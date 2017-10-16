Maxwell Week 9 Summary: Archer upends Grayson; Lowndes ascends to the top
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– In a battle between four unbeaten Class AAAAAAA teams, Archer downed Grayson in a 6-3 defensive slugfest while Lowndes topped Tift County in a 51-38 shootout. The end result was a shuffling in the rankings, allowing Lowndes to move into the top spot, the first time any team other than Grayson has been rated number one in the state since Week 10 of last year.
– There is roughly an 11% chance that one of those games was a preview of the state championship game. Grayson has about a 5.7% chance to have an opportunity to avenge their loss against Archer in the title game while Tift County has about a 5.6% chance to do so against Lowndes. In total, there is about a 34.5% chance that the final two will come from those four.
– Hiram shocked Carrollton for the state’s most least likely result of the season. It’s not just that Hiram won in spite of being a 29-point underdog, nor is it that Carrollton would still be a nearly two-touchdown favorite if they were to play again today, but it’s the surprising 41-14 margin of victory that makes the result stand out.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 4.97%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,381 of 1,462 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.46%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.01 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.21
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|8-0
|94.86
|1
|Lee County
|8-0
|73.64
|2
|Grayson
|6-1
|87.33
|2
|Mays
|6-1
|70.20
|3
|Archer
|7-0
|86.98
|3
|Tucker
|6-1
|68.55
|4
|Walton
|7-0
|86.08
|4
|Coffee
|4-2
|67.70
|5
|North Gwinnett
|6-1
|82.91
|5
|Glynn Academy
|4-2
|67.68
|6
|Brookwood
|5-2
|79.57
|6
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|6-2
|65.61
|7
|Tift County
|7-1
|78.96
|7
|Harrison
|5-2
|61.66
|8
|Colquitt County
|7-1
|78.07
|8
|Douglas County
|7-1
|58.11
|9
|South Forsyth
|7-0
|77.67
|9
|Brunswick
|4-2
|57.00
|10
|Mill Creek
|6-2
|76.66
|10
|Hughes
|6-2
|56.85
|11
|McEachern
|5-2
|73.85
|11
|Stephenson
|5-2
|55.86
|12
|Milton
|5-2
|71.02
|12
|Dalton
|6-1
|55.73
|13
|Parkview
|5-2
|70.46
|13
|Alpharetta
|6-1
|55.54
|14
|Newton
|5-2
|70.24
|14
|Valdosta
|2-5
|55.26
|15
|Norcross
|3-4
|68.90
|15
|Dacula
|3-4
|55.16
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|5-1
|82.93
|1
|Cartersville
|8-0
|86.32
|2
|Rome
|7-0
|74.76
|2
|Ridgeland
|7-0
|66.01
|3
|Stockbridge
|7-0
|72.24
|3
|Marist
|7-0
|65.63
|4
|Warner Robins
|8-0
|71.61
|4
|Thomson
|6-0
|63.13
|5
|Jones County
|7-0
|65.41
|5
|Troup
|7-0
|62.90
|6
|Kell
|4-3
|59.00
|6
|Blessed Trinity
|7-1
|60.62
|7
|Starr’s Mill
|7-1
|57.04
|7
|Burke County
|7-0
|60.41
|8
|Bainbridge
|5-2
|56.99
|8
|Jefferson
|6-1
|59.59
|9
|Wayne County
|5-1
|55.12
|9
|Cedartown
|6-1
|54.52
|10
|Ware County
|2-4
|55.09
|10
|Woodward Academy
|7-1
|53.28
|11
|Clarke Central
|6-2
|54.25
|11
|Mary Persons
|5-2
|53.04
|12
|Dutchtown
|5-2
|53.65
|12
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-1
|50.01
|13
|Eagle’s Landing
|4-4
|51.88
|13
|St. Pius X
|2-5
|49.20
|14
|Flowery Branch
|7-1
|50.48
|14
|Americus-Sumter
|5-2
|49.06
|15
|Griffin
|7-1
|49.60
|15
|Chapel Hill
|5-2
|48.67
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7-1
|74.47
|1
|Benedictine
|7-0
|74.29
|2
|Cedar Grove
|7-0
|70.31
|2
|Hapeville Charter
|6-1
|62.97
|3
|Peach County
|6-1
|65.34
|3
|Rabun County
|7-0
|59.94
|4
|Calhoun
|6-1
|60.71
|4
|Brooks County
|6-0
|58.05
|5
|Crisp County
|5-1
|51.85
|5
|Thomasville
|7-0
|56.32
|6
|Lovett
|4-3
|50.01
|6
|Dodge County
|7-0
|55.08
|7
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|3-4
|46.54
|7
|Heard County
|6-1
|53.93
|8
|Jenkins
|7-0
|45.62
|8
|Jefferson County
|8-0
|50.74
|9
|Pace Academy
|2-4
|42.19
|9
|Callaway
|6-1
|49.82
|10
|Monroe Area
|7-1
|42.13
|10
|Fitzgerald
|3-4
|49.74
|11
|Bremen
|7-0
|42.10
|11
|Swainsboro
|6-1
|48.79
|12
|Westside (Macon)
|4-3
|41.61
|12
|Screven County
|6-0
|46.73
|13
|Morgan County
|6-1
|40.98
|13
|Rockmart
|5-2
|45.29
|14
|Pike County
|6-1
|38.98
|14
|Vidalia
|3-3
|40.98
|15
|Liberty County
|4-3
|37.78
|15
|Toombs County
|6-1
|39.75
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|6-1
|50.12
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|7-0
|65.70
|2
|Macon County
|5-2
|47.19
|2
|Wesleyan
|6-2
|45.59
|3
|Manchester
|8-0
|46.00
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-0
|44.02
|4
|Clinch County
|5-2
|45.94
|4
|Tattnall Square
|7-0
|43.78
|5
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-0
|42.99
|5
|Stratford Academy
|7-0
|43.52
|6
|Charlton County
|5-1
|36.36
|6
|Athens Academy
|7-0
|43.08
|7
|Emanuel County Institute
|6-1
|35.13
|7
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-1
|40.72
|8
|Marion County
|7-1
|34.19
|8
|Darlington
|5-3
|34.71
|9
|Commerce
|6-1
|33.97
|9
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-1
|34.71
|10
|Washington-Wilkes
|4-3
|33.59
|10
|Calvary Day
|6-1
|33.54
|11
|Taylor County
|6-1
|32.41
|11
|Aquinas
|5-2
|30.74
|12
|Turner County
|4-3
|28.33
|12
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|6-2
|28.41
|13
|Trion
|5-2
|27.20
|13
|Mount de Sales
|4-3
|27.50
|14
|Telfair County
|3-4
|26.98
|14
|Hebron Christian Academy
|4-3
|24.90
|15
|Lincoln County
|3-4
|25.67
|15
|George Walton Academy
|6-1
|24.42
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|8-0
