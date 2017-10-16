How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 9

Class AAAAAAA

*1. (2) Lowndes (8-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 51-38. Lowndes broke a 38-38 tie on Gary Osby’s 1-yard run with 3:05 left and clinched the game on Fred Stewart’s interception return for a touchdown on Tift’s next drive. That was the first turnover by either team and marked the first lead of more than seven points by either side. Michael Barrett was 12-of-20 passing for 170 yards and rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries. Travis Tisdale rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He had 50 receiving yards on two catches. Lowndes is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2011. Next: Friday at Camden County (3-4)

*2. (3) Archer (7-0)

Last week: Beat Grayson 6-3. Archer ended Grayson’s 20-game winning streak and beat a No. 1-ranked team for the first time. The Tigers got two field goals from Michael Johnson (19, 28 yards) and two interceptions from Andrew Booth, the second midway in the fourth quarter to set up with winning score. Keegan Strickland rushed for 78 yards on 176 carries. Grayson beat Archer 38-0 last season. Next: Friday vs. Rockdale County (1-6)

*3. (4) Walton (7-0)

Last week: Beat Roswell 42-21. D.J. Soyoye rushed for 182 yards, and Walton had more than 200 yards both rushing and passing. Austin Kirksey was 16-of-20 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Kirksey scored Walton’s other four touchdowns on short runs. The win put Walton in first place in Region 4. Next: Friday vs. Lassiter (5-2)

*4. (1) Grayson (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Archer 6-3. Grayson scored a field goal on its first possession but later missed two field goals and didn’t score again. D.J. Irons passed for 230 yards, but Grayson struggled to run the ball. Leading rusher Ronald Thompkins was out with a knee injury. Grayson had won 20 straight games. Next: Friday at Newton (5-2)

*5. (5) North Gwinnett (6-1)

Last week: Beat Duluth 52-0. Jimmy Urzua was 9-of-11 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. North Gwinnett led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Peachtree Ridge (1-6)

*6. (6) Colquitt County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Camden County 27-6. Ty Leggett rushed for 270 yards on 22 carries and scored on runs of 51 and 72 yards. The game was scoreless at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (7-1)

*7. (7) Brookwood (5-2)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 52-28. Brookwood got big games from Dante Black (222 yards rushing, four touchdowns), Angelo DiSpigna (252 passing, three touchdowns) and Matthew Hill (143 receiving, one touchdown). They helped Brookwood overcome a 316-yard passing game from Central’s Jarren Williams. Next: Friday at Parkview (5-2)

*8. (8) Mill Creek (6-2)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 48-14. Mill Creek led 35-0 at halftime and held Peachtree Ridge to negative total yards. Brady Longenecker was 9-of-12 passing for 173 yards in only one half. Next: Friday at Mountain View (6-2)

*9. (NR) South Forsyth (7-0)

Last week: Beat Milton 21-13. Jared Honey rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, and QB Cal Morris was 13-of-23 passing for 152 yards. Morris also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. South Forsyth held Milton to 84 yards rushing and 14-of-31 passing and intercepted two passes. Milton scored one of its touchdowns on the return of a blocked punt. Next: Friday at North Forsyth (5-2)

*10. (9) Tift County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 51-38. WR Rashod Bateman had nine catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Griffin Collier was 15-of-27 passing for 317 yards. Mike Jones rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Lowndes scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:05 left. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (7-1)

Out: No. 10 McEachern (5-2)

Class AAAAAA

*1. (1) Tucker (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 36-7. Tucker had more than 400 yards rushing. Taurean Taylor had 87. Josh Vann had 107 yards from scrimmage. Next: Thursday at Drew (2-5)

*2. (2) Lee County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 16-13. Jase Orndorff threw a 15-yard TD pass to Josh Asbury in overtime to win it. Northside had scored on a field goal on its OT possession. Lee held Northside to 176 yards of total offense and won despite no rushing yards of its own. Orndorff was 21-of-3841 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Terrell had nine catches for 150 yards. Next: Friday at Valdosta (2-5)

*3. (3) Mays (6-1)

