
|4,031.26
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|6-1
|44.58
|994,712
|1.65
|104,463
|18,309
|3,011
|136
|7,351.94
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|4-3
|44.11
|991,367
|1.60
|100,505
|17,875
|2,547
|95
|10,525.32
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|3-4
|47.66
|229,263
|0.30
|17,736
|7,319
|713
|50
|19,999.00
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|4-3
|42.92
|965,306
|1.14
|11,805
|3,257
|329
|31
|32,257.06
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-4
|39.81
|684,269
|0.92
|64,890
|6,843
|217
|16
|62,499.00
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-3
|39.47
|835,395
|1.15
|39,461
|3,871
|365
|13
|76,922.08
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-3
|39.44
|970,595
|1.20
|22,359
|5,600
|279
|11
|90,908.09
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|5-3
|41.74
|971,842
|1.08
|10,849
|1,677
|322
|5
|199,999.00
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|5-2
|37.27
|715,258
|0.93
|22,478
|1,446
|99
|4
|249,999.00
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|5-2
|38.04
|802,476
|0.96
|15,538
|3,326
|151
|3
|333,332.33
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|5-2
|33.90
|997,212
|1.22
|36,755
|2,017
|38
|3
|333,332.33
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|4-3
|32.55
|968,829
|1.26
|42,930
|2,401
|40
|2
|499,999.00
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|1-5
|34.65
|335,463
|0.41
|5,618
|190
|13
|–
|–
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-3
|36.47
|129,166
|0.16
|3,205
|154
|12
|–
|–
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|2-5
|33.29
|320,693
|0.38
|12,618
|747
|11
|–
|–
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|4-3
|34.64
|995,620
|1.02
|1,898
|237
|8
|–
|–
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-4
|28.16
|227,234
|0.24
|914
|67
|2
|–
|–
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|3-4
|31.81
|207,085
|0.22
|418
|36
|2
|–
|–
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-6
|30.47
|409,290
|0.43
|821
|48
|1
|–
|–
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|3-4
|21.33
|875,793
|0.90
|1,756
|21
|–
|–
|–
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|3-4
|25.25
|423,052
|0.43
|289
|16
|–
|–
|–
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|3-4
|15.92
|479,099
|0.49
|460
|8
|–
|–
|–
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-3
|12.88
|547,782
|0.56
|326
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|3-4
|27.29
|9,620
|0.01
|136
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|2-5
|21.02
|1,203
|0.00
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-5
|30.08
|2,224
|0.00
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-7
|11.46
|43,216
|0.04
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|0-7
|6.81
|82,664
|0.08
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-2
|19.05
|31,218
|0.03
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-5
|0.67
|4,290
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-5
|-0.26
|1,336
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-6
|-1.05
|1,125
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-8
|14.66
|486
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-6
|14.43
|93
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-7
|-11.15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|944,713
|23,737
|19,310
|10,283
|1,957
|1 – AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|30,391
|529,612
|411,036
|23,673
|5,288
|1 – AAAA
|Cairo
|23,859
|423,898
|501,823
|41,787
|8,633
|1 – AAAA
|Hardaway
|681
|15,739
|53,170
|614,679
|315,731
|1 – AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|356
|6,380
|12,655
|301,302
|679,307
|1 – AAAA
|Columbus
|–
|11
|235
|957
|998,797
|1 – AAAA
|Shaw
|–
|–
|20
|73
|999,907
|1 – AAAA
|Westover
|–
|623
|1,751
|7,246
|990,380
|2 – AAAA
|Mary Persons
|634,364
|284,464
|62,090
|14,534
|4,548
|2 – AAAA
|West Laurens
|326,687
|495,025
|138,649
|28,905
|10,734
|2 – AAAA
|Upson-Lee
|21,362
|143,691
|368,987
|301,355
|164,605
|2 – AAAA
|Howard
|16,719
|58,384
|265,797
|374,358
|284,742
|2 – AAAA
|Perry
|845
|10,484
|22,410
|95,427
|870,834
|2 – AAAA
|Spalding
|23
|7,952
|142,067
|185,421
|664,537
|3 – AAAA
|Thomson
|553,184
|441,928
|4,713
|175
|–
|3 – AAAA
|Burke County
|443,887
|524,192
|31,617
|304
|–
|3 – AAAA
|Baldwin
|2,924
|32,409
|835,873
|97,623
|31,171
|3 – AAAA
|Hephzibah
|5
|688
|86,585
|460,504
|452,218
|3 – AAAA
|Richmond Academy
|–
|780
|38,751
|439,568
|520,901
|3 – AAAA
|Cross Creek
|–
|3
|2,461
|1,826
|995,710
|4 – AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|999,949
|51
|–
|–
|–
|4 – AAAA
|Eastside
|39
|742,420
|229,742
|27,789
|10
|4 – AAAA
|Salem
|12
|229,999
|576,988
|190,213
|2,788
|4 – AAAA
|North Clayton
|–
|27,530
|191,459
|656,804
