Best player in school history: Region 3-AAAAAA teams

There has not been a player from the current Region 3-AAAAAA schools to make the NFL, but if not for a major knee injury last season, DeVon Edwards might’ve been the first. And he still might get his chance.

Edwards – the best football player in the history of Alcovy High in Covington – played at Duke, where he was a three-time All-American as a kick returner. As a redshirt freshman in 2013, Edwards became one of two players in NCAA history to score touchdowns via interception return on consecutive snaps from scrimmage. He did that against N.C. State with returns of 25 and 45 yards.

For his career, Edwards returned six kickoffs for touchdowns, one short of the NCAA record, and finished with a career average of 27.8 yards per return. He was an all-ACC safety as a sophomore and junior.

But as a senior, Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury (torn ACL and MCL) in a September game against Notre Dame. NFL teams were interested, but Edwards wasn’t ready to make a 2017 roster.

At the time of the injury, Edwards had graduated with a degree in psychology, and he has since completed his master’s degree in liberal studies.

Now, Edwards is training full-time in hopes of making an NFL team in 2018. A couple of teams have invited him for private workouts, according to Alcovy head coach Chris Edgar.

Here are GHSF Daily’s choices as the best players in the history of the current 3-AAAAAA schools.

*Alcovy: DeVon Edwards (2011)

*Evans: Lenny Springs (1987)

*Greenbrier: Will Caywood (2000)

*Grovetown: D’Ante Smith (2015)

*Heritage (Conyers): Chase Alford (2011)

*Lakeside (Evans): Rashad Roundtree (2014)

