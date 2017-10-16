Best player in school history: Region 2-AAAAAA teams

Nick Fitzgerald was a better high school football player that some make him out to be.

The former Richmond Hill player is known today as Mississippi State’s marquee player and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the SEC.

Fitzgerald was not highly recruited, but he was a star in high school, a four-year letter-winner who in 2013 rushed for more than 1,400 yards as a senior and led Richmond Hill to its only 10-win season in history. Against Glynn Academy, he showed flashes of what has been witnessed in the SEC when he rushed for 162 yards and five scores and threw two TD passes.

What Fitzgerald didn’t do in high school was pass a lot, or particularly well. A triple-option quarterback, he completed only 33 of 76 passes for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. But he accounted for more than 2,000 yards in total offense, with a hand in 37 touchdowns.

That was enough to earn Fitzgerald an honorable-mention spot on the all-state team. There was only one better quarterback that season in Class AAAAA. His name was Deshaun Watson.

Here are GHSF Daily’s picks as the best players in the history of the current Region 2-AAAAAA schools.

*Bradwell Institute: John Stewart (1986)

*Brunswick: Darius Slay (2008)

*Effingham County: Dusty Ziegler (1991)

*Glynn Academy: Willie McClendon (1974)

*Richmond Hill: Nick Fitzgerald (2013)

Best player in school history series

• Region 1-A teams

• Region 2-A teams

• Region 3-A teams

• Region 4-A teams

• Region 5-A teams

• Region 6-A teams

• Region 7-A teams

• Region 8-A teams

—

• Region 1-AA teams

• Region 2-AA teams

• Region 3-AA teams

• Region 4-AA teams

• Region 5-AA teams

• Region 6-AA teams

• Region 7-AA teams

• Region 8-AA teams

—

• Region 1-AAA teams

• Region 2-AAA teams

• Region 3-AAA teams

• Region 4-AAA teams

• Region 5-AAA teams

• Region 6-AAA teams

• Region 7-AAA teams

• Region 8-AAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAA teams

• Region 3-AAAA teams

• Region 4-AAAA teams

• Region 5-AAAA teams

• Region 6-AAAA teams

• Region 7-AAAA teams

• Region 8-AAAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAAA teams

• Region 3-AAAAA teams

• Region 4-AAAAA teams

• Region 5-AAAAA teams

• Region 6-AAAAA teams

• Region 7-AAAAA teams

• Region 8-AAAAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAAAA teams

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.