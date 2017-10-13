The Leaderboard: Seven schools have a player in each category
Seven Georgia football teams have a player that qualifies in each category – rushing, passing and receiving – of GHSF Daily’s yardage leaderboard. (The minimums are 700 yards rushing, 1,000 yards passing and 450 yards receiving.)
Carver of Atlanta is the only one with a 1,500-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 500-yard receiver. They are QB Octavious Battle (1,517 yards passing), RB Jo’Quavious Marks (1,024 rushing) and WR Quindarious Monday (534 receiving). Carver (5-1, 3-0) is chasing its first region title since 2007 and is the only team unbeaten in region play from 6-AAAAA.
Centennial is the only one with four players in the leaderboard. They are QB Max Brosmer (2,017 passing), RB Emeka Nwanze (718 rushing) and receivers Blane Mason (733) and Cal Dickie (623). Centennial (4-3, 4-1) has won four consecutive games after an 0-3 start and probably would be the favorite in Region 7-AAAAAA if not for a tough 34-31 loss to Alpharetta on Sept. 8.
East Hall, Flowery Branch, Lakeside of Atlanta, Pickens and Mount Pisgah Christian are the other teams with players in all three categories.
East Hall has QB Austin Parker (2,192 passing), RB Cambren Harrison (808 rushing) and WR Sebrion Morse (709).
Flowery Branch has QB Elijah Gainey (1,042 passing), RB Malik Damons (908 rushing) and WR Jalin Strown (493 receiving).
Lakeside has QB Matthew Holt (1,027 passing), RB Max Guggemos (804 rushing) and DaMonte Pressley (474 receiving).
Pickens has QB Jacob Brumby (1,485 passing), RB Robert Davis (714 rushing) and WR Zach Goss (607 receiving).
Mount Pisgah has QB Jacob Cendoya (1,732 yards passing, 769 rushing), WR Kai Williams (753 receiving) and David Woodward (605 receiving).
Cendoya is one of four players who appear in two categories, and he’s in good company. Harrison’s Justin Fields, the top-rated dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country, is another. He has thrown for 1,237 yards and rushed for 710.
The only other quarterback to qualify in two categories is Dooly County’s Bo Lawson, who has 1,043 yards passing and 733 rushing.
Woodward Academy RB Tahj Gary has 757 yards rushing and 458 receiving.
Rushing
1,422 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute
1,410 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek
1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County
1,314 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge
1,313 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County
1,290 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County
1,255 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County
1,174 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy
1,145 – Chris Stovall, Miller County
1,108 – Cal’von Harris, Harris County
1,076 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro
1,074 – Uriah West, Douglas County
1,034 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding
1,024 – Jo’Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)
972 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins
963 – Christian Royalston, Hughes
958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee
945 – Travon Mathews, Marion County
942 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’
941 – A.J. Brown, Harlem
935 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day
935 – Kaleb Crane, White County
925 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch
914 – Marco Lee, Hardaway
913 – Richard Hill, Brookstone
910 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter
910 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County
908 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch
901 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County
900 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County
885 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh
879 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee
876 – Milkell Adams, Greene County
870 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier
868 – Juan Powell, Douglass
860 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County
856 – Keshawn Morgan, Toombs County
849 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
845 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
844 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County
844 – Travon Sims, Seminole County
833 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington
827 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central
816 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee
816 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian
815 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola
808 – Cambren Harrison, East Hall
804 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside (Atlanta)
795 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater
795 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb
792 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester
791 – Nathan Williams, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
777 – Zabrion Whatley, Rockmart
769 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
767 – Josh Mays, Eagle’s Landing Christian
766 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County
763 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy
759 – Dante Black, Brookwood
758 – Clark Smith, Brookstone
757 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy
757 – Rayquan Riley, Hephzibah
754 – Josiah Futral, Kell
754 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County
752 – Joseph Vose, Walker
751 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen
750 – James Thomas, Mitchell County
750 – Corey Watkins, Evans
747 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County
737 – Lakelvin Clark, Westside (Macon)
733 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
725 – Drake Bolus, Jones County
724 – Torrence “Yunk” Parker, Wheeler County
718 – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial
715 – Kyler McMichael, Greater Atlanta Christian
714 – Robert Davis, Pickens
713 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem
710 – Justin Fields, Harrison
706 – Evan Anderson, Collins Hill
705 – Jeremiah Kelly, Howard
700 – Demetrius Knight, Strong Rock Christian
Passing
2,205 – Montez Crowe, Troup
2,192 – Austin Parker, East Hall
2,066 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)
2,065 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
2,017 – Max Brosmer, Centennial
1,953 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold
1,879 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett
1,873 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins
1,842 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek
