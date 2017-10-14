Friday night recap: Week 9
In the Class AA game of the week, the No. 10 Heard County Braves snapped the No. 5 Callaway Cavaliers’ 25-game regular season win streak with a 35-28 win. The Braves put themselves in the driver’s seat in in Region 5, moving to 2-0 in league play and 6-1 overall. They can expect a boost in the new rankings Meanwhile the Cavs fall to 6-1 and 1-1.
A game recap wasn’t available at the time of publishing, but here’s Braves players celebrating immediately after the game.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:
- On Thursday, the top-ranked Benedictine Cadets handed the Toombs County Bulldogs their first loss of the season in Region 2 play, winning 28-14-. The Cadets improved to 7-0 and 4-0 and the Bulldogs fell to 6-1 and 3-1. Travis Blackshear had a pair of 44-yard touchdown runs and Jonah Griffin had a 55-yard fumble return for a score according to Dennis Knight of the Savannah Morning News.
- The No. 2 Hapeville Charter Hornets (5-1, 2-0 5-AA) host B.E.S.T. Academy (4-3, 3-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Banneker in a battle of the only two teams with undefeated records in league play.
- In Region 4, he No. 3 Screven County Gamecocks returned of their bye to beat Westside-Augusta 49-0. The Gamecocks (6-0, 4-0) extended their shutout streak to four games, outscoring their opponents 183-0 in that span. Mike Anthony has a recap for StatesboroHerald.com and WTOC and WRDW (2:47 mark) have highlights.
- The No. 4 Rabun County Wildcats dominated Social Circle 63-7 in Region 8 and are 7-0, 3-0. The Wildcats dominated defensively with four turnovers and three touchdowns while limiting Social Circle to 115 total yards of offense, according to WDUN.
- No. 6 Thomasville is 7-0 after beating Early County 38-10 in Region 1, where the Bulldogs 2-0. The Thomasville Times Enterprise’s David Almeda reports they were without starting quarterback JT Rice, who didn’t play due to an ankle injury
- In Region 4, the No. 8 Jefferson County Warriors beat Butler 62-30 to move to 7-0, 5-0. WRDW has the highlights, which begin at the 3:00 mark of this clip.
- The No. 9 Dodge County Indians beat Washington County 42-7 in Region 3 and are now 7-0, 4-0. The Indians jumped to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and didn’t allow another score the rest of the way.
On bye: No. 7 Brooks County