Last week: Beat Creekside 67-7. Mays lost its starting quarterback to a shoulder injury on the first series, but Nick Hunter took his place and passed for 294 yards. Next: Friday vs. South Paulding (0-7)

*4. (4) Harrison (5-2)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 42-13. Steven Peterson had 11 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown. Justin Fields was 19-of-25 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (6-1)

*5. (6) Coffee (4-2)

Last week: Beat Houston County 35-0. Jameon Gaskin rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Wade Sumner was 10-of-15 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Coffee got its first shutout since 2015 (Bradwell Institute). Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (6-2)

*6. (5) Northside-Warner Robins (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 16-13. Cory Munson kicked a 59-yard field goal with 1:13 left in regulation for a 10-10 tie, then made a 25-yarder in the first overtime, but Lee County scored a touchdown on its possession to win it. Northside held Lee to minus-11 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Coffee (4-2)

*7. (7) Winder-Barrow (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (2-5)

*8. (8) Stephenson (5-2)

Last week: Beat Drew 21-17. Stephenson never trailed in a sloppy game. Drew got within 21-17 with a touchdown with a minute left. Next: Thursday at Mount Zion-Jonesboro (1-6)

*9. (9) Douglas County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Tri-Cities 19-16. Deon Rainey rushed for 122 yards, and his 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter was the winning touchdown. Marquise’ Collins was 11-of-17 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown of 68 yards to Braelen Oliver. Douglas County played without injured Uriah West, its leading rusher, for the second consecutive game. Next: Oct. 27 vs. Creekside (0-7)

*10. (10) Hughes (6-2)

Last week: Beat Alexander 26-20. Caleb Vaughan was 13-of-22 passing for 151 yards and had three short TD runs, two in overtime. Christian Royalston rushed for 150 yards on 24 carries. LB Dequavious Parker was in on 18 tackles, two for losses. Next: Friday vs. New Manchester (3-5)

Class AAAAA

*1. (1) Rome (7-0)

Last week: Beat Cass 49-0. Knox Kadum was 11-of-11 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown. The leading rushers were Jamious Griffin (9-81-3) and Jalynn Sykes (6-83-2). Rome led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Villa Rica (4-4)

*2. (2) Buford (5-1)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 56-0. Buford surrendered only 50 yards of total offense and never let Cedar Shoals into its territory. Aaron McLaughlin was 11-of-16 passing for 179 yards. Next: Friday vs. Walnut Grove (2-5)

*3. (3) Stockbridge (7-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing 14-0. Stockbridge got its third shutout in seven games and lowered is points-allowed average to 4.4 per game. B.J. Riley rushed for 76 yards on 17 carries. Gabe McKenzie rushed for 79 yards on 10 carries and passed for 42 yards. Next: Friday at Hampton (1-6)

*4. (4) Warner Robins (8-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 34-8. Jarius Burnett rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Dylan Fromm was 12-of-25 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Harris County had little offense outside of Cal’Von Harris’s 113 yards rushing. Next: Oct. 27 at Veterans (2-6)

*5. (5) Jones County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 42-10. Jones County returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and led 28-0 after one quarter. Next: Friday at Ola (3-4)

*6. (7) Kell (4-3)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 38-18. Kell trailed 11-0 but scored the next three touchdowns to lead at halftime. Josiah Futral rushed for 118 yards. Evan Conley was 13-of-17 passing for 170 yards. DE Justin Talley had three sacks and three other tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Carrollton (5-2)

*7. (9) Bainbridge (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (3-5)

*8. (8) Starr’s Mill (7-1)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 36-35. QB Joey DeLuca scored on a 32-yard run to finish off an 89-yard drive late in the third quarter for a 36-35 lead, and Starr’s Mill held McIntosh scoreless from there. Khalen Sims rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the second half. Next: Oct. 27 at Riverdale (1-6)

*9. (10) Wayne County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at New Hampstead (5-2)

*10. (NR) Griffin (7-1)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 37-13. Mo King rushed for 108 yards, and Avious Nelson was 13-of-19 passing for 143 yards. Malik Taylor returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game and later scored two rushing touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh (5-2)