|94.86
|56.84
|23
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|87.33
|68.96
|3
|3 [3]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|86.98
|71.57
|2
|4 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|8-0
|86.32
|47.71
|60
|5 [4]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|86.08
|54.49
|29
|6 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|5-1
|82.93
|40.92
|116
|7 [5]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|82.91
|66.70
|7
|8 [6]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|79.57
|60.62
|15
|9 [7]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|78.96
|58.81
|17
|10 [8]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-1
|78.07
|64.91
|8
|11 [9]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|77.67
|52.47
|35
|12 [10]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|76.66
|60.44
|16
|13 [2]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|7-0
|74.76
|43.52
|90
|14 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|7-1
|74.47
|29.95
|232
|15 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|7-0
|74.29
|41.98
|111
|16 [11]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|73.85
|57.01
|22
|17 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-0
|73.64
|45.36
|79
|18 [3]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|7-0
|72.24
|48.85
|53
|19 [4]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|8-0
|71.61
|49.22
|50
|20 [12]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.02
|60.80
|14
|21 [13]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|70.46
|47.33
|64
|22 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|7-0
|70.31
|42.29
|103
|23 [14]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|70.24
|52.98
|31
|24 [2]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|70.20
|45.57
|76
|25 [15]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|68.90
|67.77
|5
|26 [3]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|68.55
|40.65
|119
|27 [4]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.70
|58.36
|19
|28 [5]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.68
|61.58
|13
|29 [16]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.41
|75.02
|1
|30 [2]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|7-0
|66.01
|33.63
|189
|31 [17]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|65.92
|56.35
|24
|32 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|7-0
|65.70
|33.20
|197
|33 [3]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|7-0
|65.63
|41.88
|112
|34 [6]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|65.61
|51.96
|37
|35 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|7-0
|65.41
|37.48
|152
|36 [3]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|6-1
|65.34
|39.28
|136
|37 [18]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|65.29
|46.23
|69
|38 [19]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.74
|63.11
|11
|39 [4]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|6-0
|63.13
|24.13
|297
|40 [2]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|6-1
|62.97
|35.38
|173
|41 [5]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|7-0
|62.90
|25.22
|289
|42 [20]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|61.87
|49.22
|51
|43 [7]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|61.66
|45.79
|74
|44 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|6-1
|60.71
|27.78
|261
|45 [6]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|7-1
|60.62
|42.12
|108
|46 [7]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|7-0
|60.41
|29.13
|245
|47 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|7-0
|59.94
|24.64
|294
|48 [21]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|59.91
|51.94
|38
|49 [8]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|6-1
|59.59
|35.50
|171
|50 [6]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|4-3
|59.00
|52.60
|33
|51 [22]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|58.20
|54.33
|30
|52 [8]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|58.11
|39.84
|128
|53 [4]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|6-0
|58.05
|35.26
|176
|54 [23]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|57.94
|55.16
|27
|55 [24]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|57.87
|52.47
|34
|56 [25]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|57.63
|55.46
|25
|57 [26]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-3
|57.23
|46.65
|67
|58 [7]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|7-1
|57.04
|43.45
|91
|59 [9]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|57.00
|47.51
|62
|60 [8]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|5-2
|56.99
|38.99
|138
|61 [10]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|56.85
|42.97
|95
|62 [27]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-2
|56.78
|34.11
|184
|63 [5]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|7-0
|56.32
|29.75
|235
|64 [11]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|55.86
|45.34
|81
|65 [12]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|55.73
|39.87
|126
|66 [13]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|55.54
|37.07
|156
|67 [14]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|55.26
|64.52
|10
|68 [28]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|55.24
|44.36
|86
|69 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.16
|54.90
|28
|70 [9]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-1
|55.12
