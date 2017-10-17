Our Products
Daily List: Teams that played six Top 10 opponents in one regular season

Westminster will play its sixth Top 10 opponent this season when the Wildcats play host to No. 8 Lovett in a Region 5-AAA game. Westminster has played No. 2 Blessed Trinity (AAAA), No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), No. 5 Woodward Academy (AAAA), No. 1 Cedar Grove (AAA) and No. 10 Pace Academy (AAA). Below are 27 teams through history that have played at least six games against top-10 opponents in one regular season. One that just missed the list is 2017 St. Pius, which will play its fifth Top 10 team (Jefferson) this week. Four teams below (noted by asterisks) played seven Top 10 opponents in one regular season. One of those is Westminster’s 2012 team.

1958 Waynesboro

1961 Berrien

1961 Thomasville

1963 Baker

1963 West Point

1964 Mitchell County

1964 Waycross

1967 Sparta

1967 Warren County*

1969 Wills

1973 Clarke Central*

1973 West Point

1975 Harris County

1979 Savannah Country Day

1984 Milton

1993 Colquitt County*

1993 Lowndes

1996 Lowndes

1998 Cedar Shoals

1999 Thomas County Central

2012 Colquitt County

2012 St. Pius

2012 Westminster*

2013 Lovett

2015 Lovett

2016 Archer

2017 Westminster

