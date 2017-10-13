Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
73
6
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

National rankings: Grayson holds steady in five of six polls

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News.

(AP)

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

12. (9) Grayson

24. (18) Lowndes

39. (42) Cartersville

43. (48) Buford

48. (64) Archer

49. (57) Colquitt County

54. (65) Walton

59. (73) North Gwinnett

71. (46) Rome

USA Today

7. (7) Grayson

MaxPreps

3. (3) Grayson

PrepNation

3. (3) Grayson

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

48. (51) Cartersville

59. (60) Buford

62. (63) Lowndes

64. (65) Colquitt County

95. (97) Archer

Prep Force

8. (8) Grayson

25. (25) Lowndes

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0