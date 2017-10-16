Maxwell Week 9 Summary: Archer upends Grayson; Lowndes ascends to the top

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– In a battle between four unbeaten Class AAAAAAA teams, Archer downed Grayson in a 6-3 defensive slugfest while Lowndes topped Tift County in a 51-38 shootout. The end result was a shuffling in the rankings, allowing Lowndes to move into the top spot, the first time any team other than Grayson has been rated number one in the state since Week 10 of last year.

– There is roughly an 11% chance that one of those games was a preview of the state championship game. Grayson has about a 5.7% chance to have an opportunity to avenge their loss against Archer in the title game while Tift County has about a 5.6% chance to do so against Lowndes. In total, there is about a 34.5% chance that the final two will come from those four.

– Hiram shocked Carrollton for the state’s most least likely result of the season. It’s not just that Hiram won in spite of being a 29-point underdog, nor is it that Carrollton would still be a nearly two-touchdown favorite if they were to play again today, but it’s the surprising 41-14 margin of victory that makes the result stand out.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 4.97%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,381 of 1,462 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.46%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.01 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.21

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Lowndes 8-0 94.86 1 Lee County 8-0 73.64 2 Grayson 6-1 87.33 2 Mays 6-1 70.20 3 Archer 7-0 86.98 3 Tucker 6-1 68.55 4 Walton 7-0 86.08 4 Coffee 4-2 67.70 5 North Gwinnett 6-1 82.91 5 Glynn Academy 4-2 67.68 6 Brookwood 5-2 79.57 6 Northside (Warner Robins) 6-2 65.61 7 Tift County 7-1 78.96 7 Harrison 5-2 61.66 8 Colquitt County 7-1 78.07 8 Douglas County 7-1 58.11 9 South Forsyth 7-0 77.67 9 Brunswick 4-2 57.00 10 Mill Creek 6-2 76.66 10 Hughes 6-2 56.85 11 McEachern 5-2 73.85 11 Stephenson 5-2 55.86 12 Milton 5-2 71.02 12 Dalton 6-1 55.73 13 Parkview 5-2 70.46 13 Alpharetta 6-1 55.54 14 Newton 5-2 70.24 14 Valdosta 2-5 55.26 15 Norcross 3-4 68.90 15 Dacula 3-4 55.16 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Buford 5-1 82.93 1 Cartersville 8-0 86.32 2 Rome 7-0 74.76 2 Ridgeland 7-0 66.01 3 Stockbridge 7-0 72.24 3 Marist 7-0 65.63 4 Warner Robins 8-0 71.61 4 Thomson 6-0 63.13 5 Jones County 7-0 65.41 5 Troup 7-0 62.90 6 Kell 4-3 59.00 6 Blessed Trinity 7-1 60.62 7 Starr’s Mill 7-1 57.04 7 Burke County 7-0 60.41 8 Bainbridge 5-2 56.99 8 Jefferson 6-1 59.59 9 Wayne County 5-1 55.12 9 Cedartown 6-1 54.52 10 Ware County 2-4 55.09 10 Woodward Academy 7-1 53.28 11 Clarke Central 6-2 54.25 11 Mary Persons 5-2 53.04 12 Dutchtown 5-2 53.65 12 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-1 50.01 13 Eagle’s Landing 4-4 51.88 13 St. Pius X 2-5 49.20 14 Flowery Branch 7-1 50.48 14 Americus-Sumter 5-2 49.06 15 Griffin 7-1 49.60 15 Chapel Hill 5-2 48.67 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Greater Atlanta Christian 7-1 74.47 1 Benedictine 7-0 74.29 2 Cedar Grove 7-0 70.31 2 Hapeville Charter 6-1 62.97 3 Peach County 6-1 65.34 3 Rabun County 7-0 59.94 4 Calhoun 6-1 60.71 4 Brooks County 6-0 58.05 5 Crisp County 5-1 51.85 5 Thomasville 7-0 56.32 6 Lovett 4-3 50.01 6 Dodge County 7-0 55.08 7 Westminster (Atlanta) 3-4 46.54 7 Heard County 6-1 53.93 8 Jenkins 7-0 45.62 8 Jefferson County 8-0 50.74 9 Pace Academy 2-4 42.19 9 Callaway 6-1 49.82 10 Monroe Area 7-1 42.13 10 Fitzgerald 3-4 49.74 11 Bremen 7-0 42.10 11 Swainsboro 6-1 48.79 12 Westside (Macon) 4-3 41.61 12 Screven County 6-0 46.73 13 Morgan County 6-1 40.98 13 Rockmart 5-2 45.29 14 Pike County 6-1 38.98 14 Vidalia 3-3 40.98 15 Liberty County 4-3 37.78 15 Toombs County 6-1 39.75 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Irwin County 6-1 50.12 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 7-0 65.70 2 Macon County 5-2 47.19 2 Wesleyan 6-2 45.59 3 Manchester 8-0 46.00 3 Prince Avenue Christian 8-0 44.02 4 Clinch County 5-2 45.94 4 Tattnall Square 7-0 43.78 5 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-0 42.99 5 Stratford Academy 7-0 43.52 6 Charlton County 5-1 36.36 6 Athens Academy 7-0 43.08 7 Emanuel County Institute 6-1 35.13 7 Mount Paran Christian 6-1 40.72 8 Marion County 7-1 34.19 8 Darlington 5-3 34.71 9 Commerce 6-1 33.97 9 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-1 34.71 10 Washington-Wilkes 4-3 33.59 10 Calvary Day 6-1 33.54 11 Taylor County 6-1 32.41 11 Aquinas 5-2 30.74 12 Turner County 4-3 28.33 12 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 6-2 28.41 13 Trion 5-2 27.20 13 Mount de Sales 4-3 27.50 14 Telfair County 3-4 26.98 14 Hebron Christian Academy 4-3 24.90 15 Lincoln County 3-4 25.67 15 George Walton Academy 6-1 24.42

