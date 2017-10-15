Poll Talk: Lowndes is No. 1 for first time since 2011

Lowndes won a game between undefeated teams on Friday. One reward is its first No. 1 ranking in six years.

The Vikings are atop the AJC rankings in Class AAAAAAA after a 51-38 win over Tift County, which dropped one spot to No. 10. Both Region 1 teams entered 7-0.

Lowndes spent 32 weeks at No. 10 in the 2000-09 decade, when it won three state titles. This is only the third week at No. 1 in the current decade, first since Aug. 28, 2011.

Room at the top was made when previous No. 1 Grayson lost to Archer 6-3, spelling the end of a 20-game winning streak. Archer moved to No. 2. Grayson, which had been ranked No. 3 in two national polls, fell to No. 4.

In other movement in the highest class, South Forsyth entered the rankings for the first time this season. One of only four unbeaten teams in AAAAAAA, South Forsyth defeated Milton 21-13 in a key Region 5 matchup. McEachern (5-2) dropped out despite winning.

In AAAAA, Carrollton dropped out of the rankings after a 41-14 loss to unranked Hiram. Griffin is back in the rankings at No. 10.

Four games this week match ranked teams. They are Tift County at Colquitt County, Northside-Warner Robins at Coffee, Marist at Blessed Trinity and Westminster at Lovett.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (2) Lowndes (8-0)

2. (3) Archer (7-0)

3. (4) Walton (7-0)

4. (1) Grayson (6-1)

5. (5) North Gwinnett (6-1)

6. (6) Colquitt County (7-1)

7. (7) Brookwood (5-2)

8. (8) Mill Creek (6-2)

9. (NR) South Forsyth (7-0)

10. (9) Tift County (7-1)

Out: No. 10 McEachern

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Tucker (6-1)

2. (2) Lee County (8-0)

3. (3) Mays (6-1)

4. (4) Harrison (5-2)

5. (6) Coffee (4-2)

6. (5) Northside (Warner Robins) (6-2)

7. (7) Winder-Barrow (7-0)

8. (8) Stephenson (5-2)

9. (9) Douglas County (7-1)

10. (10) Hughes (6-2)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (7-0)

2. (2) Buford (5-1)

3. (3) Stockbridge (7-0)

4. (4) Warner Robins (8-0)

5. (5) Jones County (7-0)

6. (7) Kell (4-3)

7. (9) Bainbridge (5-2)

8. (8) Starr’s Mill (7-1)

9. (10) Wayne County (5-1)

10. (NR) Griffin (7-1)

Out: No. 6 Carrollton

Class AAAA

1. (1) Cartersville (8-0)

2. (2) Thomson (6-0)

3. (3) Marist (7-0)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (7-1)

5. (5) Jefferson (6-1)

6. (6) Ridgeland (7-0)

7. (7) Burke County (7-0)

8. (8) Troup (7-0)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (7-1)

10. (10) Mary Persons (5-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Cedar Grove (7-0)

2. (2) Peach County (6-1)

3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-1)

4. (4) Calhoun (6-1)

5. (5) Jenkins (7-0)

6. (6) Crisp County (5-1)

7. (7) Bremen (7-0)

8. (9) Lovett (4-3)

9. (10) Westminster (Atlanta) (3-4)

10. (NR) Morgan County (6-1)

Out: No. 8 Monroe Area

Class AA

1. (1) Benedictine (7-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (5-1)

3. (3) Screven County (6-0)

4. (4) Rabun County (7-0)

5. (6) Thomasville (7-0)

6. (7) Brooks County (6-0)

7. (8) Jefferson County (8-0)

8. (9) Dodge County (7-0)

9. (10) Heard County (6-1)

10. (5) Callaway (6-1)

Class A (private)

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-0)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)

3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (6-1)

4. (4) Tattnall Square (7-0)

5. (5) Athens Academy (7-0)

6. (6) Stratford Academy (7-0)

7. (7) Wesleyan (6-2)

8. (8) Mount Pisgah Christian (6-1)

9. (9) Calvary Day (6-1)

10. (10) Aquinas (5-2)

Class A (public)

1. (1) Manchester (8-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (6-1)

3. (3) Macon County (5-2)

4. (4) Clinch County (5-2)

5. (5) Mount Zion (Carroll) (7-0)

6. (6) Commerce (6-1)

7. (7) Charlton County (5-1)

8. (8) Taylor County (6-1)

9. (9) Emanuel County Institute (6-1)

10. (NR) Marion County (7-1)

Out: No. 10 Trion