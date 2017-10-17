Daily Trivia: High school where Wofford’s Brandon Goodson played
Former Georgia high school football player Brandon Goodson of Wofford is the Southern Conference offensive player of the week. Goodson threw for a career-high 219 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as the Terriers (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 20-16 win at No. 22 Citadel on Saturday. It was the first 200-yard passing game from a Wofford triple-option quarterback since 1994. Which Gwinnett County school did Goodson lead to a 9-4 finish and the Class AAAAA quarterfinals in 2011? (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: Kennesaw State quarterback Chandler Burks played high school football at South Paulding.