|42.44
|100
|71 [10]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|2-4
|55.09
|67.05
|6
|72 [6]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|7-0
|55.08
|34.54
|181
|73 [9]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|6-1
|54.52
|33.10
|198
|74 [11]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|6-2
|54.25
|38.39
|144
|75 [7]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|6-1
|53.93
|33.06
|201
|76 [16]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.66
|48.29
|56
|77 [12]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|5-2
|53.65
|45.47
|77
|78 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|53.56
|42.98
|94
|79 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|53.35
|62.18
|12
|80 [10]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|7-1
|53.28
|33.86
|187
|81 [11]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|5-2
|53.04
|35.76
|168
|82 [18]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|52.84
|32.43
|206
|83 [30]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|52.79
|57.17
|21
|84 [13]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|4-4
|51.88
|50.81
|43
|85 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|5-1
|51.85
|35.84
|166
|86 [19]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|51.79
|29.37
|242
|87 [31]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|51.51
|47.79
|59
|88 [20]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|51.42
|43.59
|89
|89 [8]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|8-0
|50.74
|16.51
|348
|90 [14]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|7-1
|50.48
|28.89
|246
|91 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|6-1
|50.12
|35.29
|175
|92 [6]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|4-3
|50.01
|39.08
|137
|93 [12]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|7-1
|50.01
|21.32
|317
|94 [9]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|6-1
|49.82
|28.79
|248
|95 [10]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|3-4
|49.74
|50.02
|47
|96 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|7-1
|49.60
|36.22
|162
|97 [21]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|49.35
|51.77
|39
|98 [13]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|2-5
|49.20
|57.39
|20
|99 [14]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|5-2
|49.06
|38.37
|145
|100 [32]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|49.05
|38.98
|139
|101 [16]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|5-2
|48.99
|40.58
|120
|102 [11]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-1
|48.79
|31.07
|222
|103 [15]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|5-2
|48.67
|42.30
|102
|104 [16]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|4-3
|48.31
|45.27
|83
|105 [17]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|6-1
|48.06
|32.57
|205
|106 [17]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|3-4
|47.66
|50.96
|42
|107 [2]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|5-2
|47.19
|34.97
|180
|108 [22]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|47.03
|45.37
|78
|109 [12]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|6-0
|46.73
|6.91
|401
|110 [23]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|46.68
|44.62
|85
|111 [18]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|3-4
|46.65
|47.90
|58
|112 [7]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|3-4
|46.54
|50.63
|45
|113 [3]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|8-0
|46.00
|10.24
|382
|114 [4]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|5-2
|45.94
|27.01
|271
|115 [8]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|7-0
|45.62
|19.36
|332
|116 [2]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|6-2
|45.59
|31.45
|218
|117 [13]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|5-2
|45.29
|27.36
|264
|118 [18]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|6-2
|45.21
|28.38
|256
|119 [24]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|45.04
|40.18
|123
|120 [25]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|44.64
|37.74
|151
|121 [19]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|6-1
|44.58
|28.67
|250
|122 [19]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|4-3
|44.23
|42.19
|106
|123 [26]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|44.13
|45.65
|75
|124 [20]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|4-3
|44.11
|42.20
|105
|125 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|8-0
|44.02
|18.44
|338
|126 [20]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|3-4
|43.87
|47.58
|61
|127 [21]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|5-2
|43.80
|31.60
|217
|128 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-0
|43.78
|8.55
|395
|129 [33]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|43.69
|45.36
|80
|130 [27]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|43.66
|40.44
|122
|131 [22]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|5-2
|43.54
|28.24
|257
|132 [5]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|7-0
|43.52
|14.71
|361
|133 [23]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-5
|43.41
|48.59
|54
|134 [24]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|6-1
|43.15
|31.07
|223
|135 [6]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|7-0
|43.08
|10.18
|384
|136 [25]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|3-4
|43.08
|49.07
|52
