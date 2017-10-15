Americus-Sumter posts first four-game win streak since 2010

View Caption Hide Caption

Americus-Sumter posted a 31-0 win over Shaw to improve a Region 1-AAAA-best record to 4-0 and Cairo and Northside-Columbus each moved to 3-1 in region play with victories (their only region losses came to Americus-Sumter). Cairo and Northside-Columbus will faceoff in two weeks, which will give Americus-Sumter even more mathematical probability to win its first region title. This current four-game winning streak is the Panthers’ first since 2010.

In Region 2, Upson-Lee rebounded from its loss to Mary Persons last week with a 38-21 victory over Perry while Howard, Spalding, West Laurens and Mary Persons were on the bye. Thomson and Burke County remain tied for the Region 3 lead and Woodward Academy took the outright lead in Region 4 with a 28-21 win over Eastside.

In Region 5, Cartersville still looks unbeatable after a 63-0 win over Sandy Creek Friday night and now only Chapel Hill and Troup can stop the Purple Hurricanes’ from a third-straight perfect regular season.

Ridgeland sits at the top of a log-jam in Region 6 that also has Heritage-Ringgold, Pickens, Southeast Whitfield and Northwest Whitfield jockeying for playoff seeding.

Blessed Trinity and Marist each scored 41 points Friday night and will square off this upcoming Friday for the Region 7 title. In Region 8, St. Pius posted back-to-back region victories after an 0-5 start to the season and locked itself in a tie with red-hot Jefferson for the region lead. These two teams will play at St. Pius this Friday for sole possession of first place.

WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

Region 1

Americus-Sumter 31, Shaw 0

Cairo 24, Carver-Columbus 13

Westover 26, Columbus 13

Northside-Columbus 31, Hardaway 21

Region 2

Upson-Lee 38, Perry 21

Howard, Mary Persons, Spalding, West Laurens BYE

Region 3

Thomson 21, Baldwin 7

Burke County 60, Richmond Academy 20

Cross Creek, Hephzibah BYE

Region 4

Woodward Academy 28, Eastside 21

Salem 40, Henry County 25

North Clayton 15, Luella 14

Druid Hills BYE

Region 5

Cartersville 63, Sandy Creek 0

Chapel Hill 35, Central-Carroll 14

Troup 38, LaGrange 0

Cedartown BYE

Region 6

Southeast Whitfield 39, Gilmer 0

Ridgeland 35, Heritage-Catoosa 14

Northwest Whitfield 38, Pickens 21

LaFayette BYE

Region 7

Blessed Trinity 41, Chestatee 14

Marist 41, West Hall 6

White County BYE

Region 8

Jefferson 44, North Oconee 0

Madison County 20, Stephens County 14

St. Pius 41, Oconee County 13

Stadium Abbreviations

(C) Callaway Stadium LaGrange

(K) Kinnett Stadium Columbus

(CM) Columbus Memorial Columbus