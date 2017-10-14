Top 10 update: Hiram stuns No. 6 Carrollton

Hiram pulled perhaps the biggest upset in school history on Friday when the Hornets knocked off No. Carrollton 41-14.

Hiram (3-5, 2-4 Region 7) used the running of Marcel Murray to leverage the victory. Murray rushed 15 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns. The senior has received offers from Coastal Carolina, Western Carolina and Arkansas State.

Hiram quarterback Nathan Presnell completed 11 of 24 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, one of them to Antrone Crumpton, who had five receptions for 99 yards.

Hiram, losers of its last three games, avenged last year’s 37-24 loss to Carrollton. It was Hiram’s first win over a ranked team since 2009, when the Hornets won the Region 7-AAAA title.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 fared on Friday:

Rome runs wild in win: Jamious Griffin and Jalynn Sikes led the rushing attack for No. 1 Rome (7-0) with five rushing touchdowns between the two. Griffin had scoring runs of 18, 16 and 5 yards. Sikes scored on runs of 42 and 10 yards. Sevie Andrews also scored on a 27-yard run. Quarterback Knox Kadum completed a 31-yard pass to Rodney Sullivan for a touchdown.

No contest for Buford: The No. 2 Wolves (5-1) rolled to a 56-0 win over Cedar Shoals, the fourth time this year they’ve scored 45 or more points. Anthony Grant ran for three touchdowns and Derrian Brown rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin completed 11 of 14 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, one to Tyler Gillis, the other to Isaiah Isaac.

More zeroes for Stockbridge defense: The No. 3-ranked Tigers did it with defense once again, shutting out Eagle’s Landing 14-0. Stockbridge (7-0) posted its third shutout of the season and second against Region 4 opposition.

Warner Robins improves to 8-0: Jarius Burnette rushed 11 times for 183 yards of the team’s 267 yards and scored two touchdowns to help No. 4 Warner Robins (8-0) to a 34-8 win over Harris County. Dylan Fromm completed 11 of 23 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones County keeps offense rolling: The No. 5 Greyhounds continued to pile on the points in a 42-10 win over Union Grove. Jones County (7-0) has scored 40-plus points in six games and has not scored fewer than 34. Jones County can clinch a Region 4 playoff spot next week with a win at Ola.

Too much Futral for Kell: The No. 7-ranked Longhorns (4-3) spotted Villa Rica seven points and went on to a 38-10 win over Villa Rica. Josiah Futral rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass. Quarterback Evan Conley completed 13 of 18 for 170 yards and two touchdowns, but left the game early in the third quarter with an injured foot. Michael Luckie caught the other touchdown pass.

Starr’s Mill survives McIntosh scare: Quarterback Joey DeLuca scored on a 32-yard run in the third quarter to give the No. 8 Panthers a 36-35 win over McIntosh. The Panthers (7-1) also got touchdowns from Karsen Kalen, Mitch Prowant, Nick Brown and Khalen Sims. McIntosh (5-2) running back Bradley Ector ran for four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late in the third quarter. The Chiefs also scored on a 23 yards pass from Dane Kinamon to Jacob Woods.

Off this week: No. 9 Bainbridge and No. 10 Wayne County were idle.