|137 [5]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|7-0
|42.99
|13.68
|365
|138 [21]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|4-3
|42.92
|40.04
|124
|139 [34]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|42.73
|38.54
|141
|140 [9]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|2-4
|42.19
|47.30
|65
|141 [28]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|42.18
|24.12
|298
|142 [10]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|7-1
|42.13
|19.37
|331
|143 [11]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|7-0
|42.10
|14.08
|364
|144 [26]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|5-2
|41.92
|34.02
|185
|145 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|41.91
|67.81
|4
|146 [29]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|41.79
|58.45
|18
|147 [22]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|5-3
|41.74
|31.65
|216
|148 [12]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|4-3
|41.61
|37.22
|154
|149 [27]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-4
|41.28
|39.58
|130
|150 [14]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|3-3
|40.98
|42.11
|109
|151 [13]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|6-1
|40.98
|22.37
|311
|152 [7]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|6-1
|40.72
|17.18
|343
|153 [36]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|40.59
|39.34
|133
|154 [37]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|40.14
|49.34
|49
|155 [23]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-4
|39.81
|42.90
|96
|156 [30]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|39.79
|46.07
|71
|157 [15]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|6-1
|39.75
|20.35
|325
|158 [31]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|39.63
|52.28
|36
|159 [24]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-3
|39.47
|34.51
|182
|160 [25]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-3
|39.44
|35.11
|178
|161 [14]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|6-1
|38.98
|19.62
|328
|162 [16]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|4-3
|38.80
|35.55
|170
|163 [26]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|5-2
|38.04
|29.65
|236
|164 [15]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|4-3
|37.78
|35.02
|179
|165 [32]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|37.73
|29.45
|239
|166 [17]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|5-3
|37.49
|29.15
|244
|167 [28]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-5
|37.41
|46.70
|66
|168 [29]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|3-5
|37.32
|39.75
|129
|169 [27]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|5-2
|37.27
|30.22
|229
|170 [38]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|36.65
|49.90
|48
|171 [33]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|36.58
|31.30
|220
|172 [28]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-3
|36.47
|32.02
|212
|173 [39]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|36.46
|20.58
|323
|174 [30]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-6
|36.44
|48.41
|55
|175 [18]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-3
|36.42
|33.97
|186
|176 [19]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|3-3
|36.42
|37.41
|153
|177 [31]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-2
|36.37
|23.95
|301
|178 [6]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|5-1
|36.36
|20.70
|321
|179 [34]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|36.17
|51.66
|40
|180 [16]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|3-4
|35.63
|43.70
|87
|181 [17]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|5-2
|35.44
|23.95
|300
|182 [35]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|35.32
|50.34
|46
|183 [40]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|35.28
|46.04
|72
|184 [7]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|6-1
|35.13
|9.90
|386
|185 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|35.02
|64.61
|9
|186 [32]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-2
|34.99
|26.64
|274
|187 [36]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|34.90
|42.64
|98
|188 [33]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-6
|34.84
|46.20
|70
|189 [20]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|6-1
|34.73
|14.54
|363
|190 [8]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|5-3
|34.71
|28.09
|259
|191 [34]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|4-3
|34.71
|30.64
|228
|192 [9]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|6-1
|34.71
|12.44
|371
|193 [29]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|1-5
|34.65
|45.92
|73
|194 [30]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|4-3
|34.64
|30.83
|227
|195 [35]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|3-4
|34.55
|41.33
|114
|196 [37]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|34.49
|41.56
|113
|197 [36]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-4
|34.41
|38.46
|143
|198 [38]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-4
|34.30
|36.19
|163
|199 [8]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|7-1
|34.19
|10.23
|383
|200 [9]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|6-1
|33.97
|11.73
|375
|201 [31]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|5-2
|33.90
|21.07
|319
|202 [39]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|33.85
|46.42
|68
