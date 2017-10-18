Composite state rankings through Week 9
Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):
|Class AAAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Lowndes (8-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|59
|2. Archer (7-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|54
|3. Grayson (6-1)
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|3
|47
|4. Walton (7-0)
|3
|7
|4
|3
|4
|5
|40
|5. Colquitt County (7-1)
|6
|5
|5
|6
|8
|4
|32
|6. North Gwinnett (6-1)
|5
|9
|6
|5
|5
|6
|30
|7T. Brookwood (5-2)
|7
|10
|9
|8
|6
|7
|19
|7T. South Forsyth (7-0)
|9
|4
|8
|9
|9
|8
|19
|9. Tift County (7-1)
|10
|6
|7
|7
|9
|16
|10. Mill Creek (6-2)
|8
|10.5
|7
|10
|10
|9.5
|11. McEachern (5-2)
|8
|10.5
|10
|4.5
|Class AAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Lee County (8-0)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|58
|2. Tucker (6-1)
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|55
|3. Mays (6-1)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|49
|4. Harrison (5-2)
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|7
|34
|5. Coffee (4-2)
|5
|7
|6.5
|5
|4
|5
|33.5
|6. Northside-Warner Robins (6-2)
|6
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|32
|7. Winder-Barrow (7-0)
|7
|8
|6.5
|7
|15.5
|8. Glynn Academy (4-2)
|10
|5
|4
|14
|9. Dalton (6-1)
|4
|8
|9
|12
|10. Douglas County (7-1)
|9
|9
|9
|8
|9
|11. Brunswick (4-2)
|9
|8
|5
|12. Stephenson (5-2)
|8
|10
|4
|13T. Hughes (6-2)
|10
|10
|10
|3
|13T. Alpharetta (6-1)
|8
|3
|15. Richmond Hill (6-0)
|9
|2
|16. Valdosta (2-5)
|10
|1
|Class AAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Rome (7-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|58
|2. Buford (5-1)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|55
|3. Stockbridge (7-0)
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|49
|4. Warner Robins (8-0)
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|40
|5. Jones County (7-0)
|5
|5
|4
|4
|5
|5
|38
|6. Starr’s Mill (7-1)
|8
|8
|7
|6
|7
|6
|24
|7. Kell (4-3)
|6
|10
|7
|6
|10
|16
|8T. Bainbridge (5-2)
|7
|9
|9
|8
|7
|15
|8T. Wayne County (5-1)
|9
|6
|8
|9
|8
|15
|10. Griffin (7-1)
|10
|6
|8
|10
|10
|11. Carver-Atlanta (6-1)
|7
|4
|12. Carrollton (5-2)
|10
|9
|3
|13. Flowery Branch (7-1)
|9
|2
|14. Ware County (2-4)
|10
|1
|Class AAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cartersville (8-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Thomson (6-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|48
|3. Marist (7-0)
|3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|45
|4. Ridgeland (7-0)
|6
|4
|6
|7
|2
|2
|39
|5. Blessed Trinity (7-1)
|4
|5
|9
|5
|6
|5
|32
|6. Troup (7-0)
|8
|9
|5
|4
|5
|4
|31
|7. Jefferson (6-1)
|5
|3
|7
|6
|8
|8
|29
|8. Burke County (7-0)
|7
|7
|4
|8
|7
|7
|26
|9. Woodward Academy (7-1)
|9
|8
|8
|9
|10
|11
|10. Cedartown (6-1)
|10
|9
|9
|5
|11. Mary Persons (5-2)
|10
|10
|10
|3
|12. Heritage-Ringgold (7-1)
|10
|1
|Class AAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cedar Grove (7-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|59
|2. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-1)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|53
|3. Peach County (6-1)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|50
|4. Calhoun (6-1)
|4
|5
|7
|4
|4
|4
|38
|5. Jenkins (7-0)
|5
|4
|4
|5
|8
|6
|34
|6. Crisp County (5-1)
|6
|7
|5.5
|6
|5
|5
|31.5
|7. Bremen (7-0)
|7
|6
|5.5
|7
|8
|21.5
|8. Lovett (4-3)
|8
|10
|10
|8
|6
|7
|17
|9. Westminster (3-4)
|9
|9
|7
|10
|9
|10. Morgan County (6-1)
|10
|8
|8
|10
|8
|11. Monroe Area (7-1)
|9
|10
|3
|12T. Pike County (6-1)
|9
|2
|12T. Pace Academy (2-4)
|9
|2
|Class AA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Benedictine (7-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Hapeville Charter (5-1)
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|51
|3T. Screven County (6-0)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|38
|3T. Thomasville (7-0)
|5
|3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|38
|3T. Brooks County (6-0)
|6
|5
|4
|6
|4
|3
|38
|6. Rabun County (7-0)
|4
|6
|9.5
|4
|3
|5
|34.5
|7. Jefferson County (8-0)
|7
|8
|5
|7
|8
|9
|22
|8. Dodge County (7-0)
|8
|10
|9.5
|8
|6
|6
|18.5
|9. Heard County (6-1)
|9
|7
|7
|9
|7
|10
|17
|10. Callaway (6-1)
|10
|9
|8
|10
|9
|9
|11. Swainsboro (6-1)
|8
|3
|12. Fitzgerald (3-4)
|10
|1
|Class A (Private)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|52
|3. Tattnall Square (7-0)
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|8
|39
|4. Mount Paran Christian (6-1)
|3
|4
|5
|3
|7
|6
|38
|5T. Stratford Academy (7-0)
|6
|5.5
|4
|6
|5
|5
|34.5
|5T. Wesleyan (6-2)
|7
|5.5
|8
|7
|2
|2
|34.5
|7. Athens Academy (7-0)
|5
|8
|7
|4
|6
|4
|32
|8. Calvary Day (6-1)
|9
|7
|6
|9
|10
|7
|18
|9. Mount Pisgah Christian (6-1)
|8
|9
|8
|9
|9
|12
|10. Aquinas (5-2)
|10
|10
|10
|10
|4
|11. Darlington (5-3)
|8
|3
|Class A (Public)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Irwin County (6-1)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|57
|2. Manchester (8-0)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|54
|3. Macon County (5-2)
|3
|3
|3.5
|3
|2
|3
|48.5
|4. Clinch County (5-2)
|4
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|41
|5. Mount Zion (7-0)
|5
|7
|5
|5
|5
|5
|34
|6. Charlton County (5-1)
|7
|6
|8
|7
|6
|7
|25
|7. Commerce (6-1)
|6
|8
|7
|6
|9
|6
|24
|8. Emanuel County Institute (6-1)
|9
|4
|3.5
|9
|7
|10
|23.5
|9. Taylor County (6-1)
|8
|9
|8
|9
|10
|10. Marion County (7-1)
|10
|10
|10
|8
|8
|9
|11. Washington-Wilkes (4-3)
|10
|1
