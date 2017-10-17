Daily List: Teams that played six Top 10 opponents in one regular season
Westminster will play its sixth Top 10 opponent this season when the Wildcats play host to No. 8 Lovett in a Region 5-AAA game. Westminster has played No. 2 Blessed Trinity (AAAA), No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), No. 5 Woodward Academy (AAAA), No. 1 Cedar Grove (AAA) and No. 10 Pace Academy (AAA). Below are 27 teams through history that have played at least six games against top-10 opponents in one regular season. One that just missed the list is 2017 St. Pius, which will play its fifth Top 10 team (Jefferson) this week. Four teams below (noted by asterisks) played seven Top 10 opponents in one regular season. One of those is Westminster’s 2012 team.
1958 Waynesboro
1961 Berrien
1961 Thomasville
1963 Baker
1963 West Point
1964 Mitchell County
1964 Waycross
1967 Sparta
1967 Warren County*
1969 Wills
1973 Clarke Central*
1973 West Point
1975 Harris County
1979 Savannah Country Day
1984 Milton
1993 Colquitt County*
1993 Lowndes
1996 Lowndes
1998 Cedar Shoals
1999 Thomas County Central
2012 Colquitt County
2012 St. Pius
2012 Westminster*
2013 Lovett
2015 Lovett
2016 Archer
2017 Westminster