|203 [37]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-5
|33.75
|40.96
|115
|204 [10]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|4-3
|33.59
|31.03
|224
|205 [38]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-5
|33.59
|39.85
|127
|206 [21]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-2
|33.57
|18.41
|339
|207 [40]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|33.55
|43.66
|88
|208 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|6-1
|33.54
|11.19
|380
|209 [41]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|33.38
|37.15
|155
|210 [32]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|2-5
|33.29
|35.91
|165
|211 [39]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|3-4
|33.23
|36.10
|164
|212 [40]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-4
|33.17
|40.70
|117
|213 [41]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|4-4
|32.76
|35.46
|172
|214 [33]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|4-3
|32.55
|29.22
|243
|215 [11]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|6-1
|32.41
|0.34
|409
|216 [42]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|32.31
|36.31
|160
|217 [22]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|4-4
|31.98
|34.33
|183
|218 [42]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-5
|31.89
|38.36
|147
|219 [43]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|31.87
|42.60
|99
|220 [34]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|3-4
|31.81
|35.37
|174
|221 [18]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|31.77
|28.08
|260
|222 [23]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|5-2
|31.67
|19.30
|333
|223 [19]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-2
|31.32
|19.10
|334
|224 [20]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|3-3
|31.14
|28.67
|249
|225 [24]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|4-3
|30.81
|28.52
|253
|226 [44]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|30.74
|42.67
|97
|227 [11]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|5-2
|30.74
|14.94
|357
|228 [35]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-6
|30.47
|45.33
|82
|229 [25]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|2-5
|30.46
|43.33
|92
|230 [26]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-4
|30.31
|32.93
|202
|231 [36]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-5
|30.08
|40.69
|118
|232 [43]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|4-3
|30.07
|23.57
|306
|233 [45]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|29.98
|14.87
|358
|234 [21]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|2-5
|29.78
|39.93
|125
|235 [22]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|3-4
|28.90
|33.32
|195
|236 [44]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-6
|28.66
|38.50
|142
|237 [45]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-8
|28.48
|51.38
|41
|238 [12]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-2
|28.41
|19.38
|330
|239 [12]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|4-3
|28.33
|26.87
|273
|240 [23]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|2-5
|28.27
|36.79
|158
|241 [37]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-4
|28.16
|29.43
|241
|242 [46]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-6
|28.14
|43.25
|93
|243 [24]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|28.13
|24.02
|299
|244 [46]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|27.85
|32.22
|208
|245 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|27.69
|39.55
|131
|246 [13]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|4-3
|27.50
|22.68
|309
|247 [25]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|4-4
|27.46
|25.88
|282
|248 [38]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|3-4
|27.29
|30.18
|230
|249 [13]
|Trion
|6 – A
|5-2
|27.20
|11.97
|372
|250 [47]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-6
|27.11
|42.01
|110
|251 [14]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|3-4
|26.98
|27.17
|269
|252 [26]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|4-4
|26.70
|28.15
|258
|253 [27]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|5-2
|26.43
|8.95
|394
|254 [27]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|1-4
|26.06
|35.83
|167
|255 [15]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|3-4
|25.67
|23.89
|302
|256 [28]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-4
|25.62
|23.88
|303
|257 [47]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|3-4
|25.41
|29.98
|231
|258 [39]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|3-4
|25.25
|28.60
|252
|259 [48]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|24.95
|32.88
|203
|260 [14]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|4-3
|24.90
|15.47
|355
|261 [49]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|24.83
|40.53
|121
|262 [28]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|3-3
|24.66
|24.35
|296
|263 [29]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|4-3
|24.56
|20.25
|326
|264 [30]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|2-5
|24.48
|30.89
|226
|265 [15]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|6-1
|24.42
|7.65
|398
|266 [50]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|24.17
|39.28
|135
|267 [31]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-5
|24.17
|33.10
|199
|268 [16]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|5-2
|23.91
|12.68
|370
|269 [16]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|2-5
