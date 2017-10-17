Region action starts early in 1-AAAA

View Caption Hide Caption

Week 9 will start on Thursday with a pair of Region 1-AAAA matchups. Region leader Americus-Sumter would tie a school-record fifth consecutive victory with a win against Hardaway at Columbus Memorial and Northside-Columbus can set its program’s highest win total since 2005 with a win over a 1-6 Shaw team at Kinnett Stadium. As for Friday, Columbus will look for its first win over Carver-Columbus since 1990 and Westover’s playoff lifeline will be determined in its trip to defending Region 1-AAAA champion Cairo.

West Laurens (2-0) and Mary Persons (2-0) remain unbeaten in Region 2-AAAA, and will be the region’s premier matchup this week. The winner of Howard (1-1) at Upson-Lee (1-1) will sit at 2-1 with the loser of the West Laurens, Mary Persons game, while the loser will fall to 1-2 with the winner of Spalding (0-2) at Perry (0-2).

In Region 4, unbeaten Burke County and Thomson will be heavily favored at home this weekend as they get ready for their showdown the following Friday. Region 5 unbeatens Cartersville and Troup have two more weeks before they square off in the regular season finale.

Region 6 will continue to be log-jammed after this week as 7-0 Ridgeland controls its own destiny and four other teams are fighting for three playoff spots. In the small, five-team Region 7, West Hall is off this week while White County and Chestatee square off and Blessed Trinity and Marist likely decide this year’s region champion.

The winner of Jefferson (2-0) and St. Pius (2-0) will take control of Region 8, while the loser could fall into a tie with Oconee County and Madison County at 2-1. An Oconee County (1-1) win over Stephens County (0-2) and a Madison County (1-1) win over North Oconee (0-2) would guarantee Jefferson, St. Pius, Oconee County and Madison County the region’s four playoff spots.

Region 1

Americus-Sumter at Hardaway (CM) Thursday

Westover at Cairo

Columbus at Carver-Columbus (CM)

Shaw at Northside-Columbus (K) Thursday

Region 2

Howard at Upson-Lee

West Laurens at Mary Persons

Spalding at Perry

Region 3

Baldwin at Burke County

Cross Creek at Thomson

Richmond Academy at Hephzibah

Region 4

Henry County at Druid Hills (A)

Woodward Academy at Luella

Salem at North Clayton (SC)

Eastside BYE

Region 5

Chapel Hill at Cartersville

Troup at Cedartown

LaGrange at Sandy Creek

Central-Carroll BYE

Region 6

Gilmer at Northwest Whitfield

Heritage-Catoosa at LaFayette

Pickens at Ridgeland

Southeast Whitfield BYE

Region 7

Marist at Blessed Trinity

White County at Chestatee

West Hall BYE

Region 8

Jefferson at St. Pius

Madison County at North Oconee

Stephens County at Oconee County