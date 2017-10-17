South Forsyth football win taken away by forfeit

South Forsyth, which entered the AJC rankings this week at No. 9 in Class AAAAAAA, must forfeit its 56-10 victory over Pinecrest Academy in August for the inadvertent use of an academically ineligible player, the GHSA confirmed Tuesday.

Pinecrest Academy is a Class A school, so the result has no effect on South Forsyth’s position in the Region 5-AAAAAAA standings.

South Forsyth (6-1, 2-0) will play at North Forsyth (5-2, 2-0) on Friday with the region lead on the line. The forfeit does end South Forsyth’s pursuit of its first-ever perfect regular season.

The forfeit also comes with a small, undisclosed fine.

Pinecrest, coached by former Falcons star Terance Mathis, had been winless and is now 1-6.