|124,207
|4 – AAAA
|Luella
|–
|–
|–
|43,216
|956,784
|4 – AAAA
|Henry County
|–
|–
|1,802
|80,862
|917,336
|4 – AAAA
|Druid Hills
|–
|–
|9
|1,116
|998,875
|5 – AAAA
|Cartersville
|913,396
|85,048
|1,285
|271
|–
|5 – AAAA
|Troup
|84,320
|701,842
|210,276
|3,084
|478
|5 – AAAA
|Chapel Hill
|1,933
|4,251
|272,162
|624,498
|97,156
|5 – AAAA
|Cedartown
|351
|208,859
|445,604
|210,847
|134,339
|5 – AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|–
|–
|70,590
|158,673
|770,737
|5 – AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|–
|–
|83
|2,141
|997,776
|5 – AAAA
|LaGrange
|–
|–
|–
|486
|999,514
|6 – AAAA
|Ridgeland
|994,426
|5,513
|37
|24
|–
|6 – AAAA
|Pickens
|5,257
|36,326
|80,043
|873,994
|4,380
|6 – AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|317
|957,221
|32,848
|9,598
|16
|6 – AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|–
|939
|882,364
|88,539
|28,158
|6 – AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|–
|1
|4,692
|26,525
|968,782
|6 – AAAA
|Gilmer
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAA
|LaFayette
|–
|–
|16
|1,320
|998,664
|7 – AAAA
|Marist
|609,062
|372,631
|16,639
|1,363
|305
|7 – AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|387,251
|561,860
|49,167
|1,722
|–
|7 – AAAA
|West Hall
|2,009
|49,396
|529,578
|389,612
|29,405
|7 – AAAA
|White County
|1,678
|14,938
|380,153
|405,707
|197,524
|7 – AAAA
|Chestatee
|–
|1,175
|24,463
|201,596
|772,766
|8 – AAAA
|Jefferson
|675,165
|274,843
|48,169
|1,674
|149
|8 – AAAA
|St. Pius X
|309,562
|644,946
|33,927
|6,981
|4,584
|8 – AAAA
|Oconee County
|15,002
|56,084
|755,352
|138,868
|34,694
|8 – AAAA
|Madison County
|262
|13,327
|84,205
|325,258
|576,948
|8 – AAAA
|Stephens County
|7
|2,556
|62,189
|142,333
|792,915
|8 – AAAA
|North Oconee
|2
|8,244
|16,158
|384,886
|590,710
Class AAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|7 – AAA
|111,558
|888,442
|19,142
|73
|–
|321,475
|678,525
|819
|461,777
|1.17
|5 – AAA
|121,328
|878,672
|155,048
|9,200
|157
|289,138
|710,862
|10,520
|335,504
|1.98
|4 – AAA
|139,654
|860,346
|127,240
|1,807
|1
|695,022
|304,978
|3,724
|136,453
|6.33
|6 – AAA
|352,333
|647,667
|24,089
|96
|–
|790,027
|209,973
|393
|56,335
|16.75
|1 – AAA
|868,257
|131,743
|2,493
|8
|–
|945,085
|54,915
|41
|7,747
|128.08
|3 – AAA
|942,402
|57,598
|222
|–
|–
|989,643
|10,357
|–
|1,269
|787.02
|8 – AAA
|885,717
|114,283
|3,280
|7
|–
|990,056
|9,944
|22
|705
|1,417.44
|2 – AAA
|922,168
|77,832
|548
|–
|–
|995,074
|4,926
|1
|210
|4,760.90
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|7-1
|74.47
|1,000,000
|4.96
|933,737
|892,218
|678,051
|461,729
|1.17
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|7-0
|70.31
|1,000,000
|4.81
|947,665
|852,011
|697,112
|332,255
|2.01
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|6-1
|65.34
|1,000,000
|4.23
|960,929
|847,968
|295,622
|135,725
|6.37
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|6-1
|60.71
|991,103
|3.46
|732,948
|633,540
|206,254
|56,063
|16.84
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|5-1
|51.85
|999,946
|2.89
|757,622
|120,690
|53,841
|7,707
|128.75
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|4-3
|50.01
|999,633
|2.06
|263,732
|85,450
|13,469
|2,106
|473.83
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|7-0
|45.62
|999,848
|2.61
|663,333
|54,751
|10,216
|1,269
|787.02
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|3-4
|46.54
|992,239
|2.01
|283,690
|62,455
|7,224
|908
|1,100.32
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|4-3
|41.61
|998,126
|2.39
|443,993
|87,292
|8,528
|523
|1,911.05
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|7-1
|42.13
|998,582
|2.01
|168,250
|72,194
|6,727
|451
|2,216.29
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|7-0
|42.10
|870,359
|1.33
|107,108
|35,517
|3,925
|269
|3,716.47
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|6-1
|40.98
|998,563
|2.16
|301,216
|42,653
|3,108
|251
|3,983.06
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|2-4
|42.19
|955,929
|1.46
|139,858
|43,142
|3,577
|235
|4,254.32
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|6-1
|38.98
|1,000,000
|2.21
|339,378
|53,612
|4,539
|205
|4,877.05
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|4-3
|37.78
|999,757
|2.26
|340,911
|66,983
|4,513
|201
|4,974.12
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|5-2
|35.44
|999,674
|1.60
|32,325
|9,874
|1,060
|44
|22,726.27
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|3-4
|35.63
|999,997
|1.93
|198,169
|9,889
|999
|34
|29,410.76
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|3-3
|31.14
|999,485
|1.63
|97,618
|10,322
|386
|9
|111,110.11
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|2-5
|29.78
|984,019
|1.53
|52,854
|3,304
|115
|6
|166,665.67
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-2