Out: No. 6 Carrollton (5-2)

Class AAAA

*1. (1) Cartersville (8-0)

Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 63-0. Cartersville scored touchdowns on all eight first-half drives, piling up 409 yards in total offense, to lead 56-0. Trevor Lawrence was 15-of-19 for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Chapel Hill (5-2)

*2. (2) Thomson (6-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 21-7. Thomson took a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter before putting the game away. Tyrek Braswell rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Bubba Murray ran for 89 yards on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Cross Creek (2-5)

*3. (3) Marist (7-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 41-6. Marist had 255 yards rushing without a player over 50. Charlie Addicks had 89 yards from scrimmage. Chase Abshier threw for 144 yards. Marist scored three third-quarter touchdowns after leading only 14-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (7-1)

*4. (4) Blessed Trinity (7-1)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 41-14. Blessed Trinity led 38-7 at halftime. Eleven players got rushing attempts, and 22 made tackles. Steele Chambers rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Next: Friday vs. Marist (7-0)

*5. (5) Jefferson (6-1)

Last week: Beat North Oconee 44-0. Bryce Moore was 20-of-25 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns, and Colby Wood rushed for 107 yards. Next: Friday at St. Pius (2-5)

*6. (6) Ridgeland (7-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Ringgold 35-14. Jalyn Shelton rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries. Markeith Montgomery ran for 121 yards on eight carries. Ridgeland led 21-0 at halftime and outrushed Heritage 312-49. Next: Friday vs. Pickens (4-3)

*7. (7) Burke County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 60-20. Burke County had 501 yards rushing without a 100-yard rusher and led in total yards 609-54. William Knight rushed for a team-leading 91 yards on 11 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 80 yards. Anthony Lovett had five tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (4-3)

*8. (8) Troup (7-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 38-0. Montez Crowe was 15-of-25 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Kenly Bridwell had five catches for 101 yards. Troup had three turnovers and led only 7-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Cedartown (6-1)

*9. (9) Woodward Academy (7-1)

Last week: Beat Eastside 28-21. Tahj Gary rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns, the last one a 21-yarder with 1:32 left to give Woodward the lead for good. He also had two catches for 92 yards. Eastside’s Tyon Davis rushed for 175 yards. Next: Friday at Luella (1-7)

*10. (10) Mary Persons (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (4-3)

Class AAA

*1. (1) Cedar Grove (7-0)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 28-7. Darrell Neal rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Cedar Grove held Pace to 102 total yards and six first downs. LB Isaiah Ratcliff has 12 tackles. DE Roderic Forts had two tackles for losses. DT Rashad Cheney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Stone Mountain (1-6)

*2. (2) Peach County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Rutland 65-7. Chris Gibson rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Antonio Gibson was 7-of-10 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Kendrick (1-6)

*3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Lumpkin County 61-14. GAC led 41-0 at halftime, and Montae Bailey scored on two 80-yard runs in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. North Hall (3-5)

*4. (4) Calhoun (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Sonoraville (4-4)

*5. (5) Jenkins (7-0)

Last week: Beat Groves 40-0. Jenkins led 40-0 at halftime and achieved its first 7-0 start since 1969. It was Jenkins’ 25th consecutive victory over a Savannah public school dating to 2011. Next: Friday vs. Savannah (4-3)

*6. (6) Crisp County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Monroe 50-26. Crisp County took a 26-0 first-quarter lead and never let Monroe back in it. Jammie Robinson rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns and had two receptions for 42 yards. Myles Napier was 4-of-6 passing for 141 yards. Patrick Felton was 5-of-10 for 65 yards. Both had two TD passes. Bread Armstrong had TD receptions of 50 and 48 yards. Next: Friday at Cook (3-4)

*7. (7) Bremen (7-0)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 38-14. Tyran Dobbs ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and his twin brother Tyric Dobbs added 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. Bremen allowed only 88 total yards. Next: Friday at Adairsville (4-3)

