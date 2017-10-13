National rankings: Grayson holds steady in five of six polls
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
12. (9) Grayson
24. (18) Lowndes
39. (42) Cartersville
43. (48) Buford
48. (64) Archer
49. (57) Colquitt County
54. (65) Walton
59. (73) North Gwinnett
71. (46) Rome
7. (7) Grayson
3. (3) Grayson
3. (3) Grayson
4. (4) Grayson
48. (51) Cartersville
59. (60) Buford
62. (63) Lowndes
64. (65) Colquitt County
95. (97) Archer
8. (8) Grayson
25. (25) Lowndes
