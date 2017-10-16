Daily Trivia: High school where Kennesaw State’s Chandler Burks played
Kennesaw State is enjoying its first five-game winning streak after beating Liberty 42-28. QB Chandler Burks – the first player officially to sign with the new football program on Feb. 3, 2014 – directs the triple-option offense and ran for 82 of the team’s 498 rushing yards last week. For which Georgia high school did Burks play? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: Steve Pennington, who got his 200th career victory with Southeast Bulloch this month, won a state title with Statesboro in 2005.