*8. (9) Lovett (4-3)

Last week: Beat Redan 44-13. Blaine McAllister was 11-of-11 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Redan was held to 112 yards rushing and 2-of-10 passing. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-4)

*9. (10) Westminster (3-4)

Last week: Beat McNair 33-0. Westminster led 30-0 at halftime, and Charlie Ham kicked a 50-yard field goal in the second half. Chance Loeffler and Ward Croft were 10-of-16 passing for 113 yards and rushed for 81 yards between them. Peter York had two TD receptions. Next: Friday at Lovett (4-3)

*10. (NR) Morgan County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 22-21. Trey Patterson completed 17 of 27 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jordan Huff. Next: Friday vs. Hart County (2-5)

Out: No. 8 Monroe Area (7-1)

Class AA

*1. (1) Benedictine (7-0)

Last week: Beat Toombs County 28-14. Travis Blackshear scored on runs of 44, 44 and 36 yards. Benedictine opened a 21-0 lead in the third quarter and was never in serious jeopardy in a game between unbeaten teams. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (4-3)

*2. (2) Hapeville Charter (6-1)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 49-0. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (5-2)

*3. (3) Screven County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Westside-Augusta 49-0. Screven County won by its fourth consecutive game by shutout, a feat last achieved in 1988, and held Westside to one first down not attained by penalty. Kashawn Robinson was in on 12 tackles. Kendrick Cox had 11. Screven had 427 yards of offense on just 30 plays. Next: Friday vs. Josey (1-6)

*4. (4) Rabun County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Social Circle 63-7. Rabun County led 56-0 at halftime after scoring touchdowns on every first-half possession. Cole Keener caught a 50-yard TD pass on Rabun’s first possession and returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown on Social Circle’s first possession. Brison Beck rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (6-1)

*5. (6) Thomasville (7-0)

Last week: Beat Early County 38-10. QB J.T. Rice and WR Kevin Cochran did not play because of injuries, so Thomasville stuck to its ground game and churned out 251 yards and four touchdowns. Kevon Shy returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown. Marc Davis had five tackles for losses, and Ronald Smith and Karey Lee intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. Lawton Chiles, Fla. (4-3)

*6. (7) Brooks County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (3-4)

*7. (8) Jefferson County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Butler 62-30. Jaden Jenkins completed 10 of 12 passes for 197 yards and rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries. Jefferson County had 546 yards of total offense. Next: Oct. 27 at Josey (1-6)

*8. (9) Dodge County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Washington County 42-7. R.J. Carr rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Dodge County’s defense had three sacks, three interceptions, seven deflected passes and a fumble recovery. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (0-7)

*9. (10) Heard County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Callaway 35-28. Aaron Beasley rushed for 192 and three touchdowns on 26 carries. His 4-yard run with about three minutes left broke a 28-28 tie, and Alijah Huzzie intercepted a pass to clinch the win. Emory Jones rushed for 106 and passed for 100. Huzzie, Jaden Moreland and Andrew Leak had interceptions. Jones hit Huzzie for a 74-yard pass on third-and-12 during the winning drive. Heard led in total yards 401-365. The victory put Heard in the lead of Region 5. Next: Friday vs. Jordan (1-6)

*10. (5) Callaway (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Heard County 35-28. Cartavious Bigsby rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. D.J. Atkins had 95 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Next: Friday vs. Temple (5-2)

Class A (Private)

*1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Strong Rock Christian (4-3)

*2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 22-17. Hebron Christian cut the lead to 22-17 with 47 seconds left, recovered an onside kick and got a last throw to the end zone, but DB/WR Christian Parrish knocked the receiver out of bounds to preserve the victory. Parrish had five receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Grant Roland was 16-ofo24 passing for 241 yards. Next: Oct. 27 vs. Providence Christian (1-6)

*3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 38-7. Whitefield scored the first touchdown, but Mount Paran scored the rest and held Whitefield to less than 50 yards of total offense. Mount Paran took the lead for good at 14-7 on Nathaniel Raeder’s 52-yard run on a fake punt in the second quarter. Next: Friday at St. Francis (2-5)

