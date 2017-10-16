Daily List: Coaches who reached 50 wins the fastest
Joey King of Cartersville won his 50th game as a head coach last week against Sandy Creek. King became the fastest coach in Georgia history to reach 50 wins, one game faster than Robert Davis of Warner Robins in 1977.
52 – Joey King (2017)
53 – Robert Davis (1977)
54 – Bill Corry (1960)
55 – Carlton Lewis (1952)
56 – Franklin Stephens (2011)
56 – Kevin Kinsler (2014)
57 – Greg Oglesby (1997)
57 – Mike Swaney (2014)
58 – Terry Hodges (1962)
58 – Chad Campbell (2011)
58 – Randy McPherson (2006)
58 – Bob Sphire (2010)
58 – Milan Turner (2009)
58 – Sid Fritts (2004)
58 – Bill Ballard (2006)
58 – Harold McNabb (1937)
Source: GHSFHA
