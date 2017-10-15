Americus-Sumter posts first four-game win streak since 2010
Americus-Sumter posted a 31-0 win over Shaw to improve a Region 1-AAAA-best record to 4-0 and Cairo and Northside-Columbus each moved to 3-1 in region play with victories (their only region losses came to Americus-Sumter). Cairo and Northside-Columbus will faceoff in two weeks, which will give Americus-Sumter even more mathematical probability to win its first region title. This current four-game winning streak is the Panthers’ first since 2010.
In Region 2, Upson-Lee rebounded from its loss to Mary Persons last week with a 38-21 victory over Perry while Howard, Spalding, West Laurens and Mary Persons were on the bye. Thomson and Burke County remain tied for the Region 3 lead and Woodward Academy took the outright lead in Region 4 with a 28-21 win over Eastside.
In Region 5, Cartersville still looks unbeatable after a 63-0 win over Sandy Creek Friday night and now only Chapel Hill and Troup can stop the Purple Hurricanes’ from a third-straight perfect regular season.
Ridgeland sits at the top of a log-jam in Region 6 that also has Heritage-Ringgold, Pickens, Southeast Whitfield and Northwest Whitfield jockeying for playoff seeding.
Blessed Trinity and Marist each scored 41 points Friday night and will square off this upcoming Friday for the Region 7 title. In Region 8, St. Pius posted back-to-back region victories after an 0-5 start to the season and locked itself in a tie with red-hot Jefferson for the region lead. These two teams will play at St. Pius this Friday for sole possession of first place.
WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
Region 1
Americus-Sumter 31, Shaw 0
Cairo 24, Carver-Columbus 13
Westover 26, Columbus 13
Northside-Columbus 31, Hardaway 21
Region 2
Upson-Lee 38, Perry 21
Howard, Mary Persons, Spalding, West Laurens BYE
Region 3
Thomson 21, Baldwin 7
Burke County 60, Richmond Academy 20
Cross Creek, Hephzibah BYE
Region 4
Woodward Academy 28, Eastside 21
Salem 40, Henry County 25
North Clayton 15, Luella 14
Druid Hills BYE
Region 5
Cartersville 63, Sandy Creek 0
Chapel Hill 35, Central-Carroll 14
Troup 38, LaGrange 0
Cedartown BYE
Region 6
Southeast Whitfield 39, Gilmer 0
Ridgeland 35, Heritage-Catoosa 14
Northwest Whitfield 38, Pickens 21
LaFayette BYE
Region 7
Blessed Trinity 41, Chestatee 14
Marist 41, West Hall 6
White County BYE
Region 8
Jefferson 44, North Oconee 0
Madison County 20, Stephens County 14
St. Pius 41, Oconee County 13
Stadium Abbreviations
(C) Callaway Stadium LaGrange
(K) Kinnett Stadium Columbus
(CM) Columbus Memorial Columbus
View Comments 0