|23.84
|36.23
|161
|270 [51]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-5
|23.49
|28.40
|254
|271 [32]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|3-3
|23.44
|24.74
|293
|272 [43]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-7
|23.37
|55.37
|26
|273 [48]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|1-5
|23.03
|33.47
|192
|274 [17]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|3-3
|23.02
|20.68
|322
|275 [18]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|4-4
|22.92
|29.86
|233
|276 [17]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|4-3
|22.91
|17.80
|341
|277 [49]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-5
|22.89
|36.53
|159
|278 [52]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-7
|22.74
|50.73
|44
|279 [50]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|3-4
|22.64
|24.95
|291
|280 [29]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|3-5
|22.44
|27.25
|265
|281 [19]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|5-2
|22.35
|9.85
|388
|282 [51]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-7
|22.25
|42.22
|104
|283 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|6-1
|22.18
|0.78
|408
|284 [33]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|5-3
|22.12
|11.43
|376
|285 [53]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|21.85
|42.42
|101
|286 [30]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|4-4
|21.76
|24.87
|292
|287 [20]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|4-3
|21.71
|15.74
|353
|288 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-7
|21.62
|39.52
|132
|289 [31]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|2-5
|21.58
|38.00
|148
|290 [52]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-6
|21.54
|38.60
|140
|291 [40]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|3-4
|21.33
|25.38
|288
|292 [19]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|6-1
|21.14
|-1.39
|410
|293 [41]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|2-5
|21.02
|33.46
|193
|294 [45]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-5
|20.82
|38.36
|146
|295 [32]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|2-4
|20.78
|28.39
|255
|296 [54]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-7
|20.57
|47.49
|63
|297 [34]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|3-5
|20.40
|27.20
|268
|298 [20]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|6-1
|20.07
|7.19
|400
|299 [21]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-3
|19.91
|7.96
|397
|300 [22]
|Walker
|6 – A
|3-4
|19.60
|26.02
|279
|301 [33]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|3-4
|19.57
|27.22
|266
|302 [53]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|2-5
|19.41
|31.15
|221
|303 [54]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-6
|19.11
|31.42
|219
|304 [23]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|4-3
|19.06
|23.13
|307
|305 [42]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-2
|19.05
|2.27
|407
|306 [21]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|5-2
|18.92
|11.43
|377
|307 [35]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-6
|18.17
|35.26
|177
|308 [34]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|6-1
|18.03
|5.55
|403
|309 [35]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|1-7
|17.90
|29.80
|234
|310 [55]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|17.70
|25.91
|280
|311 [36]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-6
|17.63
|31.69
|215
|312 [36]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|1-6
|17.62
|33.25
|196
|313 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-7
|17.14
|45.26
|84
|314 [37]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|3-5
|16.98
|25.42
|287
|315 [37]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|4-2
|16.96
|11.16
|381
|316 [38]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-6
|16.75
|37.76
|150
|317 [38]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|3-3
|16.52
|14.55
|362
|318 [39]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-4
|16.22
|22.58
|310
|319 [43]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|3-4
|15.92
|26.19
|276
|320 [39]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-4
|15.89
|25.57
|284
|321 [40]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|4-3
|15.23
|15.80
|352
|322 [41]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-4
|14.81
|20.40
|324
|323 [44]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-8
|14.66
|52.65
|32
|324 [45]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-6
|14.43
|33.82
|188
|325 [24]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|1-6
|14.14
|32.08
|210
|326 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|13.95
|42.16
|107
|327 [25]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|2-5
|13.93
|24.39
|295
|328 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|13.93
|36.88
|157
|329 [40]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-6
|13.88
|26.24
|275
|330 [26]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|4-3
|13.67
|9.09
|393
|331 [22]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|4-3
|13.61
|9.87
|387
|332 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|13.23
|11.41
|378
|333 [46]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-3
|12.88
|9.61
|390
|334 [23]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-4
|12.62
|15.58
|354