|31.32
|989,104
|1.38
|26,686
|5,138
|227
|4
|249,999.00
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|2-5
|28.27
|999,977
|1.39
|18,391
|2,670
|127
|3
|333,332.33
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|31.77
|704,784
|0.80
|9,974
|1,508
|149
|2
|499,999.00
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|28.13
|572,940
|0.66
|16,744
|766
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|3-4
|28.90
|997,010
|1.29
|46,945
|2,671
|137
|–
|–
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|1-4
|26.06
|960,338
|1.23
|28,730
|889
|25
|–
|–
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|4-4
|26.70
|898,043
|1.05
|35,148
|523
|13
|–
|–
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-4
|25.62
|443,896
|0.45
|1,678
|231
|11
|–
|–
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|4-4
|27.46
|277,056
|0.31
|3,794
|284
|9
|–
|–
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|3-5
|22.44
|996,981
|1.14
|11,097
|427
|6
|–
|–
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|4-4
|21.76
|937,663
|0.95
|552
|52
|4
|–
|–
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|2-4
|20.78
|901,698
|1.03
|10,510
|185
|3
|–
|–
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|4-2
|16.96
|867,575
|0.92
|5,220
|146
|2
|–
|–
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|6-1
|18.03
|500,484
|0.53
|3,377
|112
|2
|–
|–
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|1-7
|17.90
|730,145
|0.83
|9,587
|343
|1
|–
|–
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|3-3
|16.52
|536,259
|0.57
|4,300
|139
|–
|–
|–
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|3-4
|19.57
|49,451
|0.05
|300
|21
|–
|–
|–
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-7
|8.95
|285,893
|0.30
|743
|19
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|13.23
|126,467
|0.13
|215
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-5
|9.36
|97,109
|0.10
|43
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|1-6
|17.62
|26,903
|0.03
|308
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-6
|8.34
|71,827
|0.07
|87
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|2-5
|21.58
|2,698
|0.00
|7
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-4
|15.89
|877
|0.00
|2
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-6
|8.47
|76,928
|0.08
|164
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-7
|5.60
|66,895
|0.07
|31
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-6
|13.88
|63,453
|0.06
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-5
|7.76
|12,974
|0.01
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-5
|8.49
|10,729
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|0-7
|1.49
|2,664
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-5
|-4.36
|1,762
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-7
|-8.27
|1,715
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|0-7
|2.49
|390
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-4
|6.66
|50
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-7
|-19.37
|2
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-7
|5.76
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-6
|-8.26
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-7
|-23.63
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAA
|Crisp County
|858,556
|136,482
|3,660
|1,248
|54
|1 – AAA
|Cook
|137,251
|591,905
|270,137
|704
|3
|1 – AAA
|Monroe
|4,056
|269,958
|653,205
|56,800
|15,981
|1 – AAA
|Worth County
|136
|822
|38,733
|246,202
|714,107
|1 – AAA
|Dougherty
|1
|833
|34,265
|695,046
|269,855
|2 – AAA
|Liberty County
|754,992
|232,904
|11,293
|568
|243
|2 – AAA
|Pierce County
|232,907
|428,823
|229,346
|108,409
|515
|2 – AAA
|Appling County
|8,830
|226,124
|459,482
|265,902
|39,662
|2 – AAA
|Tattnall County
|3,230
|111,006
|286,409
|501,053
|98,302
|2 – AAA
|Brantley County
|33
|847
|11,092
|59,855
|928,173
|2 – AAA
|Long County
|8
|296
|2,378
|64,213
|933,105
|3 – AAA
|Jenkins
|974,285
|19,524
|2,934
|3,105
|152
|3 – AAA
|Beach
|11,118
|196,667
|236,838
|422,952
|132,425
|3 – AAA
|Windsor Forest
|9,294
|118,953
|97,275
|274,962
|499,516
|3 – AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|5,114
|658,830
|283,495
|49,571
|2,990
|3 – AAA
|Savannah
|189
|6,026
|373,150
|156,894
|463,741
|3 – AAA
|Islands
|–
|–
|6,306
|90,803
|902,891
|3 – AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|–
|–
|2
|1,713
|998,285
|3 – AAA
|Groves
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – AAA
|Peach County
|968,145
|30,639
|770
|446
|–
|4 – AAA
|Pike County
|30,402
|391,296
|577,938
|364
|–
|4 – AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|1,453
|578,001
|409,784
|8,888
|1,874
|4 – AAA
|Kendrick
|–
|–
|1,427
|75,501
|923,072
|4 – AAA
|Jackson
|–
|64
|2,183
|895,796
|101,957
|4 – AAA
|Central (Macon)
|–
|–
|7,898
|19,005
