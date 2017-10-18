Our Products
Composite state rankings through Week 9

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):

Class AAAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Lowndes (8-0) 1 1 1 1 1 2 59
2. Archer (7-0) 2 2 2 2 3 1 54
3. Grayson (6-1) 4 3 3 4 2 3 47
4. Walton (7-0) 3 7 4 3 4 5 40
5. Colquitt County (7-1) 6 5 5 6 8 4 32
6. North Gwinnett (6-1) 5 9 6 5 5 6 30
7T. Brookwood (5-2) 7 10 9 8 6 7 19
7T. South Forsyth (7-0) 9 4 8 9 9 8 19
9. Tift County (7-1) 10 6 7 7 9 16
10. Mill Creek (6-2) 8 10.5 7 10 10 9.5
11. McEachern (5-2) 8 10.5 10 4.5
Class AAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Lee County (8-0) 2 1 1 2 1 1 58
2. Tucker (6-1) 1 2 2 1 3 2 55
3. Mays (6-1) 3 3 3 3 2 3 49
4. Harrison (5-2) 4 6 4 4 7 7 34
5. Coffee (4-2) 5 7 6.5 5 4 5 33.5
6. Northside-Warner Robins (6-2) 6 5 5 6 6 6 32
7. Winder-Barrow (7-0) 7 8 6.5 7 15.5
8. Glynn Academy (4-2) 10 5 4 14
9. Dalton (6-1) 4 8 9 12
10. Douglas County (7-1) 9 9 9 8 9
11. Brunswick (4-2) 9 8 5
12. Stephenson (5-2) 8 10 4
13T. Hughes (6-2) 10 10 10 3
13T. Alpharetta (6-1) 8 3
15. Richmond Hill (6-0) 9 2
16. Valdosta (2-5) 10 1
Class AAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Rome (7-0) 1 1 1 1 2 2 58
2. Buford (5-1) 2 3 2 2 1 1 55
3. Stockbridge (7-0) 3 2 3 3 3 3 49
4. Warner Robins (8-0) 4 4 5 5 4 4 40
5. Jones County (7-0) 5 5 4 4 5 5 38
6. Starr’s Mill (7-1) 8 8 7 6 7 6 24
7. Kell (4-3) 6 10 7 6 10 16
8T. Bainbridge (5-2) 7 9 9 8 7 15
8T. Wayne County (5-1) 9 6 8 9 8 15
10. Griffin (7-1) 10 6 8 10 10
11. Carver-Atlanta (6-1) 7 4
12. Carrollton (5-2) 10 9 3
13. Flowery Branch (7-1) 9 2
14. Ware County (2-4) 10 1
Class AAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cartersville (8-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Thomson (6-0) 2 2 2 2 4 6 48
3. Marist (7-0) 3 6 3 3 3 3 45
4. Ridgeland (7-0) 6 4 6 7 2 2 39
5. Blessed Trinity (7-1) 4 5 9 5 6 5 32
6. Troup (7-0) 8 9 5 4 5 4 31
7. Jefferson (6-1) 5 3 7 6 8 8 29
8. Burke County (7-0) 7 7 4 8 7 7 26
9. Woodward Academy (7-1) 9 8 8 9 10 11
10. Cedartown (6-1) 10 9 9 5
11. Mary Persons (5-2) 10 10 10 3
12. Heritage-Ringgold (7-1) 10 1
Class AAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cedar Grove (7-0) 1 1 1 1 2 1 59
2. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-1) 3 2 2 3 1 2 53
3. Peach County (6-1) 2 3 3 2 3 3 50
4. Calhoun (6-1) 4 5 7 4 4 4 38
5. Jenkins (7-0) 5 4 4 5 8 6 34
6. Crisp County (5-1) 6 7 5.5 6 5 5 31.5
7. Bremen (7-0) 7 6 5.5 7 8 21.5
8. Lovett (4-3) 8 10 10 8 6 7 17
9. Westminster (3-4) 9 9 7 10 9
10. Morgan County (6-1) 10 8 8 10 8
11. Monroe Area (7-1) 9 10 3
12T. Pike County (6-1) 9 2
12T. Pace Academy (2-4) 9 2
Class AA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Benedictine (7-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Hapeville Charter (5-1) 2 4 3 2 2 2 51
3T. Screven County (6-0) 3 2 2 3 7 38
3T. Thomasville (7-0) 5 3 6 5 5 4 38
3T. Brooks County (6-0) 6 5 4 6 4 3 38
6. Rabun County (7-0) 4 6 9.5 4 3 5 34.5
7. Jefferson County (8-0) 7 8 5 7 8 9 22
8. Dodge County (7-0) 8 10 9.5 8 6 6 18.5
9. Heard County (6-1) 9 7 7 9 7 10 17
10. Callaway (6-1) 10 9 8 10 9 9
11. Swainsboro (6-1) 8 3
12. Fitzgerald (3-4) 10 1
Class A (Private) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Prince Avenue Christian (8-0) 2 2 2 2 3 3 52
3. Tattnall Square (7-0) 4 3 3 5 4 8 39
4. Mount Paran Christian (6-1) 3 4 5 3 7 6 38
5T. Stratford Academy (7-0) 6 5.5 4 6 5 5 34.5
5T. Wesleyan (6-2) 7 5.5 8 7 2 2 34.5
7. Athens Academy (7-0) 5 8 7 4 6 4 32
8. Calvary Day (6-1) 9 7 6 9 10 7 18
9. Mount Pisgah Christian (6-1) 8 9 8 9 9 12
10. Aquinas (5-2) 10 10 10 10 4
11. Darlington (5-3) 8 3
Class A (Public) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Irwin County (6-1) 2 2 1 2 1 1 57
2. Manchester (8-0) 1 1 2 1 3 4 54
3. Macon County (5-2) 3 3 3.5 3 2 3 48.5
4. Clinch County (5-2) 4 5 6 4 4 2 41
5. Mount Zion (7-0) 5 7 5 5 5 5 34
6. Charlton County (5-1) 7 6 8 7 6 7 25
7. Commerce (6-1) 6 8 7 6 9 6 24
8. Emanuel County Institute (6-1) 9 4 3.5 9 7 10 23.5
9. Taylor County (6-1) 8 9 8 9 10
10. Marion County (7-1) 10 10 10 8 8 9
11. Washington-Wilkes (4-3) 10 1

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