*4. (4) Tattnall Square (7-0)

Last week: Beat Twiggs County 28-0. Destin Mack rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Tattnall Square held Twiggs to 170 yards and eight first downs. Next: Friday vs. First Presbyterian (5-2)

*5. (5) Athens Academy (7-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 48-0. Athens Academy led 42-0 in the first half. Jack Thomas threw TD passes to Kurt Knisley and Payton Bowles. Next: Friday at George Walton Academy (6-1)

*6. (6) Stratford Academy (7-0)

Last week: Beat First Presbyterian 28-7. Deondre Duhart rushed for 129 yards on 21 carries. Tyler Jordan ran for 120 on 12. Stratford held First Presbyterian to zero rushing yards. Next: Friday at Wilkinson County (1-6)

*7. (7) Wesleyan (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Landmark Christian (0-7)

*8. (8) Mount Pisgah Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Fellowship Christian (4-3)

*9. (9) Calvary Day (6-1)

Last week: Beat Portal 44-3. Jalen Leary returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for the first of his three touchdowns. Playing only the first half, he finished with 182 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (2-4)

*10. (10) Aquinas (5-2)

Last week: Beat Greene County 42-0. Joseph Douglas rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. He scored a fifth touchdown on a short pass reception. Charlie Davis scored the sixth Aquinas touchdown with a block and return of a punt. John David had 92 yards rushing, 63 passing. Next: Friday at Washington-Wilkes (4-3)

Class A (Public)

*1. (1) Manchester (8-0)

Last week: Beat Brookstone 24-16. Kelvin Turner rushed for 188 yards on 17 carries. Deenizeo Gamble rushed for 140 on 14. Each scored a touchdown. Manchester had more than 500 yards of total offense and never trailed but couldn’t put Brookstone away until the fourth quarter. Next: Oct. 27 vs. TBD (Region 4-A crossover)

*2. (2) Irwin County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 46-7. Will Stephens was 3-for-7 passing (with three drops) for 156 yards and three touchdowns. D.J. Lundy rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and caught a 38-yard TD pass. Jamorri Colson had two catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He returned the second-half kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (2-5)

*3. (3) Macon County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Schley County 34-27. Aukeeveous McLendon rushed for 161 yards and Jadarrius Hicks ran for 151. Hicks was 5-for-15 passing for 106 yards. Macon County went up 34-20 in the fourth quarter and held on. Next: Friday at Hawkinsville (1-6)

*4. (4) Clinch County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Turner County 35-7. Charles McClelland rushed for 177 yards on 12 carries and passed for 84. Trezmen Marshall rushed for 88 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns. Clinch had 415 yards rushing. LB Tahj Williams had 13 tackles and three sacks.

Next: Friday at Lanier County (1-6)

*5. (5) Mount Zion-Carroll (7-0)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 35-0. Next: Friday at Trion (5-2)

*6. (6) Commerce (6-1)

Last week: Beat Riverside Military 53-28. Easley Smith rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Kyre Ware had five receptions for 132 yards. Commerce had 495 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Towns County (3-4)

*7. (7) Charlton County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 28-0. Charlton County got two touchdown passes from A.J. Bell to Raykwon Anderson (9, 16 yards). Bell added a 50-yard TD run. He passed for 145 yards and ran for 117. Charlton held Wilcox to 93 total yards and eight first downs. Next: Friday vs. Telfair County (3-4)

*8. (8) Taylor County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 41-9. Tre’ci Boyington had 189 yards from scrimmage – 111 rushing, 78 receiving – and scored four touchdowns. Gunnar Watson was 12-of-16 passing for 206 yards. Next: Friday at Dooly County (2-5)

*9. (9) Emanuel County Institute (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Johnson County (4-3)

*10. (NR) Marion County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Central-Talbotton 49-12. Josh Rogers had six receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns and scored a fourth touchdown on an 80-yard kickoff return. Next: Oct. 27 vs. TBD (Region 4-A crossover)

Out: No. 10 Trion (5-2)

