The Leaderboard: Seven schools have a player in each category

Seven Georgia football teams have a player that qualifies in each category – rushing, passing and receiving – of GHSF Daily’s yardage leaderboard. (The minimums are 700 yards rushing, 1,000 yards passing and 450 yards receiving.)

Carver of Atlanta is the only one with a 1,500-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 500-yard receiver. They are QB Octavious Battle (1,517 yards passing), RB Jo’Quavious Marks (1,024 rushing) and WR Quindarious Monday (534 receiving). Carver (5-1, 3-0) is chasing its first region title since 2007 and is the only team unbeaten in region play from 6-AAAAA.

Centennial is the only one with four players in the leaderboard. They are QB Max Brosmer (2,017 passing), RB Emeka Nwanze (718 rushing) and receivers Blane Mason (733) and Cal Dickie (623). Centennial (4-3, 4-1) has won four consecutive games after an 0-3 start and probably would be the favorite in Region 7-AAAAAA if not for a tough 34-31 loss to Alpharetta on Sept. 8.

East Hall, Flowery Branch, Lakeside of Atlanta, Pickens and Mount Pisgah Christian are the other teams with players in all three categories.

East Hall has QB Austin Parker (2,192 passing), RB Cambren Harrison (808 rushing) and WR Sebrion Morse (709).

Flowery Branch has QB Elijah Gainey (1,042 passing), RB Malik Damons (908 rushing) and WR Jalin Strown (493 receiving).

Lakeside has QB Matthew Holt (1,027 passing), RB Max Guggemos (804 rushing) and DaMonte Pressley (474 receiving).

Pickens has QB Jacob Brumby (1,485 passing), RB Robert Davis (714 rushing) and WR Zach Goss (607 receiving).

Mount Pisgah has QB Jacob Cendoya (1,732 yards passing, 769 rushing), WR Kai Williams (753 receiving) and David Woodward (605 receiving).

Cendoya is one of four players who appear in two categories, and he’s in good company. Harrison’s Justin Fields, the top-rated dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country, is another. He has thrown for 1,237 yards and rushed for 710.

The only other quarterback to qualify in two categories is Dooly County’s Bo Lawson, who has 1,043 yards passing and 733 rushing.

Woodward Academy RB Tahj Gary has 757 yards rushing and 458 receiving.

Rushing

1,422 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute

1,410 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek

1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County

1,314 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge

1,313 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County

1,290 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County

1,264 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute

1,255 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County

1,174 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy

1,145 – Chris Stovall, Miller County

1,108 – Cal’von Harris, Harris County

1,076 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro

1,074 – Uriah West, Douglas County

1,034 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding

1,024 – Jo’Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)

972 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins

963 – Christian Royalston, Hughes

958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee

945 – Travon Mathews, Marion County

942 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’

941 – A.J. Brown, Harlem

935 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day

935 – Kaleb Crane, White County

925 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch

914 – Marco Lee, Hardaway

913 – Richard Hill, Brookstone

910 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

910 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County

908 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch

901 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

900 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County

885 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh

879 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee

876 – Milkell Adams, Greene County

870 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier

868 – Juan Powell, Douglass

860 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County

856 – Keshawn Morgan, Toombs County

849 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

845 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

844 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County

844 – Travon Sims, Seminole County

833 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington

827 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central

816 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee

816 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian

815 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola

808 – Cambren Harrison, East Hall

804 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside (Atlanta)

795 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater

795 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb

792 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester

791 – Nathan Williams, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

777 – Zabrion Whatley, Rockmart

769 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

767 – Josh Mays, Eagle’s Landing Christian

766 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County

763 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy

759 – Dante Black, Brookwood

758 – Clark Smith, Brookstone

757 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy

757 – Rayquan Riley, Hephzibah

754 – Josiah Futral, Kell

754 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County

752 – Joseph Vose, Walker

751 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen

750 – James Thomas, Mitchell County

750 – Corey Watkins, Evans

747 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County

737 – Lakelvin Clark, Westside (Macon)

