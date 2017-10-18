Four Questions with Bainbridge coach Jeff Littleton

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Jeff Littleton, Bainbridge

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football?“I have always felt that it takes all of these things working together to be successful; however, I feel the value of talent that you have on your football team is highly important. It takes all parties involved in the process and pulling in the same direction in order to be consistently great at what you do.”

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration?“Paul Davis Jr. (P.J.) played at Cairo for us in 2009-2012 and Georgia Tech from 2013-2016. P.J. loves football and everything about the game. He was undersized in high school and got overlooked by a number of colleges but overcame every situation he ever faced with a great attitude and work ethic. He was dependable and accountable and does it all with a smile. It was a great honor to coach him in high school.”

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home?“All Friday nights are special in Georgia; however, a few that stand out are Carrollton, Cartersville and Cairo.”

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again?“As a senior player at Worth County [in 1987], Thomasville beat us during the regular season to give us our only loss of the season. [Worth won the Class AAA title with a 14-1 record.] As an assistant coach [at Cairo], we took a late lead in the state championship game in 2007 against Carver-Columbus, only to surrender the win on a last-possession drive.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.