|973,097
|4 – AAA
|Rutland
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAA
|Cedar Grove
|999,988
|12
|–
|–
|–
|5 – AAA
|Lovett
|8
|505,228
|325,850
|168,547
|367
|5 – AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4
|376,158
|474,908
|141,169
|7,761
|5 – AAA
|Pace Academy
|–
|118,319
|195,347
|642,263
|44,071
|5 – AAA
|Redan
|–
|–
|–
|2,698
|997,302
|5 – AAA
|Towers
|–
|283
|3,894
|45,274
|950,549
|5 – AAA
|McNair
|–
|–
|1
|49
|999,950
|5 – AAA
|Stone Mountain
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAA
|Calhoun
|882,480
|48,367
|58,953
|1,303
|8,897
|6 – AAA
|Bremen
|109,406
|234,195
|402,146
|124,612
|129,641
|6 – AAA
|North Murray
|5,581
|521,695
|35,018
|10,646
|427,060
|6 – AAA
|Adairsville
|1,582
|70,184
|320,091
|312,927
|295,216
|6 – AAA
|Ringgold
|530
|78,165
|140,033
|58,328
|722,944
|6 – AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|417
|47,151
|36,834
|42,065
|873,533
|6 – AAA
|Sonoraville
|3
|212
|4,896
|438,785
|556,104
|6 – AAA
|Murray County
|1
|31
|1,986
|8,711
|989,271
|6 – AAA
|Haralson County
|–
|–
|42
|2,622
|997,336
|6 – AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|–
|–
|1
|1
|999,998
|7 – AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|986,584
|13,331
|61
|24
|–
|7 – AAA
|Dawson County
|12,897
|693,065
|285,318
|8,394
|326
|7 – AAA
|North Hall
|495
|7,952
|197,070
|791,464
|3,019
|7 – AAA
|East Hall
|24
|285,652
|516,159
|187,269
|10,896
|7 – AAA
|Lumpkin County
|–
|–
|1
|389
|999,610
|7 – AAA
|Union County
|–
|–
|–
|877
|999,123
|7 – AAA
|Fannin County
|–
|–
|1,391
|11,583
|987,026
|8 – AAA
|Morgan County
|805,616
|102,069
|70,400
|20,478
|1,437
|8 – AAA
|Monroe Area
|132,657
|687,218
|175,464
|3,243
|1,418
|8 – AAA
|Hart County
|61,702
|209,419
|724,630
|4,226
|23
|8 – AAA
|Franklin County
|15
|728
|2,985
|59,725
|936,547
|8 – AAA
|Jackson County
|10
|566
|25,427
|911,660
|62,337
|8 – AAA
|East Jackson
|–
|–
|1,094
|668
|998,238
Class AA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|2 – AA
|245,900
|754,100
|71,647
|2,011
|15
|349,063
|650,937
|14,333
|551,868
|0.81
|8 – AA
|363,776
|636,224
|4,069
|–
|–
|567,895
|432,105
|94
|133,407
|6.50
|6 – AA
|742,216
|257,784
|2,169
|1
|–
|821,165
|178,835
|129
|117,916
|7.48
|1 – AA
|328,109
|671,891
|199,666
|17,312
|15
|717,117
|282,883
|18,782
|99,302
|9.07
|3 – AA
|585,104
|414,896
|14,015
|43
|–
|814,179
|185,821
|162
|41,768
|22.94
|5 – AA
|452,315
|547,685
|88,113
|355
|–
|866,322
|133,678
|4,731
|41,701
|22.98
|4 – AA
|851,254
|148,746
|1,849
|1
|–
|937,324
|62,676
|206
|10,265
|96.42
|7 – AA
|837,859
|162,141
|5,242
|14
|–
|965,406
|34,594
|34
|3,773
|264.04
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|7-0
|74.29
|1,000,000
|4.84
|934,083
|727,611
|640,745
|548,479
|0.82
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|7-0
|59.94
|1,000,000
|4.04
|875,450
|633,523
|431,299
|133,351
|6.50
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|6-1
|62.97
|1,000,000
|3.43
|908,313
|251,472
|178,168
|117,891
|7.48
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|6-0
|58.05
|1,000,000
|3.06
|632,406
|413,780
|142,744
|54,869
|17.23
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|7-0
|55.08
|1,000,000
|3.18
|566,137
|398,670
|184,503
|41,634
|23.02
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|7-0
|56.32
|1,000,000
|2.86
|560,514
|343,361
|120,935
|37,844
|25.42
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|6-1
|53.93
|999,960
|3.33
|825,142
|434,792
|72,977
|31,691
|30.55
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|6-1
|49.82
|998,821
|2.73
|542,533
|197,810
|65,180
|10,005
|98.95
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|8-0
|50.74
|1,000,000
|2.31
|297,310
|102,747
|46,268
|7,974
|124.41
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|3-4
|49.74
|998,641
|2.13
|330,095
|131,577
|37,973
|6,588
|150.79
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|5-2
|45.29
|1,000,000
|2.60
|459,016
|132,105
|32,775
|3,542
|281.33
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-1
|48.79
|996,492
|1.67
|195,442
|67,953
|21,006
|3,047
|327.19
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|6-0
|46.73
|1,000,000
|2.04
|174,616
|47,447
|16,608
|2,291
|435.49
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|3-3
|40.98
|999,810
|1.28
|70,885
|17,608
|2,144
|225
|4,443.44
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|4-3
|38.80
|990,363
|1.95
|143,640
|30,536
|1,542
|219
|4,565.21
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|6-1
|39.75
|996,581
|1.25
|63,788
|14,583
|1,375
|117
|8,546.01
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|5-3
|37.49
|979,873
|1.89
|123,099
|24,641
|930
|108
|9,258.26
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|6-1
|34.73
|998,994
|1.66
|63,553
|6,717
|900
|56
|17,856.14