|335 [42]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-3
|12.45
|11.38
|379
|336 [24]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|3-4
|12.35
|25.60
|283
|337 [25]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|2-4
|11.85
|16.38
|349
|338 [26]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-5
|11.70
|28.66
|251
|339 [47]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-7
|11.46
|33.53
|191
|340 [43]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-4
|10.30
|17.11
|344
|341 [44]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|3-4
|10.02
|13.44
|367
|342 [27]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|4-3
|9.76
|3.99
|405
|343 [42]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-5
|9.36
|23.83
|304
|344 [28]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|4-3
|9.09
|7.50
|399
|345 [43]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-7
|8.95
|33.09
|200
|346 [44]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-5
|8.49
|17.48
|342
|347 [45]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-6
|8.47
|29.50
|238
|348 [46]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-6
|8.34
|27.22
|267
|349 [27]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|2-5
|8.26
|21.95
|314
|350 [28]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-5
|8.01
|22.69
|308
|351 [47]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-5
|7.76
|29.58
|237
|352 [29]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|2-5
|7.69
|16.73
|347
|353 [29]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-6
|7.14
|26.99
|272
|354 [30]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|1-6
|6.81
|22.07
|312
|355 [48]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|0-7
|6.81
|39.30
|134
|356 [48]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-4
|6.66
|8.52
|396
|357 [31]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-6
|6.05
|25.89
|281
|358 [32]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|4-3
|6.05
|-3.17
|413
|359 [49]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-7
|5.76
|33.38
|194
|360 [33]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-5
|5.66
|13.57
|366
|361 [50]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-7
|5.60
|26.11
|277
|362 [45]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|2-5
|5.53
|21.17
|318
|363 [46]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-6
|5.50
|25.21
|290
|364 [47]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|1-6
|5.12
|37.99
|149
|365 [48]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-6
|5.12
|32.74
|204
|366 [34]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-6
|4.64
|28.84
|247
|367 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|0-8
|2.69
|32.12
|209
|368 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-6
|2.58
|27.40
|263
|369 [51]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|0-7
|2.49
|32.06
|211
|370 [49]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|1-6
|2.10
|15.13
|356
|371 [50]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-7
|2.09
|30.90
|225
|372 [35]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-6
|1.96
|20.88
|320
|373 [52]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|0-7
|1.49
|33.58
|190
|374 [49]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-5
|0.67
|16.20
|350
|375 [36]
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-6
|0.48
|18.36
|340
|376 [50]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-5
|-0.26
|18.84
|336
|377 [37]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-6
|-0.27
|18.69
|337
|378 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-6
|-1.05
|17.08
|345
|379 [38]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|3-5
|-1.74
|4.93
|404
|380 [30]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-7
|-1.89
|27.64
|262
|381 [39]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-7
|-2.02
|31.98
|214
|382 [51]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-6
|-2.25
|21.97
|313
|383 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-7
|-2.28
|32.39
|207
|384 [31]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-5
|-2.30
|13.18
|368
|385 [40]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|0-7
|-2.51
|21.75
|315
|386 [32]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|1-6
|-2.58
|14.72
|360
|387 [33]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|0-7
|-3.55
|27.04
|270
|388 [52]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-6
|-3.89
|14.73
|359
|389 [53]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-6
|-4.36
|15.87
|351
|390 [53]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-5
|-4.36
|19.42
|329
|391 [34]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-6
|-4.48
|21.41
|316
|392 [41]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|2-5
|-4.51
|9.47
|391
|393 [42]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-6
|-6.23
|19.98
|327
|394 [43]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-7
|-6.32
|23.82
|305
|395 [44]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-5
|-6.56
|16.94
|346
|396 [54]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|1-6
|-6.64
|12.97
|369
|397 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-4
|-6.71
|-1.87
|411
|398 [35]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-7
|-7.12
|26.04
|278
|399 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-6
|-8.26
|25.56
|285
|400 [55]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-7
|-8.27
|25.49
|286
