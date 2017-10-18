Daily Trivia: Last true freshman QB from Georgia to lead college team to Top 25 final ranking
Former Houston County QB Jake Fromm is starting as a true freshman for No. 3 Georgia. Who was the last true freshman quarterback from Georgia to lead a college team to a final top-25 ranking? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: Brandon Goodson, the Southern Conference offensive player of the week for Wofford, played high school football at Dacula and led the Falcons to the Class AAAAA quarterfinals in 2011.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0