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|4-4
|31.98
|999,925
|1.65
|53,359
|7,493
|776
|24
|41,665.67
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|3-3
|36.42
|823,760
|1.03
|17,533
|2,416
|280
|13
|76,922.08
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|5-2
|31.67
|999,376
|1.51
|46,981
|3,805
|287
|12
|83,332.33
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-2
|33.57
|938,369
|1.15
|19,086
|2,670
|248
|12
|83,332.33
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|4-3
|30.81
|808,106
|1.00
|25,702
|2,122
|158
|4
|249,999.00
|Temple
|5 – AA
|5-2
|26.43
|839,171
|1.10
|19,499
|1,413
|93
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|2-5
|30.46
|237,167
|0.30
|5,224
|554
|22
|1
|999,999.00
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-4
|30.31
|995,502
|1.01
|2,320
|162
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-5
|24.17
|474,368
|0.51
|5,271
|344
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|2-5
|24.48
|835,361
|0.97
|13,322
|948
|24
|–
|–
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|4-3
|24.56
|739,124
|0.81
|9,697
|499
|16
|–
|–
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|5-3
|22.12
|989,101
|1.15
|6,881
|388
|5
|–
|–
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-6
|18.17
|335,560
|0.35
|841
|17
|1
|–
|–
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|4-3
|15.23
|789,200
|0.81
|346
|14
|1
|–
|–
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|3-5
|20.40
|524,933
|0.56
|3,705
|126
|–
|–
|–
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-3
|12.45
|922,810
|0.98
|1,811
|35
|–
|–
|–
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|3-5
|16.98
|165,913
|0.17
|571
|18
|–
|–
|–
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|3-4
|10.02
|931,767
|0.98
|1,146
|17
|–
|–
|–
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-3
|36.42
|1,927
|0.00
|118
|14
|–
|–
|–
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|3-3
|23.44
|20,655
|0.02
|74
|3
|–
|–
|–
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-4
|14.81
|95,737
|0.10
|214
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-4
|10.30
|174,279
|0.18
|155
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|3-3
|24.66
|2,303
|0.00
|15
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|1-6
|2.10
|46,078
|0.05
|19
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-4
|16.22
|2,848
|0.00
|8
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-6
|16.75
|5,857
|0.01
|5
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-6
|17.63
|18,382
|0.02
|50
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Laney
|4 – AA
|1-6
|5.12
|56,045
|0.06
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-6
|-2.25
|100,351
|0.10
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Butler
|4 – AA
|2-5
|5.53
|139,852
|0.14
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-6
|-3.89
|25,802
|0.03
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-6
|5.50
|483
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-7
|2.09
|176
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-6
|-4.36
|99
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-6
|5.12
|39
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|1-6
|-6.64
|39
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-6
|-12.06
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-7
|-22.97
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AA
|Brooks County
|502,677
|314,326
|161,015
|21,982
|–
|1 – AA
|Thomasville
|367,523
|404,227
|228,150
|100
|–
|1 – AA
|Fitzgerald
|129,800
|280,683
|586,552
|1,606
|1,359
|1 – AA
|Berrien
|–
|764
|22,843
|971,895
|4,498
|1 – AA
|Early County
|–
|–
|1,440
|4,417
|994,143
|2 – AA
|Benedictine
|999,844
|156
|–
|–
|–
|2 – AA
|Swainsboro
|97
|588,102
|268,824
|139,469
|3,508
|2 – AA
|Vidalia
|39
|223,774
|394,662
|381,335
|190
|2 – AA
|Toombs County
|20
|187,968
|336,491
|472,102
|3,419
|2 – AA
|Bacon County
|–
|–
|–
|1,927
|998,073
|2 – AA
|Jeff Davis
|–
|–
|23
|2,280
|997,697
|2 – AA
|Metter
|–
|–
|–
|2,848
|997,152
|2 – AA
|Bryan County
|–
|–
|–
|39
|999,961
|3 – AA
|Dodge County
|975,333
|23,005
|1,658
|4
|–
|3 – AA
|Bleckley County
|24,396
|38,315
|397,081
|478,577
|61,631
|3 – AA
|Dublin
|269
|868,755
|85,076
|25,773
|20,127
|3 – AA
|Southwest
|2
|25,972
|472,197
|325,589
|176,240
|3 – AA
|Washington County
|–
|43,539
|37,743
|155,885
|762,833
|3 – AA
|Northeast
|–
|414
|6,245
|13,996
|979,345
|3 – AA
|East Laurens
|–
|–
|–
|176
|999,824
|4 – AA
|Jefferson County
|579,311
|420,689
|–
|–
|–
|4 – AA
|Screven County
|420,689
|575,080
|4,091
|140
|–
|4 – AA
|Harlem
|–
|38
|951,374
|37,689
|10,899
|4 – AA
|Glenn Hills
|–
|4,193
|15,218
|769,789
|210,800
|4 – AA
|Josey
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – AA
|Laney
|–
|–
|25,878
|30,167
|943,955
|4 – AA
|Butler
|–
|–
|890