|401 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-7
|-11.15
|29.45
|240
|402 [45]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-4
|-11.52
|-6.31
|414
|403 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-8
|-11.63
|48.11
|57
|404 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-6
|-12.06
|10.09
|385
|405 [46]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-6
|-13.22
|9.81
|389
|406 [47]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-5
|-16.41
|2.84
|406
|407 [48]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-5
|-19.05
|-2.03
|412
|408 [49]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-6
|-19.24
|6.63
|402
|409 [56]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-7
|-19.37
|32.02
|213
|410 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-8
|-20.22
|35.57
|169
|411 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-7
|-22.97
|9.41
|392
|412 [57]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-7
|-23.63
|11.76
|374
|413 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-7
|-24.77
|11.96
|373
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-6
|-30.36
|-9.14
|416
|415 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-8
|-35.09
|18.97
|335
|416 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|1-7
|-38.28
|-11.04
|417
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|1-5
|-45.49
|-34.83
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-4
|-52.20
|-8.71
|415
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|89.40
|77.20
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|84.45
|61.01
|3
|4 – AAAAAAA
|77.71
|59.96
|4
|6 – AAAAAAA
|76.42
|51.46
|5
|7 – AAAAAAA
|74.90
|51.98
|6
|5 – AAAA
|73.90
|49.31
|7
|3 – AAAAAAA
|73.20
|61.19
|8
|1 – AAAAAA
|72.90
|61.43
|9
|5 – AAAAAAA
|72.83
|54.23
|10
|8 – AAAAA
|68.67
|39.27
|11
|4 – AAAAA
|67.12
|46.96
|12
|7 – AAAAA
|65.45
|44.43
|13
|5 – AAAAAA
|64.81
|44.73
|14
|2 – AAAAAA
|64.30
|52.70
|15
|1 – AAAAA
|63.12
|43.98
|16
|7 – AAAA
|61.58
|45.82
|17
|6 – AAAAAA
|60.95
|45.42
|18
|2 – AA
|60.91
|35.16
|19
|4 – AAAAAA
|59.64
|39.32
|20
|5 – AAA
|59.19
|31.56
|21
|3 – AAAA
|57.70
|28.25
|22
|1 – AA
|57.68
|43.76
|23
|7 – AAA
|57.65
|23.68
|24
|2 – AAAAAAA
|57.51
|45.06
|25
|6 – AAAA
|56.20
|30.56
|26
|8 – AAAAAA
|54.78
|40.05
|27
|8 – AAAA
|54.55
|39.42
|28
|2 – AAAAA
|54.34
|41.11
|29
|3 – AAAAA
|54.16
|39.15
|30
|4 – AAA
|53.20
|27.74
|31
|5 – A
|53.01
|24.64
|32
|2 – AAAA
|52.85
|41.36
|33
|7 – AAAAAA
|50.77
|33.77
|34
|1 – AAAA
|50.06
|34.62
|35
|5 – AA
|49.67
|31.83
|36
|6 – AA
|48.97
|25.55
|37
|6 – AAA
|48.92
|22.58
|6-South – AAA
|51.53
|32.84
|6-North – AAA
|27.41
|13.74
|38
|3 – AA
|48.42
|31.99
|39
|6 – AAAAA
|47.98
|32.94
|40
|4 – AAAA
|46.66
|23.52
|41
|2 – A
|46.51
|25.62
|42
|3 – AAAAAA
|45.41
|34.03
|43
|8 – AA
|45.12
|10.52
|44
|1 – AAA
|44.36
|28.45
|45
|4 – A
|44.22
|15.59
|4-Div B – A
|39.46
|20.55
|4-Div A – A
|37.34
|7.74
|46
|4 – AA
|43.60
|13.69
|47
|7 – A
|42.59
|20.16
|7-Div A – A
|41.95
|24.12
|7-Div B – A
|31.03
|16.43
|48
|6 – A
|42.30
|16.77
|6-Div A – A
|37.18
|16.57
|6-Div B – A
|36.26
|16.94
|49
|5 – AAAAA
|42.07
|28.55
|50
|8 – A
|42.04
|19.52
|51
|8 – AAA
|40.69
|24.77
|52
|7 – AA
|40.52
|17.96
|53
|3 – AAA
|35.97
|14.13
|54
|2 – AAA
|35.60
|21.81
|55
|3 – A
|35.01
|14.90
|3-Div A – A
|30.48
|16.58
|3-Div B – A
|28.86
|13.13
|56
|1 – A
|21.00
|-0.72
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|12.88
|78.4%
|0.235
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|16.38
|83.7%
|0.244
|09/08
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|Hampton
|14 – 17
|14.06
|80.3%
|0.283
|09/29
|Ringgold
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|23 – 28
|13.02
|78.6%
|0.290
|09/08
|Lovejoy
|Spalding
|41 – 42
|13.59
|79.6%
|0.301
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|9.67
|72.5%
|0.325
|09/29
|Central Gwinnett
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|38 – 36
|39.59
|98.1%
|0.335
|09/15
|Evans
|Washington County
|48 – 49
|10.51
|74.1%
|0.349
|09/01
|Rockmart
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|30 – 31
|10.49
|74.1%
|0.350
|08/18
|East Hall
|Habersham Central
|55 – 72
|7.58
|68.1%
|0.350
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|37.66
|97.7%
|0.351
|08/18
|East Coweta
|Lovejoy
|21 – 41
|7.00
|66.8%
|0.356
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|9.21
|71.5%
|0.357
|09/22
|Griffin
|Whitewater
|16 – 40
|6.59
|65.9%
|0.359
|09/08
|Habersham Central
|Franklin County
|45 – 46
|9.87
|72.8%
|0.360
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|87.14
|10/13
|Archer
|Grayson
|6 – 3
|0.86
|52.1%
|84.24
|08/19
|Walton
|North Gwinnett
|31 – 28
|3.17
|57.9%
|82.08
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|14.69
|81.3%
|81.93
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|7.42
|67.7%
|81.37
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|7.72
|68.4%
|79.83
|09/08
|Archer
|Mill Creek
|16 – 13
|9.11
|71.3%
|79.65
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|–
|18.00
|85.8%
|78.64
|09/15
|Brookwood
|Colquitt County
|42 – 25
|2.70
|56.7%
|78.51
|10/20
|Colquitt County
|Tift County
|–
|0.32
|50.8%
|78.43
|09/29
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|35 – 21
|7.46
|67.8%
|75.76
|09/01
|Grayson
|McEachern
|12 – 7
|14.69
|81.3%
|75.06
|08/19
|Mill Creek
|McEachern
|23 – 19
|2.81
|57.0%
|74.26
|08/25
|North Gwinnett
|Milton
|31 – 28
|10.68
|74.4%
|73.61
|10/13
|South Forsyth
|Milton
|21 – 13
|5.44
|63.3%
|73.50
|10/20
|Brookwood
|Parkview
|–
|7.89
|68.8%
View Comments 0