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 1 – AAAAAAA 89.40 77.20 2 8 – AAAAAAA 84.45 61.01 3 4 – AAAAAAA 77.71 59.96 4 6 – AAAAAAA 76.42 51.46 5 7 – AAAAAAA 74.90 51.98 6 5 – AAAA 73.90 49.31 7 3 – AAAAAAA 73.20 61.19 8 1 – AAAAAA 72.90 61.43 9 5 – AAAAAAA 72.83 54.23 10 8 – AAAAA 68.67 39.27 11 4 – AAAAA 67.12 46.96 12 7 – AAAAA 65.45 44.43 13 5 – AAAAAA 64.81 44.73 14 2 – AAAAAA 64.30 52.70 15 1 – AAAAA 63.12 43.98 16 7 – AAAA 61.58 45.82 17 6 – AAAAAA 60.95 45.42 18 2 – AA 60.91 35.16 19 4 – AAAAAA 59.64 39.32 20 5 – AAA 59.19 31.56 21 3 – AAAA 57.70 28.25 22 1 – AA 57.68 43.76 23 7 – AAA 57.65 23.68 24 2 – AAAAAAA 57.51 45.06 25 6 – AAAA 56.20 30.56 26 8 – AAAAAA 54.78 40.05 27 8 – AAAA 54.55 39.42 28 2 – AAAAA 54.34 41.11 29 3 – AAAAA 54.16 39.15 30 4 – AAA 53.20 27.74 31 5 – A 53.01 24.64 32 2 – AAAA 52.85 41.36 33 7 – AAAAAA 50.77 33.77 34 1 – AAAA 50.06 34.62 35 5 – AA 49.67 31.83 36 6 – AA 48.97 25.55 37 6 – AAA 48.92 22.58 6-South – AAA 51.53 32.84 6-North – AAA 27.41 13.74 38 3 – AA 48.42 31.99 39 6 – AAAAA 47.98 32.94 40 4 – AAAA 46.66 23.52 41 2 – A 46.51 25.62 42 3 – AAAAAA 45.41 34.03 43 8 – AA 45.12 10.52 44 1 – AAA 44.36 28.45 45 4 – A 44.22 15.59 4-Div B – A 39.46 20.55 4-Div A – A 37.34 7.74 46 4 – AA 43.60 13.69 47 7 – A 42.59 20.16 7-Div A – A 41.95 24.12 7-Div B – A 31.03 16.43 48 6 – A 42.30 16.77 6-Div A – A 37.18 16.57 6-Div B – A 36.26 16.94 49 5 – AAAAA 42.07 28.55 50 8 – A 42.04 19.52 51 8 – AAA 40.69 24.77 52 7 – AA 40.52 17.96 53 3 – AAA 35.97 14.13 54 2 – AAA 35.60 21.81 55 3 – A 35.01 14.90 3-Div A – A 30.48 16.58 3-Div B – A 28.86 13.13 56 1 – A 21.00 -0.72

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 12.88 78.4% 0.235 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 16.38 83.7% 0.244 09/08 Woodland (Stockbridge) Hampton 14 – 17 14.06 80.3% 0.283 09/29 Ringgold Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 23 – 28 13.02 78.6% 0.290 09/08 Lovejoy Spalding 41 – 42 13.59 79.6% 0.301 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 9.67 72.5% 0.325 09/29 Central Gwinnett Lakeside (Atlanta) 38 – 36 39.59 98.1% 0.335 09/15 Evans Washington County 48 – 49 10.51 74.1% 0.349 09/01 Rockmart Woodland (Cartersville) 30 – 31 10.49 74.1% 0.350 08/18 East Hall Habersham Central 55 – 72 7.58 68.1% 0.350 08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 37.66 97.7% 0.351 08/18 East Coweta Lovejoy 21 – 41 7.00 66.8% 0.356 08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 9.21 71.5% 0.357 09/22 Griffin Whitewater 16 – 40 6.59 65.9% 0.359 09/08 Habersham Central Franklin County 45 – 46 9.87 72.8% 0.360

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.