|138,962
|860,148
|4 – AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|–
|–
|2,549
|23,253
|974,198
|5 – AA
|Heard County
|986,324
|11,238
|1,898
|500
|40
|5 – AA
|Spencer
|8,415
|65,050
|203,194
|531,447
|191,894
|5 – AA
|Callaway
|4,728
|853,717
|125,279
|15,097
|1,179
|5 – AA
|Lamar County
|367
|1,369
|76,376
|257,448
|664,440
|5 – AA
|Temple
|161
|68,372
|586,771
|183,867
|160,829
|5 – AA
|Jordan
|5
|254
|6,482
|11,641
|981,618
|6 – AA
|Hapeville Charter
|999,549
|157
|205
|89
|–
|6 – AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|428
|988,686
|6,601
|4,210
|75
|6 – AA
|Douglass
|14
|4,103
|439,866
|295,141
|260,876
|6 – AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6
|4,304
|9,275
|82,152
|904,263
|6 – AA
|Therrell
|3
|325
|411,125
|113,480
|475,067
|6 – AA
|Washington
|–
|–
|115,762
|358,606
|525,632
|6 – AA
|South Atlanta
|–
|2,425
|17,166
|146,322
|834,087
|7 – AA
|Rockmart
|897,034
|86,717
|16,247
|2
|–
|7 – AA
|Coosa
|100,078
|82,149
|757,928
|59,221
|624
|7 – AA
|Pepperell
|2,888
|723,170
|166,739
|97,566
|9,637
|7 – AA
|Dade County
|–
|547
|4,465
|169,267
|825,721
|7 – AA
|Chattooga
|–
|107,417
|54,553
|673,391
|164,639
|7 – AA
|Model
|–
|–
|67
|416
|999,517
|7 – AA
|Armuchee
|–
|–
|–
|99
|999,901
|7 – AA
|Gordon Central
|–
|–
|1
|38
|999,961
|8 – AA
|Rabun County
|937,910
|62,080
|10
|–
|–
|8 – AA
|Elbert County
|62,083
|893,595
|42,961
|355
|1,006
|8 – AA
|Banks County
|7
|43,221
|432,924
|455,615
|68,233
|8 – AA
|Monticello
|–
|20
|776
|45,282
|953,922
|8 – AA
|Putnam County
|–
|1,084
|485,701
|436,025
|77,190
|8 – AA
|Social Circle
|–
|–
|37,628
|62,723
|899,649
|8 – AA
|Oglethorpe County
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
Class A-Public
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|6-1
|50.12
|1,000,000
|850,754
|762,626
|516,095
|356,132
|1.81
|Macon County
|4 – A
|5-2
|47.19
|994,585
|743,075
|520,060
|298,504
|171,606
|4.83
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|5-2
|45.94
|1,000,000
|832,017
|511,160
|298,206
|155,291
|5.44
|Manchester
|4 – A
|8-0
|46.00
|1,000,000
|643,382
|450,903
|257,565
|133,548
|6.49
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|7-0
|42.99
|1,000,000
|601,565
|398,755
|239,053
|95,760
|9.44
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|5-1
|36.36
|1,000,000
|702,338
|289,733
|113,233
|29,800
|32.56
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|6-1
|35.13
|999,065
|451,597
|208,349
|72,460
|17,939
|54.74
|Marion County
|4 – A
|7-1
|34.19
|962,650
|485,325
|174,962
|54,343
|12,378
|79.79
|Commerce
|8 – A
|6-1
|33.97
|1,000,000
|303,990
|143,158
|45,619
|10,060
|98.40
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|4-3
|33.59
|937,591
|414,447
|152,972
|45,037
|9,930
|99.70
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|6-1
|32.41
|247,992
|142,724
|35,639
|8,466
|1,904
|524.21
|Turner County
|2 – A
|4-3
|28.33
|917,785
|211,589
|57,761
|11,291
|1,720
|580.40
|Trion
|6 – A
|5-2
|27.20
|929,195
|214,394
|52,392
|10,489
|1,383
|722.07
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|6-1
|22.18
|999,999
|222,064
|80,492
|11,277
|923
|1,082.42
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|3-4
|26.98
|435,356
|128,802
|29,350
|5,493
|750
|1,332.33
|Pelham
|1 – A
|6-1
|21.14
|1,000,000
|183,283
|60,422
|7,684
|542
|1,844.02
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|6-1
|20.07
|999,689
|84,260
|15,850
|1,704
|129
|7,750.94
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|4-3
|13.61
|1,000,000
|293,844
|27,951
|2,003
|90
|11,110.11
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|3-4
|25.67
|92,039
|25,341
|4,203
|604
|75
|13,332.33
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|5-2
|18.92
|113,272
|23,977
|2,190
|161
|16
|62,499.00
|Towns County
|8 – A
|3-4
|12.35
|332,558
|80,566
|4,541
|206
|9
|111,110.11
|Miller County
|1 – A
|4-3
|9.76
|944,706
|81,108
|5,127
|203
|7
|142,856.14
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-6
|7.14
|905,845
|131,267
|5,570
|171
|3
|333,332.33
|Claxton
|3 – A
|1-6
|6.81
|905,696
|30,836
|1,748
|47
|3
|333,332.33
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|4-3
|6.05
|461,689
|35,467
|1,553
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|2-5
|23.84
|1,747
|196
|23
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-6
|4.64
|906,051
|56,179
|2,114
|42
|–
|–
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-4
|12.62
|6,549
|221
|22
|3
|–
|–
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|4-3
|9.09
|67,747
|3,703
|177
|2
|–
|–
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-4
|-11.52
|905,942
|14,662
|102
|1
|–
|–
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-5
|11.70
|15,891
|737
|45
|1
|–
|–
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|2-5
|-4.51
|100,590
|3,206
|40
|1
|–
|–