1,750 – Colton McDaniel, Northview
1,732 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,727 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth
1,694 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central
1,676 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock
1,627 – Griffin Collier, Tift County
1,602 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield
1,531 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian
1,527 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County
1,517 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)
1,503 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun
1,492 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County
1,490 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan
1,486 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick
1,485 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens
1,463 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge
1,456 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian
1,423 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County
1,418 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray
1,401 – Fred Payton, Parkview
1,401 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County
1,371 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville
1,370 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View
1,351 – Brian Adams, North Springs
1,303 – Mark Wright, Carrollton
1,294 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)
1,283 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth
1,269 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview
1,268 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central
1,260 – Austin Kirksey, Walton
1,258 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow
1,250 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy
1,237 – Justin Fields, Harrison
1,235 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
1,227 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta
1,217 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding
1,215 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian
1,208 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb
1,155 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing
1,138 – Leyton Pickney, Veterans
1,116 – Max Johnson, Oconee County
1,104 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity
1,087 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County
1,087 – Nakia Davis Jr., B.E.S.T. Academy
1,082 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham
1,073 – Myron Middlebrooks, Newton
1,072 – Cole Wright, Union County
1,067 – J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons
1,062 – C.J. Hales, Jefferson County
1,060 – John Paul, Aquinas
1,055 – Jordan Yates, Milton
1,047 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County
1,045 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins
1,043 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
1,042 – Elijah Gainey, Flowery Branch
1,040 – Jaylen Joyner, Dougherty
1,033 – Emory Jones, Heard County
1,027 – Matthew Holt, Lakeside (Atlanta)
1,016 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter
1,016 – Knox Kadum, Rome
1,014 – Bryson Williams, Arabia Mountain
1,014 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County
1,005 – Zach Lassiter, Bleckley County
1,003 – Jack Corrigan, Chattahoochee
Receiving
898 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County
810 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)
800 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge
753 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian
733 – Blane Mason, Centennial
715 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins
709 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall
698 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)
692 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian
682 – Louis Hall, Woodstock
681 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield
680 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy
679 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian Day
673 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett
673 – Ty King, Jefferson County
667 – Noah Frith, Woodstock
665 – William Huzzie, Duluth
661 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)
655 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View
650 – Jamari Thrash, Troup
633 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield
627 – Connor Rice, North Murray
623 – Cal Dickie, Centennial
622 – Steven Peterson, Harrison
610 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central
607 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens
605 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian
593 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
583 – Ty Terrell, Lee County
572 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County
567 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
565 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview
542 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy
538 – Miles Marshall, Parkview
534 – Quindarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)
533 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody
533 – Demario Gant, Effingham County
524 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County
521 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee
521 – Reikan Donaldson, Wheeler
519 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan
517 – Malik Washington, Parkview
513 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta
512 – Michael Luckie, Kell
511 – Pete Brower, Ringgold
509 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick
507 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County
506 – Josh Vann, Tucker
505 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins
500 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes
496 – Giovanni Dyer, Columbia
494 – Travion Hampton, Duluth
495 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia
493 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch
484 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett
478 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville
475 – Chandler Smith, Walton
475 – Stephon Walker, Ridgeland
474 – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside (Atlanta)
474 – Cole Keener, Rabun County
471 – Luke Moseley, Calhoun
470 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus
467 – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central
462 – Andre Tarver, Ringgold
461 – Nikel Stone, Jefferson County
458 – Zachary Clowe, Northview
458 – Kobe Hudson, Troup
458 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy
457 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth
456 – Christian Ford, Marietta
453 – Branderious Rawlings, Johnson County