733 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

725 – Drake Bolus, Jones County

724 – Torrence “Yunk” Parker, Wheeler County

718 – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial

715 – Kyler McMichael, Greater Atlanta Christian

714 – Robert Davis, Pickens

713 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem

710 – Justin Fields, Harrison

706 – Evan Anderson, Collins Hill

705 – Jeremiah Kelly, Howard

700 – Demetrius Knight, Strong Rock Christian

Passing

2,205 – Montez Crowe, Troup

2,192 – Austin Parker, East Hall

2,066 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)

2,065 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

2,017 – Max Brosmer, Centennial

1,953 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold

1,879 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett

1,873 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

1,842 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,750 – Colton McDaniel, Northview

1,732 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,727 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth

1,694 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

1,676 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock

1,627 – Griffin Collier, Tift County

1,602 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield

1,531 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian

1,527 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County

1,517 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)

1,503 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun

1,492 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County

1,490 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan

1,486 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

1,485 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens

1,463 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge

1,456 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian

1,423 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

1,418 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray

1,401 – Fred Payton, Parkview

1,401 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County

1,371 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville

1,370 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View

1,351 – Brian Adams, North Springs

1,303 – Mark Wright, Carrollton

1,294 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

1,283 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth

1,269 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview

1,268 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central

1,260 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

1,258 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow

1,250 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy

1,237 – Justin Fields, Harrison

1,235 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County

1,227 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta

1,217 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding

1,215 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian

1,208 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb

1,155 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing

1,138 – Leyton Pickney, Veterans

1,116 – Max Johnson, Oconee County

1,104 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity

1,087 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County

1,087 – Nakia Davis Jr., B.E.S.T. Academy

1,082 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham

1,073 – Myron Middlebrooks, Newton

1,072 – Cole Wright, Union County

1,067 – J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons

1,062 – C.J. Hales, Jefferson County

1,060 – John Paul, Aquinas

1,055 – Jordan Yates, Milton

1,047 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County

1,045 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins

1,043 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

1,042 – Elijah Gainey, Flowery Branch

1,040 – Jaylen Joyner, Dougherty

1,033 – Emory Jones, Heard County

1,027 – Matthew Holt, Lakeside (Atlanta)

1,016 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter

1,016 – Knox Kadum, Rome

1,014 – Bryson Williams, Arabia Mountain

1,014 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County

1,005 – Zach Lassiter, Bleckley County

1,003 – Jack Corrigan, Chattahoochee

Receiving

898 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County

810 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)

800 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge

753 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian

733 – Blane Mason, Centennial

715 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins

709 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall

698 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)

692 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian

682 – Louis Hall, Woodstock

681 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield

680 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy

679 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian Day

673 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett

673 – Ty King, Jefferson County

667 – Noah Frith, Woodstock

665 – William Huzzie, Duluth

661 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)

655 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View

650 – Jamari Thrash, Troup

633 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield

627 – Connor Rice, North Murray

623 – Cal Dickie, Centennial

622 – Steven Peterson, Harrison

610 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central

607 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens

605 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian

593 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity

583 – Ty Terrell, Lee County

572 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County

567 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

565 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview

542 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy

538 – Miles Marshall, Parkview

534 – Quindarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)

533 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody

533 – Demario Gant, Effingham County

524 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County

521 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee

521 – Reikan Donaldson, Wheeler

519 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan

517 – Malik Washington, Parkview

513 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta

512 – Michael Luckie, Kell

511 – Pete Brower, Ringgold

509 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick

507 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County

506 – Josh Vann, Tucker

505 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

500 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes

496 – Giovanni Dyer, Columbia

494 – Travion Hampton, Duluth

495 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia

493 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch

484 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett

478 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville

475 – Chandler Smith, Walton

475 – Stephon Walker, Ridgeland

474 – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside (Atlanta)

474 – Cole Keener, Rabun County

471 – Luke Moseley, Calhoun

470 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus

467 – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central

462 – Andre Tarver, Ringgold

461 – Nikel Stone, Jefferson County

458 – Zachary Clowe, Northview

458 – Kobe Hudson, Troup

458 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy

457 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth

456 – Christian Ford, Marietta

453 – Branderious Rawlings, Johnson County