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-6
|-19.24
|905,758
|2,788
|8
|–
|–
|–
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-6
|-13.22
|905,696
|268
|2
|–
|–
|–
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|2-4
|11.85
|1,111
|23
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-5
|-19.05
|2,928
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-5
|5.66
|277
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-6
|6.05
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Schley County
|4 – A
|4-3
|22.91
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-6
|1.96
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-6
|0.48
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-6
|-0.27
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|3-5
|-1.74
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-7
|-2.02
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|0-7
|-2.51
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-6
|-6.23
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-7
|-6.32
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-5
|-6.56
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-5
|-16.41
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-6
|-30.36
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|1 – A
|Mitchell County
|565,766
|593,981
|406,018
|1
|1 – A
|Pelham
|434,234
|477,114
|522,886
|–
|1 – A
|Seminole County
|–
|3
|461,686
|538,311
|1 – A
|Chattahoochee County
|–
|876,653
|123,347
|–
|1 – A
|Miller County
|–
|15
|944,691
|55,294
|1 – A
|Randolph-Clay
|–
|–
|2,928
|997,072
|1 – A
|Calhoun County
|–
|70,022
|835,736
|94,242
|1 – A
|Terrell County
|–
|–
|100,590
|899,410
|1 – A
|Baconton Charter
|–
|200,681
|705,261
|94,058
|1 – A
|Stewart County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|2 – A
|Irwin County
|997,674
|997,775
|2,225
|–
|2 – A
|Clinch County
|1,764
|987,675
|12,325
|–
|2 – A
|Charlton County
|513
|951,549
|48,451
|–
|2 – A
|Turner County
|49
|198
|917,587
|82,215
|2 – A
|Wilcox County
|–
|–
|15,891
|984,109
|2 – A
|Telfair County
|–
|33
|435,323
|564,644
|2 – A
|Atkinson County
|–
|123,069
|782,982
|93,949
|2 – A
|Lanier County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Emanuel County Institute
|505,283
|524,317
|474,748
|935
|3 – A
|Jenkins County
|25,882
|33,565
|966,124
|311
|3 – A
|Montgomery County
|2,031
|2,031
|111,241
|886,728
|3 – A
|McIntosh County Academy
|–
|–
|1,111
|998,889
|3 – A
|Johnson County
|–
|–
|67,747
|932,253
|3 – A
|Portal
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Claxton
|–
|24,579
|881,117
|94,304
|3 – A
|Treutlen
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Wheeler County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Macon County
|569,136
|569,136
|425,449
|5,415
|4 – A
|Manchester
|430,864
|430,883
|569,117
|–
|4 – A
|Schley County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Taylor County
|–
|–
|247,992
|752,008
|4 – A
|Marion County
|–
|–
|962,650
|37,350
|4 – A
|Hawkinsville
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Dooly County
|–
|–
|1,747
|998,253
|4 – A
|Crawford County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Greenville
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Central (Talbotton)
|–
|–
|905,696
|94,304
|6 – A
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|484,866
|519,724
|480,276
|–
|6 – A
|Trion
|20,160
|20,244
|908,951
|70,805
|6 – A
|Gordon Lee
|–
|–
|277
|999,723
|6 – A
|Bowdon
|–
|341,762
|564,083
|94,155
|7 – A
|Washington-Wilkes
|150,750
|150,756
|786,835
|62,409
|7 – A
|Lincoln County
|6,578
|6,578
|85,461
|907,961
|7 – A
|Greene County
|–
|–
|6,549
|993,451
|7 – A
|Wilkinson County
|–
|–
|1
|999,999
|7 – A
|Warren County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – A
|Twiggs County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – A
|Hancock Central
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – A
|Commerce
|15,053
|97,657
|902,343
|–
|8 – A
|Towns County
|–
|–
|332,558
|667,442
Class A-Private
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|7-0
|65.70
|1,000,000
|972,275
|936,526
|879,566
|797,222
|0.25
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|6-2
|45.59
|1,000,000
|782,869
|421,892
|239,200
|45,998
|20.74
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|8-0
|44.02
|1,000,000
|790,656
|398,930
|227,861
|40,943
|23.42
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|7-0
|43.08
|1,000,000
|742,645
|459,039
|156,473
|31,963
|30.29
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-0
|43.78
|1,000,000
|575,681
|378,698
|145,116
|29,140
|33.32
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|7-0
|43.52
|1,000,000
|596,415
|374,643
|150,966
|28,111
|34.57
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|6-1
|40.72
|1,000,000
|593,133
|311,836
|103,362
|15,784
|62.36
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|6-1
|33.54
|1,000,000
|574,319
|230,807
|25,266
|3,940
|252.81
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|6-1
|34.71
|1,000,000
|285,425
|113,675
|24,150
|2,579
|386.75
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|5-2
|30.74
|999,977
|481,986
|142,483
|20,174
|1,677
|595.30
|Darlington
|6 – A
|5-3
|34.71
|999,987
|124,880
|51,221
|12,663
|1,543
|647.09
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-2
|28.41
|1,000,000
|216,976
|59,893
|4,698
|469
|2,131.20
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|4-3
|27.50
|966,652
|113,588
|22,414
|2,596
|185
|5,404.41
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|6-1
|24.42
|1,000,000
|116,106
|23,047
|1,811
|108
|9,258.26
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|4-3
|24.90
|996,913
|71,259
|16,633
|1,188
|88
|11,362.64
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-3
|19.91
|906,391
|332,591
|9,700
|1,158
|66
|15,150.52
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|5-2
|23.91
|984,616
|41,467
|8,376
|767
|44
|22,726.27
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|4-4
|22.92
|999,933
|30,785
|6,315
|581
|42
|23,808.52
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|3-3
|23.02
|727,597
|109,529
|8,373
|755
|34
|29,410.76
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|5-2
|22.35
|700,432
|75,677
|6,580
|486
|30
|33,332.33
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|4-3
|21.71
|480,896
|68,186
|3,678
|355
|14
|71,427.57
|Walker
|6 – A
|3-4
|19.60
|677,265
|52,664
|3,556
|192
|10
|99,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|2-5
|13.93
|984,271
|153,467
|6,788
|314
|5
|199,999.00
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|4-3
|19.06
|945,390
|53,480
|4,152
|263
|5
|199,999.00
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|4-3
|13.67
|367,196
|17,649
|479
|30
|–
|–
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-5
|8.01
|298,222
|10,744
|138
|6
|–
|–
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|1-6
|14.14
|56,445
|5,259
|88
|2
|–
|–
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|1-6
|-2.58
|905,696
|10,279
|39
|1
|–
|–
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|2-5
|8.26
|1,082
|9
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-6
|-4.48
|1,024
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|2-5
|7.69
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-7
|-1.89
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-5
|-2.30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|0-7
|-3.55
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-7
|-7.12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-8
|-35.09
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|3 – A
|Calvary Day
|431,671
|968,474
|31,526
|–
|3 – A
|Savannah Christian
|29,635
|29,635
|697,962
|272,403
|3 – A
|Savannah Country Day
|5,498
|5,498
|979,118
|15,384
|4 – A
|Brookstone
|–
|701,489
|204,902
|93,609
|4 – A
|Pacelli
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – A
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|999,820
|999,843
|157
|–
|5 – A
|Wesleyan
|152
|95,353
|904,647
|–
|5 – A
|Strong Rock Christian
|26
|26
|367,170
|632,804
|5 – A
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|2
|63,374
|936,626
|–
|5 – A
|Our Lady of Mercy
|–
|258
|999,675
|67
|5 – A
|Landmark Christian
|–
|–
|2
|999,998
|5 – A
|Holy Innocents
|–
|–
|56,445
|943,555
|6 – A
|Mount Paran Christian
|351,223
|383,721
|616,279
|–
|6 – A
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|118,572
|134,399
|865,601
|–
|6 – A
|Darlington
|25,179
|25,179
|974,808
|13
|6 – A
|Whitefield Academy
|–
|–
|945,390
|54,610
|6 – A
|Walker
|–
|–
|677,265
|322,735
|6 – A
|Fellowship Christian
|–
|–
|480,896
|519,104
|6 – A
|Pinecrest Academy
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|St. Francis
|–
|–
|13
|999,987
|6 – A
|Christian Heritage
|–
|293,693
|612,003
|94,304
|6 – A
|King’s Ridge Christian
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|North Cobb Christian
|–
|–
|1,082
|998,918
|7 – A
|Tattnall Square
|417,873
|428,292
|571,708
|–
|7 – A
|Stratford Academy
|365,251
|380,564
|619,436
|–
|7 – A
|Aquinas
|59,108
|910,672
|89,305
|23
|7 – A
|First Presbyterian
|440
|440
|699,992
|299,568
|7 – A
|Mount de Sales
|–
|–
|966,652
|33,348
|8 – A
|Prince Avenue Christian
|551,259
|635,601
|364,399
|–
|8 – A
|Athens Academy
|432,569
|999,492
|508
|–
|8 – A
|George Walton Academy
|1,119
|35,845
|964,155
|–
|8 – A
|Hebron Christian Academy
|–
|12,825
|984,088
|3,087
|8 – A
|Athens Christian
|–
|895,327
|88,944
|15,729
|8 – A
|Lakeview Academy
|–
|–
|298,222
|701,778
|8 – A
|Riverside Military Academy
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – A
|Providence Christian
|–
|–
|1,024
|998,976
